3 Reasons 3M Fell (And When I'll Start Buying)

Now that the stock has fallen over 20% from its peak, I re-examine it to find out why and to establish a price at which I'll buy the stock.

Introduction

On January 30th, I published an article titled "How far could 3M fall?". Since that time, I've published over 20 articles examining how far other large-cap stocks in the industrial sector and the service sector could fall if there was a bear market or a recession. When I first studied 3M (MMM), it turned out to have much stronger historical performance than I expected in terms of its cyclicality. In the past five decades, 3M had only experienced four significant declines in price of 35% or more. That put the stock in rare company. Only a scarce few other stocks like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), Costco (COST), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) had avoided downturns as well as 3M had done over the years.

In my original article, I noted that 3M was overvalued but not extravagantly so, provided it was able to meet earnings expectations for the next two years. Knowing that many 3M shareholders were long-term dividend investors who had specific goals regarding their investments (like, for example, a focus on large-cap dividend growth backed by a strong business), it was difficult for me to find a good alternative investment for 3M shareholders that matched those criteria but that wasn't overvalued.

In the end, though, I chose Johnson & Johnson as the best alternative I could find, and I thought that in a recession scenario (which had been the only times 3M had significantly declined in the past), JNJ would fall 30% less than 3M, and that would allow anyone who rotated into JNJ to rotate back into 3M near the bottom of the cycle and own 30% more 3M stock at no extra cost. Here is how that alternative has performed so far relative to 3M:

JNJ Total Return Price data by YCharts

Even though JNJ got dinged a little bit after its last earnings report, it's holding up better than 3M, which is what I expected. What I didn't expect was for these two stocks to trade down as much as some of the more cyclical industrials I had been writing about. I first noted this unexpected trend in my March 2nd article "Tracking How Far They Fell: February Edition." Here is what I had to say in that follow-up article which was analyzing 3M's stock performance during the initial correction in late January and early February:

On January 30th, I wrote about 3M and noted that it wasn't nearly as cyclical as I had expected it to be. And even though it was overvalued, the only comparable alternative I thought I could suggest was Johnson & Johnson. After the correction, I've been rethinking my position on this, but I haven't fully made up my mind yet... ...During the actual correction, MMM and JNJ fell by almost equal amounts and significantly more than any of the ETFs. This was unexpected. I would have expected the pair to perhaps fall equally with SPY and maybe a little bit less, but not 30-40% more. Of course, it was a very small correction over a very short period of time. I don't want to make too much of it, but the fact that neither stock has fully bounced back to the indexes makes me think there might be something more going on here... ...At any rate, I'm still working and thinking about this, and I plan to write a couple articles this month explaining my theories.

Eventually, Johnson & Johnson's stock evened out a bit, but 3M has continued to dramatically underperform. This article will outline my theory as to why. It will also reveal the price at which I plan to buy 3M stock, and it will outline the strategy I'll be employing to do so.

Let's begin with the reasons I think the stock fell as much as it did.

Component #1: Price had run ahead of earnings

Here is a copy of the forecasting portions of the F.A.S.T Graph from my January 30th article on 3M:

Even though my article was published on January 30th, you'll notice this F.A.S.T. Graph is from January 26th, the market peak, which means I was probably writing the article on the 27th. At the time, MMM's blended P/E was 27.9, and analysts were projecting over 13% price growth per year for the next three years. For a stock whose average P/E ratio the past ten years had been 18.3, that was a pretty tall order for 3M.

Keep in mind that this 13% growth in price assumes there is no multiple expansion because I used a 27.9 P/E for the forecast, so earnings essentially had to do all the work in order to maintain those price growth expectations. Here were some of this quarter's earnings headline numbers: Sales up 7.7%. Organic local-currency sales growth of 2.8%. Adjusted EPS of $2.50, up 15.7% year-on-year, excluding adjustments to provisional accounting for the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) and a legal settlement.

It's going to be hard for 3M to grow 13% indefinitely (which is how the stock was priced) when sales only grow 2.8-7.7%, and earnings grow 15.7% after taking out all the one-time bad stuff (and including the repurchasing of shares at all-time high prices).

Keeping this context in mind, it is no wonder that when guidance is lowered from 3-5% organic sales growth to 3-4% organic sales growth that the stock sold off. You can't support 13% growth expectations with 3-4% growth.

Component #2: Nearing the top of a cycle

Nobody knows exactly when a market or a stock within the market is going to reach a peak, but we do know that the business cycle is a real thing and that it ebbs and flows and has peaks and valleys. Right now we have record low unemployment, the market has been rising for nearly a decade, interest rates are steadily rising and are expected to continue to rise, all while consumers, the government, and businesses themselves have very high levels of debt.

