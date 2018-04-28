Nidec Corp (NJDCY) Management on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Nidec Corp. ADR (OTCPK:NJDCY) Q1 2018 Results Conference Call April 25, 2018 9:00 AM ET

Akira Sato - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Masayuki Abe - GM, Institutional Sales Department of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities

James Pulsford - Eikoh Research

David Ryzhik - Susquehanna Financial Group

Joseph Quatrochi - Wells Fargo

Reiko Mito - SGAM

James Pulsford - Eikoh Research

Good day, everyone, and welcome to today's Nidec's conference call hosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

Masayuki Abe

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you very much for joining this conference call. This is Abe, General Manager of Institutional Sales Department of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, Tokyo. Before the meeting starts, please make sure all materials have been distributed. If not, please download the files on Nidec's homepage right now.

Now may I introduce Mr. Akira Sato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who will be speaking to you shortly. First, Mr. Sato will make a presentation. After his presentation, we will move to a Q&A session. Mr. Sato will now discuss Nidec's fourth quarter fiscal 2017 results, future outlook and management strategy.

Mr. Sato, please go ahead.

Akira Sato

Thank you very much, Mr. [Abe]. Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's conference call. My name is Akira Sato, Chief Financial Officer of Nidec. And I will be your main speaker for today. Joining me is Mr. Masahiro Nagayasu, General Manager of Nidec's IR team.

For the forward-looking statements, please see Slide number 2 of our presentation material for details. Now I will review the key figures. Our fiscal year 2017 results are illustrated on Slide #3. As summarized on Slide number 4, we have achieved the highest net sales, operating profit, profit before income taxes and profit attributable to owners of the [parent] for four consecutive years. The operating profit of Auto, Appliance, Commercial and the Industrial or ACI, the driver for the business portfolio transformation has exceeded that of small precision motors for the first time on a full year basis.

Slide number 5 is showing the three major actions in order to achieve fiscal year 2020's operating profit target of ¥300 billion. The first action is to strengthen management, including Mr. Yoshimoto, new Chief Operating Officer taking hands-on management on overseas operations and replacing the local management of ACI. Secondly, as structural reforms for business portfolio transformation, we are reshuffling production sites and shifting to products in growth areas under One Nidec umbrella.

Thirdly, we will aggressively invest in those areas in order to capture the four big rigs, which I will elaborate later. Altogether, we will make capital expenditure of ¥500 billion over the coming three years for traction motors, speed reducers for robots and home appliances, where brushless DC motors are gaining momentum.

Now on Slide number 6 and number 7, you have structures showing the net sales and operating profit year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter, respectively. By product groups, we have exchange rate effect elimination and structural reform expenses. As you see on Slide number 6, the net sales and operating profit of all products groups have achieved increase from the previous fiscal year. The operating profit has been negatively impacted by structural reform expenses and possibly by exchange rate gain. The fourth quarter's operating profit on Slide number 7 was lower than previous quarter, mainly due to the structural reform related one-off expenses of ¥5.3 billion. However, it could actually be higher if you added back the exchange rate of one-off expenses.

Please turn to Slide number 8. We have exceeded the net sales and operating profit of the previous fiscal year for five consecutive years since the structural reform in fiscal year 2012 and achieved the highest net sales and operating profit. As you see on Slide number 9, the business portfolio transformation is continuing to be successful and steadily improving the company's earning power. Slide number 10 is showing the cash flows over the past 10 years. The operating cash flow for fiscal year 2017 remains above ¥100 billion. Actual figure is ¥175.6 billion. Slide number 11 is showing dividends and EPS. You will see that the dividend payout are steadily increasing, supported by EPS growth.

Please see Slide number 13. We forecast the fiscal year 2018 net sales of ¥1,575,000,000,000. The operating profit of ¥190 billion and operating profit ratio of 12.1%. The exchange rate assumption for FY -- fiscal year 2018 is ¥100 to the U.S. dollar and ¥125 to the euro. Our midterm strategy, our vision 2020's target on Slide number 15 and the 16 remain unchanged from April 2015, when they were set. As you see on Slide 17, the current total amounts of the four product groups are expected to exceed net sales of JPY323 billion, and to reach operating profit of JPY300 billion.

