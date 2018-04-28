Fossil Group Shares Becoming A Gem To Institutional Investors?

The bottom finally may be at hand in the battered shares of Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL). Fossil’s Demand chart shows the first material signs of institutional buying in more than four years. The positive spike at 1 reveals institutional buying activity and the Demand lines (green lines) have halted their downward trajectory. The Demand chart of Fossil indicates that the stock supply overhang as a result of institutional selling has finally dissipated to offer a more favorable environment for investors.

Demand charts provide a real-time glimpse into the institutional activity behind share prices. These charts depict a visible representation of volume’s influence on share price to reveal the underlying supply and demand characteristics of stocks. Investors can directly correlate the movement of share price (dark line) against institutional activity represented by the Demand lines (green lines). Demand charts are created by an algorithmic process that analyzes changes in both volume and price based on supply and demand to generate the Demand lines. Given the rise in activity for Fossil, it appears that a more favorable institutional environment has been restored for investors.

The institutional return in Fossil shares is based on two primary factors. First, the company’s market leadership position in the traditional watch market is expected to enable a return to growth as Fossil increasingly shifts to smartwatches in an expanding wearables market. Industry estimates for the wearables market forecast rapid growth from $17 billion in 2017 to more than $25 billion by 2019. Second, improving operating margins based on cost savings from the company’s New World initiative and closure of underperforming store locations are expected despite revenue contraction in FY18.

Recent institutional buying is based on expectations that the company’s 2018 revenue guide of down 6 to 14 percent is conservative. This is predicated on better than expected 4Q17 growth in the wearables market alongside market leading share in watches. Fossil’s wearables revenue grew to $300 million in 2017, up nearly 100% from 2016, but still accounts for only a fraction of the company’s total $2.20 billion FY17 watch revenue footprint. Fossil’s aggressive smartwatch rollout strategy in 2018 is anticipated to convert a growing percentage of its traditional watch business to wearables alongside an expanding wearable market growth rate. Emergence of Fossil’s e-commerce presence, up 31% y-o-y and representing 17% of overall sales in FY17, is viewed as an incremental positive.

Underpinning expectations for an increase in Fossil’s share price is expansion of operating margins driven through cost savings. The company’s New World initiative is guided to represent $200 million in cost savings through 2019, including the closure of 60 store locations in 2018. Based on the upper range of FY18 revenue and gross margin guidance, incremental 2018 New World initiative savings, annual stock-based comp of $30 million, and more favorable tax rate, institutional investors anticipate FY18 adjusted earnings potential of $0.35 to $0.50 per share. Street estimates currently target FY18 EPS of $0.06. This upside would represent a significant forward catalyst to Fossil’s share price.

Conclusion

The Demand chart of Fossil Group indicates a bottom has been reached in the stock along with a more favorable institutional environment for investors over the coming quarters. Institutional investors are positioning for the company’s guidance to be conservative and geared to “beat and raise” as results improve sequentially from an anticipated low point in Q1 of 2018. The shift in demand line trajectory in February reveals the return of institutional buyers and provides the most compelling evidence to date of institutional support for the stock. This buying appears to be based on improving fundamentals and that the worst is likely over for Fossil.

