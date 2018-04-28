Moog's (MOG.A) CEO John Scannell on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.A) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Ann Luhr

John?

John Scannell

Thanks Ann. Good morning. Thanks for joining us. This morning we look forward on the second quarter of fiscal '18 and affirm our operational guidance for the full guidance. Our operations continue to perform well and at the halfway mark were nicely on track to meet our original targets for the full year.

However, it's another complicated story this quarter with two specials wins and tax reform. This quarter, we concluded that we have to change course in the wind pitch control business and are taking a charge associated with that decision.

In addition, there are some further refinements of the impact from tax reform, which are flowing through our numbers this quarter. Our reported GAAP EPS of $0.39 per share is therefore made up of three elements; $1.16 per share from operations, minus $0.72 per share for winds and minus $0.05 per share for tax reform. We'll do our best to explain all these moving parts as we move through the text.

Before going to the headlines however, I'd like to recalibrate our listeners on our guidance for fiscal '18. Back in October before any changes to the U.S. tax regime, we guided to $4.10 per share. Ignoring the one-time impact of tax reform and adjusting for the reduction in the U.S. tax rate from 35% to 21% our original $4.10 per share becomes $4.40 per share. This is the revised benchmark for our operations in fiscal '18 and we'll use it throughout the text.

Now to the headlines; one, our underlying operations had another good quarter. Adjusting for wind and tax reform, our core EPS was $1.16 per share ahead of our guidance of $1.10 per share from 90 days ago. On an adjusted basis, six months into the year, we're just about 50% of the way to our full year forecast.

Free cash flow in the quarter was more or less in line with our expectations and included a $50 million additional payments into our U.S. DB pension plan. Two we announced a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share starting in June. This is the next step in our strategy of ensuring prudent management of our shareholders' capital and reflects our confidence in the future of our business.

Three, we completed the acquisition of VUES on the 29 March for a consideration of $63 million. This company makes a range of electric motors and generators that complement our existing industrial product line. They are based in the Czech Republic and we anticipate sales of about $40 million over the coming 12 months.

Four, after several years of investments, we concluded that we no longer see a viable business model for Moog in the winds pitch control business. As a result, we incurred a charge of $31 million in the quarter or $0.72 per share. Of this $31 million hit to earnings, approximately $10 million was cash. I'll provide more detailed about this decision when I talk about our industrial businesses later.

Five, we took $$0.05 per share of additional charges this quarter in connection with the new tax legislation of the U.S. Six, we have a very good news story on our US DB pension plan this quarter. Over the last few years, the combination of regular contributions, prudent investments and higher interest rates means that today we find ourselves almost fully funded.

Next quarter we contributed $65 million and then we shouldn't have to make any form of cash contributions to this plan for the foreseeable future. Finally, our underlying businesses continue to perform well and the macroeconomic outlook remains positive. We're therefore comfortable affirming our full year operational guidance, exclusive of the winds and one-time tax reform impact at $4.40 per share plus or minus $0.20.

Now let me move to the details, starting with the second quarter results. Sales in the quarter of $689 million were 9% higher than last year. About a quarter of the increase was due to stronger foreign currencies relative to the U.S. dollar. Adjusting for both Forex and the impact of acquisitions and divestitures, underlying organic growth was 6%.

Sales were up in each of our three operating segments. Our wind restructuring charge of $31 million is split into $7 million of inventory write-down above the gross profit line and $24 million of other charges below the gross profit line.

Excluding these wind charges, our gross margin was down slightly from last year on a less favorable mix, while R&D expense was down on lower spending in the Aircraft group. SG&A expense was up on additional selling activity as well as Forex effects, acquisition-related expenses and some higher medical claims.

Similar to last quarter, there was considerable movement in the tax rate this quarter. Including the impact of wind and tax reform, net income was $14 million and earnings per share were $0.39.

Fiscal '18 outlook, based on the stronger than expected first half sales, we're increasing our full year sales forecast by $70 million this quarter. We now anticipate full year sales of $2.69 billion.

Excluding the impact of the wind restructuring and tax reform, were keeping our projected EPS unchanged at $4.40 plus or minus $0.20. Including these impacts our full year GAAP EPS would be $2.67 plus or minus $0.20.

Now to the segments, I'd remind our listeners again that we provided a three-page supplemental data package posted on our website, which provides all the detailed numbers for your models. We suggest you follow this in parallel with the text.

Starting with aircrafts Q2, sales in the quarter of $311 million were 8% higher than last year. On the Military side, sales were up nicely on the F35 and across our portfolio of other OEM programs, including higher funded development work and classified programs.

Military aftermarket sales were slightly lower as work on standing up F35 depot slowed. On the commercial side, sales to both Boeing and Air Force were lower than last year. 787 is at full race, but the legacy book of Boeing business continues to slow driven by lower 777 shipments.

Sales in the A350 were slightly lower this quarter as some shipments pushed to the right and sales and legacy airbus programs were also down. Commercial aftermarket had a super quarter with sales up over $11 million from a year ago.

Higher sales for both the 787 and A350 as well as gains from aggressive actions to recapture our past business there will be increase. Aircraft fiscal '18, given the experience of the first half, we're increasing our military sales forecast by $20 million. About half of this increase comes from funded development jobs and the other half from strength across various legacy platforms.

