Graphite Miners News For The Month Of April 2018

Welcome to the April edition of the graphite miners news. This month's highlight was the official opening of Syrah Resources Balama Graphite operation in Mozambique.

Graphite spot and contract price news

During April China graphite flake-194 EXW spot prices were down 0.16%, and are up 4.67% over the past year.

Source: Northern Graphite (early 2018)

Northern Graphite quotes (early 2018) - "Graphite prices are up 25 to 30 per cent in the last couple months due to an improving steel industry, environmental related production problems in China and continued strong demand growth from the lithium ion battery industry. While still early, this is the first real sign that battery demand is finally doing for graphite prices what it has already done for lithium and cobalt...... Batteries are now approximately 25 per cent of the market and are growing rapidly."

Natural graphite price history

Source: Northern Graphite website

In my January 30 Trend Investing Interview with Benchmark Minerals Simon Moores he said about graphite:

Spherical graphite anode plants, predominately based in China, were traditionally 5-10,000 tpa but now we are tacking four megafactories are looking to produce 60,000 to 100,000 tpa from 2020 onwards. This will have a significant impact on the precursor markets of flake and synthetic graphite. On the flake graphite side, a fall in output from China together with a rebound in demand from steel (refractories and recarburizer) and lithium ion batteries has pushed prices up. Our flake graphite prices index is up 25% y-o-y. The timing is good for the opening of what will be the world’s largest flake graphite mine operated by Syrah Resources in Mozambique. The ramp up of this mine will have the most significant impact on the global graphite market in many years.

Graphite demand v supply

Demand

China steel industry demand is a significant factor.

EV led lithium ion battery demand is strong and growing as evidenced by four new anode megafactories with 360,000 tpa capacity set to come online by 2020 (a tripling of current capacity).

Supply

China dominates graphite supply.

New supply is coming on from Syrah Resources; where there is some industry concern they may oversupply the market.

Graphite market news

On April 19, 2018 Investing News reported: "According to a report from the US Geological Survey, graphite mining in the US has long since stagnated. In fact, the metal has not been mined in the country since 1990, when United Minerals suspended operations at its graphite mine in Montana. As a result, the US now imports all of the graphite it requires. In terms of exactly how much the country needs, another US Geological Survey report states that in 2017, 95 US firms consumed 24,000 tons of natural graphite valued at $42.9 million."

On April 24 Industrial Minerals reported, "Chinese graphite demand set to rise with NEV battery development. The demand for graphite in China will rise alongside growth in the new energy vehicles [NEVs] market due to its importance as an anode material in batteries. The rapid development of NEVs will drive graphite demand in the near term, with global demand reaching 3 million tonnes by 2030, Gu Yan told delegates at the conference." My model forecasts natural graphite demand by end 2030 to reach 3.8m tonnes.

Graphite miner news

Graphite producers

I have not covered the following graphite producers as they are not accessible to most Western investors. They include - Aoyu Graphite Group, BTR New Energy Materials, Qingdao Black Dragon, National de Grafite.

Syrah Resources Limited [ASX:SYR][GR:3S7]( OTCPK:SYAAF)(OTC:SRHYY)

Syrah Resources Limited own the Balama graphite mine in Mozambique.

On April 13, 2018 Syrah Resources reported, "Syrah Resources Limited is pleased to announce that on behalf of the Board of Directors, Jose Manuel Caldeira and Shaun Verner officially opened the Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. The inauguration event held onsite at the Balama Graphite Operation on 12 April 2018 was attended by the President of Mozambique, His Excellency Mr Filipe Nuyusi, the Governor of Cabo Delgado, His Excellency Mr. Júlio José Parruque, the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, His Excellency Mr Ernesto Tonela, dignitaries and guests from Cabo Delgado, Balama District and local communities."

