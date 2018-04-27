Fugro's (FURGF) CEO Paul van Riel on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Fugro NV (OTCPK:FURGF) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 26, 2018 2:00 AM ET

Executives

Catrien van Buttingha – Investor Relations

Paul van Riel – Chief Executive Officer

Paul Verhagen – Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Martijn den Drijver – NIBC

Luuk Van Beek – Degroof Petercam

Quirijn Mulder – ING

Wim Gille – ABN AMRO

Andre Mulder – Kepler

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the Fugro First Quarter Trading Update 2018 Call. Today's call is recorded. I would now like to hand over to Catrien. Please go ahead.

Catrien van Buttingha

Good morning, and welcome to the analyst call in relation to our first quarter trading update. My name is Catrien van Buttingha, Investor Relations. With me today are Paul van Riel, CEO; and Paul Verhagen, CFO.

Paul van Riel will give you a short summary of the most important elements of this update. After that, you will have the opportunity to ask questions. Paul, I hand over to you now. Next slide, please.

Paul van Riel

All right. Catrien, thank you very much. So Paul and I are here, and of course, for me, the last time. Let me take you through a couple of slides to show you where we are, and we'll start with the slide, key takeaways, quarter one 2018.

After three years of dealing with a strongly contracting offshore oil and gas market, we are pleased to report higher activity levels. This has resulted in the first year-on-year revenue and backlog increase after 12 quarters of decline. Also good that in the nonoil and gas markets that are relevant to Fugro, mostly building and infrastructure and offshore wind, we see continued positive development.

In the oil and gas market, there is a clear increase in the number of sanctioned offshore projects, which indicates that we are at an inflection point. Currently, we are still facing oversupply in a strongly competitive environment, but we are achieving strong price recovery in selected markets. Supported by the measures taken last year, results improved. This improvement was still limited, as we are still working on low margin contracts which were secured at the bottom of the market.

As a group, we continue to focus on price improvement, cost control and positive cash flow generation. We expect results to improve compared to last year. Where we previously guided for a stabilization of revenue, we now expect an increase for the full year.

Next slide, please. So now we're in slide, financial highlights. Well, first of all, good to know that EBIT improved from high, year-on-year revenue increased 3% on a comparable basis. And to be clear, with comparable, we mean currency comparable and also corrected for the divestments of our construction/installation business last year. EBIT improved from high single-digit to mid-single-digit negative margin.

And that is logical that we are still in that situation, given that the first quarter is seasonally weak. The improvement was mainly as a result of lower depreciation and cost reductions. Cash flow from operating activities after investments was negative, mainly due to increased working capital.

Days of revenue outstanding was 93 days. And please note in that regard that the 85 days we achieved at the end of 2017 was exceptionally low. Net debt increased compared to the end of 2017. This was caused by the negative cash flow and exchange rate variances on cash balances.

As a result of the net debt increase and limited EBITDA improvement, the EBITDA ratio increased to 2.5. This is within covenant requirements of not exceeding three. The ratio is expected to improve towards the end of the year based on improved results. I'll provide a bit more background on the backlog development later.

Next slide, please. So this slide shows the overview of the bridge on the revenue generation – revenue growth, and that's clearly driven by the Marine division. Year-on-year, in total, improved 3.3% on a comparable basis. And the difference with the reported 7% decline relates to negative exchange rate effects, and to a lesser extent, the divestment of the Marine construction and installation business in 2017.

Next slide, please. On the backlog, also there, the first year-on-year increase after 12 quarters of decline, in line with the revenue increase that we saw or that I just explained. In particular, at the Marine division, we see a sizable increase in the early cycle Site Characterization activities.

Also, the growth of the latest cycle Asset Integrity activities is encouraging. For the land division, the backlog was down 12.2% in constant currencies as compared to last year, but stable compared to last quarter. Site characterization decreased by 16.7%, mostly as a consequence of the finalization of activities on two large projects. This being replaced by shorter duration projects, which leads to lower visibility in the 12-month backlog.