On the commercial side, we're reducing our forecast for sales to Airbus of the 350 by $10 million, while increasing our forecast for the commercial aftermarket by the same amount. The net result is full year sales of $1.2 billion.

Margins in the quarter were 10.8% and for the first half were 10.9%. Our gross margin was slightly lower on a less favorable sales mix while R&D was down by $4 million relative to a year ago. Through the first half our R&D spend in aircraft is $35 million against a full year projection of $80 million.

R&D spending will accelerate in the second half but we believe the full year will now come in at $75. This is down $11 million from fiscal '17 as programs ramp down and engineering resources are transferred to funded military jobs. Given the projected lower R&D spend we're increasing our full year margin forecast to 10.7%.

Turning now to space and defense, sales in the second quarter of $144 million were 3% higher than last year. Sales into the space market were very strong this quarter up 19% from a year ago. Allowing for the loss of sales from space operations, we divested late in fiscal '17 organic sales into the space market were actually up 29% relative to last year.

Our underlying business is very healthy although this quarter we also have the benefit of some favorable sales timing, which was not released. We saw strength in both our space avionics business and in our launch products. Avionic sales are being driven by classified work, while the launch business is benefiting from higher activity and NASA programs.

Sales into the defense market were down 5% from last year, fiscal '17 was a very strong year for military vehicle sales in both the U.S. and Europe and this year we're seeing that business return to more normal level. On a positive note, our security business was up 25% in the quarter and aftermarket activity for the DVE program, that's the Driver Vision Enhancement program.

Space and defense fiscal '18, we're increasing our full year sales forecast by $10 million to account for the strength we're seeing on the space side of the house. We now anticipate full year sales of $557 million up 5% from last year in combination of 11% higher space sales and 2% higher defense sales.

Margins in the quarter were 11.7% bringing half year margins to 12%. For the full year, we're increasing our margin forecast by 20 basis points to 11.7% on the strengthening outlook for our space business.

Now to our industrial systems, sales in the second quarter of $234 million were up 15% from last year. About half of this increase was organic and the other half was a combination of acquired sales from our Rekofa transaction and stronger foreign currencies relative to U.S. dollars.

Rekofa is a slip ring company we acquired in Europe in April of 2017. Underlying organic sales were up across our four major markets. In the energy markets, sales were up nicely in both our exploration and generation business. With oil prices firming, were starting to see our sales into the marine markets recovery from the later in 2017.

Sales were also up in industrial automation and their customers for high-end industrial equipment continue to experience strong demand for their products. Simulation and test sales were also up and strong shipments of test equipment, while sales into our medical market were higher on growth of our medical components products.

Industrial systems fiscal '18 were increasing our sales forecast for the full year by $40 million. Half of this increase is the result of currency movements and the other half is due to the additional sales from our VUES acquisition at the end of the second quarter,

Full year sales are now projected to be $934 million. Industrial systems margins, margins in the quarter were negative 2.6% due to the $31 million restructuring charge we took in our wind business. Absent this charge, margins in the quarter were 10.8% about in line with last year.

Excluding the wind charge, we're keeping our forecast for operating profit unchanged from 90 days ago at $100 million and this result in adjusted full year margins of 10.7%.

Let me now dive into the wind story a little. As I provide more color in our decision to fadeout our participation in the markets and the wind market over the remainder of fiscal '18, I'd like to start with a little history on how we got into this market and the strategy we pursued over the last five years. I'll then explain what has changed in our outlook and we've decided to transition out of this business.

I'll finish with an analysis of the charge we're taking and the future indications for our P&L. However, before I jump in, I want to clarify that we have several different products that we sell into the winds markets. We sell pitch controlled systems to turbine OEMs and in addition various electric and hydraulic components to both the turbine OEMs and to the wind farm operators.

The pitch control business is the vast majority of our sales into the wind markets and is the subject of our restructuring this quarter. Our sales in other electric and hydraulic components to wind's customers are nicely profitable and will continue in the future and for the remainder of my analysis below is focused on the pitch control business only.

We got into the wind pitch control business with the acquisition of a German company called LTI back in 2008. At that time, the wind business was booming in China and sales of pitch control systems were growing rapidly.

In our first few years of ownership, our sales grew to over $150 million and was very nicely profitable. About two thirds of these sales were to Chinese OEMs and the other third to European customers. Around 2010, the market in China started to shift dramatically.

Government subsidies had encouraged the creation of too many turbine OEMs and excess capacity drove prices down dramatically across the supply chain. Over a period of about three years, our wind sales in China dropped from $90 million to $15 million and profitability evaporated.

In 2013, we did a deep dive into this business and concluded that it was still an attractive opportunity for Moog, but that our success would be based on innovative new products, which would deliver a combination of significantly lower cost and increase reliability for our customers.

The impact on our strategy, which I call investment to grow. Since 2013, we've been following our roadmap for new product introductions and met all of our operational milestones. However, over the last 18 months, the market adoption of our new products has not been in line with our expectations.

While we met our technical and cost goals, the market price pressure has intensified further and our strategy of offering increased reliability in the field is not sufficiently compelling to the turbine manufacturers.

