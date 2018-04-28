S&P 500 Weekly Update: Investors Get A Wake-Up Call From Earnings

The 10-year Treasury at 3% is nothing to fear; any weakness due to that concern is a buying opportunity.

Consumer Staples are selling off and some say that's a red flag. I disagree - it tells me the stock market is going higher.

The recent price action we are experiencing is nothing more than a corrective phase after a huge market run.

"It's not always easy to do what's not popular, but that's where you make your money." - John Neff

Knee jerk, emotionally charged decisions are playing a part in the wild ride the markets have taken investors on recently. Many investors don't have to be told again that panic is not an investing strategy, but the media makes that a very difficult fact to remember. They tirelessly rush to report "breaking news" and add "markets in turmoil" specials to let us know how dire things are.

The pundits want to find the one force each day for every move or swing in stocks, as if the stock market were a pinball waiting for specific news to swing it in one direction or another. That's good for them, as the sensationalism attracts plenty of attention. Fundamentally, my view on this situation was expressed in my 2018 outlook, which was published in December. Market volatility would escalate this year, consistent with later cycle economic and market tendencies. Specifically, the implications for inflation and monetary policy. More importantly investors had witnessed a very quiet year in 2017, and quiet periods are often followed by violent swings.

The headlines and the fear rhetoric are way ahead and tend to exaggerate what is really taking place today. After all, reporting the facts isn't controversial, and at times it is downright boring.

The Federal Reserve continues its "normalization" campaign, with ongoing balance sheet withdrawal and likely three total rate hikes this year. One hike is already in the books and the end of year fed funds rate is expected to be just above 2%. That fact doesn't strike me as being such a difficult a rate environment to invest in.

For now inflation has remained relatively contained, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rising a modest 2.1% year-over-year at the core. The Fed is on record as using Core PCE data as its primary inflation gauge. That core inflation remains below the Federal Reserve's 2% long-term target at 1.85%. Can inflation start to pick up now? Of course. At the moment, similar to the interest rate situation, it is not overly concerning.

We also have shorter-term forces at work as well. In the case of anything Washington, the worst is assumed to be gospel without waiting for the entire situation to play out. Put all of this together and its why market participants are both leery and at the same time very weary.

Investors would be better served taking a step back, keeping emotions in check and maintaining discipline. Investors who keep the endless flow of news in the proper perspective stand a better chance of being successful.

Not many are following that advice lately. Last Tuesday saw a huge reversal in the markets. It was based on one issue: fear. The S&P saw a 13 point rally dissolve, and turn into a 36 point loss on the day. Fear of interest rates, fear of trade issues, fear of a global slowdown, fear of inflation, and, yes, it got to the point of fear over what was said on a conference call.

Selectively adding to equity positions has been viewed lately as a reckless if not downright dangerous thing to do. Funny thing though, what is being viewed as not very popular, might just turn out to be the first step in adding to your portfolio value. I believe Mr. Neff has it right.

Economy

The first read on first quarter GDP rolled in at 2.3%. A little higher than the expected read of 1.8%. The first "beat" on a Q1 GDP report since 2008.

Economic Indicators remain firm suggesting a recession is not around the corner.

U.S. Markit PMI rose to 54.8 form the March reading of 54.2. The highlight; New order growth rose at the fastest pace since 2015. Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit:

The U.S. economy picked up pace again at the start of the second quarter. The April PMI surveys registered the second-strongest monthly expansion since last October. Manufacturing is leading the upturn, with factories reporting the strongest output gains for 15 months, and the vast service sector is enjoying a steady, robust expansion. After a relatively disappointing start to the year, the second quarter should prove a lot more encouraging. The current data point to an annualized GDP growth rate of 2.5%, with scope for some substantial upside surprises in coming months. First, growth in new orders accelerated to show the largest surge in demand for goods and services for just over three years. Second, companies' expectations of growth over the coming year jumped to a three-year high. Third, hiring remains robust as firms struggle to cope with demand. The surveys point to non-farm payroll growth of approximately 200,000 in April.

Richmond Fed manufacturing index plunged 18 points to -3 in April. That comes on the heels of a fall of 13 points to 15 in March. It's the lowest since September 2016. However, the index is coming off of the 28 in February and the record high of 30 in November.

April Consumer Confidence is at 128.7 vs. consensus of 126.1, an 18 year high.

The final read on Michigan Consumer sentiment came in at 98.8 vs. the 97.8 estimate.

In summary, the U.S economy is still moving along at a decent pace, and is certainly not overheating. A positive sign, keeping the Fed on a slow growth interest rate trajectory.