Asset integrity backlog increased by 4.6%. And last but not least, Seabed Geosolutions. After a relatively slow couple of quarters, Seabed can now report a doubling of its 12-months' backlog. Towards the end of March, Seabed started with the execution of a project for Shell Nigeria and another project to BHP in Trinidad. Upon completion of the Trinidad project towards the end of the second quarter, the crew will mobilize the industry's largest deepwater OBN survey to date in the Santos Basin in Brazil.

Next slide, please. Over to the outlook slide. Well, as we are now clearly seeing, the oil and gas market is stabilized. Clients are increasingly taking time with investment decisions regarding new offshore field developments. However, as there is still overcapacity in the oilfield services market, it is uncertain at what pace the challenging pricing environment in this market will improve. In the building and infrastructure and renewables markets, Fugro expects continued growth, driven by global economic growth, population growth, urbanization and an ongoing shift towards renewable energy.

Supported by the increased backlog, Fugro expects revenue growth, an improved EBIT margin, and a positive cash flow for operating activities after investments. With this overview and quick review of what we achieved in the first quarter, it's a good opportunity to hand over to you and take your questions. Both Paul and I are here to answer. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our first question from Martijn den Drijver, NIBC. Please go ahead.

Martijn den Drijver

Yes, good mornings Paul, Paul and Catrien. My first question is on Marine. You've already indicated that pricing remains an issue. Are you not seeing any improvement at all in the order intake right now? So looking into Q2. And a second question relating to that. With regards to the cost saving measures of 2017, specifically for Marine, have they been fully contributing in the first quarter? Or are we going to see some benefit from that in 2Q and the remainder of the year?

And with regards to DSO, 93 versus 85. You've always said, Paul, that it's not a – it's not going to be a linear development, I appreciate that. But can you explain why it was up so significantly? Is that due to sales mix effects or basically more Middle East? Or can you elaborate on that?

And my fourth and final question is on geoscience. If I add up the four contracts that you've announced, so BZO $90 million to Trinidad, Tobago, plus West Africa, that was $60-plus million. The last one was $25 million, that comes to come to $175 million, which translates into a much higher figure than your revenue that you've reported for Q1 and the backlog for the remainder of the year. So I'm asking myself, have I missed something there? Thank you.

Paul van Riel

Martijn, thanks very much. Paul and I will jointly take some of those. First of all, on the Marine side, are we seeing some improvement in pricing effects and will it already do? First question. Yes, as we've also indicated in the press release, we are beginning to obtain some pricing increases in certain areas. And so it's still quite limited. This means these are being achieved over the last couple months. But before they start working their way into the results, that is more going to be the second half and towards the end of the second half than it is – than it will in the short term. Right now, we are consuming backlog, which has been won in the – really the bottom of the market, and hence, at the rates that are there at the bottom of the market.

So yes, improvement, but it will take a while before those improvements start to come through. And right now, they are still limited. In regards to the cost saving measures, indeed, a large chunk of that has been realized, and it's also working its way into this quarter and coming quarters. As we've indicated earlier, there are still a couple of things we are doing in regards to, for example, fleet services, where we are integrating all the vessels.

So there are still cost measures that will have a positive impact through the year, but the majority – most of it has been implemented.

Martijn den Drijver

Can you quantify that, Paul? Those additional savings that are still coming – are going to come through? Can you put a number on that? Some sort of guesstimate or?

Paul van Riel

Some indication? Paul, if I can turn that over to you, together with the question on DRO.

Paul Verhagen

Yes, that's fine. The answer here is, last year we said $40 million to $50 million will be included in the course of this year. Let's take $45 million as the middle point. In the following 10 months, more or less approximately $4 million per month you can count in. Which would mean for the first quarter, approximately 12 million. That is a gross saving, we discussed that also last time. There's also other cost inflation that is partially offsetting this, but the impact of the measures that we have taken will, in the coming 10 months, approximately $4 million per month, $4 million $4.5 million per month.

Martijn den Drijver

Okay, got it.

Paul Verhagen

That is a gross saving, last time as well, it was very – not very clear. That is important. Then on the DRO, 93 days is actually not too bad. Obviously, 85 days is better. You know where we come from a few years ago, we were close on 20 days, and this is not a 10-year line, that's what we said, and I repeat it. And there's no specific issues.

