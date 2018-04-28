Detour Gold's (DRGDF) CEO Paul Martin on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Detour Gold Corp. (OTCPK:DRGDF) Q1 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call April 27, 2018 9:30 AM ET

Executives

Laurie Gaborit - VP, IR

Paul Martin - President and CEO

Frazer Bourchier - COO

Analysts

Rahul Paul - Canaccord Genuity

Cosmos Chiu - CIBC World Markets

Dan Rollins - RBC Capital Markets

Trevor Turnbull - Scotiabank Capital

Josh Wolfson - Desjardin

Kerry Smith - Haywood Securities

Anita Soni - Credit Suisse

Mike Parkin - National Bank

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Detour Gold Reports First Quarter 2018 Results and Provides Update with Mine Plan Assessment with Guidance Provision for 2018. As a reminder all participants are in listen only mode. And the conference is being recorded. After the presentation there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the conference over to Laurie Gaborit, Vice President of Investor Relations of Detour Gold. Please go ahead.

Laurie Gaborit

Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Today’s conference call and webcast will cover Detour Gold 2018 results along with the update on the mine plan assessment. Paul Martin, President and CEO, will review the results of the quarter; and Frazer Bourchier, our COO, will provide the preliminary results of the mine plan assessment. Note that James Mavor, our Chief Financial Officer, is attending a personal matter today which takes precedence over this call. Alberto Heredia, our Controller is also on the call to address questions at the end of the call. Today’s presentation is available for download, both on this webcast and on the company’s website on the homepage. The news release, along with the financial statements and MD&A, are also posted on our website.

Please note that certain statements to be made today by the management team may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For more information, we refer you to our detailed cautionary note on yesterday’s press release. Please note that all dollar amounts mentioned on this call are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Martin

Thanks, Laurie, and thanks, everyone for joining the call. I’ll briefly review the results for Q1, which overall was a relatively strong financial quarter despite some mixed messages on operational performance. More importantly, we will review our ongoing assessment of the revised mine plan, which now includes a preliminary cost review. And its implications on the 2018 guidance and life of mine with full details to be released in June. But there are a few messages I want to convey right upfront.

Firstly, I appreciate that we have changed or modified our mine plan numerous times in the past. However, this has been the result of two things: The addition of West Detour in 2016 into reserves; and secondly, for permitting challenges related to the expanded footprint in 2017 and now in 2018. While the permitting challenges are frustrating, it is the reality of operating a large open pit in today’s world.

Secondly, none of the changes reported in the press release today change our view with respect to how we manage our balance sheet, as we will continue to reduce debt as we have for the past two years. And with net debt of only $108 million, there is no concern here. There are no financing pressures, and the mine generates in excess of $1 billion over the next six years. So we expect no concerns from our banking syndicate given our strong covenant performance. So I feel confident here in all respects.

And the updated cost profile in the preliminary results of the revised mine plan, do in fact, include future reductions and improvements in performance and Frazer will discuss this later in the call. But first let’s go through Q1, where our gold production was 150,000 ounces on the back of record head grade of 1.17 grams per tonne, offset by lower mill throughput. Revenues in the quarter were $201 million, based on gold sales of 151,000 ounces at an average realized price of $1,330. Total cash cost of $744 per ounce sold, reflect the issues of the mine and mill during the quarter. And sustaining capital expenditures totaled $44 million bringing all-in sustaining cost to $1,072 per ounce sold.

On the operational performance. Gold production during the quarter was positively impacted by higher grades from the crown pillar area below the Campbell pit. Gold recoveries were in line with the plan for the quarter. And as you have seen the mine and mill did not have their best performance during the quarter. Mining rates averaged 250,000 tonnes per day, a regression from the positive trend in 2017. They were impacted by low shovel availability, principally, due to the loss of our rope shovel, one of the 2 big workhorses for an extended period due to a frame failure, which had a major impact during the quarter. We lost something in the range of 50 days from this shovel or in excess of 4 million tonnes of output. Our new hydraulic shovel number 7 was also not operational until mid-April. And for the mill, the primary crusher’s lower availability continued into Q1 and we are now forecasting this to continue into Q2 until the new redesign mantle is installed in June.

