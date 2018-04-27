Western Digital: Strong Buy Opportunity

Western Digital again failed to rally after posting strong quarterly results. Both revenue and EPS showed healthy upside to Wall Street consensus this quarter.

The storage giant Western Digital (WDC) has never really been able to sustain investors' love. After a brief sharp rally above $100 during a spell of time when Wall Street analysts were praising memory stocks and predicting that the memory supercycle was long from dead, Western Digital has sunk back down to earth, and even a positive Q3 earnings release did little to lift this battered stock. From its all-time highs, Western Digital shares have lost about 20%:

WDC data by YCharts

Earnings strength that is met with a pullback is usually a fantastic time to buy. Investors who did so last quarter would have had a brief but huge opportunity to profit - shares tanked below $85 after a broad earnings beat in Q2, then rallied sharply in March. Now, Western Digital is back to the low $80s, but with the core business showing such strength, I don't see any reason for the company not to recover in the near future.

Note also how cheap Western Digital's stock is. Against analysts' consensus EPS targets of $14.09 this year, according to Yahoo Finance, the company is currently trading at a P/E multiple of below 6x. Of course, this mirrors the valuation of other highly cyclical stocks like Ford (F). However, the strength of recent memory earnings and the commentary from industry players suggest that the cycle still has a long way to go. Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), in particular, noted after posting strong memory results that it's focused on maximizing profits in its memory division rather than market share. This means that, unlike the last cycle, the major manufacturers could be showing a bit more restraint in production to keep prices and margins elevated. High pricing for memory modules, of course, is one of the major drivers behind Western Digital's success over the past year.

WDC PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Note also that with the year-to-date price movements, Western Digital's valuation has diverged even further from Seagate Technology (STX), which essentially is a pure hard drive company with much lower growth prospects. Western Digital, in contrast, has a flash division that drives tremendous growth (and wrangled for months with Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) in order to secure it).

I'm using the pullback to add to my position. Western Digital remains a top-notch pick for the long term, with fundamentals solid as we wait for the stock to regain public favor.

Q3 Recap

Here's a look at Western Digital's third-quarter results:

Source: Western Digital investor relations

Revenues grew 8% y/y to $5.01 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $4.94 billion (+6% y/y) by two points. The chart below, taken from Western Digital's earnings call slides, depicts a useful breakdown of revenue growth by segment:

Source: Western Digital investor relations

As can be seen above, a majority of the revenue growth was driven by strength in Western Digital's data center business, with 25% y/y growth. The client solutions and client devices segments (which represent detached and embedded memory components, respectively) were approximately flat. Note, however, that Western Digital's CEO called out particular strength in high-capacity enterprise hard drives during the earnings call:

We reported strong financial performance in the March quarter with revenue of $5 billion, non-GAAP gross margin of 43%, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $3.63. Our operating cash flow reflected solid execution supported by healthy demand for our products, particularly high capacity enterprise drives, which achieved record quarterly revenue."

Bears typically use the argument that Western Digital's hard drive business will soon become a drag on the company's overall results; as hard drives are a dying business that pales in power and performance relative to flash. Western Digital, however, shows us that this is not the case. Hard drives have a significant cost advantage to flash memory, and for businesses that need cheap solutions for mass data storage, there is still heavy demand for HDD products.

Turning to Western Digital's gross margin - the company achieved pro forma gross margins of 43.4% in Q3, up 410bps year over year. This is a stark difference from last quarter, where Western Digital's gross margin fell slightly beneath its guidance. Now, in fact, Western Digital has upped its gross margin outlook:

Previously, we had indicated that our quarterly non-GAAP gross margin for calendar 2018 would be above the high end of our long-term model of 33% to 38%. We now expect that non-GAAP gross margin will be at least 40% for each of the remaining calendar quarters of 2018."

Operating income in the quarter grew nearly 2x to $914 million, representing an 18% operating margin. That's a 7% bump from the 11% operating margin that Western Digital achieved in 3Q17. On a net income basis, GAAP results are somewhat colored due to the fact that Western Digital had an expected one-time charge for debt extinguishment, so the pro forma numbers are the better metric to use.

Pro forma EPS grew 52% y/y to $3.63, also smashing analyst consensus of $3.29 with 10% upside.

On the guidance front, Western Digital has guided to $5.0 billion to $5.1 billion in revenues, against Wall Street consensus of $5.07 billion; and EPS of $3.40 to $3.50, higher than consensus of $3.29. Year to date, Western Digital has already achieved pro forma EPS of $11.12, so if we tack on the midpoint of the fourth quarter guidance of $3.45, Western Digital is likely to end FY18 with EPS of $14.57 - higher than the $14.09 analysts currently are expecting for the full year.

Key Takeaways

Western Digital's core businesses are doing well. Enterprise hard drives showed surprising strength in the quarter, which helped Western Digital's legacy business lines remain at least flat. On the flash side, management has reported that the Toshiba partnership is performing "exceptionally well." In addition, Western Digital continues to ramp up its new-gen 3D NAND sales and production, and commentary from Samsung's earnings suggest that the pricing environment for memory products may be unexpectedly more friendly for a longer period of time.

In the face of such strong fundamental results, Western Digital's lowball valuation, and its stark gap to peers such as Seagate, are a compelling invitation to buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WDC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.