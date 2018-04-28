Hanmi Financial: Compounding Shareholder Value Plus Growing Dividends

With patience, the weak Q1 2018 quarter may offer an entry point at a reasonable 1.50x book, a PE of about 15, and an indicated 3.70% dividend yield.

The bank stumbled after the 2008 Crash, but has been a fast-grower since with dividends increasing at a 54.6% five-year CAGR.

Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC) is the parent of Hanmi Bank, an institution that has packed 100 years of banking experience into 36 years of existence. The bank was founded in 1982 in Los Angeles’ Koreatown to serve a then-under-banked Korean-American community. Today there are about 300,000 Korean-Americans in the Los Angeles area, and HAFC, after some post-2008 Crash struggles, is thriving. The bank has historically been a fast-growing institution with a high ROE that paid a decent dividend; all reasons for Herding Value to sit down with some tasty Korean B-B-Q and kimchi and see if there’s value here today.

SOURCE: cityfeet.com

A Brief History

At its opening, the bank was one of the first home-grown US “Korean-American” financial institutions. According to the Los Angeles Times:

Many of L.A.'s Korean American banks were founded in the 1980s, a decade that saw a flood of Korean immigrants who often spoke little to no English or lacked traditional credit histories. The new lenders cropped up to serve them as they started restaurants, garment factories and other small businesses.

The bank’s early years were focused on lending to small and mid-sized businesses and on real estate within the Korean-American community of Los Angeles. Hanmi Bank went public in 1987. In 2000 HAFC, a holding company formed to own the bank, became the publicly-listed entity to enhance financial flexibility. In 2003, HAFC exercised that new flexibility with the roughly $300.0 million acquisition of $1.0 billion-asset Pacific Union Bank, the oldest bank serving the Los Angeles Korean-American community. At the time, the deal gave HAFC a 43% share of the Korean-American market in Los Angeles. Edward Carpenter, chairman of Irvine, California banking consultant Carpenter & Co., Inc. noted:

The Korean community supports Korean banks and contributes to their earnings more strongly than any other ethnic group in California.

In 2014, HAFC completed the transformative $50.0 million acquisition of troubled $1.5 billion-asset Central Bancorp of Garland, Texas, parent of United Central Bank. United Central Bank focused on serving Asian-Americans through a wide-spread network: seven branches in the Chicago area, nine in the Dallas and Houston areas, three in Southern California, two in the Virginia suburbs of Washington, and one each in New York, New Jersey and Georgia. The bank had been plagued by asset quality issues following the Great Recession. Incidentally, the deal also marked the return to robust financial health of HAFC which had issues with asset quality during several difficult years after 2008.

In 2016, HAFC paid $240.8 million for the leasing operations of Irvine, California-based Banc of California. HAFC acquired a $228.2 million lease portfolio consisting of leases on equipment throughout the U.S. with concentrations in California, Georgia and Texas plus the existing staff which formed a new HAFC commercial equipment leasing division.

Today’s HAFC is a $5.2 billion-asset bank serving “multi-ethnic communities” through 40 full-service branches and 9 loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia.

SOURCE: Hanmi Financial Corporation 2018 KBW Financial Services Symposium Presentation

HAFC offers a competitive suite of retail and business technology services including online and mobile banking with Bill Pay and eStatement features, merchant card, tax payment, remote deposit and ACH services, etc.

SOURCE: hanmi.com

A Demographic Strategy: Serving Asian-Americans…and “Multi-Ethnic Communities?”

In the short-run, perhaps over the next 3-5 years, HAFC’s demographic strategy appears to provide an adequate market, but there are lingering long-term questions. There are about 1.8 million Korean Americans in the US. By redefining the bank as serving Asian-Americans, the bank’s addressable market increased to include all 20.4 million Asian-Americans. According to the Pew Research Center:

The U.S. Asian population grew 72% between 2000 and 2015 (from 11.9 million to 20.4 million), the fastest growth rate of any major racial or ethnic group.