On the cost side, on our unit cost per tonne, this is one quarter not to be repeated as they are directly correlated to the below-planned mining and milling production results. And as you know, we have a high fixed cost component at our operation. Lingering issues, while operating the primary crusher with the repaired mantles, necessitated that we use contract crushing to supplement the ore feed and incur additional cost. The new mantles do arrive in May and the first one is expected to be installed in June. Sustaining capital included $29 million for the remaining mining fleet additions so that’s the final shovel and 2 trucks. $8 million for tailing construction and $5 million for site infrastructure.

On our financial performance, earnings from operations were strong at $51 million, and the company’s net earnings for the quarter were $9.9 million or $0.06 per share. And adjusted net earnings were $28.2 million or $0.16 per share. And I did want to note that starting in Q1, the company has revised its treatment for adjusted earnings with respect to deferred taxes and now only has backed the foreign exchange component of deferred taxes, which differs from prior treatment. And we have also restated the prior periods for consistency. And this FX movement is really generated from the fact that our tax basis is in Canadian dollars and our reporting basis is in U.S. We further reduced debt from free cash flow by an additional $10 million in the quarter and net debt now stands at a modest $108 million.

At quarter end, we had $144 million of zero-cost collars to hedge 35% of our Canadian dollar exposure for the remainder of 2018. And this is with an average floor of 1.25 and the ceiling of 1.31. We ended the quarter with $153 million of cash and cash equivalents and $210 million available from our bank facility.

Now onto the revised guidance. And as stated in the news release, both the projected lower mill throughput for the year, coupled with the mine sequencing changes forecasted in the revised mine plan have impacted 2018 by delaying access to ore on the north side of the pit and this will now be supplemented with stockpiled ore. And overall for the full year 2018 forecast gold production, will be down a marginal amount using the midpoint of the original guidance. The mine sequencing change has a double impact on reportable costs. Firstly, the prior plan called for the stockpiling of $1 million of access ore -- 1 million tonnes, excuse me, of access ore, which previously served as a credit all-in sustaining cost, IEVs cost went to the balance sheet.

In eliminating the stockpiling of access ore, this now flows through deferred stripping and remains in all-in sustaining cost but does not change our cash flow position. Secondly, the plan now calls for the use of just over 3 million tonnes of stockpile. Overall this adds about $40 per ounce to all-in sustaining costs and most of which is noncash in nature, as these stockpiles have previously been paid for.

It was also concluded that -- during the review to add approximately $16 million in capital to ensure greater success in achieving our planned future productivity targets in the revised life of mine plan. Overall, all adjustments have reduced 2018 cash flow by approximately $60 million for the year. And note that our target of reducing our debt levels to $200 million remains unchanged.

So now to the preliminary results of our mine plan assessment. And as a refresher, the purpose of reviewing the 2017 plan was to first evaluate the possibility of bringing ounces from 21 and 22 forward to smooth gold production over the near term and to improve near-term cash flow without introducing operational risk. And I want to make 3 points very clear here. The first one is, the assessment shows that we can add 50,000 ounces of production into 2019 and 2020. And thus smooth the near-term gold production profile to an average of approximately 600,000 ounces per year without additional operational risk.

As well, we have included additional permitting flexibility but at a cost of deferring 150,000 ounces beyond 2023. So overall, we are successful in what we sought out to achieve in the initial review. Secondly, it is not the mine plan change that has increased cost, but rather a change in the near-term and longer-term assumptions as compared to the prior plan. And thirdly, following a number of discussions, I endorsed Frazer’s conclusion that the 2017 plan assumptions needed to be thoroughly reviewed. And I support both the conclusions that have been reached to date and the need to fully complete the work with the objective of releasing the final results in June of 2018.

Earlier I mentioned, we have added additional permitting flexibility. And this is to reflect the reality that we still do not have full alignment with Moose Cree. Simply said, we need a mine plan that reduces the risks associated with relying on obtaining required permits within 1 to three year time frame. Otherwise, we risk further changes to the mine plan in the event we are unsuccessful. As noted in the release, the north pit development has now been pushed out to 2026. And that previously was in 2019. And we have deferred having any impact on Walter Lake to 2026, previously 2021. And in today’s constantly evolving permitting environment, even with full alignment of our Aboriginal partners. And as an example, fisheries habitat compensation, which in our case, is approval to put waste truck into a creek is estimated to take three years. We do have strong support from the other three partners and good -- and very good alignment and with respect to Moose Cree, we have a high level of engagement without success and alignment to this point. We remain committed to progress towards obtaining that -- our provincial approval for the ESR that we filed January 2017. And before I turn the call over to Frazer, I simply want to add, we are moving forward with this revised plan, as reverting to the prior plan is no longer appropriate based mainly on the permitting risk.

So I’ll now pass the call over to Frazer to provide his views on the preliminary results.

Frazer Bourchier

Thank you, Paul. As I now provide a brief update on the current mine plan assessment, I’d first like to acknowledge that I realize these are not the 2018 life of mine plan preliminary financial results that were our initial objective. However, it was imperative that in the context of reviewing any optimized mine plan, we evaluate all the underlying assumptions. It became very clear to me that given where all aspects of the operation are presently at, that the prior assumptions around future anticipated costs and their associated reductions, however, reasonable, they appeared when made over a year ago are no longer supportable in both the expected rate of reduction and the quantum amount, the operating cost could be reduced by, as well as the anticipated amount of sustaining capital required. Despite historic improvements, Detour Lake mine needs to operate better and more consistently than it has to date. However, the additional fixes will take time to formulate and to implement over the next 12 to 18 months and for some, a longer time to fully evidence the plan positive impact now reflected in this upcoming 2018 life of mine plan, with progressive improvements still anticipated but over the next three to five years. As I see it, there are primarily three areas I have already embarked on with the development and early implementation of clear, accountable plans.

Number one, improve operating efficiency, that’s both increased availability and utilization for the mine fleet and for the fixed process plan; number two, a better use of and/or changes to the current operating maintenance and contractor management systems, processes and their respective monitoring and reporting; and number three, organizational structure capacity building. Be it injection of some additional experienced personnel in the key areas of our mining, process and maintenance production engines and some modifications and reporting relationships to ensure fully integrated and communicative operational interactions.

From the insights I have gained over the past few months, I determined that both operating cost, and capital cost assumptions needed to be adjusted while still targeting achievable, productivity improvement over the next three to four years but it’s somewhat more reasonable rates of progress. I still need some more time to further understand and gain a higher level of confidence in some of these cost areas before we issue the full detail of the life of mine plan and associated financial results in June.

As Paul noted, gold production will average annually around 600,000 ounces a year over the next five years, in fact even over the next decade. But for years 2019 and 2020, this means approximately 50,000 ounces more per year for each then shown in the previous 2017 life of mine plan. To accomplish that, the sequencing of mine phases have been altered somewhat and subdivided into smaller geographic areas but without introducing operational risk. The mining benches remained approximately 120 meters wide and there remained two access ramps for waste extraction at the top part of the pit. Overall, it is my strong opinion that there is no more operating risk with this plan versus the prior 2017 LOM plan.

As you will observe from the preliminary mine production numbers on our summary table at the second page of our press release, including technical parameters provided for the five year period, 2019 to '23, inclusive, these metrics are not materially different than in the prior 2017 life of mine plan over similar time frame. I’d say they’re all within 2% to 5%, be it for mining metrics, strip ratio, processing, feed grade, gold recovery, even total gold produced.

However, over the five year period from 2019 to 2023, preliminary results show an increase relative to the previous 2017 LOM over the same period of anywhere from 7% to 13% on total site costs per ounce sold. With an estimated potential reduction of up to 25% the amount of non-discounted pretax total side cash flows at $1,300 per ounce. And likewise, over the full life of mine, while the total production numbers again are similar to the previous plan, preliminary financial results show an increase of 8% to 14% possible on the total site cost per ounce sold with a similar range in reduction for the non-discounted pretax total site cash flows, also using $1,300 per ounce.

So the preliminary estimates our life of mine now at 5% in a range anywhere from CAD3.4 billion to CAD3.6 billion at $1,300 per ounce gold price. This draft revised plan requires changes to the mine sequencing which slightly impact production in 2018 and hence that’s part of the reason for the updated 2018 guidance. We have already started to focus on the south wall of the pit and total ore times mine in 2018 will now decrease from about 24 million to 19 million tonnes with any associated ore mill feed shortfall supplemented from the wrong stockpiles.

This revised mine plan clearly remains the most prudent, achievable and ideal mine development approach. Since, one, we are advancing ounces forward and that’s beneficial as it smooth the production profile and brings cash forward. Two, there is less permitting risk required in light of our ongoing first nation’s discussions. And three, operating risks are not increasing for the Detour Lake mine operation. I appreciate, an uptick could be left that I and we have become overly conservative with this draft revised 2018 mine plan or even become gun-shy based upon recent quarter 1 results. This is not true. This upcoming plan will not be a conservative plan and I can address that in the Q&A.