At the end of fiscal '17, we concluded that we needed to shift our strategy from growth first to profitability first. Over the last six months, we've investigated a range of strategic alternatives for the business and this quarter we concluded that the best option is to phase out our participation in this markets over the next six months.

Over that period of time, we continue to meet the product needs of our existing customers and develop a solution for the aftermarkets to ensure our customers are served throughout the life of the product.

We'll also work closely with our customers to ensure they can continue to exploit our technology in their products as required. We believe this is the best solution for our customers and the most cost effective strategy for our shareholders.

Over the last five years, we had operated with an expectation of rapid sales growth once our new product came online. Consequently we had maintained the infrastructure necessary to meet that growth expectation and that infrastructure now drives a relatively large restructuring charge. Our $31 million charge this quarter is made up of the following major elements, $13 million for intangible write-off, $9 million for working capital and fixed asset write-off and about $7 million for severance.

Our investment in the wind business has been a drag on our margins over the last few years. As we look out to fiscal '19 we see about $50 million in lower wind energy sales, but we see a benefit coming through in our industrial systems margins of about 100 basis points.

As with summary guidance, Q2 was another solid quarter operationally. Adjusted earnings per share were at the high end of our guidance range. Our aircraft business continues to strengthen with company funded R&D coming down and customer funded R&D going up. OEM deliveries were strong and the commercial aftermarket is providing upside surprises.

Our space and defense business is benefiting from strong demand in the space markets and given the outlook for increased DOD budgets, our defense business looks well positioned for long-term growth. In our industrial markets, our book-to-bill remains above one and the macro economic backdrop remains encouraging despite the recent rhetoric about trade barriers.

The conservative DB pension strategy we've been pursuing since the financial crisis is coming to fruition and with our final planned cash contributions in Q3, we should see a significant improvement in free cash in fiscal '19 and beyond.

We've decided to wind down our wind pitch control business and once fiscal '18 is behind us we should also see benefits from that decision. Fiscal '18 earnings per share are projected at $2.67 plus or minus $0.20. Those include $0.72 of negative impact for the winds restructuring and a $1.01 negative impact and the one-time impact of tax reform.

Adjusting for these effects, our EPS forecast remains unchanged from 90 days ago at $4.40 plus or minus $0.20. For the third quarter we anticipate earnings per share of $1.10 plus or minus $0.10.

Now let me pass you to Don who will provide more details on our cash flow and balance sheet as well as additional color on our pension funding and tax rate.

Don Fishback

Thank you, John and good morning, everyone. Free cash flow for the second quarter was a use of funds totaling $22 million. Year-to-date our free cash flow is a source of funds of $1 million. Included in these numbers is the second quarter incremental defined-benefit pension contribution of $50 million that we described last quarter.

It's a relatively slow start for first half, but more or less in line with what we're expecting. Net working capital excluding cash and debt was 25.5% of sales at the end of the second quarter, compared with last year's 24.4%.

The increase is attributed through the top line sales growth and timing of invoicing and collections. We began 2018 with our free cash flow forecast of $135 million or 90% conversion. That forecast is now affected by two items. First, $50 million of incremental pension contributions, net of cash tax benefits that we described as part of our funding strategy last quarter and two, $10 million of the cash costs associated with our wind restructuring.

Accordingly our revised free cash flow forecast for all of 2018 is $75 million or a conversion ratio of just under 80%. Our current projections show that our third quarter's free cash flow will be soft due to the acceleration of our U.S. DB pension contributions before filing our June tax return and while Q4's free cash flow will be strong, partly due to us having no U.S. DB pension contributions as well as the timing of some income tax refunds.

Net debt increased to $85 million compared to free cash flow usage of $22 million with $63 million difference relates to the March 29 acquisition of VUES headquartered in the Czech Republic and as John described, VUES designs and manufactures customized electric motors, generators and solutions and had 2017 sales of approximately $37 million.

The acquisition of VUES expand our product portfolio with capability and medium and large rotating machines and the addition of linear motor technology. It adds customers and similar adjacent markets such as auto test, automation and robotics and energy. It increases our sales channel strength in the Central European market and finally, it adds lower cost manufacturing presence in Europe.

We've increased our industrial segment sales forecast for the last half of 2018 by $20 million for this acquisition with no change to this year's operating profit forecast reflecting near-term pension -- near-term purchase accounting charges.

Beginning in 2019, we expect operating margins for VUES to be roughly in line with the margins for the rest of our industrial businesses. We're excited to welcome VUES into the Moog family and integrate our respective businesses to take advantage of our complementary technologies and geographies.

Our Q2 effective tax rate was 45.6% compared with the 26.5% forecast that we provided last quarter for the balance of 2018. When you remove the wind restructuring and one-time tax reform effects our Q2 effective tax rate related to our core operations was 26.7%.

The wind-related accruals had a tax benefit of only 18% because of our tax situation in China and we increased our tax accruals for tax reform in the second quarter by $2 million, reflecting a refinement of estimated transition taxes.

For all of 2018, we're now forecasting our GAAP tax rate to be 47.9%, with everything included. However 2018 adjusted effective tax rate for the core operations after removing a one-time effects of wind and tax reform will be 26.7%.