The US Asian-American population, however, is not monolithic. Will the bank have the ability to appeal to, for example, the roughly 4.0 million Indian-Americans or the 519,000 Pakistani-Americans included in that population? The pace of growth of the US Asian-American population is not expected to slow in the years ahead - a positive factor for HAFC. Again, according to the Pew Research Center:

Fast population growth suggests they will eventually be the nation’s largest immigrant group. Looking forward, Asians are projected to become the largest immigrant group in the country, surpassing Hispanics in 2055.

While this projection implies a large potential clientele for the bank in the future, there is no guarantee that Korean-America or more generally Asian-American loyalty to the bank will extend past the first generation. Currently approximately 46% of the bank’s customers have been with the bank more than 10 years. On one hand this is excellent customer retention, on the other hand it might suggest that second-generation Korean-Americans have moved to the suburbs, “gone mainstream,” and now bank with Chase (NYSE: JPM).

Finally, will the bank will be able to transition to serving “multi-ethnic communities” and at that point what will differentiate HAFC from any other bank?

A Record of Growth

Long term strategic issues may turn out to be moot because in the final analysis, HFAC management knows how to grow a bank. There are few banks of any size that can match HFAC’s sustained growth in net interest income, EPS, dividends per share, loans and deposits. The following table provides a summary of selected HFAC statistics with a focus on five-year compound annual rates of growth (“CAGR”).

If you have reviewed any 2017 year-end bank income statements you know that almost all banks suffered from an unusually high effective tax rate in 2017 due to the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. HFAC’s tax rate increased from 36.8% in 2016 to 42.6% in 2017, not the worst we’ve seen, but income tax expense included a $3.9 million charge arising from a one-time deferred tax revaluation adjustment. If we back out the tax adjustment, 2017 net income increases to about $58.6 million, a $2.1 million or 3.7% increase over $56.5 million in 2016. EPS climbs to roughly $1.82. The 5-year CAGR for net income and EPS then equals a very flashy 10.1% and 9.6%, respectively.

Many banks have been struggling to achieve loan and deposit growth, but HFAC has grown loans and deposits at remarkable annual average rates of 18.4% and 14.7%, respectively. A caveat is that well-timed acquisitions helped boost this growth rate. Even more remarkable is the stunning 54.6% CAGR for dividends per share since 2013 - and this growth in dividends is accompanied by a moderate 47.1% dividend payout ratio in 2017.

Can Excellent Asset Quality Accompany Fast Growth?

Fast growth of the type we see demonstrated in the table above, especially a loan portfolio that is growing an average of 18.7% per year, can be a warning sign of cursory or haphazard loan underwriting. With HFAC, that is not the case. In fact, HAFC’s asset quality has been improving over the past five years.

In addition to its asset quality improving across all ratios, HFAC had superior asset quality as compared to its 50-bank FDIC Peer Group. One criticism is that the bank had lower allowance coverage compared to all loans and non-performing loans, but the bank’s superior charge-off experience would suggest that higher allowance coverage might be unnecessary.

2017: A Solid Year - and the Holy Grail

HAFC reported a small $1.3 million or 2.7% decline in net income for the year from $56.0 million in 2016 to $54.7 million in 2017. As we’ve discussed, the reason was the one-time deferred tax revaluation adjustment. Without the adjustment, we estimate that net income would have been about $58.6 million a $2.1 million or 3.7% increase over 2016’s $56.5 million.

Adjustments aside, management deserves credit for achieving the holy grail of bank CFOs in 2017, total revenue (net interest income after the provision plus noninterest income) increased 6.1% compared to a 5.1% increase in noninterest expense.

The following table presents an income statement comparison between 2016 and 2017.

HAFC has suffered less margin compression than other banks we have recently analyzed. The net interest margin has bounced around the 3.80% - 3.95% level since 2013, most recently declining from 3.95% in 2016 to 3.82% in 2017. The table below presents interest earning assets, interest bearing liabilities, interest spread and net interest margin.

