Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 2:00 PM ET

Executives

Jeff Dietert - VP, IR

Kevin Mitchell - VP and CFO

Tom Liberti - VP and COO

Analysts

Brian Zarahn - Mizuho

Justin Jenkins - Raymond James

Barrett Blaschke - MUFG

Jeremy Tonet - JP Morgan

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Corey Goldman - Jefferies

Ryan Levine - Citi

Craig Shere - Tuohy Brothers

Operator

Welcome to the First Quarter 2018 Phillips 66 Partners Earnings Conference Call. My name is Sharon, and I’ll be your operator for today’s call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to Jeff Dietert, Vice President, Investor Relations. Jeff, you may begin.

Jeff Dietert

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Phillips 66 Partners first quarter earnings conference call. Participants on today’s call will include Kevin Mitchell, Vice President and CFO; and Tom Liberti, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. The presentation materials we will be using during the call can be found on the Events section of the Phillips 66 Partners website, along with supplemental financial and operating information.

Slide 2 contains our Safe Harbor Statement. It is a reminder that we will be making forward-looking statements during the presentation and our Q&A session. Actual results may differ materially from what we present today. Factors that could cause actual results to differ are included here as well as in our SEC filings.

With that, I will turn the call over to Kevin Mitchell.

Kevin Mitchell

Thank you, Jeff, and god afternoon, everyone. We had a strong start for the year. The Partnership had net income of $172 million, a $10 million increased from the previous quarter. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was $247 million. Our current asset base has demonstrated a $1 billion run-rate adjusted EBITDA, near our $1.1 billion year-end target.

In addition, we recently announced our largest single organic project to-date, the Gray Oak Pipeline. This joint venture project expands our footprint in the high growth Permian Basin. We are making good strides advancing our strategic initiatives. The Partnership is well-positioned to fund the 2018 organic projects with cash on hand, debt capacity, and selective use of the ATM program.

Moving onto slide 4. Distributable cash flow increased 13% in the first quarter to $194 million. Our Board of Directors approved a first quarter distribution of $0.714 per common unit, a 5.3% increase from last quarter. This results in a distribution coverage ratio of 1.4 times. Since the 2013 IPO, we have increased distributions 18 consecutive quarters at a compound annual growth rate of 31%. We are well on our way to meet our five-year target of 30%.

Slide 5 captures the change in adjusted EBITDA. First quarter was $247 million, compared with $254 million in the fourth quarter. Our joint ventures contributed higher results compared to last quarter, largely driven by increased pipeline volumes. This increase was more than offset by lower earnings from wholly-owned assets, largely due to turnaround activity at the Philip 66 operated Borger and Sweeny refineries.

Slide 6 highlights our financial flexibility and liquidity. We ended the first quarter with $167 million of cash and no outstanding borrowings under our $750 million revolving credit facility. Our debt to EBITDA ratio on the revolver covenant basis was 3.1 times. Long-term, we expect leverage to be around 3.5 times. One final topic that I would like to address is the recent FERC ruling that MLPs can no longer included in income tax allowance in the cost of service calculation. Phillip 66 Partners expects little to no impact from this decision due to our limited exposure to cost of service rates. Most of our pipelines fall into three categories, pipelines that are not FERC regulated; FERC regulated pipelines where Phillips 66 is the sole shipper; and pipelines that have negotiated rates.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to Tom Liberti for an update on our growth projects.

Tom Liberti

Thanks, Kevin, and hello, everyone.

As Kevin mentioned, our strong financial position allows us to fund our entire 2018 organic program with cash on hand, debt capacity and selective use of the ATM program. We have a strong and synergistic portfolio of projects to drive our future growth. We received sufficient binding commitments to proceed with construction of the Gray Oak Pipeline. This joint venture project will provide crude oil transportation from the Permian basin to locations along the Gulf Coast, including Corpus Christi, Sweeney and Freeport.

Our second binding open season is underway and will determine the final scope and capacity of the pipeline, which could be up to 700,000 barrels per day or more. Assuming the pipeline is fully subscribed, the capacity could be expanded to about 1 million barrels per day. Pipeline is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Partnership will be the largest equity owner in the project.