Existing home sales rose 1.1% to 5.6 million in March, beating expectations, after jumping 3.0% to 5.5 million in February. Single family sales were up 0.6% to 4.99 million vs. the prior 4.2% surge to 4.96 million, while multifamily sales rebounded 5.2% to 0.6 million following February's 6.5% drop to 0.58 million. Absolute inventory levels and inventories relative to sales remain near the lowest levels on record.

As per Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist:

Closings in March eked forward despite challenging market conditions in most of the country. Robust gains last month in the Northeast and Midwest - a reversal from the weather-impacted declines seen in February - helped overall sales activity rise to its strongest pace since last November at 5.72 million. The unwelcoming news is that while the healthy economy is generating sustained interest in buying a home this spring, sales are lagging year ago levels because supply is woefully low and home prices keep climbing above what some would-be buyers can afford.

New-home sales rolled in at 694K vs. consensus of 630K. That was a 4% increase over the February total.

Global Economy

No surprises from Europe on the monetary policy front, the ECB leaves rates unchanged.

Composite Eurozone PMI held steady with a reading of 55.2 unchanged on the month. Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit Chris Williamson said:

The Eurozone economy remained stuck in a lower gear in April, with business activity expanding at a rate unchanged on March, which had in turn been the slowest since the start of 2017. Growth has downshifted markedly since the peak at the start of the year, but importantly still remains robust. The April data are running at a level broadly consistent with Eurozone GDP growth of approximately 0.6% at the start of the second quarter. The decline in the PMI from January's high is neither surprising nor alarming: such strong growth as that seen at the start of the year rarely persists for long, not least because supply fails to keep up with demand. With recent months seeing record delivery delays for inputs to factories and growing skill shortages, output is clearly being constrained. In France, strikes were also reported to have disrupted growth, and may continue to do so in coming months.

France PMI rose to a two month high with a reading of 56.9, up from the previous month at 56.3. German PMI also rose to a two month high. A reading of 55.3 versus the 55.1 reading in the prior month.

Japan PMI increased to 53.3 from the March report of 53.1. As per Joe Hayes, economist at IHS Markit:

Survey data depicted a positive backdrop in the Japanese manufacturing sector during April. The improvement in the headline PMI was underpinned by stronger rates of growth in output, new orders and employment. Furthermore, business confidence strengthened, while output prices were hiked to a stronger degree, signalling optimism in demand conditions.

Global PMI this week shows stabilization, something that was very important to demonstrate that the overseas recovery may have stalled, but isn't totally falling apart. I also note that if investors are worried about a global economic slowdown, they need look at how resilient crude oil is. Connect the dots. If this was a real concern, WTI would be retracing the recent gains in a hurry. As of now, that is not the case.

Earnings Observations

Forty-two percent of the S&P 500's market cap reported earnings this week and the results were extraordinary.

As per Factset Research Weekly Update:

With a little over half of the S&P 500 having now reported, the blended growth rate for 1Q EPS stands at 22.9%, up from 18.3% at the end of last week and the 11.3% expected at the start of the quarter.

For Q1 2018, 79% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 74% have reported a positive sales surprise. If 79% is the final number for the quarter, it will mark the highest percentage since FactSet began tracking this metric in Q3 2008.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 23.2%. If 23.2% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest earnings growth since Q3 2010 (34.0%). On March 31, the estimated earnings growth rate for Q1 2018 was 17.1%. All eleven sectors have higher growth rates today due to positive earnings surprises.

In terms of revenues, 74% of companies have reported actual sales above estimated sales. That is above the 1-year average (70%) and well above the 5-year average (57%).

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 16.3. This P/E ratio is now barely above the 5-year average (16.1) and above the 10-year average (14.3).

At the sector level, the Information Technology (+16.8%), Consumer Discretionary (+15.8%), and Industrials (11.9%) sectors are reporting the largest upside aggregate differences between actual earnings and estimated earnings.

The Political Scene

Last year the North Korean missile testing issue rattled the markets. The talk of who was going to do what to whom got so out of control, it was absurd. So much for jumping to conclusions as we hear that Korean leaders have agreed to denuclearization talks. While some investors panicked backed then, this headline was met with a yawn. For once it would be nice to hear a major media outlet walk back some of the fear mongering that took place. I wouldn't wait for that, this headline while noteworthy, doesn't fit the media profile that we see and hear today. Why? it is a positive development.