You will see in June, multiple plan future LOM productivity improvements when we issue the results. I intend a notable energy to be applied to succeed. Therefore, I need to clarify, that the assumptions used in this ongoing work for the revised mine plan are based on many different factors, including past performance, current trend metrics and their analysis, expected industry benchmarks under similar conditions and the current maturity of the operation. I am also in the process of completing an assessment of some current gaps with the development of clear plans with supporting personnel and systems with specific measurable objectives to further derisk the operation.

In summary, while the anticipated operating cost projections and their reductions as well as the future sustaining and project capital estimates need to be realistic will continuing to target unit cost reductions through increased productivity, Detour Lake remains a long-life asset with a large mineral reserve that reconciles well in a safe jurisdiction. It’s a well-capitalized asset especially in terms of mobile equipment, with some required capital additions to the process plan and further clarification around tales management area capital costs.

I am excited about the future, about the opportunity, and the collective rejuvenated energy from the team to move forward with the development, planning and implementation of various plans to ensure success, inspires me and I will be keen to update you on all quarterly calls going forward.

Paul, I turn the call back to you.

Paul Martin

Okay. Thanks, Frazer. So I think it’s best that we spend remaining time we have to open the line for questions. And we appreciate that given the preliminary nature of the mine assessment, there are likely to be many questions. However, I do need to emphasize that we have provided as much information as we are currently able to in the news release on where we are at now with the revised plan. We hope you can appreciate the difficulty we have in going beyond what is been publicly disclosed in the news release and that many questions will need to wait for the full details of the revised mine plan in June. And for example, we will not be responding to specific details such as any particular years other than 2018 until we complete the review.

So with that, operator, we’ll turn it over to you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Rahul Paul of Canaccord Genuity.

Rahul Paul

Paul, I know you mentioned, you didn’t want to provide a lot of granularity but are you able to tell us how much of the increase in cost was due to higher sustaining capital versus higher operating cost, because if I look over the life of mine, it looks like pretax free cash flow is down $800 million to $1.5 billion. Just wondering, if most of that is sustaining? Or if it’s operating cost?

Paul Martin

Well, I think that part of the evaluation is still underway. But I -- as far as we can go then it would be more related to operating cost than it would be to capital.

Rahul Paul

Okay. And then next question. How much cushion would you expect to have with respect to your covenants under the new plan, with your new RCF, correct me if I’m wrong, but I thought the plan was to keep prowling and forward every year so you always have four years ahead of you. Do you still think you can do that in light of revisions to the plan, have you spoken to the lending syndicate?

Paul Martin

Well the lending syndicate will be approached after this call, so we have not had any prediscussions. But similar we have to have context to the old situation, where ‘19 and ‘20 were quite skinny from a cash flow perspective. So we’ve actually improved that from a banking perspective. And yes, there is a provision to extend the revolver portion of the credit facility by 1 year. And that is the plan as to have those discussions with the banking syndicate this year. And with our net debt reducing all the time, I really don’t see any issues. But of course, we have to have those discussions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Cosmos Chiu of CIBC World Markets.

Cosmos Chiu

Maybe first of, in the Q1 we saw that there was a premature wearing down of the rope shovel’s structure, we’ve seen some issues with the conveyor belt. We’ve also seen some issues with the mantle and the concave for the crushers. I guess my question is from that perspective, if I take a step back, have you been pushing that equipment too hard? And if you’ve been pushing that equipment too hard, can you actually use the same equipment to get up to 126 million tonnes per annum in terms of mining rate and the 23 million tonnes per annum in terms of milling rate that you’re trying to get up to by 2021?

Frazer Bourchier

Cosmos, it’s Frazer. I’ll answer that. Let me divide that into two different areas, you’ve asked both about mobile fleet and about fixed plant. In terms of the mobile fleet, I would say we have nothing pushing that equipment too hard if anything. I think we all appreciate it’s not efficiently run, it’s where we expect to get the industry benchmark. However, I think the reasons were still under investigation in terms of the failure of the main rope shovel, which had the biggest impact is likely a shared accountability between ourselves and Caterpillar. This is about how we maintain and operate the equipment, not in terms of operating it too hard, just in terms of operating practices and maintenance practices, which are all under review right now, so that’s on that side. When we get to the fixed plant, the fixed plant, again, I would say, maybe an underestimation of how long it would take to fix completely the mantle issue. However, the plan is to go from what’s now 21 million tonnes to 23 million tonnes per annum in two, three years time, that’s not a significant increase. We think that’s manageable, but I’ve also allocated, and that will be shared in the upcoming plan, some additional capital, not a large amount, but some additional capital, I think is needed into the plan to ensure that we can maintain that.

