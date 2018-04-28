Teva: Will Q1 Be The Quarter From Hell?

Teva CEO Kare Schultz

Teva (TEVA) reports quarterly earnings on May 3. Analysts expect revenue of $4.8 billion and EPS of $0.66. The revenue estimate implies a decline of more than 14% Y/Y. Investors should focus on the following key items:

The Diminution In Revenue

A 15% Y/Y decline in revenue sounds alarming on the face of it. The expected decline is consistent with the 16% fall off Teva reported in Q4 2017. The company has been hiving off assets to pare its $32 billion debt load. In selling assets the company has to forgo future revenue and earnings. Asset sales particularly hurt the Specialty segment last quarter which reported a revenue decline of 18%.

Teva's total Q4 revenue decline was broad based. Its core Generics business experienced a 16% decline, which was alarming. Teva and other generic drug makers have been punished by a diminution in pricing power, particularly in the United States. Large corporations have been wielding buying power to negotiate lower prices. The FDA followed through on its promise to streamline the approval process to bring new drugs to market. The proliferation of new drugs also hurt generic drug prices. This trend will likely continue for the foreseeable future and stymie Teva's largest segment in terms of revenue. Generics represents over 55% of total revenue and 29% of gross profit.

MS Specialty was the third-largest segment at 18% of revenue. It represents Copaxone, Teva's blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug. Its revenue fell 19% Y/Y as Mylan's (MYL) generic version hit Copaxone hard. It was off by 25% in the U.S. due to loss of market share and higher rebates. Market chatter suggested Mylan was offering generic Copaxone at a 30% discount and Teva had to match it or lose market share. Generic Copaxone was not launched until Q4 2017. Its hit to Copaxone may not be fully felt until this quarter or the next. That's a long-winded way of saying Copaxone's revenue could fall by much more than 19% this quarter.

Diminution In EBITDA Margin

While revenue fell 16% last quarter Teva's EBIDA of $1.5 billion was down 29%. Its EBITDA margin of 27% was down from 29% in Q3 and 32% in the year earlier period. Declining scale and the hit to Copaxone took their toll. Prior to generic competition Copaxone had operating profit margins north of 80%. Its loss of revenue had an outsized impact on Teva's overall EBITDA and margins. I expect another double-digit decline in Copaxone's revenue this quarter which could cause a major diminution in the segment's margins. Lower revenue and lower margins could amplify Teva's pain.

TEVA bulls have been assuaged by layoffs that could generate $3 billion in cost savings. The cost savings will likely be phased in while a sharp decline in Teva's EBITDA could be immediate. It will be key for management to explain (1) how much of the cost savings were achieved in Q1, (2) how much will be achieved in the rest of the year and (3) how much will offset the diminution in Copaxone. The scary part is that outside of Copaxone the company has no moat to look to.

Deteriorating Credit Metrics

Teva's share price has bounced more than 60% since hitting a 52-week low after disappointing Q3 results. Some of that rise has been due to pending cost cuts. However, I believe Teva's earnings fundamentals have worsened. Its debt/run-rate EBITDA has deteriorated from 5.3x at Q3 to 5.4x at Q4. It will likely fall further if Q1 results show a diminution in EBITDA.

In this market the rating agencies appear to be the gatekeepers pursuant to stocks. S&P recently downgraded Teva's debt two notches to "BB" due to the hit from generic Copaxone. I expect more ratings downgrades shortly after Q1 results. They may not only increase Teva's cost of capital but could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Conclusion

The full impact of generic Copaxone could be felt this quarter, driving down Teva's EBITDA and hurting its credit metrics. Sell TEVA.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.