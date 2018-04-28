MannKind - Afrezza Scripts Trudge Along

MannKind (MNKD) has been trudging along for quite some time on sales, cash, and progress beyond the U.S. markets. The most notable progress this week was the removal of REMS from Afrezza here in the United States. For the week ending April 20th, Afrezza sales came in just below 450 scripts. After closing out Q1 with scripts above 500, MannKind's sales reps seemed to have lost some of their footing here in Q2.

Quarter Over Quarter

The quarter-over-quarter numbers are showing some modest progress, but are well off of the 50% growth that needs to happen. At three weeks into Q2, sales are up just 15.47% vs. Q1. MannKind indicated that Q1 was seasonably slow, so being just 15% higher than seasonably slow is not anything to get very excited about. With the exception of a few weeks in the 500s, and a few weeks in the 300s, Afrezza has been stuck in the 400s for an agonizing 32 weeks!

Year Over Year

The year-over-year script numbers have much better optics, with Afrezza script sales up 74.5% when compared to Q2 of 2017. The percentages look impressive, but the fact that these are percentage gains on small numbers takes some of the luster off of the gains. Any talking points related to year-over-year growth are shallow at best.

Average Retail Sales Per Script

The average retail sales per script has been hovering at around $1,200. Retail sales represent the monies that retailers take in, and not revenue for MannKind. In order to arrive at MannKind revenues, one must consider that MannKind sells to retailers wholesale, and then must back out various costs to arrive at net revenue. The chart below shows the impact of the new larger packages on the dollars attributed to Afrezza. Back in Q4, the company had essentially sold through most of the legacy inventory. Having gotten through the legacy inventory allows the average investor to better plot revenue. In general terms, if you consider $1,200 per reported script, and then back down the steps to arrive at net revenue, you should be in the right ballpark. The caveat to that is that Mannkind books revenue when it sells to wholesales, whilst the script data is looking at sales to consumers.

Projections

First and foremost, I want readers to understand two things. First is that my projections are aggressive at this stage and will most likely be revised downward at the end of April. The second is that despite my projections being aggressive, I show MannKind missing its guidance of net revenue between $25 and $30 million.

At this stage, Afrezza sales are now tracking well below my projected lines. While that may not be what investors want to hear, it is what they need to hear. Historically, my projections have been pretty accurate.

My projections for retail sales, gross revenue, and net revenue have also been aggressive. The chart below illustrates that the dollars are tracking lower than needed to meet my projections. While it is possible that sales could shift upward at a greater trajectory, it is not probable unless there is a compelling change in strategy. The issue with getting a compelling change is that it costs precious money to do it. MannKind remains short of the necessary funds to make a fundamental shift in its sales story.

Another way to look at the pace of revenue is outlined below. Essentially, 30.77% of the year has passed, and I estimate that net revenue is only at 19.55% of my projection. At this stage, I estimate that net revenue thus far in 2018 is at about $4 million.

MannKind Guidance

I still see some readers confused by MannKind guidance relating to Afrezza. The most common mistake I see is readers that think that the guidance is on retail sales of $25 to $30 million in 2018. The guidance is based on net revenue. Net revenue is a fraction of retail sales.

By my estimation, Q1 of 2018 will deliver about $3.2 million in net revenue. That means that MannKind has 9 months to deliver the other $22 million needed to meet the low end of its guidance. The pace of sales in Q2 has not lived up to the trajectory needed to be on a pace to meet guidance.

Looking at this in terms of scripts, the low end of guidance requires about 42,000 scripts to be sold during the course of the year. Q1 delivered about 5,700. If we project out a reasonable growth rate, we can see graphically where sales should be at any given point in time over the course of the year. As you can see in the chart below, MannKind is tracking well below its guidance in terms of script sales. Each week that passes below the needed line means that the needed growth curve gets more aggressive in order to hit the numbers. It will not take much longer for the street to assess the probabilities of MannKind hitting 42,000 scripts.

Looking at MannKind guidance from a revenue perspective, we can see the problems mounting. With 30.77% of the year passed, net revenue is estimated at being just 15.99% of the company's lower end of guidance.

MannKind Cash Situation

The cash situation at MannKind has a lot to be desired. By my estimation, the company finished the week of April 20th with about $48.1 million in cash. The company, by covenant, must finish each quarter with at least $25 million in cash. By my estimation, the company can get through Q2 in compliance, but would need an infusion in Q3. The warrants attached to the most recent share offering are not exercisable until Q4, so there is a gap in the cash that will need to be filled. That gap could be filled by doing a deal that delivers at least $20 million in cash, dilution, use of the ATM facility, renegotiation of debt payments, or a massive ramp up in sales.

There is no way to talk about the MannKind cash situation without investors having to consider that dilution is the most likely source of needed cash. That is the simple and most probable reality.

Summary

In summary, MannKind remains a speculative play that is dominated by traders that play the volatility in the stock. The fundamentals of the company are not as good as they need to be and the company has been unable to demonstrate that Afrezza can sell in the volume needed to deliver the company to cash flow breakeven in a reasonable amount of time. Possible solutions could include deals, but at this stage, the company lacks leverage. MannKind's move to get inhaled Treprostinil moving is a path to try to demonstrate Technosphere (the technology that encapsulates the drugs in powder form). Treprostinil was a good choice for a few reasons, but some of those reasons also present challenges.

PROS

Treprostinil is already an inhaled medication. Makes proving the concept of lung delivery easier.

Liquidia has already passed a phase 1 clinical trial with an inhaled version. Logic would say that this bodes well for MannKind's version.

The trial can be more simple because of the points above.

Getting past a phase 1 with a second drug would help prove the concept of Technosphere.

Getting another drug in production would deliver better efficiencies of a manufacturing plant that is severely underutilized.

CONS

The market is already crowded with other players ahead of MannKind.

Oral solutions are already in clinical trials, and those solutions could be a first line treatment.

The maker of Tyvaso (the existing inhaled product) already partnered with Corsair with the help of Locust Walk. Locust Walk is also working for MannKind, so one would think that the MannKind concept was considered.

MannKind could arrive to the party late given where it is with trials.

There are many investors that really want to see MannKind succeed because they have tied up so much money for so long and believe in Afrezza. Those investors need to consider that the street is a brutal place, and a great product does not always equate to a great investment. Those that make money on MannKind's stock are those that trade it with great timing. If you find yourself buying more and more to average down, you need to step back and assess what you got wrong with your previous assessments. There is nothing wrong with a bad assessment. There could be something very wrong with failing to adjust to the new data as it comes in. Stay Tuned!

