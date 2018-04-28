82 May 10%+ Dividend Yield Leaders

$5k invested 4/26/18 in the lowest-priced five 10%+ forward yield dividend stocks showed 8.68% LESS net-gain than from $5k in all ten. The high-price big stocks came back to dominate May's 10%+ yield pack.

82 U.S. stocks displayed 10%+ forward yield, $3.50+ prices, and $100M+ market caps as of 4/26/18. Yields above 12.05% narrowed the list to 30 for comparison.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Calculate 21.67% To 64.92% Net Gains For Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks By May, 2019

Two of ten top 10%+ Dividends by yield were among the top ten gainers for the coming year (based on analyst 1-year targets). So, this yield-based forecast for 10%+ Dividends, as graded by Wall St. Brokers, was 20% accurate.

Projections based on dividends from $1000 invested in the highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst median target prices of those stocks, as reported by YCharts, created the 2019 data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to May, 2019 were:

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) was projected to net $649.21, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

CM Finance (CMFN) was projected to net $480.00, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

OFS Capital (OFS) was projected to net $467.83, based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% less than the market as a whole.

Fidus Investment (FDUS) was projected to net $405.48, based on a median target price estimate from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility equal to the market as a whole..

Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP) was projected to net $370.50 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from five brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% opposite the market as a whole.

Garrison Capital (GARS) was projected to net $367.61 based a median target price estimate from seven analysts, plus the estimated dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% under the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) was projected to net $363.83, based on target price estimates from nine analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% over the market as a whole.

Anworth Mortgage Asset (ANH) was projected to net $219.50 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 97% under the market as a whole.

Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) netted $217.03 based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 144% more than the market as a whole.

Government Properties Investment Trust (GOV) was projected to net $216.74, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seven analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 37.57% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 31% morethan the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

82 10%+ Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Ten Top 10%+ Dividend Stocks By Yield

Top ten 10%+ Dividends selected 4/26/18 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY) [1] went to the lone utility representative. In second place was one consumer cyclical, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [2].

Third place by yield was the first of four energy representatives, MV Oil (NYSE:MVO) [3]. The other three energy stocks placed fifth, sixth, and eighth, Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF) [5], PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY) [6], and Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEMKT:SNMP) [8].

One financial services sector firm placed fourth,Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCPK:DIISY) [4]. Two basic materials representatives placed seventh and ninth, Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) [7], and Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY) [9].

One real estate firm occupied the tenth place, Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) [10], to complete the 10%+ Dividends top ten for May.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Top Ten 10%+ Dividend Stocks Showed 5.87% To 53.97% Upsides To May, 2019; (22) Lowest Downside Of Four Was -3.81%.

To quantify top yield rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Cast A 8.68% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced 10%+ Dividend Stocks To May 2019

Ten top 10%+ Dividends were culled by yield for this monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten 10%+ Dividends stocks selected 4/26/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented six of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield 10%+Dividends (25) Delivering 15.17% Vs. (26) 16.61% Net Gains by All Ten By May, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten 10%+ Dividends collection by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 8.68% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced 10%+ Dividend top yielder, Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 37.05%.

The five lowest-priced top yield 10%+ Dividend stocks as of April 26 were: Companhia Energética de São Paulo (OTCPK:CESDY); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF); Awilco Drilling (OTCPK:AWLCF); Acerinox (OTCPK:ANIOY); Orchid Island Capital (ORC), with prices ranging from $4.52 to $7.58.

Five higher-priced 10%+ DiviDogs from April 26 were: MV Oil (MVO); PT Medco Energi International (OTCPK:MEYYY); Sanchez Midstream Partners (SNMP); Vedanta (VEDL); Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCPK:DIISY), whose prices ranged from $9.09 to $21.12.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your 10%+ DiviDogs stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: nycacc.org.

Two of these top 10%+ DiviDogs by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating. A Dogs of the Week III (Safari to Sweet Success) portfolio launched September 8. Click here to subscribe or get more information. Make investing gains again. Catch your underdog on Facebook! At 8:45 AM most NYSE trading days on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary on one of four or five stocks contending a single weekly slot in his Safari To Sweet Success portfolio. Go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 8:45AM trading days and watch, like, comment and share it. Of course you're welcome to view all the replays, too at any time. Yet always remember: Root for the Underdog

Disclosure: I am/we are long VEDL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.