In Corpus Christi, the Gray Oak Pipeline will connect to the new South Texas Gateway Terminal under development by Buckeye Partners. This deepwater marine terminal will have export capability and an initial storage capacity of 3.4 million barrels. The terminal is expected to begin operations by the end of 2019, and we will have a 25% interest in this JV. The Sand Hills pipeline capacity was close to 400,000 barrels per day at the end of the first quarter. Further expansion of the line to over 450,000 barrels per day is anticipated to be completed in the second half of 2018. We are one-third owner of this joint venture.

Construction continues on the Bayou Bridge pipeline extension from Lake Charles, to St. James, Louisiana with commercial operations expected in the fourth quarter of 2018. The pipeline currently operates from Nederland, Texas to Lake Charles, Louisiana and the Partnership has a 40% ownership in Bayou Bridge.

We are also developing a new pipeline that will connect clean product storage in Lake Charles, Louisiana to our Clifton Ridge Marine Terminal. We expect initial product exports of up to 50,000 barrels per day from the terminal. This $25 million project is anticipated to be completed in mid-2019. We will have a long-term agreement with Phillips 66 that includes minimum volume commitments for the pipeline and marine dock.

In the quarter, we began construction of the new 25,000 per day isomerization unit at the Phillips 66 Lake Charles Refinery. The unit will increase product of higher octane gasoline blend components. This project includes a long-term agreement with Phillips 66 for processing services, including a minimum volume commitment. Completion of this $200 million project is anticipated by the end of 2019.

This concludes our prepared remarks. And we will now open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. First question comes from Brian Zarahn with Mizuho. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brian Zarahn

Just on Gray Oak, obviously, important project for PSXP’s organic program. Maybe you can talk a little bit high level strategically about your expansion into the Permian and Corpus, and some longer term opportunities you see for your asset base?

Tom Liberti

Sure. I mean, the Permian is as obviously one of the hotbeds and we have some presence there from a PSX standpoint and obviously it’s nice then to add that to the PSXP portfolio with this line. In Corpus, we really didn’t have a presence in Midstream in the Corpus area. So, this gives us a bit of a footprint and a start in that Corpus area.

Kevin Mitchell

Yes. Brian, this is Kevin. I would just supplement that with as you step back and look at this significant production growth in the Permian, crude oil, NGLs, natural gas, infrastructure needs to move that to market. From a crude oil standpoint, a lot of the incremental production is ultimately going to be destined for exports. And so, having the -- adding a Corpus position as well fits nicely into that. So, I think this is a really good fit to the overall Midstream portfolio.

Tom Liberti

And Brian, I would also add. Remember, Sand Hills kind of starts in that Permian area also. So, we’ve got it from the NGL standpoint and now from the crude standpoint.

Brian Zarahn

And so, good source of diversification, on the export angle, do you expect most of the exports to go to Corpus or do you see some going to Freeport?

Tom Liberti

They can go to either location as the line comes down and supports them. So, Corpus and Freeport would give us the optionality though.

Kevin Mitchell

But, ultimately, the shippers will be making that determination.

Brian Zarahn

And then, is the parent a shipper on the pipeline?

Kevin Mitchell

So, we haven’t given any information on shippers for obvious reason. Not unrealistic to assume that PSXP -- PSX would have a commitment, but this is not a pipeline that’s being underwritten by PSX, if you look at it that way.

Brian Zarahn

And then, on -- another project is still on negotiation in terms of the scope. But, in terms of economics, I mean, right with the existing commitments now, or are the economics attractive or are you really baking in, which is needed, additional takeaway capacity in the basin as production continues to ramp?

Tom Liberti

The economics obviously with the commitments that we’ve got in the first open season, it obviously is attractive. And then going to the second expansion season, we just add to that.

Brian Zarahn

And last one for me. Given the addition of Gray Oak and some other small projects what’s the latest CapEx for 2018?

Tom Liberti

So, we just increased the budget in the CapEx for PSXP to about $750 including our maintenance CapEx. And that’s an increase from just under 600 to -- just over 600 to 750, so an increase of about 150 million.

