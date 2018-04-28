Boohoo.com (BHOOY) Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Boohoo.com PLC (OTCPK:BHOOY) Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call April 25, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Mahmud Kamani

Where is the highlight? I’ll let you read them. There’s not much more for me to say, but we’ve been busy. It’s been a great year, and as usual, there’s still a lot to do. But I think we can do whatever we’ve got to do, and we can achieve what we want to do and what we want to be achieved is being the best online fashion players on the planet. But it’ll take us a bit of time, but we will get there, I promise you. I’ll hand it over to Neil. Thanks.

Neil Catto

Thanks, Mahmud. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for coming to our annual results presentation. So I’m really looking forward to taking you through the financial results for the year. They’re our best-ever results, and we’re really proud to be presenting them to you today. You’ll see from the financials that we’ve achieved so much this year, and there’s lots of exciting developments happening in the business, and Carol’s going to talk you through those in some detail. And then I’ll resume and talk about some of the investments that we’ve been making and what that means in terms of guidance and outlook for the new financial year and beyond.

Here’s the income statement for the year, and as I said before, we’re delighted to be reporting what are our best ever results by quite some way. Our own brands, multi-brand approach is working incredibly well, driving exceptionally high levels of growth. Revenues grew to £580 million, nearly double those of last year. All brands gained market share in all of their markets. And as a group, we’ve gained significant market share globally, making excellent progress towards our goal of leading the young online fashion space. We’ve achieved this in a profitable manner, generating EBITDA of £56.9 million, and that was ahead of expectations and up 60% on last year. EBITDA margins were very healthy at 9.8% and very much in line with our guidance when we talked to you about 12 months ago of circa 10%, but with much higher revenues than we’d expected back then.

One thing that points out here is that we’re now reporting all profit measures on an adjusted basis to show the underlying profitability after stripping out those non-underlying items. For transparency, we’ve shown them on this slide on the table on the right hand side, and those are the amortization of acquired intangibles associated with the acquisition of PrettyLittleThing and the Nasty Gal brand and also share-based payment charges. And you can see that transition from strong EBITDA growth flowing through the P&L, with the adjusted profit before tax of £51 million, up 60% year-on-year.

Lastly, we’ve seen tremendous conversion of those profits into cash, and I’ll cover that in a bit more detail later, but we finished the year with £133 million of net cash on the balance sheet. So all in all, a fantastic set of results that we’re particularly pleased with as we’ve continued to make investments in our infrastructure and customer proposition, and we believe those improvements will benefit both our customers and our shareholders, standing us in good stead in this new financial year and beyond.

Moving on to look at ourselves by brand and geographical segment. Group revenues of £580 million were nearly double those of the previous year. And on a pro forma basis, including prior year comparatives for PrettyLittleThing, we saw a growth of approximately 70%. boohoo’s seen continued strong organic growth with sales of £374 million, and that was up 32% year-on-year or 29% on a constant currency basis. And it’s seen really pleasing market share gains, driven by growth in both active customer numbers and spend per customer in what are always fiercely competitive markets.

boohoo’s performed exceptionally well internationally with accelerated growth in Europe, where we now offer free returns in all of our key markets. boohoo has also made continued progress in the U.S.A. and the rest of the world against some tough comparatives. As I’m sure we’re all aware, PrettyLittleThing, or PLT, is the runaway success story of the fashion world at the moment. It’s consistently performed ahead of expectations. It’s maintained momentum throughout the year and demonstrated unprecedented growth in what’s been viewed as a tough market by almost everybody else. PLT sales have grown to £ 181 million during the year, up an incredible 228% on a comparable basis, with growth consistently very strong across all key markets.

Nasty Gal has also made great progress in its first year in the group. It’s developed its product proposition significantly, and sales of £ 24.4 million for the year were ahead of our business plan from when we made the acquisition.

So in summary, multiple brands taking market share in multiple geographies. That was exactly what we wanted to achieve with the multi-brand approach, and we’ve been extremely encouraged by the way the strategy is working and how it gives us the ability to grow more rapidly as a group and more effectively manage our exposure to market, currency and other risks.

So now I’d like to talk in a bit more detail about our cost base. The main thing I’d like to bring out here is that we’ve been able to achieve continued leverage on our central costs. Over the last few years, the other admin costs line has decreased from around 17% of sales to just over 14% of sales in fiscal year ‘18 as our business has grown. And that leverage enables us to make incremental investments into marketing and into our customer proposition, allowing us to increase the awareness of all the brands and support our continued growth. And we expect this theme of leveraging our central costs as we grow to continue, enabling us to reinvest into our proposition and maintain EBITDA margins in the region of 10%. And that’s reflected in our medium-term guidance that you all have seen in the -- this morning’s announcement.

Marketing costs, at 8.2% of sales, were very much in line with the circa 8% guidance we gave when we last spoke to you in January. And as you know, that was an increase year-on-year that was mix-driven by PLT and Nasty Gal’s investment needs. Distribution costs at 21.9% of sales had a modest increase. Again, that was mix-driven, both by brand and international territories. And what I’ll draw out from our distribution cost line is that, underlying all of that, the boohoo brand actually achieved some cost leverage on distribution costs, even as we improved our proposition in all of our key markets and we realized efficiencies from increased scale.

Moving on to our cash flow. We’ve seen exceptionally strong conversion of our profits into cash during the year. Operating cash flow more than doubled to £76 million, reflecting the strong profit growth along with the benefits of the negative net working capital cycle within our business model as well as PLT’s exceptional growth.

With capital expenditure of £46 million, we generated £30 million of free cash flow after making significant and record-level investments into our distribution and our IT systems. We currently expect to remain free cash flow-positive in the coming years. CapEx was lower than we’ve previously guided as we continually appraise the shape of our future distribution needs and what is appropriate in order to support a global business. With PLT’s forthcoming warehouse move adding further significant sales capacity to what we already expect to have in Burnley, we believe that this gives us more than sufficient headroom to support future growth. It also allows us to retain near-term operational flexibility and agility that will be needed whilst we continually assess our long-term distribution needs. Year-end net cash of £133 million grew £74.6 million, reflecting really strong internal cash generation, outlined just now, as well as the £50 million capital raise that we undertook in July last year. The growth that we’ve achieved has continually been driven by an incredibly engaged and extremely loyal customer base, and that customer base is growing at a tremendous rate. On this chart, you can clearly see these levels of strong customer loyalty as we’re breaking out gross sales by year of customer acquisition. We’ve done these charts at a group level on a pro forma basis so as to create a true comparative, and there’s a couple of things to point out here.

