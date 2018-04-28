Orchids Paper Products' (TIS) CEO Jeff Schoen on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSEMKT:TIS) Q1 2018 Results Conference Call April 26, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mindy Bartel - CFO

Jeff Schoen - President & CEO

Analysts

Mike Malouf - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

John Nobile - Taglich Brothers

Mike Grady - Chicago Capital Management Advisors

Mindy Bartel

Good morning and thank you for joining Orchids Paper's First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Jeff Schoen will provide an update on the overall state of the business and future plans. We will conclude with an answer, a question-and-answer session. Before we begin, I draw your attention to the safe harbor statement issued in yesterday's press release. Please remember that certain statements made during this conference call are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change. And actual results may differ materially from those forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Forms 10-K and Forms 10-Q for recent periods, as well as in our earnings release and supplemental information. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of this day, and the company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

During our remarks, we will also make reference to both GAAP and non-GAAP measurements. The reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in our earnings press release, which is also available on our website. Non-GAAP measures we use include EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, a distinction between operating cash flows attributable to changes in working capital and cash flows attributable to other operating sources and uses of cash and to earnings exclusive of items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide incremental information useful in understanding the cash flows and operating performance of the company. The EBITDA measurements are also required and evaluated by our lenders. The non-GAAP measures should not be construed as alternative or better metrics than the GAAP measures.

Now to begin our remarks on the first quarter's result. The first quarter of 2018 was a strong quarter, as Orchids generated revenues of $48 million, the high end of our guidance of $43 million to $50 million. This represents an increase of 37% over the first quarter of 2017 and 11% over the fourth quarter. Strong revenue growth was driven by increases in our premium and ultra-premium businesses as well as increased parent roll sales. We expect to continue to improve sales throughout this year as we improve productivity on our assets and increase the penetration of premium and ultra-premium sales. Gross profit was $2.9 million in the first quarter, up from $2 million in the year-ago quarter and $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gross profit margin in the first quarter was 6%, up from 5.6% in the year-ago quarter and 5.8% sequentially. The year-over-year improvement in gross profit is due to the favorable impact of the increased sales volume of 700,000, combined with higher average selling prices of $1.5 million, which reflect the change in mix of products sold due to the ramp-up of the ultra-premium retail business.

This was partially offset by rising costs, primarily fiber and freight, which negatively impacted gross profit by $1.3 million. We expect these industry-wide conditions to remain headwinds throughout 2018. We have seen an improvement in production costs at our Barnwell facility as costs associated with start-up activities have decreased from fourth quarter by $600,000.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $3.6 million in the first quarter, up from $2.6 million in the year ago quarter and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses in the first quarter was due to professional and consulting fees associated with our previously announced initiatives to review strategic alternatives and our debt refinancing efforts.

We had a first quarter operating loss of $1 million compared to an operating loss of $900,000 in the year-ago period and $500,000 for fourth quarter. Year-over-year the change in operating loss is minimal as the improvement in gross profit was offset by the increase in SG&A. On a sequential quarter basis, the increase in operating loss reflects the consulting fees paid to our advisers.

Adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter of 2018 was $5.3 million, in line with our first quarter guidance of $5 million to $6 million. First quarter adjusted EBITDA was up from $3.1 million in the year ago period and down from $5.6 million in the fourth quarter. The year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA is due to the favorable impact of the increased sales volume, combined with higher average selling prices due to mix. On a sequential quarter basis, the decrease in adjusted EBITDA is largely due to higher production costs, as increasing input costs outpaced the improvement in sales volume and average selling prices. Year-over-year interest rates have increased from 3.51% to 7.62%.

The company had a net loss of $2.3 million in the first quarter versus a loss of $900,000 in the year ago period. EPS was negative $0.21 versus EPS of negative $0.08 in the first quarter of 2017. Shares outstanding in the first quarter of 2018 were $10.7 million. Adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2018 was a loss of $0.11 versus a loss of $0.05 in the year-ago period.

Adjustments include items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance, including start-up costs for Barnwell and professional and consulting fees associated with our initiative through the strategic alternatives and our debt refinancing efforts. As we improved the cost structure of Barnwell and also improved absorption due to increased sales, the overall profitability of the company will improve.

Now turning to the balance sheet. Cash at the end of the first quarter was $2.8 million versus $3.8 million in the fourth quarter. Debt at the end of the quarter was $172 million, up from $169 million in the prior quarter, as we drew on our line of credit to fund capital expenditures and changes in working capital, which was primarily related to an increase in accounts receivable associated with the higher sales volume.

