Sanchez Energy Falls Short Of Q1 2018 Expectations

If the lower than expected production trajectory continues, Sanchez may end up having difficulty refinancing its 2021 to 2023 debt maturities.

This makes Sanchez's full-year 2018 guidance for 88,000 to 92,000 BOEPD a question mark. A very strong second half would be needed to reach that target.

Q2 2018 guidance is for 80,000 to 84,000 BOEPD, while Sanchez had previously expected to hit 90,000 BOEPD during 1H 2018.

Sanchez Energy's (SN) Q1 2018 production update appears to be disappointing, with production missing the low end of guidance. As well, Sanchez indicated that Q2 2018 production may only be modestly improved from Q1 2018 and doesn't appear to have mentioned if it is still on track to meet its full-year 2018 guidance.

I previously mentioned that Sanchez's projected leverage for 2020 didn't look too bad, but that it also did not have much room for error in terms of production growth before leverage became too high. Given its current challenges meeting 2018 production expectations, it appears fair to wonder whether it can get to its 105,000 BOEPD production target for 2020 with its current annual capital expenditure budget.

Q1 2018 Production Miss And Implications

Sanchez originally guided for its production to average 82,000 to 84,000 BOEPD in Q1 2018. It fell noticeably short of that target, with production averaging 80,572 BOEPD during the quarter. Partially counteracting the effects of that production miss is Sanchez's oil percentage, which was at approximately 35% during the quarter compared to its guidance midpoint of 34.3%. This may have allowed Sanchez to at least reach the low end of its oil production guidance (in barrels per day) despite the overall production miss.

Sanchez blamed the miss on various factors, including lower than expected production from its Comanche DUCs with hybrid completions, a weather-related disruption and a temporary third-party issue with natural gas takeaway capacity.

Some of those issues are temporary, and Sanchez is moving to slickwater completions to address the Comanche DUC production issue. However, Sanchez now appears less confident about its 2018 production growth in general. Sanchez is guiding for 80,000 to 84,000 BOEPD in production during Q2 2018, which appears to be at odds with its previous belief that it could reach 90,000 BOEPD during the first half of 2018.

Sanchez also didn't mention its full-year 2018 production guidance for 88,000 to 92,000 BOEPD in its Q1 2018 operating results update. In contrast, it mentioned that it "believes it remains on pace to hit its full year 2017 production guidance" in its Q1 2017 operating results update. If Sanchez hits the midpoint of its Q2 2018 production guidance, then it will need to average 94,600 BOEPD in the second half of 2018 just to reach the bottom end of its full-year guidance. Given that required second half production rate and the lack of reaffirmation of full-year production guidance, it seems there's a significant chance that Sanchez will fall short of initial 2018 production expectations.

Updated 2018 Outlook

I've adjusted Sanchez's estimated 2018 production to around 87,000 BOEPD for the full year now. This includes a slightly higher oil percentage, so oil production is expected to be at the low end of the original guidance range, while production of NGLs and natural gas both fall beneath the low end of guidance.

At 2018 strip prices of roughly $66 WTI oil and $2.90 NYMEX natural gas, Sanchez is expected to deliver $1.138 billion in oil and gas revenue. Sanchez has negative $100 million in expected hedge value due to its oil hedges in the low to mid $50s.

Thus, Sanchez's revenues are expected to be around $1.038 million after hedges.

Barrels/Mcf $ Per Barrel/Mcf (Realized) $ Million Oil 10,950,000 $65.00 $712 NGLs 10,767,500 $23.00 $248 Natural Gas 60,225,000 $2.95 $178 Hedge Value -$100 Total Revenue $1,038

Sanchez's cash expenditures are estimated at $1.142 billion, leading to an estimated $104 million cash burn during the year.

$ Million Production Expenses $318 Production Taxes $63 Cash G&A $90 Capital Expenditures $445 Interest Expense $160 Preferred Dividends $66 Total Cash Expenditures $1,142

Conclusion

Sanchez Energy's current financial position is fine, after its first-lien debt raise gave it plenty of cash on hand. Even though it has fairly negative cash flow at the moment, it shouldn't run out of cash before its debt matures (starting in 2021). This assumes that it doesn't change its capital expenditure budget much.

However, Sanchez's relatively limited production growth is becoming increasingly concerning. After its Comanche acquisition, it expected to exceed 100,000 BOEPD by the first half of 2018. This was revised downward to 90,000 BOEPD during its Q4 2017 earnings report, and now Sanchez is guiding for 80,000 to 84,000 BOEPD in Q2 2018. This trajectory raises questions about whether Sanchez can average 105,000 BOEPD in 2020, and if it falls significantly short of that target, Sanchez's leverage may end up being too high to effectively refinance its debt.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.