Firstly, as a group, our levels of churn have more than halved in the last five years, down from 34% in fiscal year ‘13 to 13% last year. Our customers are coming back and shopping with our brands year after year. We’re growing our business by acquiring new customers and encouraging further engagement with our existing loyal customer base. So what do we think is driving this? Great product, incredible prices, engaging content and ever-improving customer service. The final point I’d like to note here is what’s happened to boohoo in the UK over the last five years. That’s our largest brand in our most mature market, and with that brand, we’ve seen that its churn rate has decreased significantly in a similar manner, as shown on the group chart. And that’s happened as brand awareness has built and our proposition has gone from strength to strength. Given the relative immaturity that boohoo and all of our brands currently have in our overseas markets, the investment that we want to make should drive greater brand awareness and even better customer service. And what becomes very apparent from all of this is the opportunity we have for market share gains and growth, both in the UK and internationally.

And you can see that in the KPIs shown on this chart. The KPIs on this slide show that we’re making excellent progress as a group, and everything’s moving in the right direction and demonstrating significant gains in customer penetration and in engagement. The table shows unit customers at the group level to account for shoppers that have spent with more than one of the group brands. For completeness, we’ve also included KPIs for each brand in the appendix to the slide deck. What these KPIs show is that, with the multi-brand strategy, we’re engaging with more customers who shop with us more frequently and spend more on each purchase. So in summary, our strategy is working really well, that’s increasing our penetration as well as our share of wallet with a 14% increase in sales per active customer last year. So from this slide, you can get a sense of how our growth is translating into strong market share gains. This shows that, according to Kantar, boohoo, as a standalone brand, achieved market share gains in the UK online womenswear market that were more than any other brand, and actually accelerated in the 12 months to February of this year. These numbers are for boohoo only, as Kantar doesn’t include PLT and Nasty Gal in their data feed at the moment. And if they did, PLT and Nasty Gal will show market share gains that are quite literally off the charts.

So in summary, it’s been a monumental year in what was our first full year as a multi-brand group. The results that we’re seeing show that, for all of our brands, we’ve still got lots of potential for growth in the UK but a whole lot more for us to achieve in Europe, the USA. and other international markets.

And on that note, I’d like to hand over to Carol, who’s now going to take you through the significant business developments that have happened in the last year and some that are happening now and about to happen. Thank you.

Carol Kane

Thank you, Neil, and good morning, everybody. Just to summarize a little bit of what Neil said. I fear I might be a little bit repetitive here because what we are delivering today is really the growth story that I think we’ve been -- well, part of our strategy is being about the delivery of our growth story in the last two years, really, and certainly in the last 12 months since we’ve got our new brands.

So without further ado, the boohoo group today. So those results just to show that it has been an excellent year, FY, for the group, delivering strong growth, developed our customer offer for all our boohoo brands. We’ve invested in PLT and provided that infrastructure to support the growth that we are now seeing coming through. And successfully relaunched Nasty Gal just in a few months, invested in warehousing, operations, infrastructure to support the long-term growth brands.

But this morning, I’d like to focus -- for the first time having the opportunity to focus as a group and talk about everything as a collective. I think, before, when you’ve heard me up here, I’ve been talking about boohoo, that little bit of Nasty Gal and a little bit of PrettyLittleThing. I think now we’re actually all lined up. We’re going to start -- going forward, we’ll be talking at group level.

So we also have, as always, expected from Carol a visual reminder. So I’m going to show you that in a moment. But our four brands now, because we’re singling out boohooMAN as a brand with its own strategy, that’s us and PrettyLittleThing and boohoo and Nasty Gal all making up the group, they’re all high fashion. They all have their own unique identities. They’re all offering the latest fashion with huge choice, and they’re all focusing on that fashion-conscious customer globally. And I’d like to reiterate those few words, fashion-conscious customer globally, because that’s our focus. And those are the customers that we are going to take with our growth story around the world. So now I’m going to play you the video.

So here we are, in just 12 short months delivered quite a lot. You’ve seen this slide before, but I just wanted to show you it once again because I think that when we first looked at this slide, we were looking at it as a single brand and now looking at it as four brands. I thought it was worth just reminding ourselves just how far we’ve come and what we’ve achieved.

So since listing in 2014, in those four years, we’ve grown ourselves from 110 million to 580 million that we’re reporting today. And along this fantastic growth story, we faced many challenges that obviously naturally represent themselves. But as a group, I think we’ve managed, and I think one thing that we’ve managed very well is always to future proof. So we’re very proud today of how we’ve faced challenges and what we have achieved.

So just in the last 12 months, setting up one business, Nasty Gal, from scratch; supporting PLT to deliver the growth it has; setting up all our overseas offices; and continuing to invest heavily into our customer proposition and our own infrastructure to support the longer-term growth plans we have. And looking ahead, we really are excited that we believe we’re very well equipped now to take advantage with our business model that we believe that’s extremely agile and highly scalable.

And of course, only being in our 11th year, we are still getting started. So we believe there are still many more opportunities for us to deliver growth. So as a group and across our brands, we are the leading major force in fashion. With over 50,000 styles available across our brands with unbeatable choice, whether that be for destination shopping, festival or holidays to going out to parties to workwear to weekend outfits to sports outfits, the list goes on, to BT, to footwear, accessories, we’ve got something for everybody right across those brands. And it’s now available in a vast array of sizes, because we always do talk about inclusivity. We talk about our petite, we talk about plus, we talk about tall. We’re taking a lot of our main ranges right down from size 8 to size 24 in capsule collections. We just keep delivering that growth story when it comes to our proposition.

