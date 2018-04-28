Ellie Mae Confounds The Skeptics

Only if interest rates rise much further and economic growth slows down would we start to get worried.

The company has enough tricks up its sleeve to keep this going for some time to come.

This isn't so surprising, it has done it before.

The company keeps confounding the critics, growing against headwinds from rising interest rates and lower mortgage origination volumes.

We wrote about Ellie Mae (ELLI) not so long ago arguing the shares had upside, but analyst Jason Weaver at Wedbush clearly disagreed, downgrading the shares to underperform (from MarketWatch):

Analyst Jason Weaver cut his rating to underperform from neutral and slashed his stock price target to $69, which is 27% below Wednesday's closing price of $94, from $90. Weaver said he was skeptical about Ellie Mae's ability to achieve its long-term growth and profitability targets given a maturing market of mortgage loan originations. "Rising rates and lower originator profitability are increasingly choking off the refinance market in 2018 and historically tight inventory levels are acting as a ceiling on purchase mortgage demand," Weaver wrote in a note to clients.

It doesn't happen that often that analysts put a price target that is much lower than the current market price for the shares of a company, but for that we commend Mr. Weaver. But that is where our admiration ends, to be honest.

As we have argued several times in the past, Ellie Mae has been able to weather these storms on the mortgage market quite well; the company has managed to keep on growing despite declining origination volumes.

And guess what? The Q1 results once again show this; revenues grew 27% despite industry volumes declining 5% year over year. Now, there is no guarantee that this will keep on happening.

We sort of agree with Weaver that rising rates could become quite nasty, but only if they are accompanied by a severe slowdown in economic growth or a recession.

Mortgage rates have already risen high enough for the mortgage refinance market ('refi market') to be down a lot, and it could also start to eat into the purchase market, which now already constitutes two-thirds of the mortgage origination market in April.

Ellie Mae's competitive advantage

We see three reasons for shareholders not to despair in the face of a declining mortgage origination market:

Strong competitive moat that creates benefits for customers in a declining market.

Selling additional services.

Increasing inroads at big financial institutions.

Weaver mentioned a maturing mortgage origination market as another negative for the shares, but we think that can actually be a positive for Ellie Mae.

With declining mortgage origination volumes, there is a more intense focus on ways to cut cost and be more efficient. It's here that Ellie Mae's Encompass comes in very useful, because that's exactly what Encompass enables its users to achieve. Here is an indication of their strength (Q1CC):

For the quarter, average monthly closed loans per active user was 0.97 compared to 1.2 last quarter and 1.03 in Q1 of last year. The year-over-year decrease resulted from lower refi volume as expected.

So far nothing unusual, but then consider this (Q1CC, our emphasis):

On a per loan basis, revenue grew 18% or 16% under ASC 605 year-over-year in the first quarter driven by product adoption as well as strength in the network. In the first quarter, we had 191,000 active users, an increase of 11% from Q1 of 2017 and 4% sequentially reflecting the market momentum of Encompass.

The strength in the network refers to the increase in active users. Ellie Mae is still raking up new customers and existing customers are still increasing seats. This indicates that there still is a strong interest in what Ellie Mae has to offer, and this is no surprise either.

Its main competitive strength is that Ellie Mae cut cost and waste for its customers by simplifying and automating the mortgage origination process. From the earnings slides:

And in a market where volumes are declining and has become more competitive for the remaining business, that matters more, not less. Indeed (Q1CC):

We continue to see strong interest in Encompass as the industry seeks a digital mortgage platform that enables more seamless workflow across many different constituents in the complex origination process, whether they're loan officers, processors, underwriters, compliance managers, auditors, on the investors who purchased the loans. By bringing this complex workflow on to a single open platform, we can reduce cost for lenders while enabling faster closing times.

But apart from volume growth in a declining market, there is also something else going on (Q1CC, our emphasis):

Q1 loan volume across our Encompass NG Lending Platform was up 7% year-over-year to 553,000 loans. Q1 revenue per loan was $213, up 18% compared to $181 in the quarter a year ago.

