Live Oak Bank: An Alternative Bank Creating Some Real Buzz

I found Live Oak Bank (LOB) by accident. In hunting for a job along the Carolina Coast (cause who doesn't want to live at the beach?), I stumbled upon a listing for the bank. No, they didn't hire me, but I won't hold it against them. I actually bought their stock this morning.

In the Q1 results released yesterday, Live Oak Bank's net interest income (including servicing revenues) grew 45% year over year, while the net income from that interest jumped 104% to $12.45 million. What does all this mean to shareholders? It means a 76% increase in diluted earnings per share to $0.30 a share. That's pretty nice stuff.

I've been a fan of the bank for awhile. They've been quietly building a loan portfolio consisting primarily of small business loans. It's a no brainer that higher interest rates will benefit banks' loan portfolios as they bring in higher yields. I like Live Oak as a play on rates due the consistent success of its expansion. They're adding onto their headquarters (which is really cool by the way) to make room for their growing business. The income numbers justify the construction. Outside of small banks like this, where will you find 76% increases in earnings per share? You can't, and that's why I'm drawn to them. There's real growth potential for the stock price as long as we don't see dilution.

The bank has more than $500 million in cash/equivalents on hand at the moment, so I feel confident that the total outstanding share count won't get out of hand too quickly. The money gives them a lot of ammo to work with. While acquisitions seem logical, I actually expect Live Oak to primarily grow organically. That seems to be their style.

Their emphasis on small business means the general size of their loans will be much smaller, which I like because it creates diversification. It also opens up many avenues for the bank to sell guaranteed loans if they want cash (which keeps them from selling stock, which makes me happy). The bank sold over $247 million worth of guaranteed loans in the first quarter, netting gains of $24 million.

What about the stock?

Of course, the universe has an irony about it when I make a stock purchase. I got my shares at around $28.60. That seems like a nice number considering the stock made its way to near $30 pretty quick this morning. Since then, the price has pulled back. At one point we were below $28. It figures, but I'm not upset. I'm willing to sit on this one for a little while. I suspect some were riding the stock up to this earnings release, and hopped out on the good news. Others may have expected more.

I for one couldn't be more pleased with the earnings results. Moving forward the bank has very little debt. They paid off nearly 87% of their long-term borrowings in the last year, bringing the sum down to $3.49 million. Short-term borrowings have been paid off completely. When you couple that with the increases in both cash and investment securities that can be sold (nearly $350 million worth), the bank has drastically increased its total equity to just under $450 million. That's a staggering 98% improvement in the balance sheet year over year.

With a huge cash hoard on hand relative to their size, that cash should allow them to expand without drawing too much capital from selling securities, meaning the increased earnings can be shown in shareholders equity. That's something I like to see. Analysts have Live Oak Bank's earnings estimates underperforming 2017's earnings totals in the second half of 2018. I personally see the bank crushing those estimates. Earnings have outperformed expectations for five straight quarters. With a higher yielding loan portfolio on their hands, I don't see how the bank will fail to continue the trend.

At a mere 14x trailing earnings, Live Oak is cheap. When you consider their growth rates being accomplished, they're very cheap. The one drawback is the lack of a dividend. But if you want a growth stock, a dividend isn't always helpful. I'm looking for about 10% from my trade in Live Oak, though for the long-term players the results could be much higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LOB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.