Please see Slide number 18. We are aiming for gross profit ratio of 31% or higher and operating profit ratio of 15% or higher for fiscal year 2020. As concrete measures to achieve this gross profit ratio target, as shown on Slide number 19, we will aim to reduce the cost of outsourced materials and the components and the cost of direct labor. This will be mainly done by increasing further joint procurement and in-house production for cost reduction in outsourced materials and the components, and by accelerating further factory automation and the introduction of IoT technologies or cost reduction in direct labor.

Please see Slide number 20. We are currently experiencing unprecedented four big waves, which are Automotive, robotics, energy-saving home appliances and the drones. In the Automotive area, we are seeing electrification of cars and the introduction of EVs and PHEVs on a considerable scale, backed by decarbonization trends in many countries. In the Appliance area, energy efficient brushless DC motors are being applied to wider areas for lower CO2 emissions. In robotics, the global working age population decline is creating huge demand coming not only from manufacturing industries but also from food, logistics and service industries. And the market is expected to grow quite rapidly. In the drone area, we have seen acceleration of wider varieties of applications on the back of serious labor shortage in agriculture and of Industry 4.0 trends.

Now please see Slide number 21. We have made minor revisions to hard disk drive midterm shipment forecast based on calendar year 2017's results from the previous conservative -- for the short-term trend on Slide number 22, the fiscal year 2017 hard disk drive market shipments were lower by 3% than the original forecast. For the fiscal year 2018 market shipment, we are making a conservative forecast of 375 million units. However, our market share is expected to be quite stable and sales to be flattish due to the ASP increase.

Please see Slide number 23. The demand of thermal management are becoming more and more diversified in the areas requiring IoT and ICT, large data capacity and the CPU installed intelligence, and they are generating higher demand for cooling fans. As illustrated on Slide number 24, in the drone area, which is one of the four big waves, we have co-developed with Yamaha Motor, compact, light-weighted and high-performance industrial motors for the -- their industrial multirotor.

Please see Slide number 25. Orders for Automotive motors have been accumulating over the past 1 year. And the shipment are expected to exceed 100 million units in fiscal year 2020. As illustrated on Slide number 26, component production in the Automotive industry tends to focus in or near the market, and we are able to quickly respond to the customers' deployment along our global production sites in the same region.

Regarding traction motors for EVs and PHEVs on Slide number 27, now we have materialized our compact and light-weighted traction motor system to oil cooling technology, which is contributing to steady order intake. As you see on Slide number 28, we are participating in Beijing International Automotive Exhibition for the first time. And the traction motor system is also exhibited there. It is already decided that we are starting mass production of this traction motor in China along 2019, and is expected to be spread globally onwards.

Please see Slide number 29. In order to cope with the rapidly increasing demand for brushless DC motors in Chinese air conditioner market, which is becoming more energy efficient, our subsidiary Nidec Techno Motor is planning production increase and is expected to exceed net sales of ¥100 billion in fiscal year 2018. Slide number 30. This is showing our modularization strategy for appliance areas as you already know, where we announced an acquisition of compressor maker yesterday in order to meet this strategy, modularization strategy in appliance area.

Slide number 31 is illustrating our subsidiary Nidec-Shimpo's production plans for speed reducers, which are divided into two areas. One for machine and the other for robots. Regarding speed reducers for robots, we are aiming to win cost competition against emerging market players by [utilizing] our Subic factory in the Philippines, which is currently one of our hard disk drive motor factories with skilled engineers and cost competitiveness. And we are expecting to secure monthly production of [indiscernible] units by the end of December 2019.

Please see Slide number 32. The objective of Nidec Center for Industrial Science, whose first building was completed this January, is to provide solutions to group-wide production technology issues, and it will contribute to the cost reduction in outsourced materials by selecting the [light] materials and to the cost reduction in direct labor by promoting automation based on production engineering.

