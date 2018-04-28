Adamis Keeps Us Waiting: April Update

We surmise that the negotiations are approaching their end and should be closed in the near-term.

We have been writing about Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) for several months. We have opined on the value of its FDA-approved epinephrine injector, Symjepi, as well as that of its budding pipeline. We have also discussed at length the agonizingly long process the company has undertaken to find and confirm a commercialization partner for Symjepi.

The last time we wrote about Adamis, in mid-March, we discussed some positive announcements from the company's Q4 2017 earnings press release and outlook for 2018, including the FDA giving the green-light for a Phase 3 trial of APC-1000, an inhaler product for treating asthma. The earnings release also had this to say about the commercialization partner negotiations, which have been in the works since Symjepi's approval in July 2017:

"We remain committed to bringing Symjepi TM to market and are pleased with recent developments regarding our discussions with potential commercialization partners since our last press release pertaining to this topic. Once the commercial strategy is finalized, our focus will be advancing our other product candidates with the objective of increasing shareholder value. The entire Adamis team is working hard to achieve these goals during 2018."

The process has been interminable, taking far longer than we - or the market - imagined possible. Today, we provide an update on the partnership situation. We draw heavily on a phone conversation held with Mark Flather, Adamis' head of investor relations, on April 25th.

Ultimately, we find that, despite the disappointing speed of execution and frustrating lack of communication from management, investors should not throw in the towel on Adamis.

Talking About Partnership Talks

Flather was clear about Adamis' priorities: "First thing's first, the company is going to firm up the commercialization plan". That is hardly new information, as that has been the company's overriding priority since last summer. We did get a few additional comments, however, with Flather stating that the talks are now "pretty far along" and that Adamis "likes where they are going". The first comment, of course, is trivially true insofar as talks would have to be pretty darn far along after 9 months. The second is a bit of new material since the company has been extremely tight-lipped about its confidence in the talks except in the vaguest of terms.

The confidence was certainly more evident in this latest call than in a March conversation in which there seemed to be mounting internal pressure on CEO Dennis Carlo to execute with speed. Flather stated that they are "still very optimistic that this process can come to an end and hopefully soon".

We have not heard reference to "soon" in a while, with most recent comments being more of a "It'll happen when it'll happen" type of affair. So we chalk this up as indicative of at least some meaningful process.

Apparently there are still two partner candidates in the running, however, so they have yet to nail it down completely.

Flather said, "We hope to make shareholders happy". We certainly hope so too. The company has the product. It needs someone who can sell it.

"Two Lids" On the Stock Price

During our conversation, Flather made reference to the "two lids" on Adamis' stock price. The first lid is obvious, namely the uncertainty over deal execution on a partnership. While he was happy to discuss such issues as the comparative benefits of a deal with a bigger front-loaded payment to one with a higher percentage of sales, most investors would likely be happy to see proof of any deal at this stage. We agree with Flather that it is "critical to get the best partner and the best deal that you can". But we also recognize that time is money and Adamis does not have forever.

That brings us to the second lid on the share price: cash concerns. At the end of 2017, Adamis had $18.3 million in cash, about $17 million of which was unrestricted. The company was running at a cash burn of about $6 million per quarter during 2017, and Flather indicated that this has been roughly the same so far this year. But it will tick up during 2018 as trials for naloxone and APC-1000 make demands on company resources.

From what we can ascertain, Adamis seems confident that a deal will be concluded expeditiously and before a capital raise becomes necessary. With a fairly high incidence of inside ownership, a capital raise at the currently depressed share price would give management a bloody nose at the same time it bloodies the broader shareholder base.

We commented in our last article that cash could become a problem for bargaining power:

"Obviously, the company would much rather do any offering from a position of strength, after a commercial partner is secured and the share priced buoyed up in response. But that means it needs to close a deal fast. If it fails to get a deal done by midyear, both its bargaining and fund-raising positions will be hampered badly."

Flather was quick to poo-poo the notion that dwindling cash could become a threat to bargaining power as the partnership talks grind on. That can mean a couple of things. For one, it could simply be deflection. On the other hand, it may be indicative of a deal coming together in the near-term.

Investor's-Eye View

So what should investors make of all this? We are of the opinion that talks are indeed progressing and that a deal will be struck in the relative near-term. With cash runway to get through Q3 2018, Adamis is cutting it close and will most likely do a capital raise this year. But we conclude that it will only do so when a commercial partner has been announced. To do so before would panic the market into the conclusion that no deal of any kind is going to happen, which would tank the stock as much as announcing that talks had broken down.

We also conclude that the negotiations are ongoing and done in good faith. The commenters who seem to think no deal is on the table, or even that Adamis is somehow conspiring with incumbent players in the epinephrine injector market, do so with little consideration for the severe penalties such false statements or collusion would entail. If there was even a whiff of such impropriety, a class-action lawsuit would bury any hope of the company moving forward with its pipeline, massive dilution or not. Adamis has too much value bound up in an approved product and its promising pipeline to put itself at such material risk.

With no clear timetable for execution, Adamis' share price will continue to list about. With the clock ticking down and cash reserves gradually dwindling, the share price may begin to deteriorate if no partner is confirmed in the near-term. The company probably has a few weeks, perhaps to the end of May, before the market starts to freak out. We believe that Adamis can deliver in that window.

We have been wrong about Adamis' timing before. We expected this to be concluded months ago. Time is running out, and our patience, and that of the market, is not infinite. But, if the company can deliver even a passable partnership deal, the share price will take off like a shot. Given that the market is ripe for a lower-cost disruptor, Symjepi should deliver powerful value for years to come.

Flather promises to let investors know as soon as pen is put to paper: "As soon as we have something definitive, we will get it out to investors immediately".

We continue to hold our position. But Adamis is definitely running out of time to deliver.

