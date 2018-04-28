Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

The U.S. Treasury Department gave American customers of Russia's Rusal (OTC:RUALF) more time to comply with sanctions and said it would consider lifting them if oligarch Oleg Deripaska cedes control of the company. Aluminum prices and companies plunged on the announcement, which gives Rusal longer to sell off large quantities of the metal it had been stockpiling.

Tuesday:

Equity markets stumbled as the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose above 3% for the first time in four years, sparking concerns over higher borrowing costs for companies already facing rising commodity prices. "It's kind of one of those things where we all expected it, we talked about it, then it happens and the market is surprised by it,” said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

Wednesday:

"My view - I don't know what your president [Trump] will decide - is that he will get rid of this [Iran nuclear] deal on his own for domestic reasons," France's Emmanuel Macron told during his trip to Washington. "We think at least 250K to 350K barrels of Iranian crude [a day] could be at risk of disruption if sanctions are brought back into place," said Ehsan Khoman, head of research at MUFG. "WTI above $75 could firmly take place."

Thursday:

Investors tuned in to the ECB's latest policy decision, where the central bank kept rates on hold and repeating its promise to keep buying bonds until the end of September, or beyond, if necessary. Mario Draghi also said that "incoming information points towards some [economic growth] moderation while remaining consistent with a solid and broad-based expansion of the euro area economy."

Friday:

In a historic summit, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed to end a seven-decade war and pursue the "complete denuclearization" of the peninsula. Beyond the geopolitics, many investors paid attention to the talks. South Korea is critical to the global supply chain and many manufacturers are located close to the border.