Please see Slide number 33, as we grow larger and aim for net sales of ¥2 trillion in fiscal year 2020 and ¥10 trillion in fiscal year 2030. So there's our corporate social responsibility or CSR, as CSR related information is becoming more and more important from industrialists' point of view as well. We are currently strengthening the group-wide CSR framework and providing more ESG-related information.

Lastly, on behalf of the entire management team, I like to thank our customers, partners, suppliers for their support and commitment as well as our shareholders. At this time, we would like to open up the call for questions. Thank you very much for your attention.

Masayuki Abe

Thank you very much, Mr. Sato. Now we'd like to turn to the Q&A session. Mr. Sato will be very pleased to answer any questions.

We will take now our first question from James Pulsford from Eikoh Research.

James Pulsford

Can I ask first of all about the deal, the acquisition of Embraco, and I'd be interested if you could comment on the valuation that you did, you paid for that business? If you can comment on prospects within the Group and particularly the scope for synergy benefits? And how you'll run that, whether that perhaps the degree to which the operation will be integrated with your other operations within the Group?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. As we explained in the Embraco acquisition, the key thing is, we already started this compressor business for Secop, who we acquired 2nd July last year. Bearing Secop with this Embraco, well, the Secop is maybe something like a one out of 3.7 times, so the Embraco is 3.7 times larger than Secop. So we started to looking at the compressor market just acquiring Secop. Then after almost nine months, we decided to get into the -- more of this compressor business acquiring another larger compressor business for refrigerator.

So what we are talking about is, as this business is a very -- we understand the cost will be determined by the economy of the scale, as we are going to increase the presence in this market by acquiring another compressor business. Fairly, we can get the -- a higher market presence, number one. Then also, we could get the more volume, thereby we could get the -- a more cost reduction by doing ATM procurement.

In terms of geographical as well as the application, the Secop and Embraco is somewhat complementary. There we do see that will be a perfect match. In the meantime, what we are looking at is, we are going to achieve a 10% OP margin of the entire compressor business after three years of operation and 15% OP margin after five years of operation. Does this answer your question?

James Pulsford

What share roughly will you have in this market post acquisition?

Masahiro Nagayasu

At this moment, we are not inclined to comment on the share situation as this is a touchy situation. We have to clear the antitrust authority of the each country to make this deal possible.

James Pulsford

And you will -- do you -- assuming the deal goes through, do you expect to fully integrate Secop and Embraco in terms of production sales?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, the production sales, they are in the same business. So we are just going to fully integrate those two business. But as I mentioned, at this moment, [indiscernible] we do have a complementary situation. So at this moment, we are not really thinking about changing restructuring of the current business.

James Pulsford

And can I ask you a sort of follow-up question on a different area of ACI? You highlight in your presentation that demand for DC brushless motors in China has accelerated sharply and sort of ahead of your estimates. I know you are planning to invest a lot to expand production capacity but could you comment on your production capacity at the moment? And to what degree that maybe limiting sales or not? And I think in the short term, the ramp-up of your Vietnamese production is what's planned. Could you comment on how quickly that's going to happen? And if you do have a shortage, how quickly that will be covered?

Akira Sato

Yes, in China, we have the -- some kind of shortage of production capacity for motors or air conditioner. That's why we decided to increase our production capacity in Thailand and also the Hanoi, Vietnam because the demand has been increasing rapidly -- demand for DC brushless motors has been increasing very rapidly. And that's why, we have to invest a lot of money to increase our production capacity in any country, such as the Thailand or Vietnam. That's kind of situation.

James Pulsford

Also will sales in the fourth quarter or will sales in the first quarter, are they running below the levels of demand? Because you can't meet demand or you're managing by working extra over time or outsourcing, you're managing to satisfy demand? Or is it remaining unfulfilled?

Akira Sato

Yes. Of course, we satisfy the demand in first quarter, but demand has been increasing from Q1 to all over, that's why we decided to increased production capacity [indiscernible].

We will now take our next question from Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna Financial Group.

David Ryzhik

This is David Ryzhik for Mehdi. Just wanted to dive into the HDD market estimate, would love to get your estimate by segment of HDD.