There are a few unbilled projects there. They were unbilled at quarter, and then we actually had started to be able to bill just before quarter-end. Actually, this happened in April. The billed parts went up a little bit. It's around 50:50. If you compare the 85 to the 93. It's around four days unbilled to four days billed, so a little bit across the board. No specific things. Yes, sometimes, we just get payments in before the quarter; sometimes, it is just after the quarter. It remains a high area of focus. It remains challenging, each and every quarter, to be honest. I think we've done reasonably well.

I expect to continue to do well. And I hope that we can show a better number by the end of the Q2. But again, I'm not committing to that because it's challenging. But yes, we've actually delivered in the last, let's say, eight quarters. And the number around the 90 days is what you should count on. If it's better, then take it as bonus; if it's worse, then see that as slightly worse than what we actually target for.

Then on Trinidad, you mentioned a contract, it couldn’t rise over all the values there. I know for one contract, there might be some confusion. The $90 million contract, I think that's BZO. The contract indeed is $90 million, but the revenue part for Fugro, I believe, is around $60 million. There's also a CCG part in that $90 million contract. And that might not have been clearly communicated, to be honest.

Maybe that's the part you're missing, I'm not sure. For the rest, it should add up, but I did not – I could not do the math as quickly as you just said it.

Paul van Riel

Okay. One more thing, and maybe also to add, some of it will slip over to 2019 as well, to be clear.

Paul Verhagen

And there is pretty large currency effect. That's all dollar-based business, I think – I'm not sure if you're counting in dollars or in euros. But for the euros, there is a very large currency impact. If it was in dollars, then, of course, there's no currency impact.

Martijn den Drijver

No, okay, but this explains it. And then if I may, just a follow-up. The site characterization, plus 28%; backlog, plus 19%. It's a very, very strong performance. But how much of that is offshore wind? Is there any way you can quantify that or provide a little bit more granularity on that? Thank you.

Paul van Riel

I am sure we will, probably at the half year, with the market segments. So – but what I think what we can say, generally speaking, offshore wind is strong. It's developing well in the North Sea. The investments are up. But also, good news is we're now beginning to see significant developments across the world. We've been involved in projects in Taiwan. Several projects are now coming off the ground in the United States. We're seeing initial pilot projects in India.

Offshore wind is really becoming cost competitive. So overall, we expect that to be a good long-term business going forward. And the reason why I am asking because in general, some what lower margin than the remainder of your activities in site characterization. That's why it's interesting. But I'll turn over the call to the rest.

Paul van Riel

Yes, one more time, just to make a comment there. As these projects also get more technically challenging, are at locations all over the world, that indeed, we've always been clear that they are in shallow water. They are high productivity, not so difficult work. That's changing, yes? When you put up these multiple turbines, there is a lot of ground investigation has to be done. And our people in our labs are actually saying, that that's, for example, the testing that we need to do is more expansive, more challenging than some – than for some of the oil and gas developments.

So, I think also there over time, it will become technologically more interesting. And hence, over time, well, it will be it should be a good business for Fugro.

Martijn den Drijver

Alright, thanks for those comments. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now take our next question from Luuk Van Beek from Degroof Petercam. Please go ahead.

Luuk Van Beek

Yes, good morning. My first question is on the pricing developments. You mentioned there have been some selective areas you are already able to increase prices. Is that related to capacity filling up in those subsegments? Or is it related to other things? And on your first slide, you mentioned that, Marine Asia, for example, is still relatively weak. Can you explain what the cause is for that weakness, and if you expect to take any cost actions in areas that are weaker? And so that's the first part for now.

Paul van Riel

Okay, Luuk good morning, here is indeed, they're in certain selected regions, selected service lines, it is indeed a – it is a question of capacity, on the one hand. I will also say that the people are beginning here and there to move back to a bit more deepwater work, which has always been a key area for Fugro. So I think it's more of a combination of those, plus some of the projects in themselves by their nature, involve some integrated work, which is particularly suitable to us.