And of course, sourcing is core to our DNA, and that enables us to bring those quality products to our customers at those incredible prices. I know Neil said incredible prices a lot because they are truly incredible and fantastic quality. And it’s that core DNA that naturally has translated itself across our newer brands, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and boohooMAN. So what we’ve established in boohoo for the last eight, nine years, we’ve now translated all that great call sourcing DLA right across the other bands as well. And we’ve underpinned this with great service, driving our brand loyalty, you saw those graphs from Neil just now, and the order frequency we’re seeing, and that ultimately extending the lifetime value of our customer.

Now we’ve always talked about targeting youthful, fashion-conscious audience who’ve grown up as part of a social generation. Well, now with our four brands, we feel really confident that we are now the dominant player in the space. We know our customers spend a large percentage of his or her time on social channels looking for fashion, inspiration, trends, their favorite brands. They have this quenching they love to quench their thirst for what the latest or what celebrities are doing and what they’re wearing. And I think PrettyLittleThing is a great example that uses that celebrity within its brand.

We also understand that, in a competitive market, our customers will shop across brands. And it’s with our multi-brand strategy that we want to ensure that we capture as much of that young girl’s or boy’s wallet as possible. And I think this slide, it clearly demonstrates how this has worked in the U.K., our largest market. So looking at Feb ‘18 data, boohoo and PLT already attract high and grown levels of market share in terms of Hitwise traffic, and are number 4 and 5, respectively. But if we look at it now at group level, which is where we’re changing our thinking as a collective, we’re now at 5.5%. So we’re the third biggest player in the U.K. by some distance, and probably one of the newer entries to the market. But if you put this into context, we look at Feb ‘17, this was 3.6%. So you can clearly see where our efforts as a group have worked, and it demonstrates that, in the U.K., we’re well on our way to dominating this fashion space.

So we also talked about -- a lot about our customers engaging on social media, be it Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and of course, being the fashion force, we want to be with them. And as a group, we have a large and growing reach across all these channels. Over 10 million now on Instagram, 5 million on Facebook and over 1 million on Twitter. So unsurprisingly, social media influences our customers’ behavior, but we’ve been early adopters as a group. We’re well positioned to capitalize on this, and we’re constantly producing engaging content for our audience to -- on social to see it, to shop it and to share it.

We aren’t afraid to be the first, either. On the first day that Instagram’s new shopping feature was available in the U.K., we were the first to put this in place for all our brands, making it easier for them to shop from social channels. And in addition to all of this, we worked with a wide variety of influencers who create their own fashion content for their following. And then we have all collaborations now, you saw the video, without going through a load of names and namedropping every celebrity that you can spot on there. You can ask me the questions later, but we’ve worked with quite a few of them in the past 12 months, be they influencers, be they celebrity and also musicians, and we’ve got loads of all those the pipeline. So it’s combining all of that with great fashion, exciting and aspirational content marketed to a global -- larger global audience that’s now bringing our brands to life. So to summarize on this slide, great product, engaging content, collaborations, exciting campaigns allows us to reach customers in new and creative ways further engaging what is already a very captive and engaged audience.

And of course, there’s more today, so we’ve always got to keep raising our game. So whether it’s on or offline, clothing no doubt is a very competitive market, and we’re always looking at new ways to take share. So be it our incredible prices, promotions, engagement marketing to a great service, we do have a variety of tools that we use to drive that growth we’re talking about today.

So as a business, we are incredibly agile. I think we’ve talked about that a lot as to when, where and how we look to invest in growth. We look at the right mix of investment across marketing, the right pricing and the right delivery offers in all our markets to ensure that we can get our best return. So for our customer, we’ve been investing heavily in service. There’s loads of great -- if you look on the slide, you’ll see thresholds, return services. There’s been a lot invested in the last six months alone in those areas, and there’s loads more to come. We’ve also been increasing the size of our design teams. Now that’s really important to us because we’re further improving our unique offering in the markets. So more in-house design product. So we’re working -- and we’ve done loads of capsule ranges, where we’re now delivering product as capsules coordinated on the site. And again, that’s just enforcing each brand’s own identity. And of course, loads of more collaborations. There’s one happening tomorrow in the pipeline. We’re very -- all very excited about how the next six months and those collaborations are panning out. So these are just some of the examples alone that demonstrate our ability and willingness to invest right across the group to drive growth. And with all of this, create an even more powerful proposition for our customer. I think I missed a slide. No, I didn’t. I’ve lost one in my notes. All right. Well, yes, that’s it.

Unidentified Company Representative

Just skip it.

Carol Kane

Skip it? Yes. There you see. Great graph. So you can see, well, the circles -- yes, my notes have gone. I’ve left them out there. So 40% of our sales are now overseas, and we see that to continue dominating our global space. So with no further ado, I’m going to hand you back to Neil, who’s going to talk about warehousing and all the other great stuff and our plans for the next -- outlook for the next year.

Neil Catto

Thanks, Carol. So I’d just like to put all of what we’ve talked about into the context of what we’re expecting going forward. So whilst it’s been a year of record results and growth, we know we can’t afford to be complacent. And as well as a strong trading performance, the last year has also been one where we’ve invested record amounts into the business in many different areas such as our distribution, infrastructure and our IT systems to ensure that we grow in a sustainable manager -- manner. This slide shows some of the key investments that we’ve made. Firstly, in our distribution infrastructure, we’ve completed the build of the second warehouse in Burnley, and the automation project is well underway and on track. We’re on track to have capacity for over £1 billion of net sales in Burnley by the end of the current financial year, fiscal year ‘19.

In addition, we’re announcing today a partnership with Clipper Logistics PLC, whereby we’ll operate from a 600,000-square-foot warehouse in Sheffield. We intend to move PLT’s warehousing operation to this facility as soon as possible, and that should be completed by around the end of the first half of this financial year, well ahead of peak trading. I’m going to talk in a little bit more detail about this development of our warehousing strategy in a few minutes when I talk about our capital expenditure guidance. We’ve been really pleased with our international growth over the last few years but recognize that we’re only scratching the surface of our potential, as Carol alluded to earlier. As you know, we tailor our approach to each focus market, developing our international teams and relationships so that we can grow our share within existing focus markets. This approach is working well, and we are continuing to invest in our international business to improve our proposition where our customers really appreciate it, such as better and faster delivery services and hassle-free returns.