A very preliminary look at 2019 suggest that our effective tax rate will be in the 25% realm as we benefit from a full 12 months of the lower U.S. corporate tax rate. Capital expenditures in the quarter were $23 million while depreciation and amortization totaled $23 million as well.

Year-to-date CapEx was $44 million while D&A was $45 million. For all of 2018 our CapEx forecast remains unchanged at $95 million and we got a couple of facility expansion projects this year that are driving a slight increase in CapEx relative to recent years. D&A in '18, D&A in 2018 will be about $90 million.

Cash contributions to our global pension plans totaled $81 million in the quarter, compared to last year's second quarter of $24 million. This includes the incremental $50 million that I referenced, which is part of our US DB funding strategy for 2018. For all of 2018 we're planning to make global retirement plan contributions totaling $182 million, unchanged from our forecast 90 days ago.

We've described however accelerating a total of $85 million of contributions this year into our US DB pension plan, $50 million of which was done in the second quarter. This results in total 2018 contributions for all of our US DB plans of $145 million.

As far as funding status, we're in very good shape. Our US DB plan was closed to new entrants back in 2008, but continues to accrue benefits for active participants. Just 18 months ago, at the end of fiscal '16 we were 76% funded with a funding deficit of over $200 million.

Next quarter will contribute an additional $65 million to this plan and move further down our investment strategy glide path to better align the performance of the assets and the liabilities. As a result, the plan will be fully funded by the end of this year. Accordingly after 2018 we won't be making any cash attributions to this plan for the foreseeable future.

In summary with all of other things equal, we expect free cash flow in 2019 to be about $100 million stronger than our forecast in 2018. So moving on, global retirement plan expense in the quarter was $15 million, similar to last year. Our global expense for retirement plans is projected to be $59 million for 2018 down from last year's $64 million.

I'd like to take a moment to clarify that we're currently expecting our global pension expense for 2019 to increase compared to 2018 as a result of our US DB plan funding strategy. This may sound counterintuitive since having more cash in the plan should result in a greater return and therefore less expense.

However we've also previously shared that we've been contemporaneously pursuing a de-risking investment strategy that results in more of our total assets being invested in lower risk investments with lower returns. This LDI or liability driven investment strategy will end up lowering the overall return on plan assets and more than offset the good news of having more assets in the plan.

This de-risking strategy is the right thing to do and importantly our future US DB plan expense will be a non-cash cost. We'll keep you informed as we do a more thorough review of 2019 in a couple of quarters. Our leverage ratio net debt divided by EBITDA increased to 2.1 times at the end of Q2, compared to 1.9 times a year ago. Net debt as a percentage of total capitalization was 34.3% down from 37.4% a year ago and at quarter end we had $466 million of available unused borrowing capacity on our $1.1 billion revolver that terms out in 2021.

Last quarter I described that we had just under $400 million of cash in our balance sheet and that most of this cash was offshore. As a result of the new tax legislation, I described our plan to bring back to the US as much offshore cash as possible and as soon as practicable.

I'm happy to report that our cash balance is down to $256 million at the end of Q2. This decrease results from our use of offshore cash for the acquisition of VUES while also repatriated $91 million of offshore cash to the US during Q2 allowing us to pay down our revolver.

Our plan for the balance of calendar 2018 is to bring back an additional $160 million which will also be used to pay down outstanding debt on the revolver. This cash repatriation has no impact on our leverage as our net debt position is unchanged.

Capital deployment, we announced on March 15 that we had initiated a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share starting on June 1 to shareholders of record on May 15 for a yield of about 1.2%. It's been decades since Moog last paid a dividend. Many factors were considered in making this commitment including the strong position we're in with respect to the funded status of our US DB pension plan.

In the end we felt that providing this consistent return of our capital at this time was the right thing to do. In short, we're optimistic about our future. The annual cash cost of the strategy is about $36 million and relative to our anticipated strong free cash flow, this will be very manageable.

Growth and margin expansion continue to be a priority and this includes acquisitive growth. We're very happy to have announced the VUES deal and we continue to see a lot of pipeline activity. We remain disciplined and are focused on both organic and acquisitive growth.

So in summary, despite all of the noise in our year-to-date numbers, our core business is performing as we had forecast at the start of the year. Our Q2 restructuring decision related to wind will make us stronger as we looking out into 2019 and beyond and although our 2018 EPS was negatively affected by tax reform, these tax legislation changes will also benefit us over the longer term.

So with that, I'd like to turn it back to John and open it up for questions you may. Vicky, can you help us.

Rob Spingarn

Good morning, everybody.

John Scannell

Hello Rob.

Rob Spingarn

Thank you for all of the detail I really just have a couple questions to clarify a few things that either we're said quickly or it might've missed, but John at a high level on the commercial aerospace, it seems to be somewhat divergent trend here stronger aftermarket, slightly weaker OE and you touched on that. But would teams guiding to if I did the math right is for 52% of your commercial OE to occur in the second half of the year and the opposite 45% of the aftermarket to occur in the second half.

So aftermarket trending down, commercial trending up and if you could just go into a little bit on why you think that the aftermarket will slow as the provisioning declines or is there something else at work there or are you just being conservative?

