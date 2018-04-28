Conatus Pharmaceuticals: Down But Certainly Not Out

Emricasan is likely to perform better when building upon its past failures.

Although POLT-HCV-SVR did not meet its primary endpoint, there are encouraging points going forward.

Conatus' NASH drug, Emricasan, has three more phase two trials to reveal after missing the primary endpoint in POLT-HCV-SVR.

Last December, I cited Conatus Pharmaceuticals' (CNAT) ability to run-up before NASH data. Within a few months of the article's release and without any significant news, the stock rose over 60%. As warned in the article, one phase two failure could see it tumbling in excess of 25%. On April 4, Conatus Pharmaceuticals announced top-line results from phase 2b POLT-HCV-SVR. The trial did not meet its primary endpoint. As a result, the stock dropped 34%.

In the following article, I will assess the most recent phase 2 results and look forward into Emricasan's future.

POLT-HCV-SVR Phase 2 Ruminations

Recurrent HCV infected patients who had received a transplanted liver were randomized 2:1 to receive 25 mg of Emricasan or placebo twice daily for two years. After two years, patients were biopsied. The results were compared to their baseline biopsies.

Emricasan required a 15 point difference in the overall responder rates to meet the primary endpoint. It missed by over 12 points. The miss was particularly evident in stages 2 and 6 (early and late fibrosis):

Bad Luck?

The results for phase 6 (F6) are most striking. F6 patients were amongst the only group that needed to see an improvement in stage. All other populations (F2-F5) could have remained the same and would have been considered a "response". Although a small sample size, how was it that the placebo saw all of its volunteers improve and yet the treatment group saw no improvement? A quick look at the data without any medical knowledge may suggest that Emricasan is efficient in halting the progression of NASH, but does not appear to "turn back the clock", so to speak. In addition, the three patients that saw an improvement in the placebo group can be attributed to anomaly and/or pure luck. There is not enough information readily available to determine why the F6 population was such an outlier. Had all three F6 placebo patients regressed or even stayed the same, the primary endpoint would've been met (60% placebo vs. 77.4% Emricasan; > 15%).

Encouraging Points

Could have, should have, would have. That's what the kids say. But there's more than meets a youthful eye:

I believe the data, for the most part, is encouraging for Emricasan in its ability to demonstrate antifibrotic activity in patients with "mid-stage" liver fibrosis. The sample size is too small to make any large conclusions (even if it met its primary endpoint). I think this primary endpoint was the toughest for Emricasan to secure out of the four trials due to the patient population and the sample size. A larger sample size should further differentiate treatment and placebo.

Looking Forward

NASH Cirrhosis with Severe Portal Hypertension will feature Emricasan facing off with placebo.

Portal hypertension (PH) is an increase of blood pressure within the portal vein, which carries blood from our digestive tract to the liver. It is a common result of liver disease (cirrhosis). The damaged liver results in increased scar tissue. The scar tissue makes it more difficult for blood to move freely. The blood is forced to exert a greater pressure to make ends meet. This is not without its drawbacks like bleeding, ascites (fluid in the abdominal cavity), and encephalopathy.

Current treatment of PH is either systemic (not specific) or invasive. Systemic treatments include hypertensive medications, like beta-blockers. Beta-blockers lower blood pressure, systemically, by decreasing the heart's rate. Invasive treatments include the TIPS procedure. The TIPS procedure includes placing a stent to keep the portal vein more open.

This study, also known as ENCORE-PH, will enroll ~240 patients. It will seek to meet its primary and validated surrogate endpoint of hepatic venous pressure gradient (HVPG) mean change from baseline at 24 weeks. Three different dosages of Emricasan (5, 25, and 50 mg) taken twice daily for 24 weeks will be analyzed against placebo. The estimated primary completion data is set for October 2018. It is possible that ENCORE-PH data may lead to FDA approval.

The trial is a runoff from a phase 2 PH trial in 2015. Overall, the trial demonstrated Emricasan was not able to have a statistically significant effect on patients with PH. However, post-hoc analysis (any analysis that was not specified before data readout) revealed statistically significant reductions (p<0.003, n=12) in HVPG in patients with severe (HVPG > or equal to 12 mmHg) PH.

It is theorized that Emricasan decreases PH because it wards off additional cellular death within the liver. In turn, this reduces the amount of proinflammatory markers associated with cellular death. Inflammation and blood pressure have a direct relationship. Therefore, reducing inflammation of and near the liver reduces blood pressure within its system.

Conclusions

Similar to the phase 2 PH trial in 2015, Conatus and Novartis (NVS) can take what they learned within the most recent trial data and redesign a trial far more likely to see success. Emricasan is down, but far from being out. The 34% drop was largely unwarranted given the sample size, data, and continued opportunity.

I believe investors will benefit, once more, from price appreciation leading up to additional data. It's prudent to then take profits and reduce your risk when data is likely imminent. It's also prudent to carefully time when the bottom will be in.

Fundamentals

As of 12/31/17, Conatus reported $74.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities compared to $85.2 million at 9/30/17. Conatus spent $10.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 to fund research and development. $2.3 million was lost to general and administrative expenses. The company believes they have sufficient funds to maintain operations through the end of 2019.

With only ~$13 million in debt and a market cap of ~$110 million, I believe the market is pricing Emricasan at a significant discount, considering its potential reach.

I believe shares in Conatus are likely to see a significant appreciation in price leading up to data release. And for each successful phase, additional 50-75% appreciations.

Risks

It's unlikely that all phase 2 trials will be successful or even salvageable. Even one failed trial can send the share price dropping an additional 25%.

Conatus depends much on Novartis for cash and clinical developments.

Conatus is a micro cap stock and, therefore, extremely volatile and under the influence of overall biotech market behavior.

Conatus may, for whatever reason, have to dilute shareholders to secure additional funds.

There exists great competition in the NASH market.

Additional risks, in general and specific to the company, are highlighted in their latest 10-K.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals is a "Grade B" Investment Opportunity

Note: Scoring is subjective, based on potential returns from submitted date (4/27/18 AH) to over a six-month period, and is as follows: Value 0-50 (1.5) + Pipeline 0-50 (1) + Momentum 0-50 (0.5) = x/150 (Note: scoring differs with speculative biotech companies vs. commercial biotech companies).

Given its low valuation (45), promising prospects of Emricasan (40), and share price momentum (30), I believe Conatus is a "Grade B" (.816) speculative investment opportunity. While I grade an investment in Conatus favorably, it comes at a significantly higher risk given its speculative nature and recent perceived failure.

