Smartsheet: IPO Boost Makes Shares Expensive

For a company that has just crossed the $100 million revenue mark and has little history for consistency, Smartsheet is an expensive gamble.

As of its first day closing price, Smartsheet is valued just shy of $2 billion and is trading at more than 10x EV/FY18 revenues.

Debuting on the same day as another, much more popular IPO for DocuSign (DOCU), enterprise collaboration company Smartsheet (SMAR) nevertheless pulled off a spectacular IPO. The Washington-based company - which, at the very beginning of its IPO journey, set out a price target range of $10 to $12 per share - ended up raising $174 million in selling 11.6 million shares for $15 apiece, higher than its revised range of $12-$14.

I had called out in a prior article that Smartsheet was starting off its IPO roadshow with a lowball IPO price that was, in all effects, too good to be true. As usual, the IPO markup and the ensuing first-day pop has taken Smartsheet up beyond what I consider to be rational buying levels.

SMAR Price data by YCharts

Now trading at 10.3x EV/FY18 revenues, Smartsheet is valued roughly on par with Atlassian (TEAM), its closest pure-play comp which is also more than five times Atlassian's scale and generates huge free cash flow margins. Atlassian already is expensive, but I'd rather bet on an expensive and known quantity than an unknown like Smartsheet.

Smartsheet has all the makings of a successful software company that can sustain >40% growth for the next several years, but with such a limited track record, it's impossible to tell whether the bull scenario can truly play out. What happens when the company runs into growing pains and cites "sales execution issues" as a reason for missing earnings? Cloudera (CLDR), which went public last year around this time and was ~3x Smartsheet's scale, just reported sales execution issues in its most recent quarter and the stock tanked 50% as a result.

Of course, these scenarios are company-specific and Smartsheet may not endure these to the same extent, but the point is clear: Smartsheet has just crossed the $100 million revenue mark, and we have too little data on the company to be truly comfortable paying such a hefty premium multiple. It's true that Smartsheet's >60% revenue growth merits a high multiple, but I'm not willing to pay any more than 7.5x EV/FY18 revenues for the stock, implying a price target of $14.75 (25% downside from current levels). We also have to remember that high-growth tech IPOs have become a common occurrence in 2018, and with investor capital spread thin among them, enthusiasm for Smartsheet early in its days may dissipate very quickly as hotter deals spring up.

Final offering details

Here are all the final facts on the Smartsheet IPO:

Shares went through a continuously increasing pricing process, beginning with a range of $10-$12, increasing to $12-$14, and finally pricing at $15.

The $15 pricing initially valued the company at a market cap of $1.48 billion.

Shares popped 30% on Day 1, closing at $19.50 and valuing the company at a market cap of $1.93 billion.

Smartsheet sold 11,633,920 shares in the offering, raising $174 million. 10 million shares were new issuances; the rest came from existing shareholders.

The company expects to raise $135.2 million in net proceeds from the 10 million new issue shares.

Use of proceeds currently lists boilerplate items: working capital, general corporate purposes, and headcount expansion.

Standard 15% greenshoe option exists, opening up the possibility of selling 1.75 million additional shares and raising another $26.2 million.

The shares being offered are Class A shares, which have a pro rata economic interest in the company relative to the Class B shares owned by pre-IPO investors, but only one vote versus ten each for Class B shares (a very common share structure for tech startups).

The deal was led by Morgan Stanley (MS) and JPMorgan (JPM).

Here's a look as well at the company's cap table post-IPO:

Figure 1. Smartsheet cap table

Source: Smartsheet final prospectus

Smartsheet's main VC backers, Insight Venture Partners and Madrona Venture Group, which collectively own more than 50% of the company post-IPO, are retaining all of their shares (though we'll see if this holds true six months later when the lockup period expires).

Note also that Smartsheet's CEO, Mark Mader, owns just 2.3% of the company - far less than a typical founder-led tech IPO. We do have to note, however, that Mader has served as CEO since 2006, so his attachment to the company is presumably as secure as a founder's.

Valuation update

Smartsheet has indicated that post-IPO, there would be 11.6 million Class A shares outstanding (essentially, all the shares sold in this IPO) and 87.3 million Class B shares outstanding, for a total of 98.9 million shares.

With shares closing at $19.50, this gives Smartsheet a current market cap of $1.93 billion. If we net out the $72.6 million of cash on Smartsheet's balance sheet, as well as the $132.5 million in net proceeds it expects to receive from this IPO, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.71 billion.

Recall that Smartsheet recently closed FY17 with $111.3 million in annual revenues, with its Q4 growth rate clocking in at 68% y/y:

Figure 2. Smartsheet revenues

Source: Smartsheet final prospectus

It's only natural that this growth rate will come down - no company can keep growing at nearly 2x forever. Until we get a sense of what Smartsheet's deceleration will look like from management guidance (probably expected along with the company's first earnings release), we have to guess at Smartsheet's growth rate for FY18.

Generously assuming that the company can continue to grow at 50% y/y this year, we arrive at FY18 revenues of approximately $166.9 million. This puts Smartsheet's current valuation at 10.3x EV/FY18 revenues.

Now, this valuation isn't overly absurd. Here's where this year's other software IPOs are currently trading:

Dropbox (DBX): 8.7x EV/FY18 revenues

Zscaler (ZS): 17.1x EV/FY18 revenues

Zuora (ZUO): 7.2x EV/FY18 revenues

As you can see, valuations range widely, and it's very likely that Smartsheet's huge growth premium is why investors are awarding it with such a high multiple. In addition, as previously mentioned, Smartsheet's closest peer in enterprise collaboration, Atlassian, is currently trading at a similar multiple of 11.7x EV/FY18 revenues.

My concern, however, is that with Smartsheet's valuation already somewhat pushing an upper bound (double-digit revenue multiples are nothing to sneeze at, especially for a company of Smartsheet's tiny scale), there isn't much room for upside left. Investors might be willing to value a company that has just crossed $100 million in revenues at a $2 billion market cap - but $3 billion, or $4 billion? It just doesn't seem to add up. Smartsheet needs time to grow into its valuation with a string of earnings beats, but we also have to remember that with a company that's this small and showing such rapid growth, quarterly results are likely to be much more bumpy than usual.

Final thoughts

2018 has been a banner year for software IPOs, and Smartsheet adds one more interesting company to the mix. Like most of its predecessor IPOs, Smartsheet encountered a lot of early enthusiasm, but the immediate and powerful rally that took Smartsheet up over 10x forward revenues is also the rally that likely puts it out of a rational buying range.

Smartsheet is more of a show-me story. Until the company can prove that it can be a consistent performer in quarterly earnings and continue adding large customers and growing its billings, I'm content to watch the stock from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.