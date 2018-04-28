Bluestem Group's (BGRP) CEO Lisa Gavales on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bluestem Group Inc. (OTCPK:BGRP) Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call April 24, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Gene Davis - Chairman

Lisa Gavales - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Pete Michielutti - Chief Financial Officer

Christopher Tukua - Vice President, Investor Relations

Analysts

Andrew Gadlin - Odeon Capital Group

Christopher Tukua

Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us for the fourth quarter earnings call. Before we get started, I would like to point out that today’s presentation can be found on our Investor Relations page at bluestem.com. If you haven’t already, you can find it there while I run through the forward-looking statement.

I need to remind you that during the course of today’s presentation, various remarks that we make about expectations for our Company and other statements that make use of forward-looking words such as expect, believe, or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements based on a number of factors.

Also on today’s presentation, we supplement historical financial data derived from Bluestem’s financial statements, which are prepared in accordance with GAAP by the use of non-GAAP performance measures, including adjusted net sales, net selling margin, contribution margin, adjusted G&A expenses, adjusted EBITDA, and lender adjusted EBITDA. Please refer to the press release document available on our website at www.bluestem.com for further information.

In addition, our fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 contains 13 weeks, which compares to a 14-week fiscal fourth quarter last year, and the full-year results are 52 weeks versus 53 weeks last year. From a sales perspective, we will provide a comparable sales view, which better depicts the actual performance of the business. It is important to note that for the most part, other retail companies reported the fourth quarter results on a 14-week basis for fiscal 2017.

With that, I will turn the call over to Gene Davis, our company’s Executive Chairman.

Gene Davis

Thanks Chris, and thanks everyone for joining us on the call this morning to discuss our fourth quarter financial results. Leading today’s discussion is Lisa Gavales, our Interim CEO, and Pete Michielutti, our CFO.

We continued to drive forward with our turnaround plan during the fourth quarter and believe that we are taking the right actions to drive long-term profitability for the Company. We made strong progress during 2017 but know that there is still work to be done. Our entire team is energized and focused on ensuring we continue to execute on our plan as we head into the New Year.

I also wanted to welcome Lisa to her first call as Interim CEO. I have worked with her for some time as a member of our board and believe that her strong retail background makes her the ideal person to step in this role during the transition. We have confidence in Lisa and her ability to guide the Company as we undergo a thoughtful and comprehensive search for a permanent CEO.

Lisa and Pete will walk you through our fourth quarter results and update you on the progress regarding our turnaround plan as part of today’s discussion. As always, we’ve set aside some time at the end of the call to take your questions.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Lisa.

Lisa Gavales

Thanks Gene, and thanks everyone for joining us this morning. I am very pleased to be working with the Bluestem Management Team as we search for a permanent CEO. I’ve been a member of the board for over a year and have enjoyed drawing upon my retail background to help drive further progress on our strategic objectives.

Beginning on Page 3 of the presentation, we continue to execute on our turnaround plan and saw meaningful improvement in several areas of the business during the fourth quarter. We reduced our cost of doing business and continued to stabilize the credit portfolio.

During the quarter, we achieved 230 basis points of gross margin improvement over the same period last year. We believe this illustrates that our assortment, our optimization initiatives, and our Northstar businesses are beginning to take hold. We also improved our net credit expense ratio by 240 BPs compared to last year mostly as a result of lower servicing rate losses in addition to reduced credit operating expenses.

Sales declined 6.9% to $621.3 million in the fourth quarter, excluding the effect of the extra week in 2016, the exited PayCheck Direct business, Draper’s and Damon’s retail store locations, Solutions and LinenSource businesses. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter decreased $6 million to $54.4 million as compared to the same period last year. As a percentage of sales, adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 70 BPs. Bluestem Group cash and cash equivalents were $123.4 million compared to $119.1 million at the end of the third quarter.

Lender net liquidity at the end of the quarter was $97.1 million, well above our liquidity covenant requirement of $40 million. Furthermore, we remain comfortable with the covenant cushions on both our leverage covenant and liquidity covenant, and we believe that we will continue to see similar trends going forward.

