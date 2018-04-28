eBay: Time Is Running Out

Without any sweeping changes to its product that can bring in a bevy of new users, eBay may soon face declining y/y comps.

While eBay may appeal to a niche groups of users, it's completely dominated by Amazon in the U.S. and by Alibaba in China, the two most important markets.

Active buyers on the platform grew just 4% in the quarter, and GMV rose just 7% on a constant-currency basis.

Make no mistake: eBay (EBAY) is heading for near-certain wipeout in the not-too-distant future. The company's latest Q1 results reveal a platform that's struggling to be relevant to users and poor forward-looking guidance that indicates management's uncertainty about the future. eBay shares have lost about 5% since posting disappointing Q1 results, but the company still sports a hefty $40 billion market cap. Anyone who can remember the fallout of Yahoo only a few years ago will recognize how hard Internet giants can stumble when they fall out of favor.

Here's a chart from eBay's Q1 earnings deck that shows the "growth" in its trailing 12-month active buyers:

While eBay has undoubtedly played with the scaling of the above chart to make the growth seem more impressive, in reality, the company has been churning out low single-digit growth in its base of active buyers. In addition, the company is calling out headwinds in its core eBay Marketplace as well as Korea.

Amazon (AMZN), as we know, just raised the price of a Prime subscription to $119. Most Wall Street analysts are praising the move and saying consumers will pay the fee anyway. It costs nothing to use eBay as a buyer, yet eBay's active buyer pool absolutely pales in comparison to Amazon. There is no better indication that eBay's platform no longer jives with the modern consumer. Quasi-auction style or even clunky "Buy it Now" items are no longer the most convenient or most popular way to buy items on the Internet, outside of a few select niches.

Among technology stocks, eBay looks like one of the cheapest names at just 17x forward P/E and under 4x forward revenue - but for a company that's posting low single-digit growth, contracting profit margins, and has little hope of being relevant in five years, eBay is more of a value trap.

Continue to stay away from eBay - there are far better Internet and e-commerce stocks to invest in, such as Stitch Fix (SFIX), which also has undergone a recent correction.

Q1 download

Here's a look at eBay's first quarter results:

Revenues grew 12% y/y on an as-reported basis to $2.58 billion, missing analyst consensus of $2.57 billion by $10 million. Note, however, that eBay's revenue growth was helped by foreign currency fluctuations. On a constant-currency basis, revenues grew just 7%, equal the constant-currency growth that eBay saw last quarter.

Underpinning this sluggish growth, of course, is tepid performance in GMV (gross merchandise value), the measure of all goods bought and sold on the eBay platform and the No. 1 driver of its business, as eBay's transactional model generally takes a percentage slice from each transaction (for both the listing itself and the payment processing functions).

The chart below, taken from eBay's earnings deck, showcases its GMV over time:

Total GMV in the quarter was $23.6 billion, up 7% y/y. This isn't altogether bad, seeing as eBay suffered from low-single digit growth for most of last year. However, 7% growth is hardly anything to get too excited about. International GMV growth, one of eBay's largest growth drivers, also looks like it's hitting a small speed bump. eBay did announce an acquisition of Giosis' Japan business (Giosis is a Korean e-commerce company and a major player in Asian markets) that will help accelerate GMV growth in Japan, but until eBay can materialize promises into results, it's hard to see the company breaking from a trend of tepid GMV.

StubHub, also another eBay acquisition and up until recently a major contributor to GMV growth, contributed just $1 billion of GMV in the quarter (13% constant currency growth). eBay still relies heavily on its core Marketplace business to drive results, but looking at the low user growth and just 1% growth in sold items, it doesn't seem the product is capable of appealing to today's buyers.

eBay's widespread reputation for charging high seller fees also has alienated a large part of the supply side of eBay's marketplace. In today's environment, where the choices of venue for opening up an online store are all equally user-friendly (such as Amazon, or a Shopify (SHOP) store that sells primarily on Facebook (FB)), eBay also is losing sellers alongside a flat-growth buyer pool.

eBay's issues on the top line have cascaded down into pressure for the bottom line. eBay has increased its promotional spending to drive more buyers to the platform (with mixed results, it seems), as well as put more headcount into its product development staff. eBay is attempting to leverage AI technologies to improve the marketplace search functions on the site, but it's unclear whether this alone can bring back a swath of users. Total operating expenses rose to 51.1% of revenues, up 150bps y/y.

Pro forma operating margin in the quarter was 27.9%, down 100bps from 28.9% in 1Q17. Pro forma EPS of $0.53 barely eked out 9% growth over last year's $0.49, but that's largely a function of eBay's expanded stock buyback program over the past year. EPS was in-line with what Wall Street was expecting.

Also important to note: Though eBay blamed it primarily on the timing of tax payments, free cash flow also declined 25% y/y to just $337 million in the quarter, an FCF margin of 13% (versus 19% in 1Q17).

Guidance reveals shaky path forward

Where Wall Street really ripped into the company, however, was in its guidance ranges:

For the second quarter, analysts were expecting $2.68 billion in revenues (the high end of eBay's $2.64-$2.68 billion range) and $0.53 in EPS, above eBay's range of $0.50 to $0.52.

For the full year, analysts had penciled in $10.98 billion in revenues (essentially in-line with eBay's range, though the company does have a spotty track record for performing against its own targets) and $2.29 in EPS, the high end of eBay's range of $2.25-$2.30.

With the way GMV currently is trending, it seems eBay may have an even more difficult path forward. Acquisitions and buybacks can only help the optics for so long - the company does heavy $10.7 billion of cash on its balance sheet, but that's balanced by an almost equal ($9.2 billion) load of debt. Investments in product development are a good attempt at driving organic growth, but it's doubtful that eBay can return to double-digit user and GMV growth.

Key takeaways

It's now been more than 20 years since eBay opened its virtual doors, and the world has largely moved on. eBay's Q1 results reveal a company that's struggling to remain relevant and is having only modest success at growing its user base and GMV.

It's difficult to envision this company still being healthy in five years. eBay already has tried many different measures to revitalize itself, all to mixed results. I'd place my bets elsewhere.

