Cloud Peak Energy's (CLD) CEO Colin Marshall on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bryan Pechersky - Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Colin Marshall - President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer

Heath Hill - Chief Financial Officer

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley FBR

Mark Levin - Seaport Global

John Bridges - JP Morgan Chase & Co

Arthur Calavritinos - ANC Capital

Bryan Pechersky

Good afternoon. With me today are Colin Marshall, Cloud Peak Energy’s President, CEO and COO; and Heath Hill, CFO.

Today’s presentation may contain forward-looking statements regarding our outlook for our company and industry, financial and operational guidance, volumes, prices, demand and costs, the regulatory and political environment, growth strategies, capital resources and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ materially because of various risks and uncertainties, including those described in the cautionary statement in today’s earnings release and in our most recent Form 10-K and Forms 10-Q.

Today’s presentation also includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to today’s earnings release for the reconciliations and related disclosures. Our earnings release is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at cloudpeakenergy.com.

I will now turn the call over to Colin Marshall.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Bryan. Good afternoon and thank you for taking the time to listening to our Q1 2018 results call. I am joined by Heath Hill, our CFO.

Shipments during the first quarter continued at a steady pace as our customers took their contracted coal. The cold January increased coal burn bringing down utility inventory, but this slowed in February and March with warmer weather. Our export business ran well with strong demand from our Asian customers and good performance from the rail and port system. This allowed us to expand the forecast to 1.4 million tons during the quarter.

There were no reportable injuries during the quarter at our operations and our rolling 12-month All Injury Frequency Rate is currently 0.14 injuries per 200,000 hours worked. There were also no reportable environmental incidents during the quarter. So it is now over three years since that we had one.

During the quarter our operations had some weather related interruptions as it is normal in Q1. Per ton costs increased during the quarter due to the higher strip ratios we had previously discussed and the impact of lower shipments. We continue to focus on maintaining the quality of our equipment and improving the deployment and effectiveness of our preventative maintenance and equipment monitoring programs.

At the Antelope mine, we have begun the replacement of a tub of one of our drag lines, which will take two months. As the drag line downtime will reduce our stripping capacity, it has been timed to coincide with the Q2 shoulder season, when we typically have lower shipments.

I will now hand over to Heath to cover the financials before I talk about the 2018 outlook.

Heath Hill

Thank you, Colin. Our consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $19.6 million, as compared to the $20.4 million for the first quarter of 2017. While the consolidated results are relatively consistent, a shift in the mix of earnings in the period occurred as improved logistics earnings and lower SG&A expense offset lower domestic earnings in the period.

During this first quarter of 2018, we shipped 12.3 million tons of coal. This compares to our first quarter shipments in 2017 of 14.1 million tons. The current period volumes included 900,000 more tons of exports at higher margins as compared to the prior year.

Our realized domestic price per ton up $12.20 for the first quarter is slightly higher than the $12.10 per ton reported for last year's first quarter, which primarily reflects the changing mix of our coal sales. With the increasing strip ratios, higher diesel costs and the lower volume of shipments our costs for the first quarter were $10.94 per ton.

Comparatively the first quarter of 2017 cost per ton was $9.87. We forecast the magnitude of this comparative quarterly impact to decline throughout the year as the pace of shipments is expected to increase to achieve our guided volumes. During the first quarter, our owned and operated mines segment generated adjusted EBITDA of $18.6 million.

Export shipments for the first quarter of 2018 were 1.4 million tons, which is consistent with our rail and port contracts, and is a significant improvement as compared to the ramp up pace experienced in the comparable period. With the steady pace and performance by the rail and port, efficiencies were gain, most notably a $1.5 million lower demurrage charge in the period.

The logistics segment adjusted EBITDA was $7.1 million for the period, our best quarterly result since export shipments resumed in the fourth quarter of 2016. With an average realized price of $57.13 per ton on our Asian export shipments, we achieved a $5.04 margin per ton, which is incremental to the domestic cash margin in our owned and operated mine segment results.