In our Northstar business, as part of our efforts to enhance our merchandise assortment, we performed line reviews on several product categories with a number of our preferred vendors to ensure that we’re getting the best costs possible and optimizing the product assortment to align with our customers’ preferences. We also used these reviews to determine which vendors and products not to move forward with as they don’t meet our standards, and that has led to fewer returns and lower obsolescence.

For the holiday season, these efforts contributed to strong performances in electronics, apparel, footwear and toy assortments. We also continued to gain traction in our private label businesses, focused on electronics, toys and home furnishings, with increased penetration versus the same period last year. We believe that the continued investment in our higher margin private label brands will help us offer better value and further enhance the strength of our business model.

Turning to marketing, we continue to look for opportunities to optimize our marketing investments and move towards a more digitally centric model for all of our brands. We believe that our efforts to enhance our product assortment and employ more productive marketing initiatives contributed to an over 400 BP increase in our ecommerce business, which now represents over 75% of sales.

During the quarter, we also continued our efforts to stabilize the credit portfolio. Our mature vintage delinquency rates showed small sequential improvements to last quarter, although were up slightly year-over-year. Our 2017 vintages continued to show improved delinquency levels compared to 2016, reflecting changes in our underwriting. We’re pleased to see improvements resulting from the adjustments we’ve made and want to note that these improvements have continued into fiscal 2018, and delinquency levels are now running lower than the prior year. This is the first year-over-year improvement in three years.

Turning to our Orchard portfolio, during the fourth quarter, merchandise misses led to higher promotions as our customers didn’t respond to our marketing. As we announced last month, we hired Chris Wilson as President for the Orchard portfolio. Chris is a very seasoned retail and ecommerce executive and a great addition to the team. He’s spending his first several months evaluating the business and working to develop a platform for sustainable sales and EBITDA growth over the long term.

As part of this, our go-forward priorities will include building our digital marketing capabilities, improving and aligning our end-to-end merchandising model, and clarifying our brand positioning across the portfolio. Chris and his team are still in the very early stages of this process, but ultimately we are focused on becoming more agile with our marketing and digital capabilities and building a solid foundation for growth. We look forward to sharing our plans and progress with you in the upcoming quarters.

In summary, we’re pleased with the progress that we’ve made in 2017 and proud of the hard work done by the entire team; however, we are still in the fairly early innings of our turnaround. As we look ahead to fiscal ’18, our leading priorities continue to be: one, to continue to improve the credit portfolio and lower the merchant fees through improved underwriting models and strategies; two, to develop a strategic plan to drive improved sales and EBITDA performance for the Orchard portfolio, centered around improving our marketing programs and enhancing our merchandise offerings; and three, to continue to drive down costs across our business functions. Overall, we believe that we are on the right track to drive long-term profitability for the Company.

I’m going to go a little off script here and talk about some of the positives I’ve seen since I’ve been the interim CEO. I am really excited by the team that we’re building and how well they’re working together in moving the business forward. I believe we’ve identified our path to success, and I’m looking forward to seeing the impact on the second half results.

With that, I’ll pass it over to Pete to go through the financials in more detail.

Pete Michielutti

Thanks Lisa, and good morning everyone. Starting on Slide 5 of the presentation materials, I’ll walk you through the fourth quarter GAAP P&L for Bluestem Brands. Net sales decreased 17.2% year-over-year compared to the fourth quarter of 2016. Excluding exited businesses and the extra week in Fiscal 2016, Bluestem sales decreased by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. At the portfolio level, Northstar’s fourth quarter net sales decreased 11.3% to $399 million, while Orchard sales declined 17% to $207.7 million.

We continue to evaluate our business and make strategic decisions around managing the credit portfolio and optimizing our marketing spend to ensure that we drive improved profitability in our businesses. To that end, we continued to successfully drive improvements in the fourth quarter, once again expanding contribution margin. Gross profit rate increased by 230 basis points to 45.3%, resulting from a 330 basis point increase in the Northstar portfolio gross margin as we benefit from favorable vendor pricing and product cost initiatives. This was partially offset by gross margin erosion in the Orchard portfolio, which was down 170 basis points in the quarter due to increased shipping and fulfillment expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses increased by 80 basis points to 20.5% as a result of a year-over-year increase in catalog direct mail expense due to a prior year benefit from a contract renewal as well as a decrease in response rates to our marketing efforts. Excluding the prior year benefit, sales and marketing expense as a percent of sales was lower by 30 basis points.

