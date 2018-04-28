Reader Inquiry: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Is On A Tear, What's Going On?

In the marketplace service ROTY (Runners of the Year), we search for stocks that are attractive across multiple time frames with high % upside potential within the near to medium term.



Of 16 ideas submitted so far, username kubuki´s submission of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (EYPT) is the best performing. Currently, the stock has experienced a 69% gain since being added just a couple weeks ago.

EYPT data by YCharts

As each member is required to submit a One Sentence Thesis along with their Idea Lab submission, here was his:

Formerly pSivida, this specialty opthalmic company has 1 FDA approved intraocular treatment for cataract surgery and a PDUFA date of November 5th for Durasert (innovative micro-insert technology for delivering treatment)- partnerships with Baush & Lomb in addition to Alimera Sciences adds to credibility, funding in place removes a key overhang and positions them well for upcoming catalysts.

Recent Developments

This all started in late March when ailing company pSivida announced the acquisition of Icon Bioscience and simultaneously entered into a financial agreement with EW Healthcare Partners (along with a third party investor) to receive equity investment of up to $60.5 million. Additionally, SWK Holdings Corporation agreed to provide a debt facility of up to $20 million. As for specifics of the deal, in the first tranche EW Healthcare Partners bought 8,606,324 shares of pSivida common stock. In the second tranche $25.5 million of common stock was purchased and investors also received a warrant to purchase an additional $25.5 million of stock.

Why were these funds needed and why did these institutional investors show such conviction in going along with this deal? This cash inflow is intended to help the company prepare for the commercial launch of DEXYCU (and Durasert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis if approved). DEXYCU is approved for postoperative inflammation and is administered as a single dose at the end of ocular surgery- it´s significantly differentiated as it´s the first long-acting intraocular product approved by the FDA for the indication. As for market opportunity, keep in mind that there are over four million cataract surgeries performed annually in the United States.

Figure 2: Pipeline (source: corporate webpage)

This tiny company has a lot going on, with the launch of DEXYCU to take place in the first half of 2019 after the company is able to successfully scale up commercial supply. In its phase 3 study 60% of patients achieved total anterior chamber cell (NYSE:ACC) clearance at post-surgical Day 8 versus 20% of those on placebo, with commonly occurring adverse events observed in 5% to 15% of patients. Dr. Cynthia Matossian, MD, FACS, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Matossian Eye Associates, noted that the drug would possibly eliminate the need for patients to be treated with steroid drops for up to 4 weeks post-surgery (often hard for them to stick to such regimens). Enhanced convenience is a strong value proposition. In April the company also announced strengthened IP for DEXYCU, with two key newly issued patents expiring in 2032 and 2034.

Another catalyst is the November 5th PDUFA date for Durasert, which the company believes is targeting an attractive opportunity considering that posterior segment uveitis is the third leading cause of blindness in the United States. If approved, launch could follow in the first half of 2019.

In addition to these two assets, YUTIQ (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant 0.18 mg three-year micro-insert) is also under review by the FDA as a treatment for noninfectious posterior segment uveitis with a PDUFA date of November 5th. Abstracts are being presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 Annual Meeting which contain the pooled results of two phase 3 studies evaluating YUTIQ for the treatment of non-infectious posterior segment uveitis and a separate phase 3 study in patients with chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment. As for market opportunity, posterior segment uveitis is thought to affect between 80,000 to 100,000 people in the United States- these patients are usually treated with systemic steroids which unfortunately lead to serious side effects and from there use of systemic immune suppressants or biologics (also associated with severe side effects and increased possibility risk of cancer).

Additionally, management of the newly formed Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals along with their backers haven´t ruled out the possibility of evaluating separate opportunities for inlicensing attractive ophthalmology assets.

Other Information

Another event to look forward to is the disclosure of financial results for the third quarter of 2018, which the company will report on Tuesday May 8th at 4:30 p.m. followed by hosting a conference call.

As for institutional investors of note, I´d like to point out that Vanguard Group and Renaissance Technologies both own stakes of over 1.5 million shares.

The management team is quite experienced and deep, especially for a company of this size. President and CEO Nancy Lurker served prior as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation. Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dario Paggiarino served prior as Executive Director of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Pfizer Global R&D.

Final Thoughts

In the end, after such a large run up it´s hard to recommend the stock at this point. Readers who are interested in the story are probably best off waiting for a significant dip (perhaps after earnings) before establishing a position.

Dilution in the near term is unlikely considering the recent financing. Regulatory risk is a principal concern considering upcoming PDUFA dates, as a down thumb from the FDA would result in significant downside. A successful commercial launch is far from guaranteed as well, with intense competition in spaces being targeted including from lower-priced generic options.

