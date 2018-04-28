What Effect Would Unilateral U.S. Sanctions Have On Iran's Crude Oil Production?

If the U.S. pulls out, it will do so unilaterally.

French President Macron argued the nuclear deal should be extended until a better deal is in place.

President Trump's decision to impose sanctions on Iran is due by May 12th.

On January 12th, President Trump announced in a written statement:

Today, I am waiving the application of certain nuclear sanctions, but only in order to secure our European allies’ agreement to fix the terrible flaws of the Iran nuclear deal. This is a last chance. In the absence of such an agreement, the United States will not again waive sanctions in order to stay in the Iran nuclear deal. And if at any time I judge that such an agreement is not within reach, I will withdraw from the deal immediately.”

The waiver is set to expire May 12th. In a joint press conference Tuesday with French President Emmanuel Macron, Trump said that nobody knows what he will do about the sanctions, but that Macron had a pretty good idea.

President Macron was asked his opinion on Wednesday, and he said, “My view – I don’t know what your president will decide – is that he will get rid of this deal on his own, for domestic reasons.”

Macron had come to Washington in a bid to convince Trump to remain in the deal. He proposed “pillars” for adding to the existing deal, including extending it for the long term, limiting Iran’s ballistic missiles, and dealing with Iran’s involvement throughout the region.

At the end of his press conference with Macron, Trump said that the U.S. should be flexible, implying his mind could be changed.

Macron said Iran would “never possess any nuclear weapons,” but he added: “This policy should never lead us to war in the Middle East.”

Macron told Senate and House lawmakers, on Wednesday, “We should not abandon it without something more substantial in its place.” He said, "France will not leave the JCPOA -- because we signed it."

On Friday, German Chancellor Angela Merkel met President Trump at the White House. Reports after the meeting were that the two remain distant on overhauling the deal.

Whether Trump will give more time to work out a broader political agreement, or will end the sanctions waiver, it seems clear that the U.S. would pull-out unilaterally. One question is what impact such a move would have on Iranian oil production, if only the U.S. applies sanctions.

For insight on that topic, I reviewed Iranian oil production as a function of past sanctions. I found that the U.S. had unilaterally imposed sanctions targeting Iran’s energy and banking sectors in June 2010.

History of Iranian Sanctions

December 2006 - After having called on Iran to halt its uranium enrichment programme in July, the UN Security Council imposes sanctions on Iran's trade in nuclear-related materials and technology and freezes the assets of individuals and companies involved with nuclear activities. The sanctions are mainly an effort to curtail Iran's growing nuclear capacity, but while programmes to enrich uranium were stopped in 2002, they restarted in late 2005. March 2007 - UN Security Council votes to toughen sanctions by banning all of Iran’s arms exports and extending the freeze on assets of those associated with the enrichment programme. One month later, the EU publishes an expanded list of Iranian individuals and companies deemed persona non grata in the bloc. October 2007 - The US announces a raft of new unilateral sanctions against Iran, the toughest since it first imposed sanctions almost 30 years ago, for "supporting terrorists". The sanctions cut more than 20 organisations associated to Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps from the US financial system and three state-owned banks. March 2008 - UN Security Council passes further sanctions, including the monitoring of Iranian banks and all Iranian cargo planes and ships suspected of carrying previously sanctioned items. It also extends asset freezes. June 2010 - UN Security Council imposes fourth round of sanctions against Iran over its nuclear programme, including tighter financial curbs and an expanded arms embargo. The measures prohibit Iran from buying heavy weapons such as attack helicopters and missiles. US Congress imposes new unilateral sanctions targeting Iran’s energy and banking sectors. Penalties are instated for firms that supply Iran with refined petroleum products worth over a certain amount. May 2011 - US blacklists the 21st Iranian state bank, the Bank of Industry and Mines, for transactions with previously banned institutions. August 2010 - EU prohibits the creation of joint ventures with enterprises in Iran engaged in oil and natural gas industries, as well as the import and export of arms and equipment related to nuclear activities. The sale, supply, and transfer of equipment and technology used for natural gas production is also banned. November 2011 - The US, UK and Canada announce bilateral sanctions on Iran. While the US expands sanctions to companies that aid Iran’s oil and petrochemical industrials, the UK mandates all British financial institutions stop doing business with Iranian counterparts. January 2012 - US imposes sanctions on Iran's central bank, the main clearing-house for its oil export profits. Iranian in turn threatens close off the transport of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. The European Union announces an oil embargo on Iran unless it curtails its nuclear programme. June 2012 - US bans the world’s banks from completing oil transactions with Iran, and exempts seven major customers - India, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan and Turkey - from economic sanctions in return for their cutting imports of Iranian oil. July 2012 - EU ban of Iranian oil exports takes effect. October 2012 - Iran's rial currency falls to a new record low against the US dollar, having lost about losing 80 per cent of its value since 2011, which many economists peg as the result of international sanctions. EU tightens sanctions on the country’s banking, trade, and energy sectors. The package prohibits any transactions with Iranian banks and financial institutions and includes an embargo on Iranian natural gas. SOURCE: Wikipedia.

However, it was one and one-half years before Iran’s oil production began to nose-dive, once the European Union announced an oil embargo on Iran (January 2012).

Equally, if not more importantly, investments by Russia’s oil and gas companies in the development of oil fields in Iran may exceed $50 billion, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters in early April.

Energy is the most promising sphere for cooperation between Russia and Iran. Leading Russian oil and gas companies, such as Gazprom, Gazprom Neft, Rosneft, Lukoil, Zarubezhneft and Tatneft are systemically working on development of fields in Iran. The expected amount of investments is over $50 bln."

Oil majors Gazprom, Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom Neft, Tatneft and Zarubezhneft signed memoranda of understanding with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) from 2016 onward. In addition, the NIOC began selling crude to Russia in the latter part of 2017.



Conclusions

It is unclear whether President Trump will reimpose sanctions on Iran, but it is all but certain the U.S. would be alone, if it did. It is also unclear how effective such unilateral sanctions would be, given the history. But in the past, U.S. sanctions alone have had little effect on Iran's oil production.

Most importantly, Iran will be receiving substantial investment by Russian oil companies for oil and gas development. As a result, Iranian oil production may increase substantially in the years ahead.

Finally, the risk premium that the U.S. will pull out of the agreement, and that Iranian oil production will drop, has been baked into futures prices. The long positioning of speculative traders, which is at or close to all-time highs, renders the Energy Select SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) vulnerable to a major reversal.

