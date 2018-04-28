iQIYI: Great Results Underline Bullish Potential

The company is guiding to 42-48% y/y growth in Q2, a target it should be able to beat easily given the outperformance in Q1.

It hasn't been long since the flopped IPO of iQIYI (IQ), commonly referred to as the "Netflix of China" (the company is like Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in many regards, including a focus on the production of top-ranked original content, but differs also in some aspects, including the fact that iQIYI also generates advertising revenues). Recall that iQIYI priced its IPO at $18 per share, then tumbled all the way to the mid-$14s throughout the next couple of weeks, as investors fretted over U.S.-China trade tensions and China stocks sold off overall. Like all the other China-based tech IPOs this year, iQIYI still hasn't managed to find enduring love from investors.

Shares have recovered somewhat from their post-IPO lows, but still have a fair amount of distance to cover in reaching a "fair value" that's more on par with Netflix, its closest U.S. comp. Here's a look at how the stock has traded so far since the IPO:

IQ data by YCharts

In one of the shortest turnaround times between IPO and earnings, iQIYI has also released its results for its fiscal first quarter ending in March. Though consensus estimates are not yet broadly available (the regulatory "quiet period" doesn't end until May 8th, according to NASDAQ), but judging from the accelerating top line and improved operating margins, iQIYI's results appear to be a strong showing. Despite this, investors have reacted rather coolly to iQIYI's results, creating another small dip in the shares and another potential buying opportunity.

This is a company that capitalizes on one of the most popular investment themes in the U.S. (Netflix, OTT, and the cord-cutting trends), and delivers that theme into China, a place with 4x as many pairs of eyeballs as the U.S. It's true that pirated content is an issue in China, somewhat reducing the appeal of paid streaming services like iQIYI and softening the value of iQIYI's original content developments, but the valuation gap to Netflix shouldn't be this wide. Stay long on this stock - not many of this year's China IPOs like Huami (HMI) or Bilibili (BILI) are particularly appealing, but iQIYI stands out from the pack as a company that could truly grow twofold or more.

Netflix vs. iQIYI: a valuation perspective

Netflix is, famously, one of the richest-valued stocks in the U.S. and, along with Amazon.com (AMZN), is one of the best-performing stocks this year. The persistence of the tech/NASDAQ selloff in April has clamped down slightly on Netflix's gains, but even so, the stock is up more than 50% year-to-date, second only to Amazon in the large-cap internet space.

Of course, much of this rally is deserved. Netflix recently posted huge subscriber growth, particularly in the U.S., where many observers had thought Netflix was mostly saturated. Its top line continued to barrel ahead and the company's EBITDA is seeing large leaps year over year, despite the increasing costs of content production.

At Netflix's current trading price of $312, the stock is valued at a staggering 8.7x forward revenues - one of the highest valuation multiples in either the internet or software sector.

NFLX data by YCharts

Where is iQIYI currently sitting? Recall that the company currently has approximately 4.95 billion total shares outstanding. The U.S.-based ADS are each worth 7 of these common shares, so essentially, iQIYI's current price of $17.99 per ADS translates to $2.57 per share. This gives iQIYI a current market cap of $12.72 billion.

Applying today's exchange rate of $1 to ¥6.33, iQIYI's current balance sheet cash of ¥2.08 billion translates to $328.7 million, and its debt of ¥685.7 million translates to $108.3 million, or $220.4 million in net cash. This gives iQIYI an enterprise value of $12.50 billion.

Recall also that the company achieved $2.67 billion in revenues for FY17. iQIYI's Q1 performance (+57% y/y) and Q2 guidance (+42-48% y/y) give us some context as to how the company might perform in FY18. Assuming the company can hold 45% growth for the whole year ($3.87 billion in FY18 revenues), this means iQIYI currently trades at an extremely low valuation of 3.2x forward revenues. For a company that has the benefit of playing in the world's largest and most lucrative geographical market, this is a very low price to pay for iQIYI's growth potential, especially considering that Netflix trades at nearly 3x this valuation.

Q1 download

Here's a look at iQIYI's first-quarter results, and the first earnings release since going public:

Source: iQIYI investor relations

First earnings releases are a rite of passage for new IPOs, and despite how the market reacted (much of which may be influenced by weakness in Chinese equities across the board), iQIYI performed extremely well against this milestone.

Total revenues grew 57% y/y to ¥4.88 billion ($777.6 million). As can be seen above, membership revenues - the rough equivalent of Netflix's monthly subscription revenue stream - was responsible for most of this growth, leaping 67% y/y to ¥2.1 billion ($334 million, still paling in comparison to Netflix's ~$3.5 billion in quarterly streaming revenues, highlighting iQIYI's massive opportunity). The company called out a string of premium original content titles released in Q1 that contributed to a bump in member revenues. Unlike Netflix, however, iQIYI elected not to report quarterly subscriber numbers, though it reported 50.8 million subscribers in its IPO filings as of December 2017, as well as 421.3 million mobile MAUs and 424.1 million PC MAUs.

Advertising revenues, the other major component of iQIYI's business, also grew 52% y/y. Unlike Netflix, iQIYI also includes a platform for user-generated content (essentially like YouTube), and monetizes the platform by inserting ads through the feeds. Total advertising revenues were roughly equivalent to membership revenues at ¥2.1 billion, or $336.5 million. Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) does not break out financials for YouTube, but this number is presumably far less than what iQIYI's American counterpart can do in quarterly revenues - again, highlighting iQIYI's future growth potential (though we do have to note, iQIYI faces plenty of competition from the likes of Tencent in becoming the "YouTube of China").

On the profit side, extremely notable is the fact that iQIYI's gross profit turned positive for the quarter. Large content costs (also an issue at Netflix) had previously driven the gross margin to negative. As iQIYI continues to scale, the company can continue to capitalize on more efficient content acquisition and development costs that are spread out over a larger base of paying users.

Operating loss held rather flat at ¥1.1 billion ($169.4 million), but the operating margin of -22% was 1200 bps better than the -34% iQIYI saw in 1Q17. For a company to achieve 57% y/y growth and pull off a 12-point improvement in operating margin is truly impressive. The company's net loss also slimmed to just ¥396.7 million, a net margin of just -8%, versus a much wider loss of -34% last year.

From a completely objective standpoint, it looks like iQIYI really cleaned up during Q1 earnings with a strong growth figure and a much-improved bottom line that points to near-term profitability potential.

Key takeaways

With iQIYI's guidance calling for 42-48% y/y growth in Q2, the company is likely to see continued growth and loss-shrinking over the coming year. Despite being relatively unknown in the markets (as are most U.S.-listed Chinese stocks), iQIYI is one of the choicest growth stories in the internet sector today, and once the lockup period expires in early May, there may be a deluge of Wall Street analysts coming out with glowing praise for the name.

Shares have rebounded somewhat from pre-IPO lows, but iQIYI is very much still a buyable stock. With its valuation of 3.2x forward revenues trailing far behind Netflix, iQIYI is the kind of tech stock you can invest in for very long-term gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.