As far as the customer is concerned, we’ve made great progress in providing a better service to customers than ever before in all of our markets. As you know, we’ll finish the automation of the Burnley warehouse operation in the next 12 months, and we expect this to unlock efficiencies that will provide us with additional firepower to reinvest and strengthen our proposition.

As far as investments in our tech platforms are concerned, it’s been our greatest year of achievement to date as we completed the replatforming of all of the boohoo sites onto Demandware and rolled out several improvements to the boohoo apps. We developed a new site for Nasty Gal, and PLT has also developed its first foreign language site in French, and that will be the first of many, no doubt. We launched a trial with visual search in October last year using third-party software, and that’s since been launched as a permanent feature on the website. The upshot of all these investments is that we’ve been able to improve our customer proposition in many different ways and will continue to do so.

So I just want to talk in some more detail about our guidance regarding capital expenditure. We’re still 100% committed to building a network capable of generating £3 billion of net sales, and we’re continuing to explore our options on what the most appropriate distribution network would be for this. The shape of our capital expenditure is changing though with today’s announcements, the deal with Clipper Logistics PLC to provide PLT with logistics services in a 600,000 square foot warehouse in Sheffield. The deal gives us the potential to create a second large distribution center in the UK and, from day one, already add significant capacity for the group in addition to the more than £1 billion of net sales capacity expected from our Burnley facilities that I talked about on the previous slide.

So this site is one of the biggest warehousing units that was available in the UK market. It’s ideal to cope with PLT’s phenomenal growth, and it’s highly scalable with options to add mezzanine floors and automation. So this warehousing combination across Burnley and Sheffield should comfortably meet the needs of our business for several years to come. And it also gives us additional flexibility and agility as we explore our longer-term plans to accommodate £3 billion of net sales globally. And that’s reflective of our excitement and belief in what we can achieve as a group.

CapEx for fiscal year ‘18 came in at £46 million. That was £16 million below the guided level of £60 million, and that’s a result of all that I’ve just been talking about. We’re also reducing our CapEx guidance for fiscal year ‘19 and fiscal year ‘20. And so what’s happening there is the spend is more phased towards fiscal year ‘20 and ‘21. On our current plans, we’d expect to remain free cash flow positive during this period whilst building our capacity that is comfortably ahead of our high-growth curve.

In summary, we’re very much on track to develop the £3 billion net sales operation. However, we want to ensure that we do so in a manner that means we retain a highly competitive customer proposition in all of our key markets. So this gives us the flexibility to explore options of adding international warehouses to our portfolio, and that would also be within the same investment envelope that we’ve previously outlined.

So on to guidance and outlook. We’ve made a very strong start to the financial year, and the momentum and growth that we’ve seen in the business has continued in March and so far in April. However, it’s very early in the financial year, and therefore, we’re guiding for full year revenue growth of between 35% and 40%. This level of growth is above the level that we’ve given for medium-term guidance in the past, and we’re reiterating that medium-term guidance today. But clearly, we can’t ignore the current exceptional performance of PLT. We’d expect adjusted EBITDA margins to remain between 9% and 10% versus our medium-term guidance of around 10% as we continue to make investments in Nasty Gal and boohooMAN as well as reinvesting in our proposition, all of which we believe will underpin growth in the rest of the year and beyond.

CapEx will be in the range of £50 million to £60 million, and underlying depreciation and amortization should be between £12 million and £14 million. The group’s effective tax rate will be around 18% to 19%, and adjusting items between £12 million to £15 million pounds. So that includes share-based payments and amortization of acquired intangibles as well as exceptional costs relating to the PLT warehouse relocation, which we would expect at the moment to be in the region of between £5 million and £8 million.

So in summary, I think there are three key points to take away today. Firstly, as we’ve transitioned to a truly global multi-brand company, we’ve dealt with many challenges. We’re delighted with our growth today, the market share gains that we’ve made, and we’re excited by the potential that we can see for the group going forward.

Secondly, we continue to make record levels of investment and have made great progress in making those long-term investments in our infrastructure and customer proposition. And this stands us in good stead for delivering high levels of growth and profitability in the future, and we expect fiscal year ‘19, our current year, to be no different. And finally, as we look beyond the current financial year, we intend to continue to take market share in the online fashion market by leading on value, service and proposition in all of our key geographies. We believe that the investments that we’ve been making in product, price, service, marketing and automation will drive economies of scale, so it’ll allow us to generate sales growth of at least 25% while maintaining an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 10% in the medium term. And we continue to maintain financial discipline, targeting investments that we believe will generate strong growth and value in the future.

And so with that, I’d like to open the meeting up for any questions that you have. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Ben Hunt

Ben Hunt from Investec. Your churn rates are clearly approaching, well, near the best in class. How should we start to think about marketing as a percent of sales in the medium term? And also obviously, a lot of that’s been helped by your journey in price investment. Should we now start to think that this metric’s going to improve? You’ve hinted at maybe a bit more investment overseas in your brand, and maybe you could square that with your medium-term guidance for the EBITDA at 10%?

Neil Catto

I think -- did you say our return -- or you mean in our financial returns also?

Ben Hunt

Well, your churn rates.

Neil Catto

Oh, churn rates.

Ben Hunt

Yes, so you’re clearly getting lower customer acquisition costs.

Neil Catto

Well, I think the customer profile and the cohorts of the customers that you saw on that chart are very consistent with our medium-term guidance, and you could see the way that the new customers’ block increases every year. You can’t expect that to increase at that level every year indefinitely in the future per se, but the fact that we’ve got the loyalty of the customers and coming back spending also fuels our growth as well. And really that medium-term guidance is exactly consistent with the way our customer cohorts are building up over time. But what we’ve got -- where we are at the moment, we’ve got boohoo quite mature in the U.K. but very much scratching the surface internationally and a lot of potential. And then PLT is getting great penetration in the U.K. as well, but still quite a lower level of awareness of boohoo and slightly amid less immature in that respect. And then Nasty Gal is just really starting as a business in the group. So there’s still a lot of scope to gain new customers all over the world, is what I’m saying there as well.