As long as the words "trade war" are still being uttered, the equity market will remain on edge. Expect this to be the case until we start to get some information on the talks that will take pace shortly. Then again, the way some interpret comments or inject opinion instead of fact, this could take a while to sort out. At the moment, many have already concluded that a trade war not a trade skirmish is inevitable. I believe they have the story quite wrong, as they may have made the mistake of injecting their agenda into the situation. When it comes to investing that is a fatal mistake.

The Fed and Interest Rates

It is a well known fact that the late 1990s was a pretty good period to be owning stocks. The graphic below shows the yield curve was relatively flat during that time. It might be time to lose the idea that a flattening yield curve is death for equities.

At the moment the obsession with the interest rate picture as the 10 year hit the magical 3% level, is wildly overdone. My view on the entire issue. The Fed funds rate is 1.75%, it probably will be 3% by 2020. Let's put the entire issue into perspective instead of running with the "sky is falling" crowd. The graphic below shows the Historical Fed funds rate since the 1960s.

Source: MacroTrends

The 1990s saw a very impressive stock market run, while the Fed funds rate was at times, double what we believe the rate will be in 2020. Are their other factors that play into stock market returns? Of course. However, if an investor wants to hang their hat on interest rates as their reason for sitting on the sidelines or selling stocks now, history shows that may be a huge mistake.

Market participants will slowly get accustomed to the fact that a 3% ten year note isn't something to fear. Surprises and shocks are what is concerning when it comes to a rising interest rate cycle. I simply don't see that taking place.

Sentiment

A flat line this week, similar to the S&P weekly results. According to the weekly sentiment survey from AAII, bullish sentiment dropped less than one percentage point falling from 37.7% down to 36.9%.

Crude Oil

The weekly inventory report was somewhat bearish as crude oil inventories increased by 2.2 million barrels in the past week. Analysts were expecting a draw down. Gasoline inventories increased by 0.8 million barrels. The price of crude oil stayed in a narrow trading range this week, right around a four year high. WTI closed out the week at $68.07, down $0.23





The Technical Picture

Volatility came back in a big way this week and the S&P drifted back into the lower end of the corrective range. investors watch again as the price action isn't producing much in the way of new information to make meaningful decisions. Does the S&P break up and out of the range or break down to retest the February lows? Stay Tuned.





Source: FreeStockCharts.com

The 200-day moving average was tested once again this past week. There are some that prescribe to the theory, the more tests, the better chance of an eventual break down. For now support has held, and we just witnessed a nice rebound that has placed the index back in the middle of the correction range. A huge plus, but we are not in the "all clear" stage just yet. Price action remains sloppy and at times scary for many individuals to witness. I remain open to all possibilities, watching and reassessing the situation as it presents itself.

Short-term support is the 200 day moving average at 2610, then the April 6 low of 2586. Resistance is back to the overhead 50 day moving average at 2688.

Individual Stocks and Sectors

Allow me to cover an observation that was noted back on March 30th.

One market clue that became obvious during the recent sell-off. The relationship between the Consumer Discretionary sector versus the Consumer Staples. Institutions that are running for the hills and becoming more defensive will bid up the Staples and shed the Discretionary. In 2007, that was the case before the S&P fell apart and rolled over. So far, we haven't seen that at all.

In fact, the Staples have weakened since then, with more selling taking the group to new lows. IF this was a situation that looked like a complete breakdown of the indices was imminent, institutions would not be adding Consumer Discretionary. Instead, they would be adding Consumer Staples, a risk off move. The individual sector charts show how the Staples are being sold off and under performing. While Discretionary is outperforming the S&P YTD. A very good tell that the probability that this market weakness will NOT morph not anything severe is low.

The much doubted and at times much aligned FAANG group made some waves this past week. Here is a group that has not been popular to be associated with during the latest fear cycle, as it's being touted as a group that will fall the hardest. I disagree and said so again last week:

Those who continue to tell me the FAANG trade is in trouble or over, might be disappointed once again. All one has to do is watch the earnings results and then the price action that is ahead for this high growth group. I suspect we will see the other names in the group continue a positive flow of earnings results.

Facebook (FB) didn't disappoint investors, and in my view Mark Zuckerberg said all the right things on the conference call. Despite the criticisms of him and the company, I also believe he played congress like a fiddle when he gave his testimony. My conclusion, the company reported a strong start to 2018 driven by 43% year over year ad revenue growth. Valuation is attractive at approximately 21x 2018, and 17x 2019, estimated GAAP EPS. This may be the most inexpensive growth story in tech right now.

Amazon (AMZN) followed that with an eye-opening quarterly report. I continue to believe there are two retail companies to own, AMAZON and ALIBABA (BABA).

