3 Things In Biotech, April 28: Fighting Mental Disorders, And A New Strategy For Bacteria?

Achaogen secures defense funding to fight infections

Company: Achaogen (AKAO)

Therapy: Antibiotics

Disease: Bacterial infection

News: AKAO announced that it has been awarded funding from the CARB-X program, which is being run by a government body called the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. This award is good for $2.4 million over 11 months, with a total contract value of up to $12 million. It was given to the company to advance research into an aminoglycoside antibiotic with the goal of developing a drug that is effective against multidrug-resistant bacterial infections.

Looking forward: Small funding, to be sure, but funding nonetheless. Considering we're talking a company with over $100 million in loss from operations (as of the 2017 annual filing), every little bit helps, especially if it's going to continue to spider out its research programs. So I see this is a small positive for the company, but one I'm sure most shareholders aren't betting their money on.

Good news, but there are bigger fish to fry for AKAO.

Alkermes moves into the final stage of a pivotal study

Company: Alkermes plc (ALKS)

Therapy: ALKS 3831

Disease: Schizophrenia

News: ALKS announced that the phase 3 ENLIGHTEN-2 study has completed accrual. This trial is assessing the weight gain profile of the developmental antipsychotic ALKS 3831 compared with olanzapine in patients with schizophrenia. The company expects to collect data over a 6-month time period, with top-line findings coming later in 2018.

Looking forward: Interesting development here, at least from my bias in oncology. Olanzapine is currently used as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting precisely because it can help patients eat more food. But of course this would be a liability when using it for mental health reasons. So this could be a key differentiator for ALKS 3831 as the company pushes forward to a regulatory submission with the FDA.

This event sets up a key data readout later in 2018, so keep an eye out.

Axsome divulges a promising interim readout in depression

Company: Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM)

Therapy: AXS-05

Disease: Major depressive disorder

News: AXSM's interim futility analysis of its phase 3 STRIDE-1 trial had a positive outcome, according to an announcement from the company. STRIDE-1 is evaluating the benefit of AXS-05 compared with placebo in patients with treatment-resistant depression, and this interim assessment was good enough for the independent review committee to recommend that it continue.

Looking forward: While this kind of news is not a slam dunk success for the trial, it is definitely encouraging that futility cannot be established at this interim readout. Of course, depression is always a challenging disease space, and the trial could end up showing that AXS-05 is no better for patients than control. Time will tell, but I think shareholders should see this as a tentative positive event.