Andrea Ferraz

Andrea Ferraz from Morgan Stanley. I have two questions, please. Firstly, I mean, you’ve given an EBITDA margin guidance, but you’ve also sort of mentioned a few times that you’re going to invest in the customer proposition. What are your key priorities over the next 12 months when it comes to pricing, delivery, markets? And then the second question is on the boohoo brand specifically. Whilst PLT growth has clearly remained phenomenal, boohoo has decelerated to 25% in Q3 then 19% in Q4. Can you run us a little bit through what’s been driving that?

Neil Catto

So I mean, we’ve given the EBITDA margin guidance, and that is consistent with us being able to make investments in the short and the medium term. We’re going to be leveraging our essential process I spoke about before, and therefore we can make some investments in -- modest investments in pricing and delivery markets. And that’s what our priorities are really, to get down to it, is making sure the proposition in every market is relevant and what customers want, so that we can see those churn charts replicating in other countries. And obviously, the churn rates are higher as we are less mature in the geography and then they come down, as we saw on that group chart in the U.K. But in the international territories, it takes a while to get the awareness out there and get the frequency of spend increasing. And that’s where, I think, our priority is at the moment for boohoo as a brand. And that leads into your second question, which is the deceleration in boohoo. I mean, what we’ve seen in -- not though at the ages come, but the year before was an incredible growth in some of the overseas markets. And now we’re seeing those big comps there, a part of that deceleration. And actually, overall, it’s been a very -- well, we’d see the boohoo performance to be being pretty robust generally in terms of growth in the competitive landscape. And well, what we’re looking at is making sure that we make those -- tweak our proposition, really, in some of the international markets to get it more balanced in terms of delivery and returns and so on, again, to help us get higher levels of customer order frequency in those markets. I think that’s where the priorities are. And boohoo, as we’ve said, got massive opportunities overseas. So we’ll be looking to exploit those, and let’s see what happens to the growth rates there.

Unidentified Analyst

I’ve got three questions, and the first one is again on margins. You said that you’re expecting leverage from central costs. Is this -- are you expecting this from fixed costs? Or are you expecting to consolidate certain areas of the business? The second question is could you update us on the performance in Germany and your investment plans for the year in that region? And finally, could you keep your gross margin breakdown for the boohoo brand over the year? So splitting it out by FX, wholesale mix and price investments.

Neil Catto

So I mean, the leverage on the central costs. We’ve got about that cost line above the other admin costs, and that is, to a certain extent, fixed. There’s fixed elements. But as you’re growing so rapidly, yes, some of those costs step open. Some of them are slightly or semi-variable. And so what I’ll be expecting is that those as a percentage of sales are just going to come down over time. Because at 14%, that’s still quite high in terms of other scale -- compared to other higher-scale businesses. And we’ve got -- we’re absolutely going to be able to try and leverage those costs going forward. And I think that’s more a result of the way the business is set up. We have kind of boohoo and Nasty Gal on very much the same platforms, and PLT is a -- more of a stand-alone entity, and that’s working well. But PLT, on its own, will start to leverage its own admin costs. But it’s growing so rapidly, it needs to put in some cost to support that growth. It’s -- so rather than consolidating any function of the business, it’s more around the actual -- the way the business is set up, we’re going to leverage those fixed elements, as you’ve said. As far as Germany, we don’t want to talk too much about our plans. And then we’ve improved the proposition in Germany, and it’s working very well, is what I’d say there. And we just want to -- that’s one of a number of opportunities internationally that we have as a brand for boohoo. And then the gross spot margin breakdown for boohoo, it’s around about 330 basis points decrease year-on-year, and we’ve seen that in the last two years, quite a lot of investment in price internationally and as well as other investments. But what I’d say on that 330 basis points, about 60 of that was around the wholesale mix of the third party business. And then of the remainder, we had a small tailwind from Forex, and then the rest of it is in investments around the proposition, whether it’s price, promotions, delivery promotions, et cetera. And that’s been across most of our territories.

John Stevenson

John Stevenson of Peel Hunt. Just going back to the distribution plans, can you talk about that next leg a little bit in terms of timing? So it sounds like Sheffield, obviously, some huge space, buys you some time. So when is the next move after that, in terms of which year do you have to start thinking about putting something which sounds like internationally? And is that going to be Europe or the U.S. or both? Second question, just on Nasty Gal. I appreciate this is a new sort of a child of the group as it were, but interesting to see how it’s developed, how much is outside the U.S. and how you find it is, growing a brand effectively from scratch?

Neil Catto

So I’ll take the distribution plans question and do you want to answer the Nasty Gal one? So I mean, the beauty of the Sheffield site is it’s a -- quite a large footprint of 600,000 square foot, and that’s a bigger footprint than we have in Burnley. And there is the scope to have mezzanine floors in there, there aren’t any at the moment, and we’d be able to introduce automation there.

So there’s a lot of flexibility from having access to that site. And that’s what we like about this whole phase of our plans, and it’s that kind of flexibility that we want to be able to support such high levels of growth from PrettyLittleThing. And so if you think about it, you could get it up to or over even, or just over 2 million square foot in Sheffield of operational space. So what we’re now focused on is what we do in Sheffield. We know what we’re doing in Burnley to get the automation in by the end of this financial year. And then it will be looking our plan over the year is in Sheffield. So actually, if you think of that combined capacity there, we don’t have to make a next move in the coming four or five years unless growth accelerates ahead of what we’ve seen this year.