Net selling margin improved by 160 basis points as compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 as a result of the improved sales and marketing expense and gross margin increase, partially offset by the increase in sales and marketing expenses.

Bluestem net credit expense decreased 240 basis points year-over-year due to decreased loss on servicing rights and lower credit expense. Excluding the impact from the reduction in the loss on servicing rights, net credit expense improved by 20 basis points due to lower credit operating costs. Reductions in credit management costs of approximately $5.7 million are tied to our overall goal of reducing the cost of doing business. As Lisa noted, new 2017 vintages are demonstrating improved delinquency performance.

Adjusted G&A expenses decreased $2.6 million as compared to the same period last year, primarily due to reduced compensation and benefit expenses as a result of our reduction in force in the first quarter of the year, partially offset by current year bonus expense.

During the quarter, we recorded a $191.9 million non-cash intangible asset and goodwill impairment charge primarily related to the Orchard trade names and goodwill intangible assets resulting from a decline in net sales attributable to a decline in re-buy rates, active customers, and new customer acquisitions. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter improved 70 basis points as a percent of net sales compared to the prior year.

Moving onto Slide 6 of the deck, net sales for the Northstar portfolio decreased $31.6 million or 7.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2016 when adjusted for the exited businesses and the extra week in fiscal 2016. This decline in sales was expected due to tighter underwriting standards, lower advertising expense as a percent of sales, reflecting the reduction of our least productive catalog circulation and the discontinuation of our national television advertising campaigns.

As you may recall, as part of our efforts to improve the quality of our credit portfolio, we reduced advertising that drove sales from consumers with higher credit risk. Furthermore, as previously discussed, we have intentionally lowered new customer acquisition circulation as part of our strategy to tighten credit underwriting in an effort to improve the performance of the SCUSA portfolio and lower ongoing net credit expense.

Northstar net selling margin increased 310 basis points over the fourth quarter 2016. As mentioned earlier, gross margin was up 330 basis points, primarily due to pricing and cost optimization efforts, lower product returns, and lower inventory obsolescence. Sales and marketing expense as a percent of net sales were roughly flat as a result of a reduction in catalog production costs and reduced television advertising in the quarter. Selling expenses in the fourth quarter of 2016 included a 190 basis point benefit from a contract renewal payment.

Net contribution margin before the benefit from the decrease in the loss on servicing rights in our credit portfolio was 18.2% for the fourth quarter of 2017, which was an improvement of 290 basis points over the fourth quarter of 2016. This reflects our continued efforts to manage our marketing investments in gross margin while more than offsetting the impact of higher credit losses in the credit portfolio, which I’ll discuss in more detail on the next slide.

Turning to Slide 7, we believe that the SCUSA portfolio performance continues to be negatively impacted by the increased supply of third party general purpose credit and increased general purpose obligations. That said, we are pleased that the portfolio performance trends are beginning to stabilize, reflecting the positive impact of the credit underwriting adjustments completed over the last 12 months.

Our 2017 vintages continue to demonstrate improved delinquency rates compared to last year, and we expect this trend to continue into 2018. These improvements come as a result of the rollout of our new underwriting models and continued tightening of our acquisition underwriting standards. A 30-plus delinquency rate, which is an indicator of potential future charge-offs, was 16.3% and is 20 basis points higher than last year and equaled the year-over-year results we saw in the third quarter, signaling continued stabilization of the portfolio.

Risk-adjusted margin before the merchant fee declined 120 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2016. The decline in margin was due to the 70 basis point increase in net credit loss related to higher portfolio delinquency rates throughout 2017, and the 70 basis point increase in LIBOR rates, which directly impacts the funding cost owed to SCUSA. These were partially offset by an increase in net credit revenue. We anticipate future improvements in our risk-adjusted margin as a result of our upcoming increase in the APR to 29.99% that we charge customers that elect our credit offer. We anticipate this increase will be rolled out in the second quarter.

Despite the increase in delinquency rate that we saw in Q4 and the higher merchant discount rate, we believe we are making progress with the overall portfolio. As you know, credit losses are a lagging indicator of the credit actions and improvements that will begin manifesting themselves as we cycle through the tighter underwriting of last year and ongoing improvements in our credit models.