Operator

Next question comes from Justin Jenkins with Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Justin Jenkins

I think, Brain just covered most of what I had. But I do want to talk about Gray Oak again, just thinking about the longer term optionality here. I know, we’re still in the scope the age of the project overall. But, is there ultimately the optionality to get the barrels east of the Sweeny and into the Beaumont area, given your footprint there on the PSX side, and then, maybe even further east to Bayou Bridge and into Louisiana?

Kevin Mitchell

I think, it is a bit early to be speculating that far right. Clearly, once you’re -- if you’re in Beaumont, then, you can go east from there with Bayou Bridge. But, I think it’s too early to further speculate on that at this point.

Tom Liberti

So, remember, Justin, DAPL -- the Bakken pipeline comes down from Dakota down. And we’re going to into Nederland, and then from Nederland connects into Bayou Bridge and then that takes those barrels east into Louisiana.

Justin Jenkins

And then, maybe separately here, the Rodeo project that was previously talked about on the gathering side. Is this kind of coordinated with Gray Oak or is that completely separate from this announcement?

Tom Liberti

A little bit of precursor. And that did was allow PSX to see what interest would be in a line, and the interest was to bring barrels all the way down to the Gulf Coast.

Operator

Next question comes from Barrett Blaschke with MUFG. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Barrett Blaschke

Could you give us just a little more detail around maybe more turnarounds kind of on the books for this year, planned?

Kevin Mitchell

So, that’s a PSX question?

Barrett Blaschke

Yes.

Kevin Mitchell

Yes. So, the Company does not give specific turnaround plans. The only guidance that is out there at the -- on the fourth quarter call, PSX gave guidance of full year turnaround expense of…

Tom Liberti

520 to 570.

Kevin Mitchell

570, that’s right. 520 to 570 for the year. And first quarter actuals was 245.

Operator

Next question comes from Jeremy Tonet with JP Morgan. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeremy Tonet

Just wanted to come back to Gray Oak real quickly, if I could. There is a lot of competing projects out there to service this Permian takeaway. And I was just wondering if you could expand a bit more as far as how -- you guys were able to win the day here. And what advantages did you guys bring? Were you able to get the project and get the returns you were looking for?

Tom Liberti

Well, first of all, some of our Midstream folks, our legal folks, our tax folks, a lot of our people worked long and hard on this project to bring it in. We’ve been talking about expanding the Midstream for a long time now in PSX and with the development of PSXP. So, I think our folks have been there. We have had that commercial area for a long time. And we were able to bring some other people to the table and get some of the shippers down on our line. Follows the line -- it kind of follows the path of Sand Hills. So, we have got a little bit of experience with that. So, I think it’s just our reputation and the ability to put everything together in the Midstream area.

Jeremy Tonet

And then, I just want to touch based on operations a bit here. It seems like your joint ventures exceed our expectations here. And I was wondering if you could expand a bit more on some of the drivers. It seems like there is a little bit some onetime issues there but nonetheless they will step up quarter over quarter. Any thoughts you might have as far as the cadence of growth for joint ventures over the balance of the year here?

Tom Liberti

Yes. I’d tell you, Bayou Bridge, the volume was up a bit on Bayou Bridge. STACK volume was up a bit. We would expect STACK volume to come up because we had the first real full quarter of the loop coming in off a STACK. Explorer volume was up a little bit because it was down a little bit in the fourth quarter. And Sand Hills continues to ramp up. And what we have seen with Sand Hills is every time we add to the capacity, we tend to migrate and to fulfilling that capacity. So, we would expect those to kind of continue that way.

Jeremy Tonet

And actually just one last one on Gray Oak. As far as the equity options, third parties have to acquire more interest. When is the expiration day of those options?

Tom Liberti

We haven’t announced that yet, Jeremy.

Operator

Next question comes from Dennis Coleman with Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dennis Coleman

I wonder if I might step back a little bit and reference the earlier call with PSX. Just wondering about the dropdown strategy. There have been some pretty steady dropdowns. And I guess maybe to get to the 1.1 billion run-rate target, we had been thinking that there would likely be more in 2018. But, this seems to be just a slight change of tone or perhaps interest at the PSX level. And I wonder if you can maybe tell me if I’m misreading that or did I get that right?