The average yield on interest earning assets increased 11 bps from 4.40% in 2016 to 4.51% in 2017 while the average rate on interest bearing liabilities increased 35 bps from 0.69% to 1.04% over the same period. Net interest income before the provision for loan losses, however, was unaffected and increased $16.8 million or 10.5% from $160.0 million in 2016 to $176.8 million in 2017. The primary reason was a $31.1 million or 18.9% increase in interest on loans and leases. This increase was due to loan growth; an 18.0% increase in the average balance of loans and leases during 2017 from $3.4. billion in 2016 to $4.0 billion in 2017. The result of this loan growth was that higher-yielding loans and leases - as opposed to securities - comprised 86.3% of interest earning assets in 2017 compared to 83.4% in 2016. In addition to organic growth, the full-year impact of the $228.2 million lease portfolio, acquired in October of 2016, played a part in the both the higher average balance of loans and leases and the higher yield.

In general, HAFC’s interest earning assets yield more than its Peer Group, 4.51% compared to a Peer Group average of 3.95% at the end of 2017. This advantage results from the loan portfolio being skewed towards a higher-yielding mix than its competitors.

HAFC’s loan portfolio is similar to other banks we’ve analyzed in that it resembles that of a mid-80’s savings and loan - 83.4% real estate.

There are two notable exceptions that help lift the portfolio’s average yield. First, hotel and motel loans comprise a very unusual $681.3 million or 15.3% of total loans. The collateral properties are not “mom and pop” roadside inns that have seen better days. Here are two representative properties encumbered by loans in the bank’s portfolio.

SOURCE: Paul Yi, SBA Business Development Office, Hanmi Bank, via linked-in.com

Hospitality properties, however, are generally associated with higher risk and as compensation higher yield. Second, leases with a portfolio yield north of 4.90% comprise 6.9% of HAFC’s total loans and leases compared to an average of 1.0% for the Peer Group. The 60.5% of the portfolio consisting of floating rate loans should help the bank as rates rise.

The $484.8 million or 18.4% increase in average interest bearing liabilities from $2.6 billion in 2016 to $3.1 billion in 2017 plus the sharp 35 bps increase in the average rate on those balances led to a startling increase in interest expense. Interest expense climbed an amazing $14.1 million or 76.2% from $18.4 million in 2016 to $32.5 million in 2017. The bulk of the increase resulted from a $421.1 million or 39.2% increase in the average balances of money market and savings accounts. The rate on these accounts also increased 24 bps year-over-year to 0.84% from 0.60%. The next largest increase in interest expense was produced by HAFC’s shoring up of its Total Capital Ratio with the March 27, 2017 issue of $100.0 million in 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes. These notes are includable in Tier 2 Capital and offer an initial 5.45% fixed rate that converts to a LIBOR + 3.315% floating rate on March 30, 2022, about five years before their March 30, 2027 maturity. Unlike simple increases in deposit balances and rates, this is a one-time “shock” ratcheting up of the bank’s cost of interest bearing liabilities. These are not the bank’s first debt securities as $26.8 million in Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures were assumed with the 2016 United Central Bank acquisition. These debentures carry a LIBOR + 140 bps rate, mature December 31, 2035, but are subject to prior redemption, and are includable in Tier 2 Capital. With a year-end loan to deposit ratio of about 98.3%, down slightly from 100.1% in 2016, the bank is efficient, but might be under some pressure for future incremental funding.

HAFC’s average total deposit rate increased 22 bps from 0.68% in 2016 to 0.90% in 2017 as the bank actively sought to increase deposits to support loan portfolio growth. The following table uses FDIC data to compare Hanmi Bank - excluding some holding company subsidiary deposits - to its 50-bank Peer Group.

Total deposits at the bank level increased $548.1 million or 14.4% from $3.8 billion in 2016 to $4.4 billion in 2017. A healthy 56.9% of that amount consisted of base core deposits; deposits that are “sticky” and indicative of primary customer relationships.

