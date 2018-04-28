Venture Capital Deals Of The Week: Goldman Sachs Bets On Used Cars, Telemedicine

Welcome to Seeking Alpha’s Venture Capital Deals of the Week. Follow this account and turn on the e-mail alert to receive VCDeals in your inbox on Saturday mornings.

Chinese used cars: Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) led a $300M round in Renrenche, a Chinese online used-car trading marketplace. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) and Didi Chuxing (DIDI) also participated. In July of last year, Renrenche’s platform hosted the trade of 18K cars. Cumulative turnover has totaled over 200K units since the company established the platform four years ago. The new funding will go towards strengthening team building, core tech upgrades, and innovation. Competition: Chehaoduo ($1.7B in total funding, Tencent among backers) Chinese online video: Tencent and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) led a $98.2M Series A round in Pear Video, a Chinese state media-backed online short video platform. Pear Video will use the funds to build out its content production network and improve the business model. The investment came as China continues to crack down on low-quality online content that violates regional regulations. Pear Video produces 1.5K short videos every day with focuses on society, technology, and lifestyle. Competition: Numerous. Tencent Video had 62.6M paid subscribers as of February. The Baidu-backed iQiyi (NASDAQ:IQ) added around 10M paid customers in the first two months of this year for a total of 60.1M. Data center networking: Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) Ventures participated in a $77M Series D round for Innovium, which provides networking solutions for data centers. Other participants included Greylock Partners, Walden Everbright, Walden Riverwood Ventures, Paxion Capital, and Redline Capital. The round brought total funding up to over $160M. Innovium will use the funds to ramp production of the TERALYNX 12.8Tbps and 6.4Tbps data-center optimized switch family. The company was founded by former Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) employees, who poached other employees so quickly in 2015 that Broadcom filed suit. Competition: Pluribus Networks ($116M in total funding, Temasek among backers), Solarflare ($305M in total funding, Anthem Ventures among backers), and Big Switch ($119.5M in total funding, Intel and Dell among backers.) Telemedicine: Goldman Sachs co-led a $74M round in telemedicine company Doctors on Demand. Princeville Global also led. The round brought total funding up to $160M. Doctors on Demand will use the investment to develop its portfolio and accessibility further. The startup has over two dozen health services partners, serves over 400 employee clients, and reaches more than 2M US patients. Competition: Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) is the leading public competitor. E-commerce platform: Goldman Sachs led a $64M round in e-commerce platform provider BigCommerce. Other participants included General Catalyst, GGV Capital, and Tenaya Capital. Total funding now stands at over $200M. The CEO said the round would be “the last round as a private company,” hinting at an upcoming IPO. BigCommerce powers the e-commerce sites for over 60K merchants including big names like Sony and Toyota. The startup provides a template that simplifies launching a website with shipping and payment tracking and to cross-sell on Amazon, eBay, or other sites. BigCommerce wants to use the funding to expand beyond the US and Australia. Competition: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) and Demandware, recently purchased by Salesforce (NYSE:CRM).

