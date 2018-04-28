Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks ended the week with a flat day of trading on Friday as solid corporate earnings and the Q1 GDP print of 2.3% were shrugged off. For the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6% and the Nasdaq retreated 0.4%, while the S&P 500 tricked down just 0.01%. The 10-year Treasury yield ended the week at 2.959%. Investors have plenty to chew on next week, with Apple earnings, a Fed meeting and China trade talks all on the docket. Check out Seeking Alpha's latest Stocks to Watch article for a preview of the action.
Economy
Monday:
The U.S. Treasury Department gave American customers of Russia's Rusal (OTC:RUALF) more time to comply with sanctions and said it would consider lifting them if oligarch Oleg Deripaska cedes control of the company. Aluminum prices and companies plunged on the announcement, which gives Rusal longer to sell off large quantities of the metal it had been stockpiling.
Tuesday:
Equity markets stumbled as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose above 3% for the first time in four years, sparking concerns over higher borrowing costs for companies already facing rising commodity prices. "It's kind of one of those things where we all expected it, we talked about it, then it happens and the market is surprised by it,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.
Wednesday:
"My view - I don't know what your president [Trump] will decide - is that he will get rid of this [Iran nuclear] deal on his own for domestic reasons," France's Emmanuel Macron told during his trip to Washington. "We think at least 250K to 350K barrels of Iranian crude [a day] could be at risk of disruption if sanctions are brought back into place," said Ehsan Khoman, head of research at MUFG. "WTI above $75 could firmly take place."
Thursday:
Investors tuned in to the ECB's latest policy decision, where the central bank kept rates on hold and repeating its promise to keep buying bonds until the end of September, or beyond, if necessary. Mario Draghi also said that "incoming information points towards some [economic growth] moderation while remaining consistent with a solid and broad-based expansion of the euro area economy."
Friday:
In a historic summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to end a seven-decade war and pursue the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. Beyond the geopolitics, many investors paid attention to the talks. South Korea is critical to the global supply chain and many manufacturers are located close to the border.
Stocks
Monday:
Alphabet shares dipped slightly in extended trading on Monday as strong growth in ad sales on Google search and YouTube were not enough to offset a surge in costs in Q1. The results also came with regulators considering getting tougher on internet privacy. Net profit still jumped 73% to $9.4B, up from $5.4B in the same period a year ago, with Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) getting a multibillion-dollar boost from the company's stakes in startups including UBER.
Media outlets are raising the alarm about the repeal of net neutrality, which took effect on Monday, as it marked 60 days since the rollback was published in the U.S. Federal Register. However, key parts of the proposal - like declassifying ISPs as public utilities - don't go into effect until a vote by the Office of Management and Budget, which is likely to take place in the next few weeks.
Wednesday:
A digital advertising boom saw Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) revenue jump 49% to almost $12B in Q1, while user growth met expectations. Shares also climbed over 7% in after-hours trading as the social network reported a 13% increase in daily active users to 1.45B in March. It's some needed news for FANG stocks, which have said goodbye to roughly $88B in market cap over this past week.
Thursday:
"Certainly Nasdaq would consider becoming a crypto exchange over time," CEO Adena Friedman told CNBC, stating Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is waiting for barriers to smooth out. "If we do look at it and say 'it's time, people are ready for a more regulated market'... I believe that digital currencies will continue to persist, it's just a matter of how long it will take for that space to mature."
Strong Q1 results were seen at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) as the retail giant topped $1B in profit for the second straight quarter, boosting shares over 7% in AH trading. The company attributed the gains to its cloud services division and advertising business. Amazon also announced it would also increase its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119, as well as renewing its streaming partnership for Thursday Night Football.