According to HAFC, its branches are located in areas with large Asian-American populations. A reasonable investor might question a branch network designed to serve one ethnic group. Management addressed the issue in the 2017 Annual Report:

With the acquisition of CBI during 2014, the Bank expanded its market share from a previously core Korean American customer base to a [broader base of] Asian American and mainstream communities primarily in Illinois and Texas.

The bank, however, still largely serves an Asian-American clientele. Beyond a few large communities like Koreatown in Los Angeles, where the bank has a No. 2 deposit market share with 15.30% of total deposits (Zip Codes 90005, 90006 and 90010) it is difficult to verify the validity of this strategy.

The bank’s branches average an efficient $109.0 million in deposits. The overall deposit franchise is solid, but not exceptional, with base core deposits comprising 67.5% of total deposits compared to the Peer Group’s 76.2% as of December 31, 2017. The lower percentage of base core deposits is somewhat offset by $1.3 billion or 30.1% of total deposits that are noninterest bearing, e.g., noninterest bearing checking accounts, compared to 22.9% for the Peer Group.

The bank’s $548.1 million deposit growth between 2016 and 2017 was a good mix. The headline increases were $219.0 million in CDs in denominations less than $250,000, $177.4 million in demand deposits and $142.3 million in money market accounts. There was a worrisome almost doubling of “hot money” brokered deposits which increased $92.3 million or 97.2% from $95.0 million in 2016 to $187.3 million in 2017. At the end of 2017, however, brokered deposits accounted for only 4.3% of total deposits compared to the Peer Group 8.0% average.

Noninterest Income

HAFC’s noninterest income, a lackluster at 0.67% of average assets compared to the 0.89% Peer Group average, barely increased from 2016 to 2017, up $340,000 to $33.4 million $33.1 million. HAFC does not operate ancillary businesses; e.g., an insurance agency, stock brokerage or trust department and, surprisingly, the bank sold two small insurance subsidiaries in 2014 for $3.5 million. As a result, highly variable gains on the sale of loans and securities comprise the largest component of noninterest income. In 2017, these various gains, taken together, accounted for $12.3 million or 36.7% of noninterest income. Rising rates may severely hamper the ability of the bank to realize gains of this nature.

The second largest component of noninterest income (31.1% of the total in 2017) is service charges on deposits which fell $984,000 from $11.4 million in 2016 to $10.4 million in 2017. In fact, although the bank’s deposits have increased rapidly, this category has declined every year since hitting a high point of $12.9 million in 2015.

Trade finance and other fees were the only category of noninterest income that increased from 2016 to 2017 with a $495,00 gain from $4.2 million to $4.5 million. Noninterest income is one area management might seek to improve with, for example, the acquisition of a bank with a strong trust department.

Noninterest Expense

With less complex operations, HAFC has correspondingly lower noninterest expense at 2.30% of average assets in 2017 compared to the 2.55% Peer Group average. Viewed another way, it is quite an achievement to operate a bank so efficiently with a nationwide branch network of only 40 branches and 9 loan production offices with virtually no true geographic economies of scale or critical mass in any market. Noninterest expense increased $5.6 million or 5.1% from $108.5 million in 2016 to $114.1 million in 2017. Salary and benefits was virtually the only category to increase, up $4.0 million or 6.2% from $64.0 million in 2016 to $68.0 million in 2017. CEO C.G. Kum’s explanation of a small part of the increase was a sign of the times during the bank’s year-end 2017 Conference Call:

As we announced last month, tax reform provided an opportunity to review our current compensation policies and pass along some of the benefits to employees. This included an increase in the minimum hourly wage across the company to $15. With this move that benefitted approximately 100 employees or 13% of our workforce, Hanmi is well in excess of the minimum wage requirements in all states in which it operates, including California, where some employees have seen their wages increase by as much as 36% from previous levels. The total additional compensation expense to the company for the year will be approximately $400,000.

