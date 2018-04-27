Double Your Money With AMD In 12-18 Months

The quarter was characterized by EPS, margin, and revenue expansion. And, it will continue throughout the year.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) had a great quarter, with Q1'18 EPS at $0.11 beating the consensus by $0.02, while revenue increased +39.8% Y/Y to $1.65B, which also beat by about $80M.

Interesting enough, gross margins for the quarter came in at a whopping 36%, which was up by 4% Y/Y and 2% better Q/Q. Furthermore, guidance for gross margins for Q2 was 37%. So, not only was it a great quarter but margins were also expanding, which I assume will continue during the year.

Something else that was extraordinary was guidance. AMD's Q2 revenue last year was seasonally lower quarter than Q1. This year, the company expects Q2 revenue to come in at $1.725B, or 50% higher Y/Y. This to me means revenue will be accelerating all through 2018.

Some of the highlights in Q1

Gross margin expansion was driven by a greater percentage of revenue from Ryzen, Radeon, and EPYC products.

The company commenced delivery of its 2nd Generation Ryzen processors. The Ryzen 7 2700X has gotten great reviews, and some think it's the "Best in Class processor".

As for EPYC server sales, they doubled sequentially. The company is aiming for "mid-single-digit share by the end of this year" and is currently in the process of going through various qualification stages. After proof-of-concept and initial deployment, the company expects "large volume deployment".

Dell, Yahoo Japan Corporation, and Cray, among others, announced they will offer platforms based on AMD EPYC. So, that's something to look forward to the second half of the year.

Turning to the balance sheet, long-term debt on a Y/Y basis fell from $1.32B to $1.16B. It's not inconceivable that during the next 2-3 years the company will be able to pay off all its long-term debt. So, overall, the quarter was great from every aspect, as was guidance.

Let me tell you why I think AMD might reach $20 in 12-18 months

If a picture is worth a thousand words, I want you to take a close look at the chart below.

AMD PS Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

The above chart depicts the trailing Price/Sales ratio of AMD, Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Now, the reason AMD's P/S ratio is so low is because it's not as profitable as the other two companies. However, this is actually a good thing. See NVDA is currently firing on all cylinders. Yes, the company will continue to be extremely profitable, but do not expect its Price/Sales ratio to increase by much (if at all).

In the case of AMD, if profitability expansion continues in the future, its Price/Sales ratio should climb higher, which means its stock on a percentage basis should increase more than NVDA's or INTC.

Let me explain why.

I think AMD will do about $7B in revenue by the end 2018. If, on a trailing basis, the market will continue to value AMD at 2X revenue, then its valuation should be about $14B over the next 12 months or so.

However, if AMD profitability improves even by a little, there is a chance the market might give AMD's stock a Price/Sale ratio of 3. Please note that INTC trades at 4X revenue and NVDA at 14x.

So, it's not inconceivable for AMD's valuation to be about $20B by the end of 2018 or middle of 2019. If the company continues to perform as it did in Q1, I see no reason the company should not trade at 3X revenue.

And, let me give you an additional reason for my $20 price target, that has little to do with AMD's performance

Leading into earnings, short interest in AMD shares was at record high.

AMD data by YCharts

I never understood the logic of certain short sellers. In the case of AMD, I could never come up with an explanation of why there are always so many shares sold short, especially when it is evident with the naked eye that the sky is not falling.

In fact, if you look at the chart above, at the end of 2015, when AMD was at around $2 share, short interest was also at record high (about 150M shares). So, in my book, short sellers were wrong then, and they are definitely wrong today. And, if you remember, shares went from $2 to $15 back then.

In any case, please note that AMD's outstanding share count is 996M, with the float being 830M. In other words, about 23% of the float was sold short leading into earnings. And, that's up from 155M from the previous month, according to data from Yahoo.

I am curious to see how all these shares will be covered. While I do not expect a short covering rally or panic among short sellers, I do expect continued upward pressure for a while. My hunch is that shares could climb to $14 before the stock takes a breather.

So, beside the great quarter, that will act as a tailwind for all of 2018, short interest should also help propel AMD shares higher.

Are there risks?

Yes, there are always risks. However, please note AMD shares have been trading in the range between $10 and $15 for over a year now. So, while risk is always a factor, we are currently buying at the bottom range of the last 12 months and on the back of the best results AMD has delivered in years.

Also, note the Price/Sales ratio differs from other methodologies. While the P/E tells us a lot about profitability, the Price/Sales ratio simply tells us about capitalization to revenue. However, this is a great method when comparing stocks, for it could shed light on how high a stock that has a low P/S ratio might go if profitability increases.

The main risk to my thesis is that it might not come to fruition. Because, in a general market correction, all bets are off, and anything can happen. So, you should never leverage too much, or be confident that you will not lose.

Bottom line

AMD had a solid quarter, with even better Q2 guidance. While we should not expect the pace of revenue growth to continue to increase at 50% Y/Y, nevertheless growth to the tune of 25% for all of 2018 is in order.

Due to that, AMD shares trade at the lowest Price/Sales ratio than NVDA and INTC, I expect AMD to outperform both stocks for at least the next 12 months. This assuming AMD's profitability increases.

Finally, my price target for the next 12-18 months is about $20 a share, or a 100% increase from current levels.

Please also consider Why I'm A Raging Bull On AMD Once More.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.