Market Volatility Bulletin: Nowhere, But Fast

One-week vol on S&P options trades down in the mid-12s. We could see a pretty calm week ahead.

Market breadth is still on the low side. A pick up in this category would make it easier to get the VX futures into a state of contango.

Peace looks to be breaking out on the Korean Peninsula (see link above). Even the S. Korean KOSPI took a measured response to the news.

US shares (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) had a pretty active day that ultimately resulted in little direction. Tech (XLK) gave up much of the burst at the open and closed essentially unchanged.

Employment costs came in at the high end of estimates. Q1 growth also came in better than anticipated. Treasuries (IEF, TLT, AGG) were subdued despite these data releases.

Amazon (AMZN) had quite an earnings beat, and the shares roared higher immediately after the release to achieve new all-time highs. The good news wasn't enough to stick for the day however, and this gets to the bigger theme of markets remaining perhaps more mercurial than the spot VIX reading would suggest.

One of the big trades that in my view led to reduced volatility for global markets was the strengthening euro/weakening dollar (UDN). This trade may not be out of fuel, but it is at the very least taking a step back in terms of conviction of late. Should the dollar surge higher, I suggest this will be a catalyst for higher volatility in equities and commodities.

The bullish case for stocks got some breathing room this week after recovering from lows of about SPX 2,610, but there is still a fair amount of room to see this renewed bout of uncertainty as having space to run. Earnings figures have overall been quite impressive; there is no doubt on that count. The question is how much investors choose to accept this as the dominant narrative.

12.4% vol on at-the-money organic volatility. That's pretty impressive as we head into the dreaded month of May. Looking down the second column, we see the options equivalent of contango: implied vol rising higher for longer dated contracts. Compared to a couple weeks ago, the vols have all come down considerably. Spot VIX now trades at the low end of its recent range, but could move about 1.5 vol points lower before we'd be at the bottom.

Organic vol looks to be increasingly comfortable sporting lower prices on ATM straddles. Buying some iron condors with perhaps a six-week maturity could be a decent way to play the long-vol trade as opposed to more conventional instruments such as VXX.

SVXY, the popular ETP for simulating a short position in VX futures, has had a lot of difficulty stringing together positive days, in spite of the fact that spot VIX itself has actually had many negative showings. Much of this is attributable to the fact that the stock has not had much consistent help from roll yield on the futures.

While it is exciting for some to see contango in the term structure, the fact is this still is quite a gentle slope for now. There's a pretty decent case to be made that we head into next week and see more steepening. I would treat it as my base case that spot keeps working the lows, and maybe even touches down to the 12s given the muscle memory from last year.