Masahiro Nagayasu

You mean by quarter-over-quarter or for year?

David Ryzhik

For the recent 4Q, 94 million, would love to get that by segment and for your June quarter as well.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, we estimated for the March quarter, we say a 94.4 million is our estimate, where the enterprise 2.5-inch is 5.3 million; near line, 13.1 million; and 3.5-inch ATA, 31.5 million; and 2.5-inch, 44.5 million. That could be making 94.4 million for the market.

David Ryzhik

Great. And I would love to get your initial estimates for the June quarter as well.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. June quarter, we say 93 million, where we say, a enterprise, 5.2 million; near line, 14 million; 3.5, 29 million; 2.5-inch, 44.8 million.

David Ryzhik

And in the March quarter, what percent of your near line shipments were helium?

Masahiro Nagayasu

In the March quarter, we say 54.3%.

David Ryzhik

Understood. And how do you see that trending into the June quarter?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Well, June, somewhere a little bit lower than 60%, something like 59%. Maybe we're expecting that percentage will exceed 60% level by September quarter.

David Ryzhik

And just curious, your HDD customers, any sense on how overall market inventories are trending?

Masahiro Nagayasu

At this point, we don't see so much of the inventory buildup. So there is going to be some production and sales number almost in line. If there is any huge inventory buildup or inventory correction, there might be some difference between the production number and shipment number. But for a -- this June quarter and September quarter, at this moment, we're expecting those will be in line, almost the production number and the shipment number will be in line. So there won't be any big volatility of the inventory.

David Ryzhik

Understood. And last one, just a competitive question. For the helium segment of the near line, you currently do not have any competitors, is that correct?

Masahiro Nagayasu

As I say, the helium ratio for our shipment is something like over 50%. So that means, in the very near future, the helium ratio of the market, near line will be over 50%, you understand that? So when that comes, how does that [make we're going to have the second source]. Then we understand it might be coming in within this year. So our competitor may come in to the helium area within this year.

And we'd take now a question from Aaron Rakers from Wells Fargo.

Joseph Quatrochi

This is Joe Quatrochi on for Aaron. Just a follow-up on those questions on the hard disk drive space, could you give us a breakdown of the shipments for the industry? I think the shipment's breakdown you just gave was for Nidec only, correct?

Masahiro Nagayasu

No, the number which I answered in the previous question, 94.4 million and the breakdown, that number is of market, not Nidec.

Joseph Quatrochi

That's the whole market, okay. Can you give your own breakdown of the segments?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Our number for a March quarter?

Joseph Quatrochi

Yes, and the June.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. The March quarter, we shipped 80.6, 8-0-point-6 million; where the 2.5-inch higher, 3.0 million; near line, 11.5 million; and 3.5-inch is 30.0 million; and the 2.5-inch, 36.0 million, okay? And the June quarter, we are looking at 80 million, as you can see on the slide. That 80 million could be breaking down as follows: 2.5-inch higher, 2.9 million; near line, 12.6 million, 1-2-point-6; 3.5-inch, 29.6 million; and the 2.5-inch, 3-4-point-9, 34.9 million, okay?

Joseph Quatrochi

And I think, last quarter, you talked about what you're seeing in the 12-terabyte near line and 14-terabyte near line, just wondering if you can give any update on kind of how you're seeing that market progress?

Masahiro Nagayasu

At this moment, clearly, the market is moving on the 14. At this moment, we do not want to comment on the volume because we do not know.

Operator

We will now take our next question from David [indiscernible] from MUFG London.

Unidentified Analyst

You spoke earlier about the potential for agricultural logistics. Could you talk a little bit more about how you could see your company investing more, including potentially M&A in the [logistics-related robots]? I mean, could you add more products in this area? I'm thinking along the lines of Nidec being a total warehouse solution company in the future.

