Stocks To Watch: Apple, FOMC And China On Tap

Stocks to Watch - a preview of key events scheduled for the next week.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is scheduled to lead a delegation to China for talks aimed at reducing trade tensions. While economic adviser Larry Kudlow has warned that resolving trade issues will be a long process, investors are likely to prefer contested negotiations over dueling tariff threats. In an interesting twist, transportation and autonomous driving are industries that are seeing some of the least bit of resistance from Beijing. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang went as far to say that the nation will "promote cooperation" in electric cars/autonomous vehicles. That has all sorts of implications for Waymo (NASDAQ:GOOG), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and others. The Employment Situation Report arrives from the Labor Department on May 4. Jobs growth is anticipated to have accelerated in April, with 198k jobs expected to have been created. The unemployment rate is forecast to step down to 4.0 from 4.1% in March. Average hourly earnings are not expected to show any acceleration in wage growth in April, with economists forecasting a 0.2% M/M and 2.7% Y/Y rise in wages. Odds are low for a rate increase when the FOMC meets on May 1-2. Although a Fed press conference isn't on tap this go-around, the policy statement will still be dissected word for word. On the earnings front, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) spills numbers on May 1. Investors have showed a bit of anxiety into the report as they wait out the iPhone guidance and capital return plan from Cupertino.

Notable earnings reports: The snapshot of key reporters include McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and Allergan (NYSE:AGN) on April 30; Apple, Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Snap (NYSE:SNAP), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on May 1; Tesla (TSLA), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) on May 2; Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO), CBS (NYSE:CBS) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) on May 3; Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and Immunogen on May 4. See Seeking Alpha's Earnings Calendar for the complete list.

IPOs expected to price: PermRock Royalty Trust (PRT) on May 1; Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) and Unity Biotechnology (UBX) on May 2; Carbon Black (CBLK) and Construction Partners (ROAD) on May 3.

IPO lockup expirations: Loma Negra Cia Industrial Argentina SA (NYSE:LOMA) and Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) on April 30; Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA), Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA), Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO), NanoVibronix (OTCQB:NAOV) and Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) on May 1; Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX), SSLJ.com (NASDAQ:SSLJ), Aquantia (NYSE:AQ) and ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) on May 2.

Notable annual meetings: AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) on May 2 and Office Depot (NYSE:ODP) on May 4.

Upcoming stock splits: Genmab (OTCPK:GMXAY) 5-for-1, Caracara Silver Inc. (OTC:CARAF) 1-for10 and Fission 3.0 (OTCPK:FISOF) 1-for 4 on April 30.

Facebook Developer Conference: Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) highly anticipated F8 conference is scheduled for May 1-2 in San Jose, California. Topics include augmented reality, Messenger, virtual reality, artificial intelligence and ad monetization. Seeking Alpha's news team will post live updates on the event.

Projected dividend hike announcements: Apple to $0.74 from $0.63, Baxter (NYSE:BAX) to $0.195 from $0.160, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to $0.4785 from $0.4624, Expeditors (NASDAQ:EXPD) to $0.45 from $0.42, Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) to $0.37 from $0.33, Orbital ATK (NYSE:OA) to $0.35 from $0.32, Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) to $0.27 from $0.25, PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) to $0.93 from $.805, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to $0.77 from $0.70, Simpson (NYSE:SSD) to $0.24 from $0.21, Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to $0.31 from $0.27.

Oil watch: There's plenty of data coming in this week to jolt the energy sector. U.S. EIA Petroleum numbers will come out on April 30 and Bloomberg is due to release an OPEC April production estimate on May 1. There's also the normal weekly EIA U.S. oil inventory report on May 2 and Baker Hughes oil/gas rig count on May 4.

FDA watch: Briefing documents are due out from Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) on plazomicin and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) on stannsoporfin ahead of FDA panels. Both stocks could be active on the drug application developments.

U.S. auto sales: Edmunds expects U.S. auto sales to decline 6.0% Y/Y in April to 1.335M units. The research firm sees an estimated seasonally adjusted annual rate of 16.9M for the month. "Overall, we expect April will still be a solid month and more of a true indicator of where sales are trending for the year as demand declines and interest rates continue to rise," said Edmunds' Jessica Caldwell. April forecast by automaker - General Motors (GM) -2.8% to 237K, Ford (NYSE:F) -4.7% to 207K, Toyota (NYSE:TM) -7.2% to 187K, Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) -3.7% to 169K, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) -10.6% to 109K, Honda (NYSE:HMC) -8.3% to 126K, Hyundai/Kia (OTCPK:HYMLF) -12.9% to 101K, Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) -5.3% to 43K.

Macau: The casino industry in Macau is expected to generate 20% to 22% year-over-year growth in April on solid trends in both the mass market and VIP segments, as well as momentum along the Cotai Strip. Official numbers are due out from the Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau during the first few days of May. Sector heavyweights Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) could all be active after the report arrives.

Nevada Gaming: The Nevada Gaming Control Board will post gaming revenue numbers for March next week. The tally for February was strong, with revenue up 7.7% at casinos across the state and 11.4% on the Las Vegas Strip. After seeing MGM Resorts post soft Q1 results, investors will be watching to see what the read is for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), Wynn Resorts, Full House Resorts (NYSEMKT:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NYSE:RRR).

Box office: Disney's (NYSE:DIS) The Avengers: Infinity War is expected to generate huge numbers in the U.S. this weekend. While the company forecasts a $210M debut, early tracking shows the superhero film on a pace to hit $225M. Amid all the buzz about the latest Marvel mashup, it's worth mentioning that the all-time opening box record in North America is the $248M brought in by Star Wars: The Force Awakens. At the very least, Avengers, which is playing in over 4.4K theaters, is expected to boost Q2 numbers for Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) and Marcus Corporation (NYSE:MCS). A Quiet Place is the only other film expected to clear $10M during the Avengers-dominated weekend.

M&A watch: Sprint (NYSE:S) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) could complete deal negotiations next week. Tower stocks SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT) have already retreated in anticipation of a merger announcement. Also on the M&A radar, the AT&T (NYSE:T)-Time Warner (TSX) trial could generate some news as it starts to wind down. McDermott (NYSE:MDR) shareholders vote on the Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) offer on May 2.

Barron's mentions: Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) is sized up after the company's sizzling sales report as Avi Salvman points to valuation questions. Chip stocks are seen at risk from an escalating trade dispute between the U.S. and China. Value stocks are the focus of the cover story. While FANG stocks catch the huge P/E premiums tied to the power of the brand, value investors are still digging away despite trailing market indexes. Mastercard is singled out as not only a well-run company with a strong balance sheet, but an expert D.C. lobbying player able to protects its turf in payment processing.

This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange.