Here's my take on the dollar, yields, oil, and of course stocks at a pivotal juncture for seemingly everything.

While it's difficult to find the ties that bind or otherwise grasp the narratives, now that the weekend is here it's possible to step back and divine a few things.

As one trader put it earlier this week, there are a lot of markets in play right now.

This is a castle isn't it? There are tapestries?!

Fans of American cinema will immediately recognize that line from Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade. At one point in the film, Jones (Harrison Ford) pretends to be one "Lord Clarence MacDonald" in order to fool the butler at a castle he's trying to infiltrate. Ultimately, the ruse is not successful.

I was reminded of that classic moment in movie history on Thursday while I wearily tried to remain glued to the monitors even as the sound of the waves lapping up nearly to the back deck acted as a literal siren call, beckoning from a mere 20 years away. Usually when things get tedious (and by that I mean when there's a dearth of news flow), I check for the latest columns penned by Bloomberg's macro bloggers. More often than not, there's enough there to inspire a post. In the course of that effort, I ran across the latest from former trader Richard Breslow, who wrote the following in his Thursday missive:

There are an inordinately large number of markets in play. And they all seem to be somehow at the same time interconnected but marching to their own drummers. It’s a very difficult time to weave a one-size fits all tapestry. And maybe, for the moment, it isn’t a great idea to try. Inspiration, or at least some clues, will come from the trees not the forest. Stay closer to the markets you know best.

There you go: "tapestries." As I wrote when I initially read Richard's piece, Thursday didn't feel any different from Wednesday in terms of figuring out what narratives to latch onto or otherwise gleaning something about whether the laundry list of questions implicitly posed by rising yields, trade tensions, the resurgent dollar, and regulatory concerns have been "answered."

But to paraphrase Lord Clarence MacDonald, "this is a market isn't it? There are tapestries?!"

In other words, there are ties that bind and all-encompassing narratives to spin, it's just that finding those ties and spinning those narratives is more difficult on some days than others.

And while I bemoaned what seemed like a lack of "tapestries" on Thursday, now that the trading week is in the books and now that we got a look at the economic data out Friday morning, it's a little easier to reconcile all of the markets at play and craft a couple of narratives, even if they aren't necessarily amenable to being rolled up into one overarching story (or maybe "fairy tale" is more appropriate for the cynical among you).

For one thing, this was the best week for the dollar (UUP) in 17 months.

(Heisenberg)

There are multiple drivers for that, but the main catalysts are Fed expectations, higher short-end rates, and the resurgence of the correlation between the greenback and 10Y yields. Those (obviously interrelated) factors have for the time being overshadowed concerns about the deteriorating U.S. fiscal outlook and the notion that America has adopted a weak dollar policy by proxy with the administration's trade stance.

2Y yields are the highest they've been since 2008:

(Heisenberg)

That has all manner of implications for investor behavior and psychology and for the broader economy. There's not enough time in the day to catalogue everything, but here's what Peter Tchir wrote in a note out earlier this week (there's a bit more here from Bloomberg):

The 10-year yield might attract all the attention but higher short-term yields are more problematic. Consumers who want to purchase large items are faced with higher costs. Investors can allocate to less risky bonds and out of dividend stocks and still get some yield.

As far as Fed expectations go, a June hike is now fully priced (basically):

(Bloomberg)

That was reinforced on Friday morning when the advance read on Q1 GDP beat estimates and ECI came in ahead of expectations. I wrote a good bit about this in a piece out Friday afternoon on Dealbreaker, but the bottom line for our purposes here is that wage pressures are building and that's likely to further embolden the Fed. Although Treasurys (NYSEARCA:TLT) ended up catching a bid on Friday, yields rose early on and the collapse in the 5s30s in the minutes following the release of the GDP and ECI numbers underscored the market's conviction with regard to the Fed path:

(Bloomberg)

Remember, it's possible that this is just serving as an "incubator" (to quote Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic) for what may morph into a rather dramatic steepening episode during the next downturn. I talked about this at length last Sunday in "Black Swan: The Vicious Steepener Risk". The Fed is supporting the currency and while 10Y yields pushed above 3% this week for the first time in four years, the long end is still likely to find sponsorship in the near- to medium-term from risk-off flows, portfolio rebalancing, and favorable rate differentials.

The question, ultimately, is what happens during a recession when the dour fiscal picture for the U.S. meets a Fed that's cutting rates? Who's going to sponsor the U.S. long end then?

