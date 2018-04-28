Micron Technology Keeps Rolling With The Punches Despite Headwinds

Micron Technology continues to advance on its competitors with strong financials and technology.

Last week after the market close, a class-action lawsuit was filed in California against Micron Technology, Samsung Electronics, and SK Hynix.

The top three memory manufacturers, Micron Technology (MU), Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix, all reported excellent quarterly results in the past month. Just when you think the stock prices would resume their meteoric rise, the industry was hit with two significantly bad reports:

The downgrade of MU by UBS

UBS initiated Micron with a Sell rating and $35 price target, a 34% downside to yesterday’s close. Analyst Timothy Arcuri sees a deceleration in bit supply and cost declines for DRAM against higher capital expenditures and thinks Micron will migrate to 96 layer in NAND, which is a wise move in the long term but adds to the risk of a near-term gate on bit supply growth in the next two years. Arcuri said Micron is likely two quarters away from “significant estimate cuts” as a “wave of DRAM supply” comes closer. UBS estimated around 170K wafer starts per month within the next two years, which could drive an over 50% decline in DRAM ASPs across six to seven quarters beginning in 2H18. A class action lawsuit was filed on Friday, April 27, in US District Court for the Northern District of California by attorneys at the law firm of Hagens Berman, vs. world's top three DRAM manufacturers, Samsung, Hynix and Micron. The class actions suit is being filed on behalf of US consumers of smartphones and personal computing products during the years of 2016 and 2017. The suit cites independent investigation by Hagens Berman antitrust attorneys that claims it discovered that these major DRAM manufacturers colluded on limiting the supply of various DRAM products in the marketplace, thereby driving up prices on this specific memory type. DRAM is employed in just about any consumer or industrial device with a computing platform of any sort on board, from laptop and desktops computers, to smartphones and many other types of electronics.

Let’s take the second item first. Interestingly, six weeks before this lawsuit came out, in my March 7, 2018 Seeking Alpha article entitled “Lam Research Rises In Semiconductor Etch Sector On Heels Of 3D NAND Memory,” I essentially said the same thing in a comment:

“The memory segment is a different beast, because they are like the OPEC countries. Three DRAM companies control the market and they manipulated the market several years ago driving competitors out and trying to keep the Chinese out. This past year they increased prices while in 2016 didn't build a plant. Usually the cyclical nature of the industry involves competitors competing against each other. They build plants to increase capacity. Typically they don't coordinate with competitors because they don't want them to know what they are doing. So there will be capacity built by more or all of them to be competitive. Since there's more capacity built there's an overshoot and the economy needs to catch up to the supply. That is not the case with memory. They are all recognizing that by doing nothing (building plants) ASPs increase, and when the ASP increase slows because of increased bit supply (not wafer supply), they raise prices."

Back to item 1 - Arcuri basically said the cyclical boom in the semiconductor business may be coming to an end.

OK, I don’t want to gloat, but Back on February 20, 2018, two weeks before the UBS downgrade, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “5 Warning Signs The Memory Super Cycle Is Ending.”

Of course, any negative news about MU and the longs get belligerent, so I’m going to give positive news to illustrate I have nothing against the company. I’m just presenting facts for investors and traders to digest, but unfortunately they would rather regurgitate my analysis that's in advance of what those analysts who really move the market say. For example, way back on May 16, 2016, I wrote a Seeking Alpha article entitled “A Shortage Of NAND Flash Memory Is Coming Soon - What Caused It And What Will Be Its Impact.” That was when MU was trading at $10 a share.

In this article, I want to present my quarterly analysis, comparing the financial and technical data on MU, SSNLF, and SK Hynix.

Chart 1 presents DRAM revenue data in graphical form. Micron made significant gains in revenues, growing 15% QoQ while SK Hynix and SSNLF rose 2% and 4%, respectively.

SK Hynix is having trouble meeting orders. Since sales volume contracted QoQ due to sluggish demand for mobile-use chips, and a dramatic increase in production volume will negatively weigh on prices in 2Q, impacting supply-demand dynamics. Server DRAM demand remains robust, but overall DRAM demand fell short of expectations on sluggish smartphone demand and slowing DRAM content growth due to rising prices.

Chart 1

Chart 2 presents NAND revenue data in graphical form. Micron revenues dropped 3% QoQ while SK Hynix and SSNLF dropped 14% and 6%, respectively.

Chart 2

Chart 3 shows that MU gained significantly in DRAM bit shipments over SK Hynix and SSNLF. MU recently unveiled a new investment plan that will raise its bit-based market share, not for wafers, limiting capacity expansion but outpace rivals in terms of technology migration.

SSNlF is increasing production capacity of 1x nm products this year, but capacity expansion alone (limited technology migration), should have limited effects. The firm will probably only gain a few points in market share with DRAM shipments from its Pyeongtaek plant.

Chart 3

Chart 4 shows that MU is increasing growth in NAND bit shipments ahead of SK Hynix and SSNLF.

Micron, which already operates two 300-mm 3D NAND plants in Singapore called Fab 10N and Fab 10X, broke ground on a new plant in early April. These fabs currently produce the lion’s share of Micron’s NAND flash memory. The new fab represents the third phase of Micron’s Fab 10 expansion and will be located adjacent to the existing complexes.

SK Hynix previously had a NAND bit growth target of 60%, which was subsequently cut to the mid-40% range. The company has struggled to improve production yields for 72-layer chips and win client approval for enterprise SSD.

SSNLF has increased efforts to begin production of 92-layer semiconductors, but is having difficulty ramping up production as it strives to make its state-of-the-art products

Chart 4

Chart 5 shows that MU’s operating profit margin improved compared to SK Hynix for DRAMs.

Chart 5

Chart 6 shows the same improvement for NAND.

Chart 6

For DRAM, price gains should slow, but ASP should rise steadily in 2Q18.

Chart 7

For NAND, price declines should accelerate as more chipmakers ramp up mass production of 64- and 72-layer products in 2Q18. While NAND demand should recover partially as prices fall, the price erosion should extend through 2H18. Nevertheless, any NAND price declines should be driven by NAND content growth, not supply-demand imbalance.

Chart 8

Investor Takeaway

The stock price of Micron Technology was severely impacted this past month from a downgrade by UBS. A class action lawsuit against the company and its two DRAM competitors should further impact stock prices.

In the past year, stock prices of memory companies have moved in tandem as the sector grew 60.1% in CY2017. Thus, strong earnings reported by Samsung Electronics were interpreted as a positive for its competitors.

CY 2018 will be different. Revenues of memory devices are forecast to grow only 9.3%, according to WSTS, the industry consortium. And so, investors and traders need to recognize that the memory market is competitive. Slower growth in revenues, tied to slower growth in average selling prices of the chips, will make the industry more competitive, and investors and traders must now look at the financial and technology advances of individual competitors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.