Akira Sato

Talking about the speed of reducers for robotics, that's our main business at this time. And it's the one competitor dominating the market at this point, but demand has been increasing very rapidly. That's why [we tied] up, when you look at production capacity, by 200,000 units per month by 2019, December. That's our current plan, and in that case, maybe we will exceed our competitor's capacity, which means, maybe we are going to gain the above 50% market share in this area, because there a called walking robots which humanly processed in the logistics or food or the other areas, that demand has been very much increasing at this point. So that [we are going to supply our reduced -- speed reducer] to robot makers, [indiscernible] robot makers. That's current situation we have now.

And we now take a question from [indiscernible] from Indo Swiss.

Unidentified Analyst

I just have two questions. The first one is margin in the AACI segment. We see some sequential margin decline in the latest call for the third quarter. You said that the decline was temporary but the decline continued and you can [indiscernible] was slightly [indiscernible] U.S. But can you comment on the declining margin in the AACI segment? And my second question is on the margins of what Emerson [Foreign Language]. You target -- you had a target, I think, of 8% for this quarter, and I see you were a bit below the 8% target. I would be also interested to have your comments on this point.

Akira Sato

First of all, as -- I would like to answer to second question about the operating profit margin in newly acquired company such as [indiscernible]. Actual OP margin was the 6.8%. So as you said, the -- our target was 8% in Q4. So a little bit lower than our expectation, so that's why we have changed the management of those companies and we are going to make further -- more counter measures in the joint procurement and reduction of the SG&A cost. So our target for FY '18, fiscal year 2018 is still 10%. So maybe we will be able to achieve that kind of target of 10% in that newly acquired company.

Masahiro Nagayasu

So your first question is, number one, as you understand, we acquired Emerson Europe, as of February last year and we acquired Secop, July last year. So as you understand, those acquired operations generate much lower OP margin, then overall ACI margin is coming down. So we have to look at the organic, excluding those newly acquired Emerson or Secop, then look at the margin -- look at the OP margin on the each quarter. So if you're looking at that, vary by quarter-by-quarter, [indiscernible] that's going to be somewhere lower than 10% and the fourth quarter, which was lower than 10%. But comparing with the total ACI number, which is the only 7.7% for a Q4, fairly adjusting the -- a onetime loss and also excluding those things, that's going to be much high. So overall, a mix of separation, we do see some of the challenges in this margin situation, thereby, we have taken the steps, okay? Does this answer to your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. And I think also in your medium-term plan, you have a ¥2 trillion target, of which ¥1 trillion come from one segment which we include M&A activity, is it possible to know how much would be the medium-term target for that business line without the M&A?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Without means there is no M&A in the future?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, the organic. Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Then, if you are going to say all that we announced as of today, that to be included, right?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Right? So already we announced two deals today. We announced two deals for today. So is it okay to include those two into our [indiscernible]?

Unidentified Analyst

Of course, yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

So maybe that's the something you can look at the slide number 17. Those are somewhat more realistic forecast of the each segment, small precision motors, Automotive, ACI and the other, right? And that's going to be all organic, right? Because we are not including any future unknown deals. We have included all deals, which we have already announced. So now you understand how much will be the sales for the each segment. And how much will be the OP margin of that. So the basic thing we are saying is, in the ACI there, we are saying, even in 2020, we may not be able to achieve 15% on the ACI, but ACI sales is much, much larger than JPY 600 billion, our original target. Did you see that?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

Masahiro Nagayasu

So that's somewhat the idea that we are looking at especially in ACI, according to the original plan, there was supposed to be 600 billion and 15%, that means a 90 billion, right? The current OP number will be going over 90 billion, but because the sales is growing much faster than the margin may not be over 15%, that's what we think. Did you understand?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes.

We will now move on and take our next question from Reiko Mito from SGAM.

Reiko Mito

I have a very quick question. Can you comment on the margin on your HDD business for this quarter, for March quarter? And also I missed the one in December quarter.

Masahiro Nagayasu

The margin for the hard disk drive spindle motor for a fiscal year 2017 is: June quarter, 24.7%; September quarter, 24.5%; then December quarter, 24.5%; and the March quarter, 21.4%. Then we mention there is a onetime loss. So adjusting the onetime loss, then that should have been 25.3%. Is that fine?

Reiko Mito

Yes.