So it's a combination of where we achieve it. It's really a combination of capacity and the target projects. It's not only capacity. Asia-Pacific, it's a good point. Asia-Pacific is definitely an area where the, let's say, the stabilization of the market is there, but it is a highly oversupplied market, in particular, on the marine asset integrity side. And the number of projects that are available is still quite low. Can we do more cost savings there? Yes, in the sense of trimming. But given where we are from a utilization perspective, there is not a whole lot more we can do there or actually want to do there. And because utilization will begin to creep up, we think, given – following the rest of the market, but with a delay. It's more of the price pressure issue in the Asia-Pacific, which is the issue.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay. And then, a final question. On Land, where you mentioned that you have lower visibility because you have fewer large projects in your backlog. Can you – but on the pipeline, to what extent do you think that it will be a challenge to keep a good utilization there this year?

Paul van Riel

Well, it's quite interesting. Good question, Luuk. I don't think we are going to have a utilization issue. It's just that two of these really big projects, which gave us – which were in the backlog, fully for 12 months, are now beginning to move out of the backlog, that they are being replaced by yet more projects with a one, two, three, four, five month kind of duration. I don't think we will suffer from a lack of utilization.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay, thank you. Those are my questions for now.

Paul van Riel

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Quirijn Mulder from ING. Please go ahead.

Quirijn Mulder

Yes, Quirijn Mulder from ING. Can you hear me?

Paul van Riel

Yes, thanks Quirijn. Good morning.

Quirijn Mulder

Okay, perfect, perfect. A couple of short questions there. With regard to the order intake, I think the order intake in this first quarter was about 40% higher than last year, and your order book seems nice. But to what extent is there something like an overflow from the fourth quarter of 2017, because, in my view, that fourth quarter 2017 was seasonality, adjusted somewhat lower than normal. So is there some order intake overflow from the fourth quarter into the first quarter? And that's my first question.

Paul van Riel

Yes – sorry, go ahead.

Quirijn Mulder

Yes. And then, of course, on the outlook, you expect something like revenue growth, excluding currencies. Do you think you can reach, let me say, revenue growth including currency effect? Is that possible, do you think?

Paul van Riel

Okay. Those are your questions, Quirijn?

Quirijn Mulder

Yes, yes.

Paul van Riel

Okay, all right. Thanks. Yes. Order intake, 40%. How do we – 40, 1-4 or 40? Would it be correct? 1-4 or 4-0?

Quirijn Mulder

Yes. If I take the order intake in the first quarter 2017, it was 259, it's now 360. So I'm interested in the order - so what part is that probably because of the overflow from the fourth quarter into the first quarter? Because in my…

Paul van Riel

Yes, yes.

Quirijn Mulder

My sense is that in the fourth quarter 2017 was somewhat weak.

Paul van Riel

No, got it, Quirijn. Weakness was very limited. So it was just limited offline. And on your second question, yes, that's too early. That's too early to give a view on actually now quarter four with typically four, five, six months is about what we can look at confidently. So we don't have a view yet on how quarter four will develop, so it's too early to say or make any comments on how revenue will develop for the year.

Quirijn Mulder

Okay. And my final question is about – pricing recovery is completely depending on more FIDs, as I understand, because the overcapacity seems to be quite stable now, given the fact that there is a recovery. So I do not think that others will step out or scrap vessels, et cetera. Is that the correct conclusion there?

Paul van Riel

Yes, Quirijn. You also make an implicit comment there that there is recovery. We are clearly not saying that. We're saying that market is stabilizing. So there, we're seeing a little bit of revenue growth. We will need to see if that really takes hold.

Quirijn Mulder

I speak about volumes now. I am speaking about [indiscernible] goes up, that means, of course, there is somewhat recovery in the, let me say, in the workload.

Paul van Riel

Yes, yes.

Quirijn Mulder

And so, let me say, if you are becoming more optimistic – so my question is, are you expecting something like, okay, the guys who have scrapped vessels, they are now – it's now – that's now over, so the further utilization of the industry is completely dependent on the further recovery?

Paul van Riel

I think that is essentially correct, what you're saying, because, indeed, most of the older vessels are now gone. Now I'm sure, there will be a vessel here and there that will still be scrapped. So in that regard, your conclusion is correct. It may be good to give that a little bit of color. It also depends where and what kind of vessels. So if you look at the specialty – the more specialty survey vessels, if you look at the Geotech vessels which are, by definition, the specialty vessels.

