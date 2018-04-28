New Homes Not Pointing To Economic Slowdown Anytime Soon

The rate of growth is saying the USA is not close to a recession.

The current economic expansion continues with many worried about a contraction occurring sometime in the near future. Although some dynamics are not strong, there is no data I view which points to an end of the Great Recession recovery and expansion.

Just this week, new home sales were released by the US Census. Honestly, I am not a fan of this data series because of the significant backward revisions which completely change trends at times. Still new home sales have remained relatively strong relative to economic growth.

New homes for sale and sold are a bellwether for recessions. Generally they provide at least a year's warning before a recession.

Based on the current rates of growth for new homes for sale and sold, the next recession would be years away.

My usual weekly wrap is in my instablog.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.