Cosmos Chiu

For sure. And then I guess my second question is, again, taking a step back, a bird’s eye view here. And Frazer, you had talked about benchmarking. And one of the assets that Detour gets compared to quite a bit is Canadian Mallard, I know you’ve talked to some details on this call but it still surprises me how high the cost is for Detour? When you compare Detour to an asset like Canadian Mallard, I can’t believe they reported all-in sustaining cost of below $90 an ounce, yesterday. I just don’t understand why cost is still so high at Detour?

Frazer Bourchier

So -- look, as a fair comment. I guess, I’d summarize two things, not quite an apples-to-apples comparison Canadian Mallard, I think, is not a fly-in fly-out operation. That certainly on even-time rosters and conditions that cost and they have a different strip ratio than we do. So that certainly brings additional cost for us. However, that is not meant to deflect from the fact that we realize and appreciate that the current way we’re operating, as I’ve stated before, it’s just not at a level that we needed to be. So if our mining cost run around $3 a tonne, we think those should be able to get down to $2.50 a tonne, or likewise, our process cost run at $10.50 a tonne and this should get down to $8, $8.05 a tonne, that’s where we’re talking. You’ll see that detail, when we finalize it in the upcoming plan. And I’ve shared two or three areas, really where that’s all about in terms of our systems, processes, and people. So that’s where we’re moving on.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dan Rollins of RBC Capital Markets.

Dan Rollins

Paul, wondering if you could provide a little bit color on the ongoing discussions, engagement with the Moose Cree? I think at beginning of the year, you talked about potentially looking to have some type of initial agreement in place by year-end. Surprised to see the decision to defer the North pit for about five years. Have you seen stalling in the progress with your negotiations with the Moose Cree, and if so, what are the key items that need to be addressed to have them support the current environmental study report?

Paul Martin

That’s a very good question, Dan. And it’s one where I’m now getting gun-shy on trying to put projections on when we will get alignment. But first your comment about pushing out how far we push things out, those items get pushed out as to where they fit in the mine plan, that wasn’t explicit to -- that we needed five more years, that’s where they next fit and we have a lot of runway.

So what I would describe the relationship with Moose Cree, is we have a high level of engagement. So we’re engaging all the time on the environmental front, and that’s a big concern of theirs, ensuring that they understand that they have say in what we’re doing. And we are very close to finishing our revised closure plan, where we have agreed how we will address matters going forward with Moose Cree’s input, both from their team and from their consultants. So that has progressed very well on the HR front, things progressed very well and Moose Cree is our largest Aboriginal employment partner and we’re looking to continue to increasing that, particularly, with the closing of the Victor mine coming up, there’s an opportunity. And we have a program we’re working out with Moose Cree to see how many of those employees we can attract to Detour. They are used to capitalize, they are in the fly-in, fly-out situation right now.

Where we’re struggling with traction is to get across the gold line to open the agreement and that’s if you would call it a stumbling block, that’s the one. And it’s not because demands have been made, it’s just that Chief and Counsel are still going through their evaluation of what they feel is best for their community. And we’re still looking to have all of those discussions this year. But with the opportunity to push out the impact to certain of those pressure points and anytime we touch water, that is becoming an increasing issue. So the North pit involves -- there’s a creek that it impacts, it’s close to Walter Lake, the main pit does encroach and does [indiscernible] a portion of the Walter Lake, so it’s really getting to finality. So what we are going to continue to do is engage on a positive framework, we’re going to continue to do what we’re doing. And I think honestly, with this change, now the onus falls back on Chief and Council. They have just over two years of term left and they have to decide whether they wish to engage now as opposed to Detour pushing it. So I think it gives us an opportunity to change the discussion somewhat.

Dan Rollins

Okay, very helpful. I have some other questions so I would appreciate to call after if you can, but just one last one. Going back to what I inquired about on the Q4 conference call was the hedging aspect of the company. Obviously, there’s been a significant amount of free cash flow from the mine site taken out on this new mine plan relative to the old mine plan. We are in a fairly healthy Canadian dollar gold price environment. What is the company’s view on hedging going forward, at least for the next one to two years as you still go through period of fairly low free cash flow?