So that gives us the ability to look at and what to do on the international side of, things because the landscape in the commerce market is changing rapidly. And again, that flexibility is a powerful thing for us that we can decide whether to invest in overseas warehousing and make sure we get the timing of those investments right so it’s not as interruptive in our business and profit margins. So there’s no next move planned yet, and we’re actually looking at all of those opportunities. And I’ll also say, the changing landscape in the business and the market is -- what we’re going to be able to do is take advantage of the flexibility that we’ve got with now the Sheffield side.

John Stevenson

Okay. So the CapEx for the ‘20 and ‘21 is about developing Sheffield, effectively.

Neil Catto

Well, Burnley and Sheffield, actually. Yes.

John Stevenson

And I guess your put costs, because you’ve become quite efficient, I guess, at Burnley. So does that actually drop away quite quickly?

Neil Catto

Well, in Burnley, we get more efficient when we have the automation in. There’s not really much efficiency to be gained before that. In Sheffield, obviously, we’ll see how the operation works, but having a large footprint like that means that we can have a good warehouse layout that’s going to potentially help PLT’s efficiency in that site. And of course, that will get more highly efficient over time.

Carol Kane

Okay. So just on Nasty Gal, I’ll answer your question or I’ll try to. We don’t split out the international mix. But what I can tell you is we’ve got two clear focuses with the Nasty Gal brand. One is the U.S. and the other secondary is the UK, and there is a little bit of rest of the world in that mix. But actually, in terms of marketing focus, it is, we choose the word focus again, predominantly because we’re largely doing a lot of our marketing activity where our teams are, and that is obviously one in L.A. and one in Manchester. So that’s really where the marketing efforts are going at the moment, and that’s where the growth is coming from.

Matthew McEachran

Matthew McEachran from Nplus 1 Singer. A couple of questions just around CapEx and the tech investment. So I mean, we’ve got a bit of chalk and cheese in terms of what’s going on at ASOS in terms of their investment profile versus you, notwithstanding the kind of the warehousing nuances. But are you investing as much as you think you’d need to invest? Or are you still investing ahead of the curve when you look at the tech platform? I mean, you’ve just replatformed under Demandware, it looks like you’re getting some conversion rate improvements, which will hopefully flow through. But I mean, though, you -- where are you at in terms of the CapEx cycle in the tech platform and then overall on tech?

Neil Catto

On the tech platform, I think we’re investing ahead of our curve, and actually, we’ve made some great progress in the year that’s just gone. As I said, we’d replatformed everything onto Demandware, and now that platform gives us a lot of scope going forward. And -- but we want to invest more into -- or achieve more, should we say. And I’d say the particular area where we are probably going to be investing a bit more is in the app in boohoo. And -- but actually, we feel like the platforms are working really well. There’s lots of improvements that we have going through there all the time, and I think we’re -- so we’re happy, I’d say, that we’re investing ahead of the curve. And everything is working really well [Indiscernible]

So things like, I know there’s -- I think there’s a perception that we’re a little bit behind the curve on introducing some of the -- what I’d call, the bells and whistles like visual search. But actually, using the third-party approach, we’ve made an awful lots of progress, and visual search is probably quite a good example of that. And that we actually did start trying visual search back in October. And since then, we’ve introduced it as a feature on the website. And then the data that we’re getting back from third parties is that boohoo’s visual search functionality is actually performing better than any fashion website. But having said that, the commercial benefits of it, are they really that significant in the scheme of things? So we’ve made a modest investment in that particular functionality, and it’s paying back. And so that kind of approach with third parties is -- we’re absolutely confident that it’s an effective means to invest ahead of the curve with technology.

Matthew McEachran

Okay, and then just coming back to the kind of the debate about gross margin and reinvestment. Can we look at it a slightly different way and just give us -- can you give us a bit of a flavor of how you feel the pricing environment in the U.K. is around your customer base? Because it does look like there is a little bit of extra new competition around, and prices have not generally been moved perhaps as -- like it was expected. Could you feel the price environment has got more competitive? Or would you feel that you are -- you’re still in the same place relatively speaking?

Neil Catto

Probably in a similar place relatively speaking, but I think the competition’s always fierce and we always want to lead. And that’s how we’ve taken so much market share in a ways on price and our products as well. So there’s not that much change there. I don’t -- we’re not seeing pressure from the new entrants, as we see particularly. I think we’re at sufficient scale. The most disruptive player in the market’s been PLT, or they’ve probably taken the biggest absolute market share gains in our sector. And they’re finding that they’re able to -- they’re providing a great offering and that customers are -- they’re in a price -- place with a price where they’re getting great conversion. So they’re not investing a lot in price at the moment. But obviously, I think we’re in a good place where, overall across the brands, we’ve got sufficiently high gross margins that we have got some firepower to invest if we want -- if we think we’re going to get the return in extra growth.

Carol Kane

Can I -- just to reiterate the point, I mean, price is one thing. But you coupling that great price with our proposition, that’s where we knock it out of the park when it comes to those players that are coming into the market. And it’s those 50,000 styles that are priced so sensitively to the market right across the group, that’s really important, and that’s why we’re seeing that. We’re taking that wallet now.

Simon Bowler

It’s Simon Bowler at Exane. A couple few, kind of quite quick ones. Just firstly, in terms of kind of currency impact on current year at current spot rates, can you give a sense of what tail or headwind you’re expecting that to be for the next 12 months given your hedging? Second is a reasonable chunk of CapEx for the year ahead. That’s -- under the title of Other. I was thinking of drop right now here, so if you can just kind of shed some light in what that number is for the year ahead. And then, finally, just kind of briefly to kind of revisit on boohoo. I kind of take your points in terms of the rate -- the growth rates and dynamics in that fourth quarter, but can you just give a sense of where that was versus your kind of initial expectations, and if there’s anything you kind of learned about the growth or maturity profile of the brand from that period and indeed subsequent trading.