Kevin Mitchell

Yes. This is Kevin. I don’t think there is any real change in tone around any of that. I think, those comments earlier reflect the fact that we are at 1 billion of run-rate EBITDA currently. We have projects, organic projects underway at PSXP that will complete before the end of the year. So, we are already going to come in north of 1 billion. Now, whether that the organic projects alone get us all the way up to 1.1 billion, we will see on that. And so, I think what that means is, if the organic projects are not going to quite generate enough to hit the 1.1 billion, then maybe that means there is a small dropdown. But, it may not be required, depending on exactly how everything else goes over the course of the year. So, I would interpret that more as just maintaining sufficient flexibility to decide whether there is or is not another dropdown take place over the course of this year.

Tom Liberti

Our strategy has always been kind of three-pronged. We have talked about dropdowns; we’ve talked about strategic acquisitions and we’ve made some of those; and we’ve talked about the organic program that we would always have. And one of the reasons we’ve talked about we did the dropdowns early on in the history of the MLP is to get it to the size where it could take on those larger organic projects. Now that we are at that size of the $1 billion of EBITDA, we’re able to take on the larger organic projects that we have talked about all the time.

Dennis Coleman

Sure. That makes sense. But, no, -- I guess just a slightly different angle, no, concerns or questions about the MLP structure. It seems that we have seen increasingly management sort of stepping back from the structure, whether that means withholding dropdowns or just sort of term loan, the capital markets have increased concerns from sponsors?

Kevin Mitchell

No, no, not at all. If we were concerned about the ongoing structure, we may not be talking about Gray Oak in this call.

Dennis Coleman

Okay, very good. Separately, distribution growth obviously has been quite strong, and you mentioned you are poised to hit your five-year target of 30% plus growth. Anything that you might talk about beyond that? Obviously, you have quite a bit of runway with the 1.4 times coverage. But, should we expect another five-year commitment to growth target at some point? How do you think about that?

Kevin Mitchell

So, I mean as you step back and look at this, you’ve got a strong coverage. We have a good internal portfolio of growth projects, so more EBITDA and DCF growth to come after this year. And we’ve said, we intend to be top quartile from a distribution growth standpoint. But, unlikely, we will tie ourselves into a numeric target in the way that we gave the 30% guidance, probably won’t be as specific in terms of future guidance. It will be certainly the sort of top quartile over the next year or so. I think, we’ll -- we said that and we will probably continue to say that. But I don’t think I can give firm five-year guidance this time around.

Tom Liberti

So, I think the key is that we will have the flexibility to really kind of adjust for what the market is going to reward. So, if the market is rewarding a high growth, I think we’ll have the ability to do that. We will see what the market rewards in the future.

Dennis Coleman

Okay. Just one -- thank you for that. One last one for me. In terms of the third-party options that Jeremy just mentioned, I guess, my first read from the press release the other day was that that was an Enbridge option. But, it seems maybe that it’s more expanded group than that. Can you comment on it?

Kevin Mitchell

Yes. I am only so far as to say it is more an Enbridge, but really no more to say than that.

Operator

Your next question comes from Corey Goldman with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Corey Goldman

Hey, guys. Another one on Gray Oak. Was the project always envisioned to be at PSXP? Because I know the original came from the PSX side. So, not sure if there was a change there?

Kevin Mitchell

So, this is Kevin, just speaking from a parent company perspective. It was always, I wouldn’t say, envisioned as a PXSP project, but always with the potential that it could be a PXSP project. And then, as it comes closer to reality, the decisions made on whether does this need to be, and obviously we reconsidered PXSP’s ability to do the project, to bear the capital lift while it’s under construction, until there’s actual cash generation from the project. So, we really looked at a multitude of factors as we consider that. And our objective -- and I think this was stated this morning on the call as well. Ultimately our objective is, PSXP is a Midstream growth vehicle, and the significant portion of the overall growth capital we’d like to see at the MLP. So, totally consistent with that.