Oh, and just to kind of add another layer to this debate, the spec net short in the 10Y is now at a record according to the latest CFTC data out Friday afternoon:

(Bloomberg)

In any event, for now the dollar is on the rise and that means a number of trades that have benefited both from low DM rates and a soggy greenback are in jeopardy. Consider the following out this week from Nedbank:

A stronger dollar (which is a consequence of a contraction in global liquidity), would eat into the performance of carry trade returns. The Bloomberg EM FX carry index has broken down out of a wedge, and we believe the ABC corrective rally in EM currencies is now over. A break out of bull trend at 260 would confirm this reversal. We had to keep the option open for one more rally up in EM currencies as long as the wedge was intact (as wedges are extremely seldom reversal patterns). The probability of one more rally has now been negated.

And if you're not one for that type of analysis, Bloomberg's Natasha Doff has the following fundamentals-based, straightforward assessment for you:

A rebound in the dollar has exposed the risky underside of a long-winning and ever-popular bet on developing nations. After climbing as much as 4% this year, a Bloomberg currency index that measures carry-trade returns from eight emerging markets, funded by short positions in the greenback, has given up all its 2018 returns.

What's interesting about all of this is that thanks in no small part to geopolitical turmoil and jitters about the future of the Iran deal, crude prices have managed not only to largely ignore the ascendant dollar but also in fact to surge to fresh three-year highs:

(Heisenberg)

Don't forget that this has implications for bonds and stocks. As I reminded folks over on my site earlier this week, the conversation about "QT" (quantitative tightening) hit a fever pitch in August of 2015 when EM FX reserve liquidation triggered by plunging crude prices (read: falling SAMA reserves in Riyadh) and Beijing's efforts to control the pace of the yuan devaluation (read: selling USTs to ensure things didn't get out of hand after the purported "one-off" deval implemented overnight on August 12, 2015), raised questions about the effect on U.S. yields of a reversal in emerging markets' appetite for USD assets.

Well, now that crude prices are rising, oil exporters will become accumulators again. Here's a table from JPMorgan that shows you estimated flows from sovereign wealth funds and reserve managers in oil exporting countries:

(JPMorgan)

You can see the big swing there from 2014 to 2016 as the bid for equities and fixed income turned into an offer amid the slump in crude. Of course there are two sides to this. What was a loss for oil exporters was a gain for consumers and some of the savings from cheaper prices at the pump (for instance) was ultimately recycled into some of those same assets. You can peruse the math on this in the post linked above, but for our purposes here, just note the following excerpt:

The reversal of the savings impulse from lower oil prices among consumers will actually mean that the flow for bonds from higher oil prices is a net negative this year – that is, the hit to consumers and the assumed reduction in their capacity to save via fixed income will outweigh the reversal of petrodollar recycling into DM bonds by oil exporters. On the bright side, a sustained rally in crude could lead to a materially positive flow into equities both from SWFs and from company buybacks.

So there's a potential source of incremental demand for global equities. That assumes crude averages ~$74/bbl this year, and what I would note in the context of everything said above is that higher commodities prices should ultimately push up inflation expectations and also DM bond yields. Assuming the dollar's renewed positive correlation to 10Y U.S. yields holds, there could come a point when the surging greenback caps crude prices - this is the "self-regulating" dynamic I talked about on Tuesday evening.

Finally, I should mention that the ECB came out a bit dovish this week, which isn't surprising considering how the economic data across the pond has rolled over of late. What is somewhat concerning is the idea that the ECB may have missed its window to normalize policy. The data is coming in soft and it's still buying assets at a pace of €30 billion/month. And rates are still negative. It really needs to create some breathing room or risk running into a downturn with no counter-cyclical capacity at its disposal short of ramping QE back up to €60 billion/month and perhaps going the Kuroda route by buying riskier assets like stocks.

As you can see, "there are tapestries" to come full circle to the Indiana Jones reference and, by extension, to the piece by Bloomberg's Richard Breslow.

I would continue to suggest that at some point equities (SPY) will get rattled enough to fall through the February lows. As I've mentioned previously, what probably needs to happen to restore some semblance of the mentality that prevailed in 2017 is stocks need to fall enough to have a sizable impact on financial conditions. Once that happens, the market will take some of the hikes out of the curve (i.e., reprice the Fed path), thus effectively restriking the Fed "put".

As far as the whole "pain threshold" debate on 10Y yields (i.e., what the magic number is beyond which everything sells off together), no one has a definitive answer on that, because it's not at all clear that history is a good guide. Consider, for instance, that the Taper Tantrum experience pretty clearly suggests the stock-bond return correlation flips positive easier now than it did pre-crisis.

And on that note, I'll leave you with a graphic from Goldman that should give you plenty to think about with regard to yields and stocks:

(Goldman)