Neil Catto

Okay. Well, the current year that we’re in, FY ‘19, as far Forex is concerned. Obviously, market rates at the moment are worse for us than they were a year ago. But actually, our -- the way our hedging has been established over the last couple of years, we’ve got a slight tailwind still in the current financial year. I don’t really want to put a basis points on it but say, if you assumed 50, it could be a little bit more than that, and -- but it depends on how we perform against our forecasts and so on and the market rates again. So but just a slight tailwind this year, and our hedge rates are better than they were for the last year, and that’s in all of our currencies. The other CapEx is just around the -- our offices and our office infrastructure, and that’s what that amount is. And then the other question was the fourth -- or the boohoo growth rate. They have been actually consistent with what we’ve been expecting, and we knew, and I’ve probably spoken about it before about the comps in some of the international territories, which was really the main ones were U.S. and Australia. And we knew that we’d also made progress in Europe towards the end of the -- of Q3. So there’s a few dynamics and opportunities in there. And I think the learnings is really making sure that the proposition’s right in terms of we’ve had some high promotional activity in overseas markets and that may replace other -- we may be able to replace some of that with other investments in the proposition to really just get exactly, well, what customers want in each market. So I think that’s the overall flavor of it.

Dan Homan

It’s Dan Homan from Citi. A couple questions for me. First of all, on the revenue guidance for the year. Appreciate that you’re giving it at group level, but is there any expectations or shape of that revenue growth that you can share with us, either by geography or by brand?

Neil Catto

We’re not really going to break it down to that level, to be honest, so not much. I mean, what we -- what we’re saying at the moment is that we’ve seen the momentum continue in a similar shape. And we’re guiding for 35% to 40%, because that’s the right level at the moment very early in the financial year, and we’ve got a lot going on this year, as we always do. So, but we don’t want to stop breaking it down by individual brand, but you could expect similar from boohoo to what we’ve seen. And then, obviously, Nasty Gal and PLT are both growing at a high rate.

Dan Homan

And then second one, just on the, I think you said £5 million to £8 million exceptional costs for the PLT warehouse transition.

Neil Catto

Yes.

Dan Homan

Does that include inefficiencies or June running costs within that? Or is that -- could there be an additional inefficiency on top?

Neil Catto

No, it’s just the June running costs. So we’re building up the lay before us to make sure that, as the transition happens, there’s no disruption to the customer. So that’s the real focus around that move. So we want to keep things going as -- and keep every everything as intact, the proposition intact as it possibly can be as we move stock from one location to another and build up the labor force in Sheffield. That’s all there is there. There’s no write-downs of assets or anything like that.

Kate Calvert

Kate Calvert from Investec. Two questions for me. First question is what proportion of boohoo brand sales are wholesale sales now? And the second question is you talked about a significant time to automation by the first half of 2019. Where does that get you this best-in-class bit cost? So if sort of best-in-class is 10, where would that get you on a scale of one to 10, do you think?

Neil Catto

So we don’t break out the wholesale sales and -- but you can probably work it out. We previously spoke about less than 5%, and now it’s a bit above that. And you can work it out if you have a stab at the margin for the wholesale business. And as far as the automation in Burnley is concerned, it’s -- that system is pretty much best in class that we’re installing, so we’d hope to be able to get through the best-in-class. But it’s not very helpful to talk about that because what is the best-in-class level? So we’ll be giving a bit more specific guidance as we go through the testing of the system and what we can expect in the next financial year. And of course, you’ve got the change to automation, which can get a little bit less efficient before you got the gains ramping up. But the productivity levels around the picking process can increase by four to five times. And it’s worth calculating that out. I mean -- and also speaks to the guys at ASOS, they’ve done a similar level of gains that we should be seeing there, although we’re probably starting from a lower cost per unit in the Burnley operation. So that’s about the percentage gains that we have seen to be a bit less but still significant.

Unidentified Analyst

Chris Javieras [ph] from Bloomberg Intelligence. Two questions from me as well, please. The first one, going back to the distribution center. Do you mind if I ask you what your current capacity is? Because if not wrong, it was around £600 million. Can you clarify that? And given that you’ll need, I guess, a bit of time until Sheffield is completely up and running, how do you plan to cope with capacity, given that your sales have approached this level? That’s the first question. And then the second question on your guidance both in FY ‘19 and from the midterm guidance, what sort of gross margin erosion do you bake in, in order to come up with your EBITDA margin guidance, if you do plan any margin erosion there?

Neil Catto

Sure. So current capacity in Burnley, we’ve historically spoken about when the extension was fully fitted out, and we have £500 million. And then with the new warehouse that has been built would take it to £1 billion. What we actually saw through this peak is that by having fairly good stock positions, we can cope with more capacity than that in Burnley. So we would have been able to cope with £600 million of sales in the last financial year reasonably easily. So I think what we can say is, with the new building by the end of the year that I have been talking in my presentation, you’ll see above £1 billion. So it would probably be more in the region of £1.2 billion by the end of this financial year. So what that means currently is that we don’t have any constraints for capacity. And then immediately, Sheffield comes on online and later this year then that increases the capacity by a good amount as well. And then we’ll be developing that size to increase the capacity. So that’s why the CapEx guidance that we’ve given is more kind of a smoother increase rather than the plan that we’ve outlined last year, which was build a huge, super size and start building that now, but it wouldn’t come on stream until fiscal year ‘21. So this is a much better approach, I think, that, again, it gives us more flexibility.

And then the gross margin guidance, so there’s so many moving parts on this because we got different brands with different margins, different geographies. And what I would say is that we’re seeing the potential to have a flat gross margin this year overall, but we’ve not seen that for quite some time so I wouldn’t bank on it. So at the moment, it’s probably worth thinking of a modicum of investment. But we’ve got the mix of PLT increasing, which has a higher gross margin, unlike Nasty Gal. And we’ve got a bit of a ForEx tailwind. But then that allows us some investments as well in the proposition at the same time. So just a modicum of investment at the moment. And going forward, it’s very much going to depend on market conditions and what the competitive situation is. So in our medium-term guidance, the overall flavor is leverage those central costs and get those efficiencies from the distribution sense, the automation and expanding that capacity and then so may economies of scale as well. Marketing, there’s some leverage to be gained, but at the moment we’re in a growth phase, so we shouldn’t expect any of that in the short term. And then that gives us some leverage that we can reinvest, if we need to, to compete even harder.