I don't know when the tipping point will be. If I was forced to place a bet regarding the economy, it would be that we'll start to see signs of weakening at this time next year due to high costs of credit and/or rising energy prices. But the market doesn't usually wait for signs of a weakening economy to begin selling off. The market tries to predict that ahead of time. So, when we get into a situation where stocks are overvalued at the same time we might be getting into the late stages of the economic cycle, any signal that could be interpreted as weakness in the future (like lowered guidance) is going to cause a stock to sell off.

It's pretty clear to me that the sell-off in 3M wasn't driven by retail investors. I doubt very few retail investors were sitting at home panicking over guidance being lowered ever so slightly and hitting the sell button for their beloved 3M stock. The majority of the sell-off in 3M is almost certainly coming from professional investors and traders trying to time the top of the business cycle.

Component #3: Large-cap dividend growth stocks are overcrowded

NOBL data by YCharts

Here is how ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) has performed against the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) since the market peak. Now, on one hand, one can say that there isn't a whole lot of difference between the two. But on the other hand, if one considers that the expectation for huge large-cap dividend-paying companies is that they should generally be less volatile than the wider market during a sell-off, then this underperformance should be much more concerning. This dynamic is what I was noting in my March 2nd article. Dividend growth stocks are not likely to be a place of refuge during the next market decline.

JNJ data by YCharts

Above is a chart of how the stocks that are both Dividend Aristocrats and components of the Dow Jones Industrial Index have performed since the market peak. Only one stock, Chevron (CVX), has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, and most have dramatically underperformed. My view is that this is a sign that large and mega-cap dividend stocks have gotten very crowded the past few years. And they still are. NOBL essentially offers the same dividend for a group of so-called dividend stocks that are currently yielding almost the same amount as the S&P 500 as a whole (which itself is overvalued). That should be a warning sign that dividend stocks are expensive since dividend yields go down when the prices for the stocks go up.

Of course, if one is truly just holding these companies for the future dividends, most of them will continue to grow them. However, if there are stockholders out there who were also expecting price outperformance or less volatility during a bear market, those expectations should probably be adjusted to the reality that many of these stocks aren't any less volatile than the wider market, and perhaps more volatile given where valuations are.

The Price I'll Start Buying

As part of my analysis in January, I noted that the number of significant sell-offs 3M stock had experienced over the past five decades really surprised me. In fact, 3M has had fewer deep sell-offs than any of the 26 stocks I've covered in the "How far could they fall?" series of articles this year. Here is a table I published in my previous article of what 3M's past sell-offs have looked like:

Year ~Duration ~Time till bottom ~Decline 1970 13 years 5 years 50% 1987 2.5 years 1 month 37% 1997 3.5 years 12 months 35% 2007 3.5 years 18 months 53%

Now that 3M stock has dropped over 20% since its highs this year, these data can provide us a rough estimate of what we might expect from 3M's stock price in the future. Historically, there have been two different types of declines for 3M. The first type is driven mostly by market sentiment. The declines in 1987 and 1997 are examples of this type. These tend to precede actual recessions by a couple years and be drops of about 35%. The second type is those like we experienced in the 1970s and in 2007. They tend to be significant recessions in which actual earnings for the company decline, and they can be as deep as 50% declines. If we experience the first type, we could see a stock price as low as $168 per share, and if we experience the second type, we could see a stock price as low as $129 per share. So, I wouldn't start looking to buy until I could get a price below $176 per share and at least get close to that historic range of a 35% drop in price.

My view is that we are currently in a market sentiment driven decline, but that it could turn into an earnings-driven decline before 3M is able to recover its previous high stock price set in January. I see four potential scenarios playing out.

The first is that the stock price never falls far enough to reach my ~$176 entry point. The second scenario is that the price falls below $176, earnings tick up, and the stock price makes a full recovery within a fairly short time frame. The third scenario is that the stock price falls below $176 on market sentiment, but then we have a recession and earnings fall, which would send the price down much farther and take several years to recover. And the fourth scenario is that the price falls below $176, earnings tick up and the price recovers, but then we have a recession and the price falls again.

All these scenarios have a reasonable chance of happening over the medium-term of 3-5 years, but since I think we are in the later stages of the business cycle, I'm tilting more toward at least one of the deep-dip scenarios. Below I outline three medium-term investing strategies: One for current 3M shareholders, one for potential buyers like me who don't currently own the stock, and one for readers who might have taken up my alternative investment idea back in January, and rotated into JNJ at that time, but who would like to eventually rotate back into 3M at a lower price.