Turning to Slide 8, the Orchard portfolio net sales for the fourth quarter were down 17% to $207.7 million. Excluding the exited businesses we’ve discussed and the extra week, the Orchard portfolio sales decreased by 5.5% in the quarter. The decrease was largely due to the reduced sales related to the lower response rate to catalog advertising. As Lisa mentioned, a leading priority for fiscal 2018 is to improve marketing productivity for this portfolio.

Gross margin rate for the Orchard portfolio decreased 170 basis points to 48% compared to last year primarily due to increased shipping and fulfillment expenses partially offset by improved obsolescence. Contribution margin as a percent of sales decreased 290 basis points compared to last year. Overall, we are taking actions that we believe will move the portfolio in the right direction.

Turning to our last Slide No. 9, selected balance sheet and covenant compliance information, we continue to make significant progress to manage our inventory levels, ending the year with $194.7 million in merchandising inventories, a 15.3% decrease from last year. Inventory turnover of 3.2 times for the fourth quarter improved by 0.2 times from the fourth quarter of 2016. Looking into 2018, our expectation is for a refinement of our inventory levels, balancing the negative impacts of backorder and sold-outs with fast returns.

We ended the year with a lender leverage ratio of 3.67 times, well under the covenant requirement of 4.5 times, which reflects fourth quarter of last year 12-month lender adjusted EBITDA of $122.2 million compared to a lender net debt of $448.7 million. We believe it’s important to note that net debt was down 10% from the end of last year largely due to improvements in our working capital needs. We ended the year with lender liquidity of $97.1 million compared the covenant requirement of $40 million, which reflects $4.7 million of cash and $92.4 million of availability under our asset-backed line of credit.

Total Bluestem Group cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year was $123.4 million compared to $212.9 million at the end of last year. The decline in cash was largely a result of the $80.2 million dividend that was paid in the first quarter. We continue to make great progress with the liquidation of the legacy Capmark real estate investments and are at the tail end of that process. At fiscal year-end, we had approximately $7 million in assets remaining to be liquidated and will likely have the assets largely liquidated by the end of 2018.

In conclusion, we continue to see the impact of our turnaround efforts beginning to take hold in our financial results. We are pleased with the continued stabilization of the credit portfolio as well as the improving operating trends at Northstar. Looking ahead, we will remain steadfastly focused on executing the strategic initiatives that Lisa outlined earlier to drive further stabilization in the business and return to profitable growth over the long term.

With that, I will turn it over for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Andrew Gadlin

Good morning. In the past, you’ve been willing to give some forward guidance on the expected merchant fee discount. It was about 8.7% this past year. As you see credit stabilizing to even possibly improving, do you expect the merchant fee discount to lag, so that we’ll still have this very high merchant fee discount, or do you expect it to come down through the year?

Pete Michielutti

Hi, Andrew. I think the way to look at it is look at where we’re ending delinquency at the end of the year, which is relatively flat to last year, and that’s going to give you a good indication of where merchant fee is going for 2018.

Andrew Gadlin

Got it. And then any expectations on the excess cash flow sweep for the term loan, based off of last year’s results?

Pete Michielutti

There will be no excess cash flow payments based on 2017 results.

Andrew Gadlin

Thank you. And then on the margin improvement we’ve seen, both at the gross level as well as the contribution margin, how much of that is due to improvements in the core business, and how much is at the winding down and elimination of these other non-core businesses over the last year?

Pete Michielutti

It’s primarily an improvement in the core businesses. Northstar had the largest improvement, and that was really a comp year-over-year based on the results from last year, and it’s really focused on the efforts around vendor consolidation and getting the right cost for the product, as well as going more heavily into private label, which is a better margin business.

Andrew Gadlin

Okay, thank you very much.

Pete Michielutti

Thanks.

Gene Davis

No, we can just say thank you, Operator. Lisa, is there anything you want to add before we adjourn?

Lisa Gavales

No. Thank you everyone.

Gene Davis

Okay, Lisa. Thanks everybody for coming and for your continuing support of the Company, and we’ll be speaking to all of you soon. Thank you very much [indiscernible]. Thank you.

Pete Michielutti

Thanks.

Lisa Gavales

Bye.

