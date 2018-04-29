Heron Therapeutics: Clear Path To Approval For HTX-011

There could be upside to CINV franchise long-term sales expectations after recent changes in the competitive landscape.

The results were superior to both bupivacaine and placebo and support an opioid-sparing claim.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) announced positive phase 3 results of HTX-011 in March. The results very much repeated the results we’ve seen in previous phase 2 studies and demonstrate HTX-011’s superior efficacy to both placebo and bupivacaine, the current standard of care. I am very pleased with the results as they support my bullish thesis on HTX-011 and Heron and am increasing my price target to $35 from $28. Heron has delivered solid gains since it was added to our Growth Stock Forum model portfolio around $13 per share in early 2017 and is now one of the portfolio's largest holdings.

Source: Stockcharts.com

HTX-011 results – the best outcome we could have expected

I won’t go over the many slides the company posted in its presentation last month but will cover what I think are the most important data points.

1. HTX-011 met the primary endpoint in both phase 3 studies (bunionectomy and hernia repair) – pain intensity measured by the Area Under the Curve (“AUC”) score from 0 to 72 hours post-surgery compared to placebo. We saw 27% and 23% reductions in bunionectomy and hernia repair respectively.

2. HTX-011 met all the secondary endpoints:

- AUC 0-72 of pain intensity compared to bupivacaine solution – 18% and 21% reductions respectively in bunionectomy and hernia repair respectively.

- The total amount of opioid rescue medication consumption compared to placebo through 72 hours after surgery – 37% and 38% fewer opioids in bunionectomy and hernia repair respectively.

- The proportion of patients who received no opioid rescue medication after surgery compared to bupivacaine solution – 29%, 11% and 2% for HTX-011, bupivacaine, and placebo respectively in bunionectomy and 51%, 40% and 22% respectively for HTX-011, bupivacaine, and placebo respectively in hernia repair.

- The total opioid consumption through 72 hours after surgery compared to bupivacaine – 25% reduction in both studies.

3. Better efficacy was demonstrated with a similar or better safety profile than placebo and bupivacaine. Adverse event rates were similar to bupivacaine and placebo, but patients receiving HTX-011 had fewer opioid-related adverse events: nausea, vomiting, pruritus, and constipation.

The company believes the data supports a broad label for local administration as well as the opioid-sparing claim for HTX-011. Getting a broad label and an opioid-sparing claim would put HTX-011 in a better position compared to Pacira's (PCRX) - Exparel does not have an opioid-sparing claim in its label, but it is now approved for nerve block and the label does contain the reduction in opioid use compared to placebo. Growth Stock Forum subscribers have a more detailed overview of the potential competitive positions of Exparel and HTX-011 in an extended version of this article and in a separate focus article (subscriber-only) on Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

In any event, I think the market is large enough for both Exparel and HTX-011 and I believe the market will actually expand with HTX-011’s entry. This is a $7-8 billion market in the United States alone. Bupivacaine and opioids are actually the competitors to both products. I think it’s more important for HTX-011 to take market share from bupivacaine and opioids than it is to take Exparel’s sub-3% total market share, as is for Exparel to increase its share of the market.

Source: Heron presentation

Valuation update

As mentioned above, I think that HTX-011’s phase 3 results support the bullish thesis for this product. I am tightening my 2024 net sales estimate range from $600 to $1 billion to an $800 million to $1 billion range. I am also increasing the probability of approval from 60% to 90%. These two changes increase my valuation of HTX-011 to $21 per share at the low end of the estimate range (model available to subscribers). My new conservative price target is now $35, with $14 assigned to the CINV franchise.

My valuation for both the CINV franchise and HTX-011 include just the U.S. market. Ex-U.S. markets represent upside to my thesis. The ex-U.S. opportunity for HTX-011 is significant in terms of addressable procedures but I think we have to assume lower pricing compared to the U.S. I estimate the potential in the big six ex-U.S. markets (shown below) to be approximately 20-25% of the U.S. market opportunity. Heron is likely to partner HTX-011 outside of the U.S. which should result in upfront, regulatory and sales-based milestones and royalties on net sales.