John Scannell

Well so Rob let me do the OE side. So the OE site is at 8.7 in that race, but some of the legacy programs represent a particular of core slowing down as we go through as time evolves. So that's happening there and on the Airbus side their 350 I think we just got a little bit of hedge relative to what they needed and so that's pushing a little bit to the right and so we're seeing the $350 sales slowing down a little bit from what we thought.

So nothing structural it's just the way it partly the way the customers and also approximately the way would launch our contract accounting material flows etcetera. So nothing on the usual note there. On the aftermarket site, we have been surprised a couple of times.

Actually over the two years, 87 provisioning was higher than we thought and provisioning and good character was also we had been the price on the outside couple of times I can let your event provisioning was higher than we thought and provisioning initial provisioning this quarter was also way about what we thought.

We just keep believing all of our models say that just doesn't seem to make long-term sense and so we're concerned that the airlines are somehow getting ahead of it. Maybe they decided to order in advance and taking airplanes but our models would suggest that there's more initial provisioning that we had anticipated.

Perhaps eventually when we calibrate ourselves to a new norm but for the moment we just don't think that can continue. We are bumping up our aftermarket by $10 million relative to what we thought last quarter. So last year we did about just short of 120, starting this year we thought we might do about 125. Now we're saying it's got to be around 135ish. So we're bumping it up, but yes, you're right.

We thought the first half is way stronger than we thought and we're just not anticipating that that will continue. Maybe we get lucky and it will, but we just don’t want to get ahead of ourselves.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. That's fair enough. And then I wanted to ask Don a little bit more about the free cash flow. You talked about how '19 is a better year. You don't have the pension contributions or at least I think that's the big swing factor. What's the right conversion number going beyond this year, just as a rule of thumb for us?

And then Don as well, are you getting any cash flow from the new acquisition this year? It wasn't clear to me whether that's actually generating any cash for the period of time that you have it and I was a little confused when you ran through what you're looking for, for Q3 specifically for the total company on free cash flow. So there is a lot in there, but it's all related to cash flow.

Don Fishback

Yes. So let me take the last one first. The free cash flow from the VUES acquisition I would say it's not discernible. It's not going to move the needle. So it's a relatively small acquisition I think about $10 million in sales a quarter and it's just not moving the needle. So that's that one.

The free cash flow conversion in '19, you're getting ahead of us a little bit. What I did I perhaps teased you I'm with the pension issue because we've got a substantial amount of cash contributions $145 million in the US DB plan this year. I said that starting next year or in the ‘19 we don't have that.

Now there are some tax benefit offsets related to those contributions. So we got to take that into consideration, but everything else equal, the point I was trying to make was the $75 million of free cash flow that we were forecasting this year, were expecting right out of the blocks we got about $100 million added to that for '19 before we do anything else.

So we'll pick how to look at that in a couple of quarters, but free cash flow should be a pretty good picture in 2019.

Rob Spingarn

Is it fair to ask you what a normalized long-term conversion is ex the various types of noise you get from year-to-year, whether it's pension or tax? Is 90% a decent long-term number for conversion?

Don Fishback

We've got forecast and that's not snarly forecast target of 100% conversion all the time and certainly a growth period that may be more challenged but we're doing things like the fully funded pension situation that I am sure will help us with that.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. Last one. Forgive me for asking about wind again, but John you ran through it in great detail, but just to make it a little simpler could you remind us of what size of the wind business was '17, '18 moving into '19 I guess you said $50 million down but what are the wind sales numbers for those three years. So we have a relative idea what's happening?

John Scannell

It's in that ballpark Rob. If you look over the last few years, it's kind of been jumping around $50 million to $60 million a year. Back in '16 it was a little bit stronger. It's continued we weaken into '17 this year. It's a little bit confused because our numbers we include the other component stuff, but you can think of it in that $50 million to $60 million range and so I rounded that for next year to say we will, because probably there maybe a little bit of a hangover of sales as we go into '19 just with some aftermarket activities and stuff.

So sales should be down about $50 million. We still have another maybe $10 million of what I call components into the wind energy market, but that's one side. So it's about $50 million this year and next $50 million to $60 million and next year, we'll probably see a reduction of about $50 million relative to this year on the wind pitch control system sales.

Rob Spingarn

Got it. So it's been about $50 million, it's going to nearly $0 and separately you're going to hover around $10 million in the business you're keeping.

John Scannell

Yes that's fair.

Rob Spingarn

Okay. Thank you very much for all the above.

Kristine Liwag

Hey, good morning, guys.

John Scannell

Good morning., Kristine.

Kristine Liwag

John with the commercial aftermarket up a strong 39%, I am a little bit surprised that margins in aircraft controls were flat year-over-year. Can you discuss the moving pieces in the margins in that segment and also in your prepared remarks you mentioned that you had gains to recapture past business? What does this mean?

John Scannell

So yes Kristine. So the aftermarket was up very nicely in the quarter, but actually if you, I mentioned in the remarks, if you look at the gross margin in our aircraft business, it's actually down just fractionally from a year ago. I think the challenge with this result is obviously that there is such a range of programs and it's always a mix story, which all seems like a pretty poor answer, but another three OE sides, we have more funded developments,

Our military aftermarket was down, but on top of that, the military aftermarket actually couple of the very nice programs that we had over the last couple of years has slowed down and so while the sales are down a little bit, the operating margins are down even more. Again it's still nice business, but little bit of an adverse sales mix there.