Paul Martin

I don’t think it’s changed, if any way, there is less need for it. The prior discussion was about the absolute weakness of 2019 and 2020. And we have improved those two years. So I don’t see why will we change our view, which was if the CAD dollar gold price were to go outside of ranges that it’s previously been at, sold at normally attractive price. I don’t think our position has been changed on hedging.

Operator

Our next question comes from Trevor Turnbull of Scotiabank Capital.

Trevor Turnbull

I just wanted to go back to a couple of things that were said. One, Frazer mentioned that the assumptions were valid at the time they were made a year ago with respect to the costs. And also I was noting that in the Q4 MD&A, that you would express operational confidence gained in 2017, which, kind of implies that there was really nothing negative from 2017 getting applied to the new costs or needed to be factored in. I guess my question is, what was missed in the assumptions a year ago that seemed valid at the time and yet became almost immediately obvious to Frazer after only a few months in the job?

Paul Martin

Okay. May be Trevor, I’ll make one comment on that and then pass it over to Frazer. One significant thing is, and we did gain operational confidence in 2017 achieving 100 million tonnes. What we didn’t [Indiscernible] production and the mining cost, right? So we’re applying incremental equipment without seeing cost reduction. So that would be one example, where focus on cost would revert to after the year-end. So that’s my one comment. So I’ll pass it over to Frazer.

Frazer Bourchier

Thanks, Trevor. So I think your question, yes, is about cost, not about production metrics, which when you buy more capital and you come up to maturity curve, you can operate more efficiently. And that’s still in the plan, and you will see it does not change much from the previous plan. But with respect to cost, I guess there are a few things. And I’m really talking about the next five year window on life of mine, I presume you’re not asking about 2018. The first is, if you just step back and you look historically despite the great improvement, be it mining, which has gone up by whatever 210,000 tonnes a year up to say 275 approaching 300, that’s a plus-30% increase in the last four years in production. If you look at the Canadian dollar, everything I quote here is Canadian dollars in mining cost. And we shared this on our website. It’s essentially stayed flat back even gone up $3 to $3.10.

So a part of it you expect your mining cost to go up somewhat as you get deeper in longer hauls you waste them. But with that increase even with the fixed variable component, you would have thought that the mining costs come down. So I want to make it clear that I have to balance that up and you will see the numbers when they come out that if we increase by another 20%, 25%, eventually get up to 330,000, 340,000 tonnes a day at mining or 126 million tonnes a year. That I am actually projecting cost to come down anywhere from 10% to 15%, 16%. So there and itself, I want to make it clear that this is not about cost going up. We see cost coming down. But for the last 4 years they’d been flat, the next four years I see them coming down. Just not at the same rate and maybe not to the same extent. So that’s the adjustment I’m referring to. And part of that is coming along what I call the maturity curve at the mine. The exact same logic holds on the milling side not quite to the same extent. I’ve been running the last four years, CAD10.50 down to about CAD10 a tonne and that’s based on a 15% improvement in the mill. And we see the mill improving another 10% in throughput up to 63,000 tonnes a day. And you’ll see cost projection that’ll range from anywhere from 10% to 20% down, not the flat to 5% down the last 4 years. So again, it’s a bit of a long way to answer your question, what’s new that’s been seen. I just think based on what we’ve done so far in my need to have clear plans to understand how we get from point A down to point B, and at a reasonable rate. I just don’t think, it was achievable but I’ve seen before but I’m putting in cost reductions in both areas.

Trevor Turnbull

So it sounds like it’s more just the timing to get to the same point, just how long it’s going to take to get there?

Frazer Bourchier

Well, it’s two things, it’s the timing and it doesn’t quite get down to the same point. But I need more time over the next six weeks to decide really what that point is, that’s why we’ve given a range and the exact timing. That’s why we’ve given a range, but correct.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Wolfson of Desjardin.

Josh Wolfson

It’s Josh here. I guess first question would be on the life of mine production or the reserves, can you guys clarify, if the update today factors in all the updated cost assumptions and I guess the reconciliation to the new block model or reserve?