Salary and benefits and other noninterest expenses were also higher due to the opening in October 2017 of a de novo branch in the expensive Manhattan, New York market at 325 Fifth Avenue in New York City’s Koreatown.

SOURCE: ktown1st.com

The bank’s 54.49% efficiency ratio for 2017 was much better than the 50-bank Peer Group average of 60.12%.

Interest Rate Sensitivity: Rates Up, Value Down, Rates Down, Value Down

As we’ve noted before, all banks use a model that they probably buy from the same consulting firm to estimate the net present value (“NPV”) of their cash flows under different interest rate scenarios. Sometimes I think banks buy these models from some shady character on a street corner.

“Here’s the money, hand over the NPV Interest Rate Sensitivity Model.”

SOURCE: lanotiziaquotidiana.it

The output is indicative, not predictive, but in the case of HAFC it suggests that the bank is asset-sensitive, i.e., as rates rise HAFC’s margins should tend to widen, but only to a point. Parallel shifts in the interest rate curve above 100 bps in magnitude will tend to destroy shareholder value.

Perplexingly, the same shifts down in rates will also destroy shareholder value. Without reading too much into this modeling effort, informed by the other more conventional interest rate risk measures the bank provides in the 2017 Annual Report, the key takeaway that rising rates should be good for the bank’s net interest income.

Performance: Shareholder Returns & Capital

HAFC has easily outperformed its Peer Group in ROA and ROE for years. Most recently, as of December 31, 2017, the bank reported unadjusted ROA and ROE of 1.10% and 9.97% compared to the Peer Group averages of 0.97% and 7.94%. The bank also easily outperformed the average ROE, per the St. Louis Fed, for all US banks in 2017 of about 9.17%. HAFC reported a 10.21% return on tangible equity compared to the Peer Group’s 8.48%.

The bank earns the FDIC gold star refrigerator award for being “well-capitalized.”

Q1 2018 Or How I Learned to Love the New Corporate Tax Rate

As this article was being written, the bank’s Q1 2018 results were announced.

Q1 2018 results measured by pre-tax income were down sequentially and quarter-over-quarter and the stock reacted accordingly, down about 9% from $31.45 to $28.50 per share in two days. CEO C.G Kum put a nice spin on the quarter in the Q1 2018 Conference Call:

Hanmi continues to deliver strong financial performance even in today’s highly competitive banking environment.

Pre-tax income was $20.6 million for Q1 2018, down $1.8 million or about 8.2% from $22.4 million for Q1 2017 - and also down from $24.6 million reported Q4 2017, although seasonal factors come into play with sequential quarters. Margin compression continued as the net interest margin was down 19 bps to 3.70% from 3.89% Q1 2017 but there were signs of bottoming as there was only a 9 bps decline from 3.79% Q4 2017.

Volume and mix saved net interest income from a decline. Net interest income increased $2.6 million from $42.3 million Q1 2017 to $44.9 million in Q1 2018, as a $6.7 million or 13.9% increase in interest income was partially offset by an incredible $4.2 million or 69.4% increase in interest expense. The primary reason for the increase in interest income was an increase in the volume of the loan portfolio, up $471.0 million or 12.0% from $3.9 billion Q1 2017 to $4.4 billion Q1 2018 and to a lesser extent the increased yield on the loan portfolio which increased from 4.74% to 4.85%. The loan portfolio yield, however, declined from 4.90% Q4 2017.

The real trouble is brewing in interest expense where the surging rate on interest bearing liabilities; a 43 bps increase from 0.82% Q1 2017 to 1.25% Q 1 2018, swamped the increase in volume. While total deposits increased $294.9 million or 7.2% from $4.1 billion Q1 2017 to $4.4 billion Q1 2018, deposit rates, zero bound for years, continued to ratchet upward, increasing 27 bps to 1.05% from 0.78% quarter-over-quarter, and 8 bps sequentially from the 0.97% reported Q4 2017. Another factor was the comparison of a full quarter’s 5.45% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes expense, responsible for $1.3 million or about 31.2% of the total increased cost of interest bearing liabilities.

