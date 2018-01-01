Good morning! I’m your curator, Jason Kirsch. Amazon is a dominant company yet controversial in the investment community. Its seemingly never-ending revenue growth and increasingly complex business model make it difficult to value. Fortunately, valuation expert Aswath Damodaran comes to aid. In his latest article on Seeking Alpha, Damodaran provides us with a comprehensive valuation analysis of Amazon going forward. You can find the link below.

If you don’t already know, our Editors’ Picks represent what our editorial staff believes to be the most convincing and actionable analysis of the day. Over the next few weeks, we’re going to experiment a bit with the format of this daily roundup. We are grateful to hear your opinions about how we can improve this offering in the comment section below.

Our contributors keep their ears to the ground and their eyes on the screen looking for profitable opportunities in the marketplace. Today, contributors Carlton Getz, CFA, Whitney Tilson, Maks F.S., Brad Thomas, Laurence Kotlikoff, Hoya Capital Real Estate, TSI Wealth Network, Fraud Research Institute, Aswath Damodaran, Scott Kennedy, Dane Capital Management, bring us some of the best ideas. Let us know which is your favorite in the comment section below.

Here are today’s Editors’ Picks:

Long Ideas:

Short Ideas:

General Outlook:

Chart of the day: S&P 500 since 1999

Comment of the day, by contributor Carlton Getz, CFA

The result is that the new interest expense deductibility limitations introduce a variety of new considerations for investors that either didn’t exist or were approached differently under the prior tax code. Our sense is that many investors are ill-prepared for the impact of interest expense deduction limitations and the ramifications this will have for heavily indebted companies on both an annual and quarterly basis. The period of adjustment, which may occasionally be painful, presents its own risks and opportunities.

Image of the day: U.S. stock market data by decade



Fun Fact Of The Day:

The Grand Canyon is 277 miles (446 km) long, up to 18 miles (29 km) wide and attains a depth of over a mile (6,000 feet or 1,800 meters).

Thanks for reading. Please share your ‘Editor’s Pick’ with fellow investors by posting it in the comments.

Have a great day!

Jason