The contracted selling price for the second quarter is $2 to $3 per ton higher than the first quarter results. We will benefit by approximately 50% of the increase as we incur higher rail rates in Montana severance taxes. Our SG&A costs of $7.3 million were lower than the $11 million reported for the first quarter last year. Overall our SG&A costs were consistent with prior year except for our mark-to-market stock compensation expense that was updated for performance based equity award. As our stock price declined during the first quarter of this year, the calculation resulted in a $4.4 million credit to this estimated award value.

This mark-to-market volatility will continue throughout 2018 as these performance share units will vest in March 2019. As we look forward, we are reaffirming our 2018 guidance. Our range of shipments remains between 52 million and 56 million tons of which we expect to export approximately 5.5 million tons. Our 2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance range continues to be between $75 million and $100 million.

Our range for capital expenditures remains between $15 million and $25 million. We ended the first quarter with $127.8 million of cash, which is an increase of nearly $20 million during the period. While this amount will fluctuate throughout the year, particularly with the interest on our 2021 notes being paid in the second and fourth quarters, we continue to expect to grow cash on an annual basis.

Assuming we achieve the midpoint of our adjusted EBITDA guidance, the operating cash inflows would more than offset our forecasted capital expenditure and cash interest needs. Our total available liquidity was $527.8 million at quarter-end, which is the aggregate amount of our cash balance plus available borrowing capacity on our undrawn $400 million credit agreement. We are currently working to amend and extend our working agreement, which matures in February 2019. While we expect the replacement facility to be significantly smaller, our focus is on ensuring that we have adequate liquidity to support our business needs.

Our A/R securitization program was fully utilized throughout the first quarter to support the $23 million of outstanding collateral requirements on our reclamation surety bonds.

With that I will hand the conversation back to Colin.

Colin Marshall

Thank you, Heath. I will now cover the international and domestic outlooks before we take your questions. The overall outlook for Asian seaborne thermal coal demand remained strong. Chinese total electricity generation was up 10% in Q1 this year, largely supplied by coal. Chinese imports in January and February were up 40% compared to last year.

Outside China, demand continues to grow as new power stations come online in Japan, South Korea and Vietnam. We continue to experience strong interest from our Asian utility customers for our Spring Creek Mine coal. Our Asian customers continue to seek the consistent quality and supply diversity our coal offers. We have now contracted 3.3 million tons for delivery this year at improved prices. With the rail and port system working as planned we expect to ship 5.5 million tons.

The recent decrease in Newcastle and in Indonesian thermal coal price indexes are common this time of the year as the winter ends, and we expect prices to firm as the summer progresses and to be able to contract the remaining 2.2 million tons planned for delivery this year. You may recall that last quarter we announced a new contract with JERA Trading to supply two new IGCC units that are currently being built near Fukushima, Japan. This contract had some flexibility to increase shipments. We were recently notified by JERA Trading that they were exercising their option to increase shipments under the contract by 20% bringing the annual maximum to 1.3 million tons after the initial ramp-up.

We have seen increased interest from other Japanese utilities, who are keen to diversify supply and value the consistent quality our coal offers. One successful test shipped in Q1 and another was recently contracted to ship in May. We are also discussing test burns with two other Japanese utilities that could occur later this year.

On the domestic front, while the cold weather in January helped reduce coal inventories, the recent milder weather increased natural gas production have allowed utilities to continue to hold off contracting. Natural gas prices for May delivery are currently around $2.80 even within inventories 41% down on this time last year.

When utilities have issued RFPs recently, coal pricing has been very competitive as producers seek to fill that capacity. We have currently contracted to sell 47 million tons this year, including the 3.3 million tons of exports. This means we still have around 5 million tons of domestic sales to make to meet the midpoint of our production guidance range. The 47 million tons of committed production are under fixed price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.28 per ton. The 2 million tons we contracted or priced since our last call was at a weighted average price of $11.83 per ton reflecting the mix of 8,800 and 8,400 coal and prevailing prices.