Frazer Bourchier

Josh, it’s Frazer. The short answer is, yes, it does. The reserve has run at $1,000 gold. We feel quite confident in that reserve. Of course, we had it reviewed but that’s just good practice to have it reviewed externally every few years. And it continues to reconcile while in terms of gold ounces within 2% to 3% over the last four years. So as far as we’re concerned, while we will do that work, it’s all plans to be confirmatory and then just factored into our current life of mine plan.

Josh Wolfson

Okay so when the updated reserve comes out, is it fair to assume we’re not going to see material changes or any changes?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes, so the updated reserve that just came out that was just published whenever it was 1 month or two ago, that is the one that’s being used in this updated life of mine plan. I don’t expect to see there’s a fair margin on those reserves run at $1,000 gold. I don’t expect to see changes even with these somewhat reduced assume cost reductions.

Josh Wolfson

Okay, and then maybe just if you could review, and I know you had mentioned earlier, annual targets would not be outlined. But just getting a better understanding of what the required improvement is to the overall mining rate? And also the quantum of incremental capital is now required to achieve that?

Frazer Bourchier

Well, let me put it this way. I mean we had shown in the table roughly the improvements in terms of mining are going to be over the next four years, four or five years, there are going to be another 20%, 25% increase in mining rate. Another 10% increase in milling rates so those are factored in and we’re just about have that mailed down on the production metric side. With respect to cost, look, this is really -- yes, there is some additional capital I need to do more work on that so it’s work in progress, that’s not the driver of this operation.

This operation is not highly sensitive to capital. It is extremely sensitive to operating cost. If I have a difference of $0.10 a tonne in my mining cost, this is 2 billion tonnes of material that has to be moved over 23 years, that’s $200 million alone right there. If I adjust cost even, mine the mill for finite and F O 2 I can adjust that by $100 million. What I’m trying to share I mean there’s a plus and a minus to that. The plus is that’s why this is a low grade, high-volume deposit, that’s highly levered to the gold price. You have minor changes in operating cost, they can have positive or negative relative swings either way. So this is, let’s call it an 80-20 split, 80% is all about the operating cost, 20% about capital. So I don’t know, if that’s answered your question. But with respect to those operating costs, you will see, as I said in the earlier question, I’m assuming anywhere from 10% to 20% reductions over four years unlike the flat in both areas of mine and mill before with equivalent increases in production.

Paul Martin

And Josh, just so it’s clear, and I made the comment we’re not commenting on annual, we will be prepared, we will be providing granularity on the near-term years when we give the update in June.

Josh Wolfson

And I’m not sure if you’re able to answer this at the current time but I guess when you’re looking at what the potential final plan would be? Are you able to characterize what you think the greatest risks are to achievement of the new plan? Is it fair to say that even still achieving the expected cost reduction on the opening side, is a critical factor?

Frazer Bourchier

We will share those risks at that time, execution is usually always one of our biggest risk apart from the first nations that which we think we’ve highly derisked now in terms of buying ourselves a lot of runway. So -- but we’ll share that in June.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kerry Smith of Haywood Securities.

Kerry Smith

Just on the -- this lower frame -- most of my questions have been answered. But just this lower frame failure on the shovel, I’m just so shocked that happened, it’s a fairly new shovel, that’s a pretty extreme event to happen to a shovel. That suggest to me more sort of more operator error than maintenance issues. But just curious what your comments are, because that hardly ever happens?

Frazer Bourchier

Kerry, I’m going to be careful not to get into too much detail, but maybe I’ll summarize it like this. We actually planned to change the site frames out on those rope shovels, they’re all generation side frames, we are putting new generation side frames on them. However, and this gets down to both the type of frame, that Caterpillar provider and our ability to get better at predictive condition monitoring maintenance. The frame failing was one thing, but when the frame failed, it was quick and it actually propagated into the car body. So that ended up resulting in three things. The damage was more extensive, because of that inability to catch that. Number two, it was unplanned we planned to do a repair on this in Q3. When anything is unplanned, you end up being somewhat at the mercy of contractors to come in to fix it for you, you have to fly in parts. And third, you need contractors now to crush material ahead of time because you can’t see the mill at the same rate and crushing material, ore feed as opposed to planning in advance increases your contractor cost, so it has a domino effect. So this is all about getting better at predicting and when we have an incident like this. If there is a small silver lining in the shovel number 4, that had been planned for later in the year, well now that downtime is not in there. So that’s why we are reiterating our 2018 guidance.

