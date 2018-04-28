S&P 500 Earnings Stellar, But Lackluster Response

As a regular Bespoke follower and subscriber, the research service always has a knack of quantifying the important points in the market, and this post today - copied and pasted today from Twitter - articulates exactly what is going on within the S&P 500 today.

Great Q1 '18 earnings, poor response by the individual stocks themselves and the S&P 500.

Here is the weekly update of the Thomson Reuters IBES numbers:

Fwd 4-qtr est: $162.43

$162.43 P.E ratio: 16.4x

16.4x PEG ratio: 0.81x

0.81x S&P 500 earnings yield: +6.08%

+6.08% Year-over-year growth of forward estimate: +20.29%

(Source: This Week in Earnings, dated 4/27/18)

Conclusion



Looking at S&P 500 "revisions" data (not shown), 69% of analyst estimate changes were "positive this week," well ahead of the last few weeks. This blog will have a chart on this metric this weekend, as a few other topics are examined.

Here is the 4-week change in the S&P 500 expected Q1 '18's earnings growth:

4/27/18: +24.6%

+24.6% 4/20/18: +20.0%

+20.0% 4/13/18: +18.6%

+18.6% 4/6/18: +18.4%

+18.4% 4/1/18: +18.5%

Here is the expected 4-week change in the S&P 500 expected Q2 '18 earnings growth:

4/27/18 : +19.6%

: +19.6% 4/20/18: +19.8%

+19.8% 4/13/18: +19.8%

+19.8% 4/6/18: +19.7%

+19.7% 4/1/18: +19.8%

Q2 '18's expected earnings growth for the benchmark is rock solid - no downward revisions at all.

More to come this weekend on sectors, etc.

Thanks for reading.