And then on the legacy book of business, particular with Boeing 607, which is a big problem for us, we see that slow down. So you'll see some of the negative impacts that have taken away from the improvement on the aftermarket, the aftermarkets, commercial aftermarket was definitely a nice plus in the quarter.

So I think it again it always comes back to the broad range of mix we have. Actually operating profit was actually up in the quarter, but margin sales are exceeding that. So it's a combination of slightly lower margins on the military OE, lower margins on the military aftermarket. Much better margins, commercial aftermarket and a little bit of margin pressure on the commercial OE side based a slowing on an old legacy book of business.

And you put all that together and you end up with margins that are pretty much in line with last year and I would say that if you look at this year in total, you're seeing that we are 50, 60 basis points up over last year and that trend we think we're looking to see that continue over the coming years that we've seen aircraft margins continue to expand.

So one quarter to another is always tough and in particular in the aftermarket, the commercial aftermarket, our commercial aftermarket even if you go back over the years has fluctuated quite significantly quarter to quarter and so one quarter is not necessary and indicative for the whole year.

You asked about the owner self, I would say what we've done is that we've just been more aggressive on the selling side to see what can we do with some of the airlines and some of the older products we've introduced a range of new opportunities in terms of the type of aftermarket things we provide from traditionally we just did repair and overhaul to providing guarantees around availability, around tug around time, all of these types of thing and with that we've gained some success.

Now some of it is tied to campaigns around a particular airframe or some other thing and so you get a nice increment in a couple of quarters and then that campaign kind of winds down. So it's a bit of both. It's more aggressive selling pursuing business that we had to offering new service opportunities, new types of product offering and then combined with that winning some kind of what I will call campaign type things with some older airplanes that have flown through nicely this quarter.

Kristine Liwag

So and this is new approach regarding aftermarket a lower margin business than your traditional MRO?

John Scannell

Well so when I -- let me be clear. So a lot of the 87 and 350 stuff Kristine, we're going out and offering fly by hour type of contracts. It's still in the total scheme of things that in our aftermarket numbers it's still relatively small. Over the next few years that will probably go, but I think it will still be, it definitely will maybe it will be around a quarter of that business as you go out three, four, five years in the 87 and 350 fleet school.

The profitability around that is yet to be determined and the reason I say that is because of course we have models as to reliability mean times between failures average cost of repairs etcetera until we would have priced it to make sure we didn't have margin compression over the long-term, but so much of that was dependent on how the actual fleet performed, our products performed in the fleet. But I do not see this as a revolution of margin over time.

Kristine Liwag

Great. And regarding your acquisition in the quarter, the VUES business, what's the overlap in terms of your existing product and end market and how do you ensure that you don't have another medical device type business or wind a few years from now.

John Scannell

I'll just make sure you never make another mistake Kristine. I wish I could tell you that for sure, but let me tell you about the VUES acquisition. So it's a -- the company is based in the Czech Republic. It's been around for a very long time and they make large industrial motors and generators.

Now over the last five, six, seven years, you may have talked the other time about large motors, this is an area that we've been investing in ourselves. We brought some products to markets and it's this acquisition complements that they have additional applications.

It's mostly in its traditional market for us, it's Germany it's industrial type applications. It's just actually many of it is to the same customers that we already serve, when they would've one business perhaps that we would one business.

So it's complementary, it's adjacent products, some overlap. Over time we kind of rationalize that and we will take advantage of a better supply chain. So it's bold on acquisition to grow our industrial motors business, which is a nicely profitable business. So I think your question of how do you make sure that you don't make another mistake.

I can't tell you that Kristine. When we bought winds, it was a super business and for the first few years it was very highly profitable and then the world changed and that changed and we reacted to it and now we make the decision that okay let's square off it and we just don't see the opportunity to really make it a success.

We had a wind business or we had an energy business in the offshore oil business. It was $100 million a few years ago and it's now $30 million. We think that's going to be a recovering business in the future and so we think it's worth keeping.

By the way that's in a loss position, that's still a little bit profitable, but it's nothing like it's profitable as it was in the past. I think with any investments that you're making Kristine, it's always a risk. Hopefully we've learned from past lessons and you continue to try and refine that and do better, but I think no matter what business you're in, you have to take risks and you have to try and find the opportunities for growth and not all of them unfortunately are going to work out.

Kristine Liwag

Great. Thank you very much.

John Scannell

You're welcome.

Cai von Rumohr

Yes, thank you very much. So 777 is down is 777 now near zero in terms of the OE?

John Scannell

No, no, not yet Cai. No I think we are anticipating shipments as far our 777 of around 50 airplanes this year is down for high 70 last year and then kind of winding down from there. As our shipment rates are, that doesn’t tie exactly with Boeing's shipment of airplanes, but no it's gone away yet, but it's down quite significantly from last year.

Cai von Rumohr

Well is that disproportionately profitable because your margins were flat year-over-year in aircraft and yet R&D was down over 200 basis points. So that's actually the worst margin before R&D that you had in a couple of years despite the fact that commercial aftermarket was up. So I still find it a little hard to understand.