Kerry Smith

Okay. And what about the other rope shovel then? When will that lower frame be repaired or, like, should we be concerned that this could happen on the other shovel?

Frazer Bourchier

That’s an excellent question, that’s already been addressed. Caterpillar in there, looking at it now, we don’t see that same issue, but we’re changing those side frames out as well. Right now it’s somewhere between Q2 and Q3.

Operator

Our next question comes from Anita Soni of Credit Suisse.

Anita Soni

I’m just curious, Frazer, I’m not sure if you mentioned it when Josh asked the question. But in terms of the reserve, have you taken a look at that in context of the higher cost and I just want to know how comfortable you are with the practice that Detour currently has of not using mining cost per tonne and estimating reserves?

Frazer Bourchier

Thanks, Anita. Yes. No, we’ve looked at that, I mean, we use as I said, two things. We have $1,000 gold price that we used for the reserves, that’s we think quite a healthy margin. We have a cut-off grade of 0.5 grams per tonne, that’s not going to materially change. Obviously when gold price fluctuates, we can adjust a little bit in terms of feeding slightly higher grade material and then maybe put some lower grade in. But we are feeling pretty confident in terms of this reserve from that aspect. It’s not as sensitive to cost on that side because of the assumptions we made on the reserve.

Anita Soni

But when you’re using that $1,000, there’s no inclusion of mining cost per tonne, the decision is that, why we have to mine it anyway, it’s either going to the mill or the waste pile, right? So as unit mining cost go up, it’s not really factoring into that lower $1,000 number, I mean have you taken a look at it from let’s include the mining cost per tonne, let’s look at our strip ratio, and then let’s look at the gold price and the CAD price, and reassess whether or not some of the stuff needs to come out?

Frazer Bourchier

Yes, so the mining cost per tonne is factored into that cut off grade that we use, that 0.5 grams per tonne, you’re right in the sense that you mine this pit, you have to take the material out anyway. So the decision becomes when the truck gets to the top of the pit, does it turn left? Or does it turn right? That’s always a decision that we can leave to ourselves to decide, whether it goes to the ROM in the primary crusher as opposed to a low-grade waste dump. But for now, we’ve run the sensitivities and there’s still a healthy margin there. So in our view, that’s not a risk in terms of the reserve in these costs. And again, I want to emphasize, Anita, this is not a situation when people are talking about cost going up, they’re going up relative to the view of reductions from the previous life of mine plan. And we just had a different...

Anita Soni

I get that. I mean, I think that’s been something that I’ve looked on and said that benchmarking to competitors and to performance to date the long-term cost number didn’t look like it was achievable to me. But...

Frazer Bourchier

Well, what I wanted to finish with that point is, even in a worst-case scenario that we didn’t get a single cost reduction and we continue to operate at the same, we’re still making money on that in fact, reserve and the cut-off grade assumptions. So what I’m saying is that margin is even there and how we operate now. So even if, one were skeptical and didn’t believe the future reductions in costs that we have planned, maybe at a lower rate not at the same amount, we still make money at the current rate.

Anita Soni

All right, well I’d like to sit down with you and go over that if you have a chance. I’ll take the questions offline after this.

Frazer Bourchier

Okay.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Parkin of National Bank.

Mike Parkin

Just with regards to the rope shovel. You had a frame failure, was that the same part of the equipment back a couple of years ago? Or was that a different part of the shovel?

Frazer Bourchier

Different shovel. That’s -- those are what we call our 6060s, they’re not the rope shovels, they are the -- if I -- and maybe I’ll defer to Paul because I wasn’t here for history. But that had to do with frames on our hydraulic both the diesel hydraulic shovels and 6060s, which are workhorses but they go at about half the workhorse rate that these 2 rope shovels have that we have.

Michael Parkin

Okay, it did seem though that the past failures have occurred in Q1, is it something that cold weather also impacts? Or is it just fluke that it’s been kind of same time of year in the past?

Frazer Bourchier

We’re still doing the full root-cause analysis. But my preliminary view is that it’s not because of cold weather, granted when we have an incident cold weather certainly makes it tougher and a bit longer in times -- in preparation time to fix the repair but not the cause of the repair -- cause of the damage.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Paul Martin, for any closing remarks.

Paul Martin

Well, as I said in my earlier remarks, management will be available for follow-up so people are well attuned at reaching out to us. And we appreciate everyone taking their time today. And have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today’s conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.