There was no change to our 2019 sales position since our last call. And we have contracted 24 million tons for delivery in 2019. Of this committed production 17 million tons are in the fixed price contracts with a weighted average price of $12.63. So to sum up before we take your questions, as we come out of winter we have seen a recent increase in the number of RFPs as utilities begin to contract for remaining 2018 deliveries.

Competition is fierce keeping coal prices down as increased natural gas production keeps prices below $3. We expect gas prices and the weather to continue to drive incremental domestic coal consumption going forward. At the same time, the outlook for our export business continues to improve with strong demand and solid prices. We are looking to take this opportunity to schedule test burns with new high-quality customers and to continue to build our long-term relationships with our existing export customers.

With that we can take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question is from the line of Lucas Pipes with B. Riley FBR. Your line is open.

Lucas Pipes

Hi, good afternoon everybody.

Colin Marshall

Hi, Lucas.

Lucas Pipes

Heath, or Colin, I wanted to follow up a little bit on the industry comments that you shared in the introductory remarks, you spoke of fierce competition, obviously there is the usual dynamics with weather and gas, but can we talk a little bit more about the structural issues, where do you see coal burn this year versus last year and then importantly when it comes to retirements looking out to 2019 and 2020, what is on the horizon and how does it impact the PRB? Thank you.

Colin Marshall

So I think as we said in the remarks there is clearly utilities have been holding off buying coal as coal to be bought for the remainder of this year. And at the moment the utilities have come out for pricing. There has not been that many and obviously with PRB producers such as ourselves having excess capacity to fill in the second half of the year. As you can imagine the pricing is very competitive. So that is the dynamic at the moment. I think as the stockpiles have come down a long way from last year there is a potential with gas inventories lower.

If there is an early start to summer and a hot summer, big cooling demand there to be a lot of burn of coal just as we saw in January, and that could bring the utilities into the market in a strong way. The other side of that is that if there is a very mild summer then that would leave them with buying less and that wouldn't be good for oil producers. So that is the dynamic we are in. The reality is the industry has changed massively from where it was five or six years ago, when utilities used to know what they were going to burn through their coal plants and would buy accordingly. There is a lot more variability, which is what we are coming to terms with.

We are optimistic that the rapid rate of closures we have seen in the last couple of years is actually slowing down and that will actually give them some opportunity for the supply and demand to come into balance and give more sustainable margins to producers. That has not occurred yet, but we are closer to being in that position than we were this time last year would be my estimation. But equally we have to recognize there is an awful lot of gas coming on. How much of that is balanced by exports and the need to continue investing capital to keep production going will play out in the next year or two as those markets mature and the economy develops and exports develop.

But that is – we are in a very dynamic market and we have got to see how that occurs. We are optimistic that the rate of plant closures will actually slow, and I think that would be a key thing though I think realistically most utilities have – longer-term their plans are to close plants, but hopefully it is not – they have gone through this round of closures and we have got a few years of stability.

Lucas Pipes

That is a very comprehensive answer, and I appreciate that. Maybe just to hone in on the potential for retirements, as it stands today, how many million tons would be impacted in both 2019 and 2020 from the PRB specifically?

Colin Marshall

I haven't got that number at my fingertips, Lucas. I think it is a lot less than the last few years, but there is a factor there that it is worth recognizing that even if you get some closures, it doesn't mean you can’t burn a lot of coal in the existing plants because utilization rates have gone down. So there's actually a fair bit of excess coal burn capacity even with maybe less actual plants than we had. I mean, obviously closing plants isn't a good thing but it doesn't mean there isn’t the ability to go up when demand rises seasonally. And I think that is the dynamic we are going to face going forward.

So I think the actual – the rate of closures, whilst it is not a good thing it is actually the demand level for power and the price of gas that is really going to drive coal burn and therefore the amount of demand for our coal.

Lucas Pipes

Got it. Okay, well I will leave it here. I very much appreciate the detail. Thank you.

Colin Marshall

No problem.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question is from Mark Levin with Seaport Global. Your line is open.

