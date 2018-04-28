Why I'm Long HCA Holdings

If the company continues on its current path then shareholders will be rewarded with significantly above average returns.

HCA Holdings (HCA) is a long position that I hold in my personal portfolio. This article discusses the reasons I like the stock.

The stock appeared in my value model which ranks it in the cheapest 5% and frankly I wish I noticed it earlier. As the chart shows, the stock could have been bought at even better prices for the last two years and only just recently made a new two-year high. Longer-term investors will like the fundamentals, price, and uptrend, while shorter-term investors will like the potential support (red dotted line) which may present a setup for them.

The Beauty of HCA

HCA operates 179 hospitals and 120 freestanding surgery centers. The Frist family owns around 17% of the company and started the company from one hospital in 1968.

As shown in the tables below from Bloomberg, the company controls the most hospitals and beds from the groups listed. It is estimated that roughly 5% of U.S. healthcare patients are serviced by HCA. The company accounts for 5% of total hospital spending, according to Morningstar.

The company mostly receives payments from the government (Medicare, Medicaid) and from private insurance with uninsured patients accounting for 8%. For the benefit of non-U.S. readers: Medicare provides certain hospital/medical insurance benefits mostly to persons aged 65-plus while Medicaid provides hospital/medical benefits to individuals who can't afford healthcare. (Source: Company 10-K)

According to Morningstar, "hospitals generally service these patients (Medicare, Medicaid) at a loss (thus) making commercially insured patients the primary driver of industry profits." The American Hospital Association (AHA) estimates that over the last two decades, on average 25% of hospitals operate with a negative margin. So while there's always the risk that the government/states try to reduce the expenditures of these programs, it would be difficult considering the state of many hospitals. According to a study, Medicare payment rates for inpatient care were 47% lower than private insurers. So maintaining the current mix or tilting it further toward private insurance is important to HCA's profitability.

This though is not too hard for the company due to its strategy of dominating the area where its facilities are located. HCA market share ranks first or second in the majority of its markets. (Source: Company Investor Relations)

An example given by the company is Nashville were it has a 34% market share. In that area the company services patients via 120 access points. It would be tough for any private insurer not to include the company in its network.

HCA has a presence in 16 of the top 25 cities with the strongest economic health. And according to the company, 70.2% of HCA hospitals received a grade of A or B (based on Leapfrog quality ratings) vs. 55.9% of non-HCA hospitals.

The company's revenue increased at 5.7% annually over the past five years from $33bn in 2012 to $44bn in 2017 while EBITDA has rose in line at 6.4% to $8.2bn. As the chart shows below, both items have not had a down year over this period. Management stated that "2017 was the 10th consecutive year of same-facilities admissions and adjusted admissions growth for the company."

As shown in the table below, the company has steady growth and high margins. HCA has double-digit operating margins vs. competitors that operate at single digits.

The company has generated significant cash flow which has been used for capex, acquisitions, share repurchases and dividends. This is another reason I like this company so much. It generates significant cash which gives it a lot of flexibility. It has been able to grow both organically and via acquisitions without raising debt significantly. Many companies run negative cash flows when adjusting for acquisitions in an effort to buy growth. Usually, this growth not only consumes cash but also is allocated at rates below the cost of capital. Not HCA. The company's debt to EBITDA is 4x while the Piotroski score is 6 (7/8 in 2013-16). The company has been buying back stock which has resulted in a -4.1% annual drop in the diluted number of shares from 459.4 million in 2012 to 372.2 million in 2017.

The company has issued guidance for 2018 that includes revenue of $45-46bn, EBITDA of $8.45-8.75bn, EPS of $8.5-9.0, and CAPEX of around $3.5bn. The company also announced a planned three-year increase in capex to around $10.5bn (vs last three years $8.2bn) to pursue growth opportunities. Investments will be made to improve and add facilities, capacity, enhance technology and invest in the workforce via education programs, tuition reimbursement, scholarship programs and expanded family leave.

So what we have is a company that:

Is growing

Generates significant cash flows

Has a moat. Its HCA scale/market share gives it the power to negotiate better prices thus keeping costs lower while providing a high barrier to entry.

Is recession resistant. In 2008, revenue grew from $6.9bn to $7.3bn while operating income before provisions grew from $2.0bn to $2.1bn.

Valuation

Competition including Lifepoint Health (LPNT), Community Health (CYH), Quorum Health (QHC), Tenet (THC) and Universal Health (UHS) trade as a group at an average EV/EBITDA of 8.2x. HCA trades at 7.9x EBITDA (mid guidance). But in my opinion, should trade at a premium to the group at the very least. Other HCA multiples are 11x P/E, and 0.7x sales. At a 9.5x EV/EBITDA multiple the stock is worth 20% more (or around $115). Analysts have a $112 target which is conservative in my opinion for this company.

Management has stated that they can grow EBITDA 4-6% which is in line with historical figures. They have repurchased around 25m shares in 2017 or around 7% of outstanding shares since the beginning of 2017 while acquiring eight hospitals. So if we assume that in three years shares outstanding are 15% lower (5% a year buyback), debt/EBITDA remains at 4x, and allowing for some debt-financed growth, EBITDA grows at 5% a year, and the company trades at EV/EBITDA of 9.5x, then the shares will trade at $183 (or around twice the current value). If there's a smaller buyback of a total of 10% while debt remains the same, EBITDA misses growth targets and grows at only 3% a year and EV/EBITDA is only 8x then the stock will trade at $129. This last scenario results in only a 10% annual return.

Conclusion

Both utilities and the S&P 500 trade at higher multiples than HCA. The company is recession resistant with a high barrier to entry for any competitor due to market share (build/business capex in area of focus, cost advantage). Its profitability allows it flexibility in capital deployment which allows it to grow, pay dividends, do buybacks or reduce debt. And lastly, the company plans to continue growing while the stock trades cheaply based on its fundamentals to both the industry and the market.