Andy Wade

Andy Wade from Numis. Just two for me, and the first one, a quick one, on your churn cohort chart. Just want to check my understanding of that chart. Is it the gross sales year-on-year from the equivalent set of cohorts that were there a year before?

Neil Catto

Yes, that’s right. So the churn’s calculated as they grow sales from a cohort this year or the year after they were acquired.

Andy Wade

So if we look at that one, it’s 13% churn, but that’s presumably after the 14% sales per active customer benefit? So is that -- is the churn in actives more like, well, 27%, adding those two numbers together?

Neil Catto

You can add them together, that’s straightforward. But the churn in active customers is actually a higher number, yes. Well, that’s the way we look at the churn in the business. We look at those cohorts of customers, and so we see the buildup of the sales that we’re getting over time from the loyal customer base and then bring in on top the new customers. So we have comfort though, where we’ve got a loyal customer base that is going to -- at the start of the year, we know a certain amount of revenue that we’re going to get there, which is a significant piece of our business.

Andy Wade

Yes, that makes perfect sense. And then the other one, you sort of touched on U.K. I think you used the relative maturity in terms of boohoo. I just want -- and somebody else touched on the growth rate through Q3 and Q4. I just wanted to -- and you did reference the sort of tougher comps internationally, but should we still assume the U.K. -- the international was above that level and the U.K. below that level?

Neil Catto

I think we should, going forward, yes. For boohoo as a brand, I mean. But in -- when relative was the word we used, and that’s the keyword, relative immaturity. I mean, what we’re seeing in this market is that the online segment is growing every year, and therefore there’s -- we’re not going to be mature until that’s mature in the U.K. So and the online channel shift has been -- has shown basically solid progress, and we’d expect that to continue. So it’s just a relative maturity for us talking about the contest of boohoo here, but there’s obviously a lot of growth in the market that we’re playing in, and we feel like we’re ideally placed in.

Sherri Malek

Sherri Malek from RBC. Two questions for me. First, you talked about the vision to be the leading global fashion ecommerce player, and you also talked about having a -- or making sure you have a relevant customer proposition. Do you think you need to be best-in-class relative to your competitors on your proposition to achieve that ambition of being the leading player? Because ultimately, I’m trying to gauge how important it is for you to be the best, thus is good enough, and the balance between driving growth and profitability. And then my second question is on that churn chart. I’d be interested to see how the picture has evolved for customer churn rather than sales -- the retention of sales from these customers over that same time period. Because you’d mentioned at H1 that your churn was up.

Neil Catto

So you can see the results that we produced. So to have done that, we’ve got to be -- we have been the best, really. I don’t want to sound arrogant around the theme, but you have to save the market share that we see, and that’s what I’m trying to get over the -- we’ve seen big gains in market share. You have to be better than the competition to gain market share like that. But there’s lots of different ways of being better in this market. So whether it’s -- you’re best on price, the best on quality, the best on range, the best on delivery speed, the best on delivery price, there’s so many variations. That’s why a lot of what we do every day is working out what the best combination of all those things is. And we must have been the best in some areas to have gained that market share, I suppose. And we want to carry on being the best. That’s what we want to do, keep growing market share like we’ve seen. But there will be different ways of doing that over the years, and whatever is relevant at that time, we want to be as flexible as possible to change our proposition if necessary, and invest in it sometimes. But sometimes, we could invest less in a certain area. We could do less promotional activity, and more around providing a delivery speed. Some of those things might get us even more growth. So there’s lots of kind of pockets of investment that we can make, and balancing those out is what we do every day, and that’s what we’re going to try and continue to do.

Carol Kane

Sorry to -- I just would like to chip in at this point. On -- forgive me if I’m saying the same thing as Neil has just said, but just to put it in context, we probably are the best fashion player in terms of owned brands out there. We won’t be the best in every territory, but we will be. That’s the plan. That’s what we’re going to deliver. We might not have the best service in every territory, but it’s on the plan, and it will happen. We do have the best prices in the U.K. for fashion, and we will have that in our overseas territories as well. So of course, this is a journey, and you guys have been listening to us for a few years since we floated, and we’re not going to have to be the best in class on everything on day one or in 2014. But if you look at our proposition four years ago and look at our proposition today and look at that shift, and then look at us again in a few years’ time and look at our shift, and see, will be the best in class. I hope that answers that point clearly.

Sherri Malek

Going to some of the churn, the customer churn and how that’s kind of giving the same pictures you’ve done for the sales retention of those customers.

Neil Catto

Well, Andy alluded to it, so -- it’s a slightly different number, but the churn -- what we’ve seen is the churn coming down over the years on a similar trend to what you see on the value there. So we don’t -- we’re not going to show everybody, obviously, everything about every brand in every market. So I think that chart that I showed gave you a good flavor of how the churn’s moving, whether it be on customer numbers or value, which is kind of more relevant in a way.

Carol Kane

This is the longest Q&A ever.

Neil Catto

Okay. I think this is the last one. Time for one more, Simon.

Simon Bowler

Okay, so a very, very quick one. Just giving focus today on kind of the multi-brand approach, the idea of kind of launching further brands or acquiring further brands, is that something we should be expecting any time in the near future? Or is there so much going on with the current set for -- about further down the road, if ever?

Carol Kane

Yes, I don’t think, short term, we’ve got our eye on anyone in particular. Longer term, who knows? But short term, I think the development of the -- at the...

Neil Catto

She means today in short term today, tomorrow...

Carol Kane

Yes. Remember, short term for me is like you’re trading a business. It’s very, very agile, and everything is very immediate. So there isn’t anybody on the table today that we’re looking out. We’ve got -- we’re very excited about the four brands we’ve gotten and the three businesses within. And there’s just a ton of opportunity with those, and we want to remain focused on keeping boohoo’s growth as a group but developing Nasty Gal and PrettyLittleThing, boohooMAN and boohoo and its international territories, and that takes a lot to do that without taking on something else at this stage, I would say.

Mahmud Kamani

Okay. Thanks, everybody. Thanks for coming.

Carol Kane

Thank you.

Neil Catto

Thank you.