This is pretty significant (even if it tends to be higher in Q1, but it's up 18% versus last year's Q1). Where does it come from? Management answers (Q1CC):

Obviously, there is an element to the price increases, but you're talking about a very small percentage of that, maybe, let's call it a few dollars, $5, something like that. So the lion's share is really coming from what we've been talking about, which is really driving adoption utilization across the board.

Offering new services also helps here, as the company keeps on innovating, like:

Consider for instance (Q1CC):

The release of our Encompass Data Connect solution will be progressive with customers initially able to leverage their own data in the cloud, and then we'll introduce business analytics later this year followed by future machine learning capabilities to truly enable intelligent workflow automation.

So the innovation process of creating additional modules and products isn't stopping anytime soon. This is why we like internet platform companies so much (and we're not alone, these generally command a premium value in the market).

If not developing new products and services by themselves, they can also acquire them, as the company did with Velocify. That solution already is off to a flying start, producing stronger than management expected and being in part responsible for the revenue beat.

Another opportunity is to open up the platform for third-party developers which offer their own solutions (from Q4CC):

Interest in our Encompass NG lending platform and its open API architecture has been strong. With open APIs lenders can achieve better integration with other business systems in their operations as well as benefit from a broader ecosystem of innovation on top of the platform.

And then there is the win of another corporate customer in the form of TD Bank (NYSE:TD), starting its roll-out regionally. This was a deal that was quite some time in the making, but it provides Ellie Mae with another top 10 customer.

Like with AmeriHome, Ellie Mae is supplanting legacy solutions at those big banks, and they could have more opportunities in this market. They have just three of the top 10 mortgage lenders as clients.

Velocify helps them to increase their value for those big clients (Q1CC):

And then we bring Velocify into the mix, which is very relevant, especially for some of the larger institutions in terms of complementing their other CRM part of their business

Guidance

Guidance is actually slightly up despite a decline in the mortgage origination forecast (-7% rather than the -5% previously predicted).

We continue to expect annual revenue in the range of $495 million to $505 million. We now expect contracted revenue in the range of $350 million to $355 million, an increase from the range of $335 million to $340 million previously provided.

Non-GAAP EPS is still expected to be between $1.68-$1.78, but there is a pretty hefty gap with the GAAP earnings ($0.28-$0.38), the result of:

Stock based compensation ($9.5M in Q1).

Implementation cost for the adoption of ASC 606 (between $3M-$5M).

The amortization of intangible assets and integration costs related to the Velocify acquisition ($6.3M in Q1).

However, the extent of the gap is further underlined by the fact that the GAAP tax rate (10%-15%) is substantially above the non-GAAP one (20%-25%).

Valuation

ELLI PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

No surprise that the shares are expensive and that the valuation has come down with the slowdown in growth.

Conclusion

Yes, we do share concerns with some analysts who worry about rising rates and the decline in volumes in the mortgage origination market. We think the effect on Ellie Mae are muted.

In the past, the company has been able to keep on growing despite a decline in the mortgage origination market and we have no reason to think this time will be different, unless this decline persists for years and/or accelerates.

There are numerous reasons why Ellie Mae can keep on growing against headwinds:

Rising demand as prospective customers become more cost aware.

The ability to capture part of the increased value of the platform in a more competitive end market environment.

The ability to up-sell and cross-sell.

The ability to develop new revenue streams by adding functionality.

The ability to capture part of the value created by third parties on their network.

Network effects, Ellie Mae's solutions increasingly being the industry standard.

Are the shares expensive? Of course they are, and they should be. Do we worry? Well, yes, the shares aren't without risk. If rates rise much more and the economy slows or even goes into a recession, that would be a headwind that's difficult to sail through unscathed.

But the US mortgage market isn't going anywhere, and with a 35% share in the mortgage origination processing, Ellie Mae isn't either.