Mark Levin

Thank you very much. Two quick questions, one of your competitors today decided to voluntarily pull back their shipments by about 10 million tons in the basin, I think you mentioned in your remarks that you still have about 5 million tons left to price for commit for the remainder of the year. Is there any sense if either prices don't get any better, or if demand doesn't get any better that you might keep those tons in the ground and simply not sell them this year?

Colin Marshall

Well, Mark if demand isn’t there – if the customers don't come after it, I think it is pretty clear we won’t sell it. But the pricing – there comes a price where we are obviously very close to it where you don't want to sell, and we have seen if you look at our business, the production has come down significantly in the last few years. We are looking for some stability this year, but we are actually – we are obviously being helped significantly by the exports, which you guys look at our domestic planned – or the middle of our guidance range, domestic is down by several million tons but we have to balance that with the exports.

So, yes, we can only sell what customers want to buy and then depending on how that – how many of them want to buy will drive the price – the level of supply will help drive the price, but we can only sell what people will buy.

Mark Levin

I guess I should have phrased it another way, which is are you pretty confident that you will sell those remaining 5 million tons?

Colin Marshall

We believe the coal is out there. The real driver if it is an extraordinary mild winter – mild summer that would be bad. If it is a hot one it would be great. So if it is a normal summer, yes. We do belief there is a significant amount of coal to be bought by the utilities. They are still actually burning quite a bit of coal, and for all the doom and gloom around coal, it is still roughly 30% of US electricity and still quite a lot, and that actually means that they do need to buy it and they need to burn it to keep the lights and the air conditioners on. So, whilst it is very dynamic and it is changing. We are still pretty active and so are coal producers.

Mark Levin

Got it. And that is fair and when you think about the range of full-year guidance low-end to high end, and you sit here I guess almost 4 months through the year, are you feeling more confident in the midrange – obviously you would have changed it if you hadn't, but maybe talk a little bit about your confidence level about getting to at least the midpoint and then the factors that would go into you being either above the midpoint of the range from here or below it?

Colin Marshall

So the main factor I think is pretty clear. You have got the international pricing on the remaining 2.2 million tons, and I would see that as potential upside. We have got a negative with the diesel price. What comes through there and then the big one is domestic volumes and what price we – so the amount of the coal we sell them and what price, those are really that variables facing us at the moment and surely the domestic stuff in terms of demand and price. We will be able to see that play out with the demand and basically I mean summer weather at the moment.

Mark Levin

And then just – I will be done after this one, but like when you think of the midpoint of the guidance, what is the international price that we should kind of be cuing off of or what is the midpoint of the guidance range based off from an international coal price perspective?

Heath Hill

Mark, this is Heath. We had offered in that range about 30 million would come from the logistics business. So you take 5.5 million tons that we still feel confident with. You multiply that by the margin that we were reporting in the first quarter that gives you the data point that gets you to the upper 20s. And then we said, so the $5 margins on 5.5 million tons that is where we feel confident. We have got the pricing in there as well and we have got contracted position for second-quarter being $2 to $3 higher than what we reported for the first quarter.

Mark Levin

That is very helpful. I was just curious. I appreciate the time. Thank you very much.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our next question is from John Bridges with JP Morgan. Your line is open.

John Bridges

Hi Colin, and everybody. Thanks for the call. There was a Canadian producer complaining about poor service out of the West Shore. I just wondered what sort of service you have been getting and whether that might give you more capacity in the future or what is your thoughts on logistics out of the West Shore? Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Thanks John. As we said in the prepared remarks and the release, the performance of the rail and port this year has been in line with our forecast. We did 1.4 million tons. It is obviously on a quarterly basis. It is just where we need to be to get to 5.5. And the system is working as planned. So that is all good, and especially in the first quarter compared to the last year when we were trying to ramp it up and there was bad weather and it obviously was a problem then.

