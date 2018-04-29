Baidu: Future Looks Bright

On Wednesday Baidu (BIDU) released its 2018 Q1 earnings, and investors are pleased to say the least. The stock was immediately rewarded after hours, but at the time of this writing, we are not sure if the jump will stick.

On Tuesday, BIDU ended at $238.69, up ~3% for the day. The stock shot up as high as $253.99 before settling down to the $250 range, up ~5% from Tuesday's close.

This earnings call put investor worries at bay, at least for now. The uncertainty was evident in the massive price fluctuations seen over the last quarter in the stock.

Earnings Report

The company reported total revenues of RMB 20.9 billion ($3.33 billion), beating expectations by $140 mil and up 24% y/y. The revenue breakout was as follows:

Marketing Revenue - RMB 17.2 billion ($2.74 billion); up 23% y/y

Other - RMB 3.7 bil ($0.58 bil); up 71% y/y

The reliance upon marketing as the main source of revenue is still high, but it is decreasing. In 2017 Q1, marketing revenue represented 87% of totals. This decreased to 82% in 2018 Q1.

The company managed to shatter expectations on earnings, reporting EPS of $2.60, beating expectations by $0.96. This equates to $1.1 bil in net-income, representing a 33% net margin. This included "...fair value gains of private company investments in accordance with the new financial instruments...". 2017 Q1 saw net-income of $0.28 bil with a net margin of 10%. What caused this massive change?

Baidu was able to keep the growth of their costs minimal while seeing exponential revenue and income growth. For example, the combination of traffic acquisition costs and bandwidth costs were $595 million, or 17% of revenues. A year ago this was over 20% of revenues.

The company really shined when it came to operating income and costs. Income was up 128% y/y. Cost of revenues decreased 7% y/y.

Promising Projects

DuerOS

The company's artificial intelligence platform is beginning to show widespread integration and adoption across competitors and the country. The system is being integrated into televisions, smartspeakers, and smarthomes, among other devices. The company formed partnerships with at least five different companies over the quarter to integrate its AI system into their products. Consumers are adopting this platform as well. Reportedly, a smart speaker ("Xiadou @ Home") that integrated DuerOS sold 10,000 units in the first minute of availability.

Apollo

Baidu's self-driving, autonomous vehicle platform, Apollo, also is showing acceptance within the country and is evolving powerfully. The platform is the first to receive open road licenses inside Beijing and other Chinese cities. The platform just passed its one-year anniversary and already formed partnerships for the platform to be in production by 2020. Apollo Level 3 will be in production by 2020 with two Chinese auto manufacturers (BYD (OTCPK:BYDDY) and Sokon). Sokon also stated that Level 4 will be in production by 2021.

iQiyi

iQiyi (IQ) IPO'd within the quarter and managed to show strong growth for its first earnings call. Baidu is the majority shareholder of iQiyi with ~60% ownership. iQiyi saw revenue of RMB 4.9 billion ($0.77 billion), a 57% increase y/y. IQ represented roughly a quarter (23%) of Baidu's total revenues. The company also showed improvement in operating margin and EBITDA margin. Operating costs actually increased due to content acquisition costs, but the margin improved 12 percentage points to (22%) y/y. The same goes for EBITDA, which was about RMB 100 million less y/y. However, the margin increased 9 percentage points to 19%.

Conclusion

Reporting a strong quarter, along with increased Q2 guidance, puts investor worry at bay. Baidu is a market leader inside China and continues to show incredible growth. This indicates that the company is continuing to produce products and services that are quick and eager to be adopted. With not only revenues growing, but earnings growing quicker than expected, the company is scaling efficiently and investors would be naive to swipe this company under the rug.