Current Owners

If I was a current owner of 3M and didn't need access to the funds invested in the stock for the next five years, I would probably hold on in order to see if this is a premature prediction of a market downturn. I've seen this a lot with cyclical stocks. It can vary a lot from stock to stock and downturn to downturn, but in the later stages of the business cycle, traders can get ahead of themselves and sell a stock too early. If this happens and there are enough value investors waiting to buy the dip, then it's possible for a stock price to fully recover before the "real" downturn actually occurs. I like to use Cummins (CMI) in 2007 as an example of this dynamic.

CMI data by YCharts

In late 2007, Cummins stock dropped a full 35% before making a full recovery 9 months later. It only took a few more months before it became evident that the market was in worse shape than people thought and the "real" decline began. I see this dynamic with a lot of cyclical stocks. 1987 and 1997-8 saw many stocks follow this pattern. Some made full recoveries before the real recession hit and some didn't.

I don't know if 3M will make a full recovery within the next year or not, but I expect that as long as the economy remains relatively strong, we'll start to see some buyers come in and nibble at 3M over the next year. The near-term downside risk of the stock dropping into the 170s seems equal to the stock rising to the 220s to me. However, if the price starts getting close to 230 within the next year, I would definitely be a seller if I was a current owner. At that point, we'll be that much farther along in the cycle and that much more likely for a "real" downturn, just as we were that much closer in 2008 than we were in 2007 with Cummins stock.

3M experienced a similar dynamic as Cummins in 2006, just not as dramatic.

MMM data by YCharts

See that first drop over just over 20%? That's very much like what we just experienced with 3M in 2018. It would be a full two-and-half years before 3M would hit bottom in March of 2009, but in the meantime, the stock price would make a full recovery in 2007. Given the strength of the economy, this is a very plausible scenario for 3M stock and a good reason not to sell now for current shareholders.

Potential Buyers

I'm in this category, and since I think there are two equally likely downside scenarios - one that includes a bear market without a recession and one that includes a bear market with a recession - I'm going to have two equally weighted entry points for the stock. Since I consider 3M a high-quality business and stock, I will be willing to invest up to 4% of my total portfolio value in the stock. I plan to take a 2% portfolio position if the price falls below $176 per share, and another 2% position if it falls below $138 per share. These are roughly based on the types of declines 3M has experienced in the past. My view is that if 3M never falls this far, then I'll find some other stock with better prospects to invest in. But if it does, no matter how bad the news is in the marketplace that day, I'll be buying.

Investors Who Rotated Into JNJ

I think if I were a JNJ holder, I would wait to get closer to that 30% spread between the two stocks I originally thought could happen, and I probably wouldn't even get interested in rotating back into 3M until I saw a 20% spread open up between the two stocks. If I saw a combination of a 20% spread and a 3M price below $176, that would be my minimum threshold before rotating back into 3M. However, if a recession looked imminent at that point in time, I would wait for that full potential 30% spread to materialize that I discussed in my previous article as long as it looked like the current relationship between the two stocks was holding.

Conclusion

It's hard to write bearish articles on quality companies when they are trading at all-time highs like 3M was in January, but the fact is sometimes quality businesses get overvalued by the market and it's a good idea to sell and rotate into more defensive positions, especially if we appear to be entering the later stages of the business cycle. I've found that it helps tremendously to use a medium-term time frame to analyze stocks. It can be very easy when it comes to high-quality stocks to just assume that the company will grow into their valuations eventually if you hold on long enough, but for me, I would rather buy low and own 30% more of the quality stock than buy high and wait for earnings to catch up to the price.

Admittedly, nobody knows when a stock will top out. I had no idea that when I was writing about 3M in late January that that would be the top. I just knew that earnings had gotten way ahead of themselves during a time when we should have been thinking about defense instead of offense. Conversely, I don't know if the stock price will ever get down around $176 per share, but if it doesn't, that's okay, there are lots of other stocks in the market. Some of them will eventually offer up good values.

Looking back at my January article, I think I was a little too soft on 3M. While I noted that the stock was overvalued, the fact that it had so few deep historical drawdowns caused me to understate how overvalued it was. But the biggest mistake I made was that I catered too much to the audience I felt I was writing to, and I went out of my way to find a very similar profile stock to suggest as an alternative instead of suggesting the two ETFs, Vanguard Utilities (VPU) and ProShares S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV), that I was suggesting for every other industrial stock I wrote about during that time period. In hindsight, VPU and SPLV would have been better alternatives:

VPU data by YCharts

But, to my credit, it had become more clear to me by the end of February just how crowded and volatile these large cap dividend growth stocks had become. So, lesson learned. Now we just have to see what opportunities the market gives us going forward.

