U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: DocuSign Leads Tech Wave As IPO Market Hits 5 Homeruns

A flurry of deals joined AXA on the May IPO calendar; next up is tech IPO Carbon Black.

Tech is by far the year's best IPO sector, averaging 30% vs. 4% for non-tech.

Driven by a surge in tech, all 5 IPOs traded up 30% or more (44% avg.).

Technology asserted its place as the top-performing IPO sector in a strong week for growth IPOs. Five deals raised a combined $1.4 billion. The four tech IPOs priced above their proposed ranges, and two priced above their upwardly-revised ranges, a first since January 2015 (SHAK and ONCE). These two software unicorns, DocuSign (DOCU) and Smartsheet (SMAR), combine high growth and large markets, along with steep losses. Fast-growing and profitable laser manufactuer nLight (LASR) soared 56%. Software provider Ceridian HCM (CDAY) had the best first-day pop (+42%) for a tech LBO in the past 10 years. Just as rare, fast-growing insurer Goosehead (GSHD) popped 58% after pricing below its range.

at 04/27 Goosehead Insurance $85M $350M -33% +58% +58% Operates and franchises personal lines insurance agencies in the US. nLight $96M $611M 14% +68% +56% Leading manufacturer of high-power semiconductor and fiber lasers. Ceridian HCM $462M $3,048M 10% +42% +39% Provides enterprises with human capital management software. DocuSign $629M $5,460M 16% +37% +37% Provides the world's leading cloud-based e-signature platform. Smartsheet $175M $1,668M 36% +30% +30% Provides a spreadsheet-based work collaboration platform.

DocuSign raised $629 million ($466 million excluding insiders) at a $5.5 billion market cap, then popped 38%. The large, fast-growing unicorn has become synonymous with e-signatures, making impressive inroads at large enterprises. While it has a history of operating losses, free cash flow recently turned positive.

Smartsheet priced its $175 million IPO at $15, well above its original range of $11-12. The work collaboration unicorn was valued at a market cap of $1.7 billion, before flying up 30% on Friday. Smartsheet's blazing-fast growth and large market opportunity more than made up for its massive losses.

nLight raised $96 million by pricing above its range at $16, before flying up 68% on its first day. The company boasts strong growth, expanding margins and an experienced management team. However, it now appears fully valued, and faces a number of key risks that could lead to a bad quarter: high customer concentration, low revenue visibility and exposure to China.

Ceridian HCM raised $462 million at a market cap of $3.0 billion. LBOs rarely pop; Ceridian's 42% initial gain was the best for a technology LBO in the past decade (there have been 34). Providing a Even after the IPO, Ceridian $671 million in debt, 5.7x LTM adj. EBITDA.

Goosehead Insurance priced its $85 million IPO at $10, well below its range of $14-16, then rocketed 66% to close at $16.65. Companies rarely pop after pricing below the range. The 5-year average is +2.5%, and the last time a company priced down and popped 50% or more was in 2014. A messy governance structure, high insider payouts, and a valuation that hinged on 2020-2022 likely led to pricing pushback, but Goosehead's differentiated model should continue to deliver strong fundamental growth.

IPO Pipeline Update: GreenSky files for an estimated $1 billion IPO

IPO Market Snapshot

The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. The Renaissance IPO Index has returned 1.5% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 is down -0.1%. The Renaissance International IPO Index is up 1.7% year-to-date, while the ACWX is up 0.6%.