Our lenders continue to support us as our Barnwell facility ramps, providing more lenient covenants and increasing the borrowing capacity under our line of credit by adding incremental commitment in excess of $20 million to provide financial flexibility for our working capital needs.

Cash flow from operations in the first quarter was negative $2.5 million versus positive $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $5.2 million in the fourth quarter.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Schoen.

Jeff Schoen

Good morning. As previously discussed, year-over-year we have improved sales by 37%, reflecting our goal to diversify our concentration risk among a broader customer base and product channels. First quarter sales increased 11% relative to Q4, reflecting stronger premium sales, a continued ramp-up of ultra-premium sales and increased parent roll sales.

Looking forward, we now have three ultra-premium customers and expect to deliver more retail ultra-premium business in the second half in the form of higher volume with existing customers as well as new customers. We continue to wrap up the ultra-premium customer we announced last fall. Ultra sales for this customer are currently at 30% of its expected sales run rate due to factors outside of our control. We expect to accelerate sales, however, with this customer in late Q2 as product design changes are implemented and to be fully ramped up in the second half. The parent roll market is also providing another high-potential channel for Orchids to sell out its capacity.

At this point in time, both the premium and the ultra-premium parent roll markets are tight from a capacity standpoint. Given the increases in fiber cost and the tight capacity, Orchids has the ability to raise prices and is raising prices of parent rolls. As an additional benefit, as QRT technology is being accepted in the marketplace as a comparable ultra-premium product, we also have the opportunity to increase prices further on ultra-premium parent rolls. We believe we can sell out Barnwell with a mix of retail sales already in the pipeline as well as potential contracts for ultra-premium parent rolls in Q3, with significant increases in sales starting in the later part of Q2.

Total parent roll sales have increased from approximately $3 million in Q4 to $4.5 million in Q1, with continuing opportunities to sell more as Barnwell productivity improves. From a cost structure standpoint, continued inflation in pulp and freight were negative factors in EBITDA relative to Q4. The national brands and private-label competitors have announced price increases, although it is not clear how much and how broad the price increases have permeated the retail space. We have seen, however, a retail price increase in the range of 15-plus percent observed at the store shelf in the form of account change reduction.

Note, this does not mean the manufacturer has raised its prices to the retailer by 15-plus percent, as some of this margin gain may have been shared with the retailer who ultimately determines the price at the shelf. The percentage is significant, however, and represents an opportunity for manufacturers to improve margins through price increases in a broad inflationary environment. We expect industry prices to increase to partially offset these inflationary pressures. Orchids is also focused on cost management programs in all areas to improve our overall cost structure, including fiber mix optimization and fiber recovery programs.

We continue to optimize the productivity of the Barnwell assets. Q1 would best be characterized as flat from a productivity improvement standpoint, as issues related to training, premature part failures and small design issues became apparent as we have increased our [indiscernible] time. We consider these part of normal start-up curves and expect them to be significantly less in the second quarter as we continue to improve overall productivity. We expect significant improvements in productivity by the end of Q2 approaching 2,400 to 2,700 tons per month. With current demonstrated capabilities in the 1,700 to 2,000 tons per month, the end of curve for capacity on the Barnwell machine is between 3,000 and 3,200 tons per month, depending on mix.

As stated earlier, we have demand to sell out the paper machine in the form of retail and parent roll sales. Our complete focus is maximizing the productivity of the assets at Barnwell. We can currently sell what we make. Moving on to the bank amendment. 2018 is the year for Orchids to harvest its investments.

In order to accomplish that, we need the appropriate liquidity and support from the banks to provide the time necessary to start up and optimize a Greenfield site with new technology. As I've stated, the QRT technology is delivering a superior product compared to conventional paper and a comparable product to other ultra-premium products. At end of curve, we should have a competitive advantage from a product development and cost standpoint relative to other structured tissue machines in the space.

As announced in the amendment, we have gained approximately $21 million of liquidity with minimal covenants. The banks have now provided significant liquidity and covenant relief necessary for Orchids to focus on its business strategy.

I will now turn the call back to the operator for questions.

Mike Malouf

Can we first talk a little bit about the covenant issue? It seems like they've swapped the covenants from more of a financial metrics that you have to sort of forcing you guys to do some sort of strategic move. And in the 8-K, it specifically says that you have to have an LOI in six weeks. So I'm just going to -- give me a sense of, is that how we should read it as they basically have swapped the covenants from a financial aspect to a liquidity aspect? And if so, why would you say that they've reduced the -- or made it more lenient? It seems like they've just swapped one for the other.