Source: Heron presentation

Upside to CINV franchise long-term expectations?

Tesaro (TSRO) has decided to stop promoting Varubi IV (a competitor to Heron's Cinvanti) just a few months after its launch due to reports of anaphylaxis, anaphylactic shock and other serious hypersensitivity reactions in the post-marketing setting, some requiring hospitalizations. This effectively leaves Heron and Merck as the only two companies actively promoting NK1 receptor antagonists. As a reminder, Cinvanti is deemed to be safer than Emend IV as it does not contain a synthetic surfactant polysorbate 80. Heron has demonstrated Cinvanti’s bioequivalence to Emend IV and fewer adverse events.

So, Cinvanti theoretically has lower infusion site reaction risk compared to Emend IV, and the NK1 market in the U.S. is underpenetrated, particularly in the MEC setting (moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy), despite NCCN's category 1 recommendation.

Source: Heron presentation

Based on the changes in the competitive landscape, I think there could be upside to peak sales estimates for the CINV franchise, and particularly for Cinvanti given Tesaro’s decision to stop promoting Varubi IV. However, I will remain conservative as I want to see how Cinvanti performs in the following quarters. CEO Quart did mention a few weeks ago that Varubi IV’s safety problems have slowed down Cinvanti’s uptake as customers became very careful after seeing Varubi IV's safety issues. But as they gain experience and see that Cinvanti is as safe as Emend IV (and most likely safer), I think adoption should accelerate.

Moving on to Sustol. Its performance has been strong since launch and 2017 sales came in at $31 million, exceeding Heron’s initial guidance range of $15-25 million and the updated guidance range of $25-30 million.

Heron is still waiting to see the impact of the launch of generic Aloxi (Teva launched generic Aloxi a month ago) and it should impact Sustol’s uptake as some customers will take advantage of the arbitration period once Aloxi goes generic.

As described previously, the arbitration period should last approximately two quarters and could temporarily impact Sustol’s sales. This could be the reason for Heron providing conservative 2018 net sales guidance for the CINV franchise - $60-70 million net sales.

Heron has executed Sustol’s launch quite well and I think Cinvanti should do at least as well as Sustol. There are three main reasons for that:

Heron’s sales force has established a foothold in the marketplace which should make selling Cinvanti easier than starting from scratch with Sustol.



Heron is now in a unique position to offer combined contracts for Sustol and Cinvanti.

The market dynamics in the NK1 market are straightforward and unaffected by customers waiting for the arbitration period which was and still is the case with Sustol.

I believe CINV sales in 2018 will exceed the high end of the company’s guidance range. We should have more insight into this year’s growth prospects when Heron reports first quarter results as we should see whether Sustol’s growth has continued in 2018 and how Cinvanti’s uptake looks like.

Financial review

Heron ended 2017 with $172.4 million in cash and equivalents and had $41.8 million in accounts receivable. The very high receivables reflect Sustol’s lack of a permanent J-code in 2017 (it has one as of January 1, 2018) and Heron providing extended payment options to its customers. The company expects to collect the majority of these receivables in 2018.

The company also conducted a secondary offering in late March and raised approximately $169 million in net proceeds. The cash raised along with the existing cash balance, accounts receivable and growing CINV franchise sales should be enough to fund the company for at least the next two years and if HTX-011 is approved, the cash on hand may be enough for Heron to get to cash flow positive status.

Conclusion

I remain bullish on Heron after the positive phase 3 results of HTX-011, which provide clinical de-risking for this candidate. I am increasing my price target to $35. Below are the expected milestones and potential catalysts:

Results from two nerve block trials of HTX-011 in late Q2 2018.

Quarterly net sales updates on Cinvanti and Sustol.

NDA submission for HTX-011 in 2H 2018.

FDA approval for HTX-011 in mid-2019.

Ex-U.S. partnership announcements for Cinvanti and/or HTX-011.

Main risks to the thesis include the CINV franchise sales not growing as expected, regulatory and commercial risks for HTX-011 and the company needing to raise more cash as a result.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HRTX, PCRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects the author's personal opinion and should not be regarded as a buy or sell recommendation or investment advice in any way.