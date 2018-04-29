Weatherford's Debt Remains Untenable

Weatherford International (WFT) reported Q1 2018 revenue of $1.42 billion and EPS of -$0.19. The company missed on revenue by $40 million. The stock finished up 7% post earnings. I had the following takeaways on the quarter:

North America Held Up



The OPEC supply cut has helped drive brent oil prices into the $60 to $70 range. Oil prices above $50 are high enough for shale oil plays to make money. As E&P in the oil patch has picked up, it has inured to the benefit of oil services firms like Weatherford. Some have predicted the white hot North America land drilling segment would cool. However, the U.S. rig count for the week ended April 20th at 1,103, up by double-digits Y/Y. In Weatherford's case it may not matter if it cools - it simply needs to hold up.

In Q1 2018 the company generated revenue of $1.4 billion, down 4% Q/Q. Weatherford is known for its out-sized exposure to North America land drilling. Revenue from the Western Hemisphere (including North America) was flat, while revenue from the Eastern Hemisphere fell 9%.

The Western Hemisphere was negatively impacted by the year-end product sales of pumping units in the U.S. and the Q4 sale of pressure pumping and pump-down perforating assets to Schlumberger (SLB). There was higher integrated project activity in Mexico and drilling services in Argentina. According to the company lower revenue in Venezuela was due to an accounting change. However, Latin America was not as hard hit as I expected. Schlumberger experienced a 16% decline in revenue from the region and Halliburton (HAL) experienced a 25% decline.

The sequential decline in the Eastern Hemisphere was driven seasonally lower drilling activity in the North Sea and Russia, and lower activity levels in West Africa and Asia as offshore markets were subdued.

EBITDA Margins

Drilling activity was elevated enough for Weatherford to keep revenue and cash flow going. During the quarter the company's EBITDA margins improved due to cost cutting activities. Weatherford reported EBITDA of $151 million, more than double the $70 million it reported in Q4 2017. Its EBITDA margin was 11%, up from 5% in Q4.

The company realized $27 million of $100 million in recurring cost savings on an annualized basis. Weatherford achieved 10% of its goal of $1 billion in run-rate profitability improvements by year-end 2019. The company has reduced head count by 10,000 over the past few years and CEO Mark Mcollum expects more head count reductions ahead. These gains could be predicated on Weatherford's revenue base not shrinking. If revenue declines then certain efficiency gains may not be achieved.

Liquidity

Another key measure for Weatherford is its level of liquidity. Net cash used in operating activities was $185 million, driven by cash payments of $174 million for interest expense and $26 million of severance and restructuring costs. Net free cash flow during the quarter was negative $211 million, including capital expenditures of $38 million and net asset sales of $12 million. The company ended the quarter with cash of $459 million, down from $613 million at Q4 2017.

At this juncture Weatherford simply has too much debt. Its $174 million in cash interest expense exceeds its $70 million in EBITDA. Its $7.8 billion debt load is about 18x run-rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized) and remains untenable. Weatherford completed the $430 million sale of pressure pumping assets to Schlumberger. It is in the market to sell 110 drilling rigs, and has two other projects that could bring in $500 million in proceeds. Asset sales are a quick way to reduce debt, but the company will have to forego future earnings from the divested assets. For now it has enough liquidity to last several more quarters.

Conclusion

As long as oil prices remain high Weatherford can keep cutting costs and rightsizing its operations. However, its high debt load remains untenable. WFT remains a sell.