We now take a follow-up question from James Pulsford from Eikoh Research.

James Pulsford

Could you comment briefly on the sales performance and also profit performance of your vibration motors, please? And what the outlook is for those in the new fiscal year?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. The 2017, we finished the vibration and haptic motor of a 60.1 billion sales, 6.5%. And for the fiscal year 2018, at this point, we are guiding the same, 60 billion, but a little bit higher margin guidance, which is something like a [technical difficulty]

James Pulsford

Something like 8%, yes?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, around, 9%. Correct. Okay?

James Pulsford

Sorry, could you repeat that? Sorry, I interrupted you.

Masahiro Nagayasu

So 60 billion with 9%.

James Pulsford

9%.

Masahiro Nagayasu

We see it at 9.2%.

James Pulsford

Okay. And sort of jump back to different area. In terms of your HDD motors, is it possible to comment on what happened to ASP in the different areas in Q4, please?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Okay. In the -- our ASP for a 2.5-inch is improving from $7.61 in December to $7.90, but near line is down $14.15 down to $13.61. And 3.5-inch...

James Pulsford

So $14.15 down to $13.51?

Masahiro Nagayasu

$14.15 down to $13.61; and the 3.5-inch, $3.87 up to $3.91; and the 2.5-inch, $3.74 up to $3.77. So overall ASP, $5.21 in December, then March, $5.38.

James Pulsford

And then near line decline just reflects the fact that it is becoming more mainstream or helium is becoming more mainstream, is that correct?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes. The last quarter was a little bit exceptional because previous, we were $13.65, then jumping up to $14.15. So we have not yet examining the impact but maybe the current near line is somewhere there, $13 to $14. It's not really the bit, so called the OP from the previous, right?

James Pulsford

Excellent. Good. And could I just ask -- so I'm jumping around a bit here for some, in the ACI area, do you have a split for Q4 in terms of breaking it down to Automotive -- the profit margin for Automotive and also the ACI element, please?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, for the fourth quarter number, right? For the fourth quarter, Auto was 12.8%, a ¥78.4 billion with 12.8% margin, and ACI is ¥137.3 billion with 7.7% OP margin.

James Pulsford

And the ACI -- right. The ACI area was -- that was depressed by one-off cost, is that right? Or was the -- it was just acquisition?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes. Adjusting those one-off on the Auto and ACI, okay? Auto was 12.8%, 1-2-point-8 percent. After onetime gross adjustment, 1-3-point-2, 13.2%. Then ACI, 7.7%. After the one-off cost, 8.0%.

James Pulsford

So 7.7%, but before one-off cost is 8%, is that right?

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes. After the one-off cost, 7.7%, before 8.0%.

James Pulsford

8.0%. Okay. Tremendous. And can I just ask -- sorry, on the speed reducer area, the ramp-up to 200,000 units by December '19, monthly units by December '19 is a little quicker than before. And I wonder how much -- and you've put in the sort of ramp-up by different area, how much is the planned ramp-up so far is covered by orders received already, could I ask you that please?

Masahiro Nagayasu

So we were talking about the December 2019, so that's going to be something like 20 months from now. So those orders for the 20 months from now [not are covered], because usually we have to deliver our product at maximum six months. So -- but if you're going to be looking at the order for which -- if we get some order from the current -- [from the customer and that customer are supposed to give us the order for] depending on that customer's volume, right, then based on that type of the calculation, we find that even 200,000 per month capacity [could be filled if the] sales was the clearly a demand by those customers.

James Pulsford

Okay. So on a projection basis used but not, obviously, a hard order. Yes. Okay.

Masahiro Nagayasu

Yes, it's not like the Auto. Auto covers -- Auto, we got the order for three years from now, four years from now, five years from now. But [not the] reduction here. It's one year, maximum, okay?

Mr. Abe, as there are no further questions today, so at this time, I would like to turn the conference back over to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Masayuki Abe

Thank you. So we just concluded the conference call. Thank you very much for your participation today. Should you have any inquiries, please do not hesitate to contact Nidec Corporation or your sales representative at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities. Thank you very much, and have a good day.

