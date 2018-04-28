Autoliv Is Ready For Auto Industry Disruption

Current valuation is on the premium side, but this is definitely a buy and hold stock that you can't afford to miss out on.

Autoliv is a market leader with significant shares of market across safety and electronics components for the global light vehicle industry.

Autoliv (ALV), the Sweden-based auto parts manufacturer, is one of the largest companies in its segment. Including its joint ventures, the company employs more than 72,000 people around the world, serving 27 countries across the globe.

The stock has run up quite a bit over the past several months, which puts the current valuation at a bit of a premium. However, because of its leadership position and the fact that the safety and electronics segments aren’t going to be disrupted by major shifts in the automobile industry, I would recommend buying this stock. How you buy depends on your appetite for risk, but it’s a "buy and hold for the long haul" nonetheless.

Let’s look at some of the factors that makes Autoliv a really attractive long-term holding.

Though the company makes a lot of products, all of them are geared towardsaddressing the automotive safety systems market. From an operating perspective, the company has two segments: passive safety and electronics. With approximately 51% of its 2017 revenue of $10.4 billion coming from airbag and steering wheel products, 27% from seatbelt products, 10% from restraint control, 7% from active safety and 5% from brake control systems, the focus is clearly on safety.

Source: Autoliv

The reason that’s relevant is that the driver and passenger safety markets aren't going to be disrupted by autonomous vehicle technology, connected cars or even a shift toward ride-hailing options. With healthy chunks of market share in each of these safety subsegments, Autoliv’s scale and leadership will make it extremely hard for competitors to shake their position.

Moreover, Autoliv spent nearly 7.1% ($737 million) of its net sales of $10.38 billion on research and development in FY17, which is $90 million more than what it spent in 2016.

Source: Investor Presentation

As Autoliv’s sales keep growing, the size of its R&D expenses is going to keep increasing, helping the company stay ahead of the curve and making it extremely hard for competitors to match the company’s deep pockets.

Source: Autoliv

For any auto parts manufacturer, especially large ones like Autoliv with more than $10 billion in annual sales, it is very important to have a large client base and a wide geographical revenue distribution. Autoliv does not disappoint on that front. In fiscal 2017, nearly 73% of the company’s revenue comes from developed markets: North America, Japan, and Europe. But a significant portion also came from China (18%) and the Rest of Asia (9%) segments.

Developing markets still have a very long way to go to in terms of improving their road safety record. As these emerging economies improve, local government regulations and competition between automakers will create a steady demand for safety products. In developed markets, the shift to autonomous driving tech, connectivity, and non-combustion propulsion solutions will help stabilize demand and open up opportunities for new product launches.

Source: Autoliv Presentation

The other thing that works in favor of the company is its strong balance sheet, which will allow Autoliv to buy out companies as and when required. Autoliv carried $959 million cash on hand against long-term debt of 41.321 billion at the end of fiscal 2017. Interest expense for the year was just $61.2 million, while the company paid $208.7 million as dividends. With operating cash flow of $935.9 million, the balance sheet remains healthy to support the company’s growth over the next several years.

ALV Operating Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

The high single-digit operating margin is the biggest chink in Autoliv’s armor and one that management should try and improve over the long term. It's not too poor at the current levels, but there's definitely room for improvement since it will give them even more leverage for R&D spending.

So, the company is well positioned because of its focus on safety and electronics products, it has significant reach in emerging markets and its cash position is healthy. But what about prevailing market conditions and external forces that will drive future growth?

Market conditions

The product line-up will ensure that Autoliv’s sales will keep tracking global light vehicle sales, so don’t expect rapid growth. It will be slow and steady, and acquisitions will certainly play their role in supporting organic growth.

The most important driver for Autoliv’s Passive Safety and Restraint Control System (RCS) sales is the light vehicle production (LVP). Full-year 2017 global light vehicle production hit a new record, the eighth year in a row, increasing by slightly more than 2%. In 2016, LVP grew by 5% and in 2015, the year-over-year growth in LVP was more than 1%.

According to data from the company, the passive safety market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% through 2025, while the electronics market is expected to grow at a 10% CAGR.

Source: Investor Presentation

That translates to a favorable outlook in the short to medium term.

Let’s look at how the company is valued, and whether it’s a fair buy at this price.

I have no doubt about Autoliv’s long-term future, but the current price point shows there's a premium attached to its valuation, further validated by the 19 times forward earnings at which the stock is trading right now.

Considering their leadership position in several sub-sectors within the auto parts market - segments that will stay relevant no matter what direction the auto industry moves in the future - I believe it makes ALV a great long-term holding. The stock price has run up steadily over the last eight months, so I would recommend that investors wait for that one bad quarter before adding ALV to a portfolio. A little bit of a margin of safety is not going to hurt. If you’re less risk averse I would suggest opening a small position, adding on the dips, and reinvesting your dividends.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.