Quarter over quarter, both noninterest income and expense went the exact wrong way; noninterest income declined $1.2 million or 16% as loan and securities sales gains evaporated and noninterest expense increased $2.5 million or 9.2% under the burden of the new salary and benefits structure.

Here is where the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 works its magic. Although pre-tax income of $20.8 million was down quarter-to-quarter and sequentially, a 33.7% decline in income tax expense to the new 27.8% combined State and Federal rate allowed HAFC to report Q1 2018 net income of $14.9 million, up 7.8% from $13.8 million Q2 2017. Diluted EPS was $0.46, up $0.03 or 7.0% from $0.43 for the prior period.

The market “puked” on these results as only the change in tax rate saved the bank from a down quarter in net income and EPS.

Merits and Considerations

HAFC is a small spread-based niche-market bank rapidly outgrowing its niche. Management excels at balance sheet management. In 2016, the $228.2 million lease portfolio acquisition, for example, was a margin compression “safety valve” that boosted the yield on the loan portfolio and helped keep net interest income growing. Management has also shown a flair for well-timed strategic moves, e.g., the Pacific Union and United Central Bank acquisitions. The first was a classic in-market consolidation that built scale efficiently by reduction in duplicate costs, the second was an expansion that provided a logical way out of the bank’s small sandbox.

The following table presents some like-size competitors from the 50-bank FDIC Peer group and some larger Asian-American banks.

As with investing in any company there are what investment bankers like to euphemistically call “merits and considerations.” Let’s deal with the considerations first:

HAFC is out-gunned by larger rivals inside and outside its core market.

The Asian-American market is not monolithic; will Vietnamese-Americans, Indian-Americans and other ethnic groups respond to a Korean-American bank?

Will second-generation Asian-Americans bank with HAFC instead of mainstream banks like B of A (NYSE: BOA)?

Will the bank appeal to “multi-ethnic communities” as it expands?

The bank is purely a spread-based lender, interest rate movements will impact earnings.

The product offering lacks some customer services that also generate noninterest income.

The loan portfolio is concentrated on real estate loans - 83.4% of the portfolio in 2017.

Loan and securities sales gains have boosted earnings and may shrink as rates rise.

In some years, negative loan loss provisions have provided a pop to earnings.

The growth spurt provided from acquisitions is subsiding.

Now let’s weigh the merits:

HAFC benefits from management’s astute balance sheet management marked by timely and logical acquisitions.

The bank has a long record of very strong loan and deposit growth, compounding of shareholder equity and paying growing dividends.

The deposit franchise is efficient and logical for a demographically-driven bank - and the noninterest bearing deposit position is especially strong.

The bank is well-capitalized and asset quality is excellent.

The net interest margin is at or near bottom for this cycle and as yields adjust upward will begin to expand.

For the gambler, HAFC would make a great fill-in consolidation acquisition for East West (NASDAQ: EWBC) or Cathay (NASDAQ: CATY).

HAFC has crushed the SPDR Regional Banking ETF (NYSE: KRE) for the last 10 years, but essentially matched it over the past five years.

Be warned, however, that the bank has been a middle of the pack performer compared to its larger in-state competitors over the past five years.

Has the weak Q1 2018 provided an opportunity?

Yes, in the sense that there should be a few more dollars shaved off the price yet. I am a buyer at $26 per share, 1.50x book, a PE of about 15, and an indicated 3.70% dividend yield. At that price I am very comfortable with this management and its ability to compound shareholder value over the unfashionably long investment horizon of 3 to 5 years. I am also comfortable with taking the risk that in the short run rates - and therefore the net interest margin - are on the way up. Finally, although it is not a reason to buy the shares, HAFC would make a great fill-in consolidation acquisition for some of its larger competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAFC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.