John Scannell

So it's disproportionately profitable. The legacy book of business is disproportionately drop relative to the new business Cai, which I think probably is not a surprise. So our 787 is not as profitable I would say as 777 and that's a lifecycle related issue.

The R&D is down that's true, but we have funded development on a couple of the funded development programs we took some reserves, couple of million dollars for funded development business these are fixed-price. We're making sure that we're keeping the IP in house and so some of them we're running a little bit more expensive than we thought.

And then it's just a mix across the military as I described to Kristine. The military aftermarket from a profitability perspective some of the very nicely profitable programs we had last year were down a little bit. When you put it all together, the mix runs out that the margins are in line essentially with last year.

You're right. The R&D is down but we've also forecasted the R&D will come down for the full year and as I said to Kristine, if you look at the full year, margins are ticking up over last year and we anticipate that that will continue over the coming years.

So without going into a lot of different programs each of which have a different profitability rate in the quarter, the overall story is a negative mix on the military side relative to the history and then a negative mix on the commercial OE followed itself by a commercial aftermarket was strong plus the lower R&D.

Cai von Rumohr

So the hit on the development programs was what about $3 million something like that?

John Scannell

$2 or $3 million, yes.

Cai von Rumohr

And then for the year it looks like the R&D came down for aircraft by $5 million. Where is total R&D likely to be for the year?

John Scannell

Total R&D we're bringing down by a couple of million. It's still in the kind of the 143 range. I was spending we're actually going to spend more on the space and defense side and we're seeing significant defense opportunities now on vehicles and we want to put a couple of extra million dollars into that. So that's ticking up a little bit and that's our balance. So aircraft down five, space and defense up about three and therefore you get a net two.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. And so you know is there risk I mean are you relatively comfortable on the military development programs that you pretty much passed the milestone, so that's not likely to be another hit or is there still a risk?

John Scannell

So we have, this year we've increased the forecast for the year in the military aircraft side and part of that is we've started the year with about a $50 million development on the development book on the military side. We now think that will be about $60 million. So that's a reflection of the strength in terms of the opportunities that were seeing.

Most of this is in the black waters. So we can't talk about it and when you're doing that amount of development work, some of it is plus and some of it will be fixed price. Part of that as I say is that we are very careful to try and maintain the IP out into the IP that we want to ensure that will remain as part of all and therefore we will invest some of our own money.

And if you are doing $60 million of development, I think Cai there is always a little bit of a risk that there may be some adjustments as we go through the contracts. I don't worry about it as anything significant. I mean the adjustment of a couple million dollars over a couple of programs is not unusual I would say, but it's part of the story this year, this quarter when you ask. So how come the margins were better. So that's, it's just part of the story.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. And just sort of housekeeping the tax rate looks like it's 28% in the second half. Is this a little bit higher in the third quarter than the fourth?

Don Fishback

No. I think it's closer to 27% I hope in the second half, but no it should be relatively consistent third quarter to fourth quarter.

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. And then okay and so industrial I'm a little bit confused you talk of getting rid of the wind business as being 100% adding 100 basis points, but is that meaning just to that it's 100 basis points just because the sales are going to be lower. So could you quantify what was ex restructuring the size of the loss and wind?

John Scannell

I don’t think you'll get there if you just do the lower sales cycle, but if you assume what industrial is about $900 million business, it's about a $9 million loss, that's about a nice round numbers, you guys are pretty much.

Cai von Rumohr

So what I'm trying to do is what's the -- what has that business been losing if you take out restructuring and everything?

John Scannell

About $9 million is the profit pickup that we would anticipate next year just $9 million actually was dollars and that round it to about 100 basis points.

Cai von Rumohr

But you pick up $9 million in profits, but you lose $50 million in sales, is that the math?

John Scannell

Yes.

Cai von Rumohr

Okay. So and then this acquisition presumably is breakeven this year because of inventory step ups, correct?

John Scannell

Yes. That's right.

Cai von Rumohr

And then you had a weak first quarter. So I mean and you mentioned that book-to-bill is still above one. I mean should we position ourselves for very strong lift in industrial margins?

John Scannell

Did we say we had a weak first quarter. I am not…

Cai von Rumohr

Your margin in industrial was 8.9% it was 10.8% this quarter. It's going to be 11-ish in the second half if I take your estimate. So it looks like it's 10.7% but with the weak first quarter so I mean you have these three plusses that are coming through.

John Scannell

Yeah, we do anticipate that it's going to get stronger as we go through the second half of the year Cai,

Cai von Rumohr

Got it. How should current concern should we be I mean your 777 business ultimately goes to zero, since you're not on the 777X. How concerned should we be if that business is that sort of way disproportionately profitable because while I recognize it was down, I would've thought it is not as profitable as commercial aftermarket.

John Scannell

The OE side is not as profitable as the commercial aftermarket that's clear in the type of business model we run and I wouldn’t single out the 777. I would say the legacy book of business that we have with Boeing over the next five years or so, obviously well wind down. 777 the 67 obviously although there will be some residual stuff on the tanker, but -- so we actually do, we clearly entirely as we look out over the five-year period, we forecast that, we adjust for that and as we will provide numbers for '19, we will be taking all of that into account.