Jeff Schoen

Well, I think what they've done -- I think the most important thing that they've done in the amendment was liquidity. The borrowing base has been changed. The covenants associated with hitting certain targets have changed. There was a cash flow covenant in there that we have to meet as well as these other deadlines. But the most important thing, I think, in terms of the strategic alternatives that we're looking at is that we have liquidity to properly ramp up the business. And ultimately, the success of whatever scenario we go down is dependent on the results of the company.

Mike Malouf

Okay, great. And then you've talked a little bit about national brands increasing prices. Can you give us some perspective on -- you've obviously been doing this for a while. How large is this price increase relative to some of the price increases you've seen in the past? And how long will it take to get some sort of sense on how that will stick?

Jeff Schoen

Well, normally, what happens is the folks in private label, in particular, will wait for the national brands to lead on these efforts. That is happening. As I mentioned, the price increase that we've seen was done by a major national brand. That's their thinking. There's no choice but for it to stick. So the question becomes now how does private label respond to this? How do the retailers respond to it? It's a coordinated effort, I think. And I suspect that most people will start looking at account changes as the way to pass this price increase on, while maintaining the price points that the consumers have expected to buy against. The process itself takes several months usually with private label, and we're in the middle of evaluating how that pertains to Orchids.

Mike Malouf

Okay. And then just with regards to cost, can you talk a little bit about the freight and pulp trends that are hitting you right now? How much further do you think those could go higher from here or have they flattened out or can you just give us some perspective with regards to that impact because it's obviously having a big effect on your gross profit? Thanks.

Jeff Schoen

Yes. I mean, we have somewhat of an advantage in the company because a high percentage of our business is still in recycled fiber. And although we're seeing price increases in both, the price increases in the recycled are not as much as in the virgin. Of course, as we increase our ultra-premium virgin products, that becomes more of a factor. We're seeing, off the top of my head, I don't have the exact numbers, about 5% a quarter is what we've seen so far.

And we have seen further price increases in April. We do expect those to stabilize for the second half of the year but still remain high. And I don't have any real clear intelligence about when they might come, when they might start coming back down. So we expect the strong headwinds. We expect, honestly, I expect it to flatten out and stay where it is in the second quarter. But I can't guarantee that, that will be the case.

John Nobile

I want to go back to a previous comment on the 15% price increase. You say retailers have raised price at 15%. Is this, like to get an idea of the retailers. Dollar store retailers? Are we looking at ultra-premium product type of sales? Or just to get a sense, really, the 15%, in what tier group are we looking at?

Jeff Schoen

Yes, in this case, it's a national brand that competes in the ultra-premium space. It's with, where we observed, there was a major retailer. I'm not going to go any farther than that. So...

John Nobile

National brands, but private label really hasn't responded yet to those type of increases?

Jeff Schoen

That's correct.

John Nobile

Okay. So we, should anticipate, I would believe, the private labels taking some action on this year. If I forget it on the last call you mentioned that the ramp in the ultra-premium products was to be at a slower pace. Originally, it was for Q2. Now it's going to be the second half of the year, maybe more full capacity by Q4. But it was a vague statement. You said that it was slower because of external forces. So I was hoping to get a little more detail in regard to those external forces that is causing the ramp now from Q2 really more into possibly Q4 of this year.

Jeff Schoen

Well, I can't really explain what the circumstances because they really belong at the customer level. We have acquired the distribution that we expected, and sales have just been lower than expected. There are reasons for it that are being mitigated, and that's why we think that we'll see, based on changes that are being made, we'll see a quicker acceleration late Q2 going into Q3 for this product line.

John Nobile

But full ramp expected in Q4 or maybe Q3?

Jeff Schoen

Yes, I think that's a more realistic objective is in Q4. I mean, we'll see ramping in Q3, and it's somewhat dependent on where their business model takes it, but that's my expectation at this point. We've had pretty good success with this customer. We continue to improve our execution, our quality, and that's very important for this particular customer.

John Nobile

Now when you said you're currently at 30% of the run right with this new customer, was that for Q1? Or as we speak now we're at 30%?

Jeff Schoen

As we speak now. I mean, it's Q1.

John Nobile

It was Q1 we're at 30%. So I would imagine in Q2, it should be a higher percentage? Okay. So that's...

Jeff Schoen

Yes, yes. We, as I stated, we expect to see some changes executed in late Q2 going into Q3. So we'll pick up some volume in Q2.

John Nobile

Okay. And I believe the competition basically is really in your max capacity in regard to the ultra-premium products, which is great for you guys. And that's not really anticipated until another 12 months, maybe 18 months, to be at full -- well, actually, for them to have their expanded capacity. So I'm just curious now with this opportunity for you guys how that's going to play into your pricing and margins of similar products.