We expect to – we would expect to see that, as the market grows down the road, that overcapacity will disappear in those kind of segments quicker, than for example, very basic asset integrity services where there are quite a few vessels available in the market. And so it will be – it won't be across the board, so the evolution, as that starts happening, will be different across the different market segments that we serve.

Quirijn Mulder

Okay, thank you.

Paul van Riel

Welcome.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will now take our next question from Wim Gille from ABN AMRO. Please go ahead.

Wim Gille

Yes, good morning. Maybe starting on the cash flows. Paul, can you give us an indication on what your expectations are regarding cash flows after investments for the second quarter? And the other question that I would have is, that you mentioned that the EBIT margin improved by a couple of percentage points, driven by lower depreciation and by cost savings. Can you give us a split between the two? And whether or not you have been able to increase EBITDA in the first quarter as well.

And then, the final question is, that there is a gap between the comparable sales growth of 3.3% and the reported sales growth of, what was it, minus 7%. . So there's like 10% gap between those two numbers. Can you give us a split between FX and the portfolio changes, so that we can also make an assessment on how to read your full year outlook?

Paul van Riel

All right, Wim, thanks for those questions. They are mostly quite financial, so Paul, if I could hand them over to you.

Paul Verhagen

Yes. Thanks, Paul. Wim, on the cash, obviously, we don't guide for Q2, but I can give you some color. Q2, of course, is a high seasonal quarter. Revenues will increase compared to Q1, so working capital requirements will, of course, increase. Having said that, the DRO performance in Q1 was at 93 days. I'm not going to guide what we will have in Q2. Obviously, we target it to be better, but that's still challenging. So just to give you some flavor there.

For the EBIT improvement, and indeed, driven by cost and depreciation, actually, the largest part was caused by depreciation as a result of lower investments, of course, last year, but also because of currency impact. So the largest chunk was the depreciation. There is some EBITDA improvements. Not a lot. It's mixed per division. The largest EBITDA improvement we see in Marine.

Land was marginally down, partially weather-related. You can read that also in the press release. Especially Asset Integrity business in the U.S. and Australia, we had some exceptional downtime related to snow in Texas, believe it or not, and heavy rains and floods in Australia – marginally down there; and Seabed was down actually the most year-on-year where the revenue distribution in 2018 is different than in 2017. 2017 started with a very strong first quarter. And then because of lack of utilization and revenue, the subsequent quarters were lower.

In 2018, we expect it to grow. So Q1 was – yes, as you see, a low revenue, steep year-on-year decline, but the remaining part of the year should gradually become better compared to last year. So differences by division, which adds up to a limited EBITDA improvement.

Paul van Riel

For the quarter.

Paul Verhagen

For the quarter, yes. And then on the growth, you might not have seen it, but in a very small note under the first table, it says that around 90% is related to currency on the quarter – year-on-year growth on the first – in the first quarter, and the remaining balance with approximately 1% is portfolio. Portfolio effect, in terms of revenue in Q1, is relatively small, because the revenue of construction is relating – last year, Q1 was relatively small. The impact will be bigger than Q2 and Q3 where last year – where we had executed quite some backlog. And also, of course, in the year-on-year backlog comparison, the impact of C&I is larger because, yes, end of last year, the full year revenue of C&I almost in that backlog and stands now at zero, of course, because it's divested.

Wim Gille

And if we look at the full year, what should we take into account for currencies, based on the currencies as we know them today? And what should we take into account for portfolio changes?

Paul van Riel

Yes. I would say that. We guide you very specific on the revenues, so I cannot say that, Wim. But currency, yes, nobody knows. Obviously, it's still early on, and there's no clue where the dollar will be at year end. I have some personal views, but I don't think it's relevant to share. It doesn't add a lot to speculate on that part. On the construction and installation business, I think we have guided last year about the size of the revenue for the year. That number you can take. That's, I think, around 5% or so, of annual revenue over the full year, with the concentration in Q2 and Q3.

Wim Gille

Okay. So it's 5%. Okay, and then maybe a last question from my side. We're now looking at the Geoscience division, which stands to make another 90 million or so for the remainder of the year. How should I divide it over the quarters?