The main thing we see with these systems is once the rail and the ports that are chugging along and you got the ships coming and the trains all in motion, then it runs well. But going up and down quickly can be a struggle and causes some operational issues. So at the moment we are very comfortable with the operations of the rail and port.

In terms of the longer-term ability to get capacity where we will obviously be in discussions with the West Shore and the railway to see if there is any opportunities to increase production if any space becomes available. And we believe the demand is certainly there with our Asian customers. But we will be very watchful of the level of take or pay’s that we take on because remember it was only two years ago that they were a significant problem for us. So we need to be cognizant of that. But overall yes, we see opportunities there and we are pleased with the way it is going at the moment.

John Bridges

Okay, great. Many thanks, Colin.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions in the queue. I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Colin Marshall for his final remarks. We do have – I am sorry. We do have Arthur Calavritinos with ANC Capital. Your line is open.

Arthur Calavritinos

Yes, hi Colin. An industry thing on your introductory remarks, you pointed out the net gas was down 41% year-over-year, we had a bearish summer and winter, and I hear you about production, but those numbers are outstanding – amazing given how bearish it was. And I just wanted to see like we had the weather in January and with NATGAS you get weekly data, so what they are burning and we shattered records in January in this country. Anything that you could say about what you say in coal during any smaller periods in January, or for January that you saw in terms of demand and if it is temperature adjusted demand that you saw, or could comment on? That is it. Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Thanks for the question. And certainly the way we saw the winter was through December it wasn't very cold, and burn was lower in January when it was cold. Obviously a lot of gas went to domestic and commercial heating and coal burn was right up, and I think the recent numbers that came out showed that coal was well over 30% of American electricity in January.

Then it dropped off a bit in January and February – sorry, in February and March as the heating demand went down. So look it absolutely plays out. If gas – in the winter the gas is in demand, then utilities burn a lot of coal. I think as we have said before as long as gas is over $2.50, then we seem to see that utilities are burning the coal – our coal they have taken.

And so that seems to be playing out. At the moment though they do appear to be holding off pricing because they think they are comfortable that there is enough coal and gas available given their current stockpiles to see them through the summer and they can always buy what they need going into the winter. That is how it feels to us as we look at the way the market is developing.

So that does mean that if there is a big demand or the gas nudges up a bit because of the exports or industrial demand, then there is the potential for it to swing up quite substantially and as we have said for a while, utilities haven't been – there will be no squeeze on them for a while so they seem to be comfortable there is always lots of coal and gas available. We are optimistic there will actually be some demand so that they will actually be caught out a little bit, and remember while they want decent amounts of coal on their stockpiles, but until that occurs it is pretty easy to sit back and take whichever is most opportune and relatively short notice. And our market, the whole business has changed and we are having to adapt to that and this is the reality where we are.

Arthur Calavritinos

Okay, and just a follow-up on that I was talking to one of these gas traders earlier in the year, and what he was finding really surprising was if you look at nat gas on the exchange on the CME trade, but then a lot of hubs, particularly Henry hub at one point we were trading well above the fiscal market, where the futures are. Do you have any comments, any thoughts on something like that because all of a sudden I'm seeing at different price points where you actually physically get the gas – when the weather was bullish it was extremely divergent from the futures price?

Colin Marshall

Well, I think Arthur that just goes to the lack of pipeline infrastructure to get gas around the country. So if the Northeast is very cold, the heating demand there means that local gas is available if the price shoots up. But gas in other areas where maybe there is overproduction, there aren't enough pipelines to get it out. Obviously it is much lower. So I think that just goes to tell you that there aren't enough pipelines and you get a very regional market.

Arthur Calavritinos

Okay, good enough. Thank you.

Colin Marshall

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you and I do not see any questions in the queue, sir. I would like to turn the call to Colin Marshall for his final remarks.

Colin Marshall

Okay. Well, thank you for taking the time to listen in and if you are interested in Cloud Peak Energy obviously we will look forward to updating you on progress during Q2 in July when hopefully we will have – obviously we will have more insight into how the summer is developing and the full year. So we will speak to you then. Thank you.