So yes it does, wind down. On the other hand 87 will continue to improve in terms of profitability as we continue down the learning curve. There the 350 will get better. The E2 will come in and that will get better. So we are comfortable with this notion up. We see margins expanding over the next several years in our aircraft business as all of that plays out together with the military side of the business.

So when this is not a surprise and this is not news to us and so I don't think you should be overly concerned that we've not taken into account as we look out over the coming years.

Cai von Rumohr

Terrific and okay that does it for me thank you very much.

John Scannell

Thanks Cai.

Michael Ciarmoli

Hey. Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the questions here. Just some housekeeping. I think John you may have mentioned the 787 being at rate. Are you guys at 12 right now or are you guys kind of seeing the move up to 19 or about to 14 in anticipation of the rate step up or if you start 12, when do you expect that step up to occur?

John Scannell

We are kind of at about 12 and we anticipate that we'll see an accelerated a little bit of a pickup as we get into '19 is where we start to see a picking up.

Michael Ciarmoli

So into your fiscal '19.

John Scannell

Yes.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay. Okay.

John Scannell

So I mean that the way you should think about Michael is we're probably six months, six to 12 months ahead of Boeing's scheduled for their ramp, but on top of that it's very difficult because they don't order a plane's worth. It's not that they ordered the different components and so how much inventory is in the pipeline etcetera it's always difficult to get a straight one for one.

But we're seeing a little bit of an increase this year and last year we did, we shipped about 134, 135 a share, it's like a 145. Next year we think it's going to be about 165 ships that sets the kind of the rough math for our shipments into Boeing.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it. And is that are those extra volumes going to be margin accretive for you or are you dealing with any incremental step downs at that higher rate.

John Scannell

There is no step downs in the Boeing business associated with race. There are flight adjustments as you go through the years and obviously we would be looking at adjustments. So but nothing, nothing out of the ordinary that we've not been seeing for the last couple of years, but there's no recent adjustments on pricing on any of the Boeing contracts.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay. Okay. Perfect and just back to Rob's question on aftermarket and provisioning. Do you guys get the sense I think we heard from one of the larger suppliers this quarter, they had gotten some provisioning orders pulled forward well ahead. I mean do you guys have the visibility to see that airlines are ordering in advance or it sounds like you are employing a bit of caution there, but do you have any additional visibility to see what the airline behavior are. Are they pulling in some orders ahead of schedule?

John Scannell

They are definitely ordering more than earlier than we had modeled and anticipated based on historical, based on meantime between failure calculations based on what we saw they would need. In addition to that, part of what we're trying to do is provide provisioning services.

So we hold some inventory and we will provide airlines and we're also suppliers to Boeing on their gold care and to some of the other big MROs that are providing some kind of call by the hour type offerings and so we thought that that would mean a pooling of spares perhaps and so not each individual airline will decide what I need to spare.

Part of it perhaps maybe Michael that with the 787 it's a long haul points to points airplane and our models were based more around perhaps relatively shorter haul into hubs and so you all would have some spares with the hub, but now if you're doing point-to-point to what I would call airline, airports that traditionally would not have held spares, we think perhaps there is a behavior that says the airline says all I need to spare in some relatively distant location that wouldn’t have been that they perhaps they wouldn’t have held spares in the past.

So some of it may be associated with the way the flights and the way the airplane is being used and that's not something that we have properly and fully understood. So we can see when the airlines are pulling ahead of what we think are they ordering more than we think and I say that's the story that we've seen for the last while and the same, perhaps that's more associated with how the airplane is being used and that's different from the historical models that we had.

But we are slow to get ahead of ourselves and say well that's definitely going to continue going forward because at some stage we feel like they will ordered in upstairs and then we'll slow down.

Michael Ciarmoli

Got it and to be clear, this is just 87, 350 provisioning because there isn’t anything on the Neo or Max right?

John Scannell

No, it's 87 and 350.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay. Perfect and then maybe just the last one for me, can you elaborate, you raised the outlook on the space revenues, can you just maybe parse out, specifically what program I mean is on the launch side? Are you seeing anything in satellites and I know that's been an area of weakness on the commercial side, but any specific areas of strength that you would highlight in the space revenues?

John Scannell

Yeah, what really is Michael is it's avionics, at space avionics and now it goes on satellites and it's mostly military driven, so we've just seen our space avionics business really take off way beyond anything that we thought and a lot of it and of course a lot of that is development work because it's not as if we're making a lot of products that have gotten into space.

A lot of this development work and a lot of that is on the military side and it's probably development work.

Michael Ciarmoli

Okay. And then Don just one more, you said that kind of long-term free cash flow conversion target of 100% and an obviously I guess it could oscillate in good times or bad times, but if we spare that $100 million next year on the adjusted numbers, it would seem like certainly next year's conversion could be well ahead of 100%. Am I calibrate it correctly on that?

Don Fishback

Yeah, we already have too ahead of ourselves but yes, we're optimistic about how the cash could be look into '19.

Michael Ciarmoli

Sounds good. Great. Thanks guys.

John Scannell

Thanks Michael.

Nicky, thank you very much indeed. Thank you to all of our listeners. Thank you for your attention and your questions and we look forward to providing you the next update in 90 days. Thank you.