Google (GOOG) is as inexpensive as they come when I look at the entire picture the company presents. Eight straight quarters of revenue growth, and ten out of the last eleven. The regulatory concerns that the detractors bring forward are overblown. If anyone watched how Congress reacted to the Facebook testimony, it is clear they are woefully behind in their understanding of this technology. Please tell me who, and how they will craft regulations that will stifle this growth, to the extent that makes these companies uninvestable.

In the Information Technology sector, Google ($13.33 vs. $9.28) and Facebook ($1.69 vs. $1.35) have reported the largest upside differences between actual EPS and estimated EPS. Amazon ($3.27 vs. $1.24) easily leads the Consumer Discretionary sector with the largest upside difference between actual and estimated EPS.

The uncertain fearful backdrop dictates that this continues to be a stock pickers market. Many solid fundamental stories being told now are making select individual stocks better risk/reward propositions than they were at the beginning of the year.

Oh, how people like to extrapolate a word or words into the worst possible outcome. In the following case it's more than that, it's dismissing all else. The most grievous mistake an investor can make. Here is one culprit for the intraday reversal last Tuesday. The Caterpillar conference call:

Caterpillar sees Q1 adjusted EPS as 'high water mark' for year, Says making some changes to capital allocation plans, but committed to maintaining dividend, balance sheet. Expects strong economic conditions to continue. Says focused on managing structural costs. Says updated guidance reflects an assumption for higher material costs. Expects strong operating margins for rest of year. Says 'several positives' in quarter are not expected to continue for rest of year.

That was followed by these comments:

The company sees new mining equipment sales outpacing aftermarket parts, Expects China to be strong for rest of year, says will do M&A 'where it makes sense.'

It appears everyone stopped reading when they got to words high water mark, and concluded that meant ALL companies are now reporting peak earnings. However, when I connect the dots and read "Caterpillar raises FY18 adjusted EPS view to $10.25 to $11.25, consensus $9.17," I come to a different conclusion.

Now if one wants to extrapolate those three words to a global economic slowdown, and or peak earnings have at it. The subsequent selling in the Industrial sector, and for that matter the entire market, based on that was a wild overreaction. Some might want to say the weakness was about the 10-year Treasury hitting 3%. That probably didn't help, but the S&P was up 13 points when that first occurred in the early morning trading. This was all about the nervousness that persists among investors now.

For those that want to doubt that explanation, Boeing (NYSE:BA) came out with a strong earnings report and they did not signal anything remotely resembling peak earnings.

While the negativity swirls around, the other side of the coin shows that the labor market is healthy, despite March's weather impaired stumble. Consumer balance sheets continued to be repaired. Consumers pared spending to boost the personal savings rate back up to 3.4% in February. Retail sales in March rose by a relatively strong 0.6%, compared with three consecutive 0.1% nominal declines in December 2017 and January and February 2018. The Conference Board leading indicators and consumer confidence, the NFIB small business optimism, ISM manufacturing, and regional gauges in Dallas and Milwaukee all hit multi-decade cycle highs in February 2018. The ISM service index did the same in January, while Michigan consumer sentiment hit another record high in March.

Manufacturing trends remain solid, companies are restocking inventories and first-quarter corporate profits are the strongest in seven years, with earnings per share rising more than 26% on a year-over-year basis thus far. The Commerce Department revised up fourth-quarter GDP from 2.5% to a final gain of 2.9%, as consumer, business and government spending all rose, along with inventory rebuilding. First quarter GDP was just reported at 2.3%. Global Economic data reported this week showed stabilization, not further deterioration.

Far too many want to associate this corrective period to one of the myriad of reasons that are being tossed around. That's easy, there are many to choose from, pick one or all. Here is one you won't' hear in most financial missives.

Let's start by reminding ourselves that the S&P gained 5.6% in January. The index soared 7.5% in the first three weeks as just about everyone made the comment that the move had taken on a parabolic look. If I then add in all of 2017, the S&P rose from 2238 to a high of 2873. 635 points or 28+% in a matter of 13 months, with not so much as a correction greater than 3%.

It is as clear as the nose on one's face. A corrective phase after a huge run that needs to be worked off. Yet many can't see that because of the atmosphere around them. They would rather conclude that something dire is occurring, something is about to jump up and take their portfolios down 40%. Trust me there will be a time when we really have to concern ourselves about that, this is NOT that time.

A 3% ten year treasury yield by itself will not end this bull market, we aren't at peak earnings. Technically there are still some hurdles to overcome, but I continue to favor looking at the reward while monitoring the risk. Therefore, I conclude that patient investors who remain invested in equities will be rewarded as the year goes on.