Jeff Schoen

Well, I think -- I've talked about parent roll sales that we are actually increasing prices of QRT parent roll, so that's already in the system. When you think about pricing for ultra-premium products, obviously, we're not trying to undercut, low ball, getting -- get predatory. We want to maintain those price points as stable in the industry and then just pick up on the incremental marginal volume that other people can't supply. That's different than what's been happening in the premium side where you're seeing a lot of capacity and predatory pricing driving down selling prices, and that's not the case in the ultra-premium market.

John Nobile

Right. Okay. Actually, one more question. I apologize. Now Barnwell start-up costs in the first quarter was $434,000, okay, which was pretty significant. I'm just curious to see what that could be going forward into Q2. What do you expect for Q2 and even beyond that at this point?

Jeff Schoen

So that was a $600,000 improvement versus Q4, so we expect those numbers to begin dwindling, as you would on the second quarter. I don't expect to have significant start-up costs in our system in the second half of the year based on the improvements that we expect in the second quarter.

John Nobile

Okay. So it's the second quarter. Obviously, it'll keep trending down. But even in the second half of the year though there should still be a little bit of the Barnwell effect into that cost of sales.

Jeff Schoen

It's possible, but I don't view it as material.

John Nobile

And in Q2, it shouldn't be as material as the $434,000 in Q1, I would imagine.

Jeff Schoen

We should expect to see those numbers continue to go down, yes.

Mike Grady

So first of all, guys, great job of being able to grow the top line revenue by transitioning your manufacturing over. It's pretty impressive. But wanted to talk a little bit about margin improvement. It looks like the difference between profitability and where you're at is only about 2.5%. That wouldn't be a significant price increase for you guys to get to profitability. Is it realistic that you might be able to get that type of price improvement over the next couple of quarters?

Jeff Schoen

Given what we've seen at shelf at 15 plus percent, I would expect to get higher than 2.5% as we roll out these types of changes, yes.

Mike Grady

Right. Okay. And I'm looking at your current book value on the company, if I've got this right, is $139 million. Is that correct? Tangible shareholder equity or total shareholder equity?

Jeff Schoen

Yes, I don't have that number in front of me, and I'm not an accountant, probably.

Mike Grady

I'm just looking -- oh, I'm sorry. I'm just looking at your balance sheet. So it's -- so the company is currently trading at about half the book value. Obviously, you guys made a strategic decision to, one, expand manufacturing dramatically, expand your manufacturing cost. Now the stock trading at about 4x what you used to pay the dividend. When you talk about strategic alternatives, is one to potentially sell the whole business? Because modernizing your plant would make a lot of sense for a strategic buyer to buy you guys. Is the other to potentially sell off certain manufacturing pieces just to get capital in the door? And have you had any discussions on this? I haven't heard anything about the potential strategic alternatives you guys are going toward?

Jeff Schoen

Yes, this is not something that I can talk about in this forum. I think the best thing to say is, yes, we have made strategic investments in this company. We wanted to expand it, to get in a position where it would be able to go and have competitive advantage, and we're there. Unfortunately, the timing of competitive pressures have been, have influenced all of this. But in 2018, our capital investments are very low. We are harvesting, if you will, the investments that we've put in place. We've shown that we can improve sales. We expect to improve our profitability as we ramp up the Barnwell operation. And I think all of those things play well into whatever strategic alternative we decide to go, we decide to execute. Again, it really is dependent on how well the company performs which alternative we go down.

Michael Grady

All right. And what, right now, if you were to get to maximum capacity, what kind of revenue base could you generate? You were limited prior. Obviously, that's why you expanded.

Jeff Schoen

Yes. I've always said, and this is pre any price increases that would go in, that the company could deliver $250 million to $300 million. And I still have, and we still have data that says that, that's possible. We've got a 1,000, call it, 1,000 tons of capacity at Barnwell. We have some excess capacity at Pryor. When we made the transition to the 2 sites, we actually moved volume from Pryor to Barnwell based on freight distribution. So we do make premium and ultra-premium in Barnwell, and we focus on premium in Pryor. So between the 2, we have the capacity to support $250 million to $300 million sales.

Michael Grady

At current price levels?

Jeff Schoen

At current price levels.

Michael Grady

Right. Okay. Right, I don't have any other questions. And again, congratulations on continuing to grow the business at an aggressive pace while transitioning your terra manufacturing. It is fairly impressive.

Unidentified Analyst

My question, well, I had 2 questions. One has already been asked. The last one was, you think we could return to profitability by the end of the year?

Jeff Schoen

Absolutely, I believe we can return to profitability by the end of the year.

Jeff Schoen

I just want to say thank you for your time. We'll talk to you next quarter.