Paul Verhagen

Yes. As Paul explained at the beginning of the call, we are now – we just started a project in Nigeria and in Trinidad. Then end of Q2, most likely, we will start mobilizing for [indiscernible], which is the largest project that we have. And then, we will hopefully cover second half of the year. And then we have won a project in the Middle East that I think will start somewhere around end of Q3 or so. A little bit uncertain still of that starting date. So, I hope with that information, you can model the expected revenue development throughout the year.

Wim Gille

So BZO's, the $60 million that you referred to, is second half? The Middle East project was $25 million, that is the fourth quarter?

Paul Verhagen

Yes.

Wim Gille

And the rest is then in Q3.

Paul Verhagen

Q2.

Wim Gille

Sorry, Q2 yes, okay. Thanks.

Paul Verhagen

Yes.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, our next question comes from Andre Mulder from Kepler. Please go ahead.

Andre Mulder

Good morning. A few questions, so the first question, it seems like the ForEx effect is unusually large, if I compare that to earlier occasions. With the dollar down 13%, where does the rest from this minus 9% come from? Can you give us a bit of a split there? Second question, you're still saying that EBIT will improve. Now turnover will be fairly better. You see some growth there. I'm looking for, what's your feeling about EBIT? Will that improve in line with sales? Because if sales are rising, it doesn't mean that EBIT will follow the same trend. So what I'm looking for is, what's your feeling about the EBIT margin?

Paul Verhagen

On the currency, on the revenue, I think you're referring to revenue and also on the backlog because we use different – the methodology is different. It was ultimately the same currency, but it is based on different periods. But for the revenue, the rate Q1 versus Q1 last year, is around 13% or so – 13%, 14% down, which is a lot. That is for U.S. dollar. And a large part of business is, of course, is dollar-based. The pound was down. Some Asian currencies correlated to – more correlate to the dollar than to the euro, of course, were down.

So yes, across the board, we have seen currency devaluations impacting the revenue, the annual revenue figure. For the backlog, what we use, because the backlog is forward-looking, if you basically use what we call the balance sheet rates that are rates end of the quarter, compared to the rates of end of quarter last year. And the full backlog is then recalculated against that rate, whilst the revenue is always calculated based on average rates, so average Q1, then first half, average first six months, et cetera, et cetera. But it's different than – different rates because of difference periods, then forward for the revenue. But the largest chunk is, of course, the dollar.

Paul van Riel

Yes. And then, Andre, your question on EBIT margin. That's a tough one to look ahead too far. As we've indicated, at the moment, we are working through backlog that we have won at a very competitive pricing at the deepest part of the downturn. So we need to work through that. We've indicated that we are beginning to see some price improvement in certain selected regions. So I think it's too early to tell how that will develop for the full year. Of course, in the summer season, we always do better, so that effect will also be there. But how that mix over time develops, is too early to tell. Like we indicated, we definitely expect improvement. As for the guidance, but how exactly that will develop is just too early to tell.

Paul Verhagen

Maybe to build on that, and just to be a little more explicit. We shared the last time as well, we had guided improved results. We've not said positive or negative, and there's a reason for that. It's still too early to guide on positive and negative, to know that. So it will be improved. That's very likely, as we see it today, but as Paul has said, it's pretty difficult to give maybe out in the year, and there is always this uncertainty at Q4 to give more specific guidance at this moment.

Andre Mulder

No, I'm not looking for guidance or the decimals, but just a feeling compared to, let's say, three months ago. Are you more positive or less positive or neutral? That's just the kind of thing I am looking at?

Paul van Riel

I think also, as per guidance and also as per our comments, that we are seeing selective improvement. Utilization for quarter four, it will be highly dependent on that also. So that's really where the uncertainty is. Improve is probably the more likely outcome; certainly not down. That would be quite strange.

Andre Mulder

Okay, thanks.

Operator

At this moment, there are no further questions. I would like to hand over to Paul van Riel for any closing remarks. Please go ahead.

Paul van Riel

Well, gentlemen, this is the last time that I've had the pleasure to take your questions. I'd just like to thank everybody for their contributions over the last years. That on the one hand, of course, that's your job, you've been very, let's say, challenging with your questions, as and when needed. But I've always certainly experienced the interaction as a constructive one. So I'd like to thank you in that regard, and wish you all well. Thank you.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, that will conclude today's conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.