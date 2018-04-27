RSX: Central Bank Leaves Rate Unchanged, Supports Russian Stocks

There's been a lot going on with Russian stocks (RSX) this month after the U.S. imposed new sanctions on Russia. I thought that the initial downside was a good entry point, and since the story developed very quickly, published extensively on the topic (here, here, here, and here). After this amount of work, I feel obliged to provide one last update on a key development before Russia and Russian stocks go into May holidays, which will bring muted volume to Russian markets starting from April 30 up to May 9, the Victory Day in Russia.

On April 27, the Russian Central Bank was scheduled to take a key rate decision. My opinion that I shared in my articles on RSX was that the Central Bank will stop cutting rates due to increased uncertainty after the new round of U.S. sanctions, which led to a weakening of the Russian ruble.

However, an alternative opinion also existed: a rate cut would have led to more weakness in the ruble, increasing the exporters' ruble revenue and providing support for the budget. The new presidency of Vladimir Putin came with promises of big spending on education and healthcare. To come up with money, additional resources should be found. Devaluing the ruble is one such option since it mostly hurts the middle class (which in Russia is loosely defined as those who have enough money to travel abroad and buy good foreign products but cannot ignore the currency exchange rate), which is a relatively tiny part of the modern Russian society (and a part which contains most opposition supporters). Such a move would have hurt dollar-denominated RSX.

The Central Bank decided to play it safe and left the key rate unchanged at 7.25%, a move that supports RSX. According to the Bank's commentary, the recent downside of the ruble can push annual inflation closer to 4%, but inflation estimates remain unchanged at 3-4% for 2018 and 4% for 2019. Actual data shows that March inflation was 2.4%, while April inflation estimate is 2.3-2.5%. Thus, there's plenty of room for inflation to rise but stay within the Central Bank's target.

An interesting commentary was made on the so-called neutral rate, a rate which the Russian Central Bank believes will be neutral for the economy and the exchange rate. It is a very important figure since the current rate cut cycle will ultimately lead to this neutral rate, and rate has been one of the core supporters of the relative popularity of Russian stocks - a high rate in a low rate world. The Bank stated that the neutral rate is now closer to the high end of the 6-7% range due to increased risk premium for Russia and also due to higher rates in developed markets. Basically, the Central Bank wants Russia to stay competitive in the world investment marketplace. The country has political risks (sanctions), governance risks (sub-par business climate), so the only real advantage that it can offer is the rate. Such a policy is supportive for RSX both in the near and the longer term.

Speaking about GDP, the Bank estimates growth of 1.5-2.0% in 2018. Most observers agree that, all else equal (read: oil stays unchanged), a 2% growth is the maximum that Russian economy can get without reforms. We will know soon whether there's a political will to improve the business climate in the country since Russia will get a new government in May, after the official inauguration of Vladimir Putin.

In my opinion, the Central Bank's rate decision and the commentary on the neutral rate level are supportive for the dollar-denominated RSX. There's plenty of uncertainty ahead, but so far, RSX continues to rebound and stays in the upside trend. I'd consider a break below $20.80 as an end to the near-term upside trend, while the $22 level remains the near-term target.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.