Corey Goldman

Understood. Actually a pretty good segue into just the second question there. So, obviously, there is still more to go in the open season and to your earlier point to that Enbridge and potential other parties exercising options. Just wondering the funding for this project at PSXP, given that it does have some liquidity to do something. Would that be the same funding strategy as what you’ve currently outline in terms of cash on hand, debt capacity and some opportunistic ATM usage?

Kevin Mitchell

Yes. That’s right.

Tom Liberti

No matter, where the percentage ownerships sits, that’s how we’ll fund the project. Yes.

Corey Goldman

And then, just last one for me, it’s kind of a follow-up from the PSX call. I think, Craig was talking about the Sweeny hub looking at 2018 EBITDA somewhere in that 130 to 140 range. Does that include the frac that currently sits at PSXP?

Kevin Mitchell

It is does but it includes -- it’s an all in look at the hubs. So, you have all aspects of it, including the commodity piece there. And so, as we have talked about at PSXP, that’s a challenged commodity environment right now for the export terminal. So, that’s an all-in look at this point.

Corey Goldman

Okay. And again, this is a better question just for PSX, given that they still own that Freeport LPG hub, not the frac piece. But, in terms of re-contracting on that asset, given that we have seen the Asia LPG margins open up a little bit, again, I understand that there is going to be some pressure in that business in the near term. But, as you guys look at the NGL production coming out of the Permian, Sand Hills being a piece of that feeding that Freeport hub to an extent. Is there, have you guys potentially looked at additional contracts that can help convert that non-commodity piece to -- sorry, the commodity piece to a non-commodity piece?

Kevin Mitchell

Yes. I think you have to take that as PSX question.

Operator

The next question comes from Ryan Levine with Citi. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ryan Levine

Good afternoon. One more, I guess couple on Gray Oak. Have you secured all the right-of-ways for the project as of now, or where are you in that process?

Tom Liberti

Currently in that process, Ryan.

Ryan Levine

Okay. Is there any more color you could provide? I mean, is there any big hurdles that you envision in securing this?

Tom Liberti

No. We wouldn’t comment. I mean, we’re in the process.

Ryan Levine

And then, in terms of expansion opportunities for Gray Oak, is it envisioned to be a platform for additional pipelines in the future or is it more discrete in its current proposed design?

Tom Liberti

I think, we have the flexibility. As we’ve mentioned in the press release, if there is -- depending on the interest of this expansion open season, we can expand up to 700,000 barrels a day. And if there is customer interest and commitment, it could go to as much as 1 million barrels a day.

Operator

Next question comes from Craig Shere with Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Craig Shere

Do you see your plate pretty full with your organic growth and the potential dropdowns over time, or do you remain open to third-party M&A? And to a degree you do, could you comment on which Midstream and MLP space is getting potentially more interesting?

Kevin Mitchell

Craig, this is Kevin. I’d just go back to what we’ve always said around growth of PSXP, which is we have dropdown opportunities from the parent. Those are organic growth projects. And we will look at acquisition type opportunities. As you point out, we have a pretty full plate right now as you look in the near term with the organic projects. And so, I think that will consume a lot of our internal time, effort and resources. But that wouldn’t preclude us from at least being aware of and on top of what’s going on in the rest of the MLP space. And if there were appropriate opportunities, we would look to capitalize on those. But, I wouldn’t anticipate that turns into anything immediate from an M&A standpoint.

Craig Shere

Do you feel like at least from a public [indiscernible] standpoint that you’re in a bit of a more competitive position today than before the latest broader MLP pullback?

Kevin Mitchell

I think we are from that standpoint. But at the same time, what on the face of it might look like attractive valuations when you factor in all things, including what the balance sheets of some of these other entities look like, the debt loads that they have. They actually don’t -- things don’t look so cheap as you might initially think, just looking at where the equities are trading.

Tom Liberti

Yes. We’ve got a good financial position. So, we can take advantage of an opportunity that would arise. But obviously, it would have to be a good opportunity that would fit in our fairway that we would look at.

Operator

We have no further questions at this time. I will now turn the call back over to Jeff.

Jeff Dietert

Thank you for your interest in Philips 66 Partners. If you have any additional questions, please call Rosy or me. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen. This concludes today’s conference. You may now disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.