Syrah's Balama project officially opens

Source

Graphite miners compared by resource size and grade



Source: Syrah Resources

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite developers

Magnis Resources [ASX:MNS] (OTC:URNXF)

Magnis is an Australian based company that has rapidly moved into battery technology and is planning to become one of the world's largest manufacturers of lithium-ion battery cells. Magnis will be responsible for the end to end supply chain in sourcing the raw materials including high quality graphite and associated technologies for these cells. Magnis has a world class graphite deposit in Tanzania known as the Nachu Graphite Project with high distribution towards natural flake graphite in the Super Jumbo, Jumbo and Large flake categories. The world supply of such categories is very low, making the Nachu project highly valuable. The company was founded on July 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

On April 19, 2018 Magnis Resources reported: "Magnis Resources Limited is pleased to provide further comment to the ASX announcement released on March 9, 2018 referencing the agreement reached with the Tanzanian Government to progress the Nachu Graphite Project (Nachu) development. The purpose of this announcement is to clarify some queries that have been raised by Company shareholders and comments made on some media forums on the status of the Special Economic Zone [SEZ] licence and the current situation in Tanzania for the Company. This also assists in clarifying the approach the Company has been taking in the development of Nachu."

On March 29, 2018 Magnis Resources reported, "Magnis Resources Limited is pleased to announce that it has made a strategic investment to acquire a 10% interest in leading US based, lithium-ion battery technology group, Charge CCCV LLC (“C4V”), and secured an exclusive agreement over selective patents, which will assist in driving the Company’s growth in the lithium-ion battery sector."

Mason Graphite [TSXV:LLG] [GR:M01] ( OTCQX:MGPHF)

Mason Graphite is a Canadian graphite mining and processing company focused on the development of the Lac Guéret project located in northeastern Quebec, where the graphite grade is believed by management to be among the highest in the world. Led by a proven team with over 50 years of cumulative graphite experience, including processing knowledge and distribution capabilities, the Company is well positioned to achieve production in the near term.

On March 20, 2018 Mason Graphite reported, "Mason Graphite is pleased to announce that a down payment has been made to a global leader in minerals and metals processing technology equipment manufacturer in early January 2018, thus confirming a $12.2M purchase order issued in December 2017 covering approximately 30% of all the required equipment for the processing plant. This order covers key equipment with critical delivery schedule such as all the mills, flotation cells & columns, thickeners and filters."

April 12, 2018 Mason Graphite Inc. reported, "Mason Graphite hires senior commercial executive with strong experience in battery materials."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Talga Resources [ASX:TLG] [GR:TGX] (OTCPK:TLGRF)

Talga Resources Ltd is a technology minerals company enabling stronger, lighter and more functional materials for the multi-billion dollar global coatings, battery, construction and carbon composites markets using graphene and graphite. Talga has significant advantages owing to its 100% owned graphite deposits in Sweden, proprietary process test facility in Germany and in-house graphene product technology.

On April 12, 2018 Talga Resources reported: "An expanded operational role for Mr Terry Stinson, Chairman of Australian advanced material technology company, Talga Resources Ltd is among a number of staff and management appointments announced today. The new roles are in response to the emergence of Talga as one of the world's most advanced developers of graphene and graphite products, driving a rapid growth of Perth-based Talga in its commercial engagements and expansion of operational divisions in Europe."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

SRG Graphite [TSXV:SRG] [GR:18Y]

SRG Graphite Inc. is a Canadian-based resource company with the goal of creating shareholder value by becoming a leader in the production and delivery of low-cost, quick-to-market, quality graphite. SRG is focused on developing the Lola graphite deposit, which is located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The Lola Graphite occurrence has a prospective surface outline of 3.22 km2 of continuous graphitic gneiss, one of the largest graphitic surface areas in the world. SRG owns 100% of the Lola Graphite Project.

March 26, 2018 SRG Graphite Inc. reported, "SRG Graphite Inc. today announced the remaining assay results from the drilling program conducted on the Company’s cobalt-nickel-scandium Gogota project in Guinea, West Africa. With these latest assay results, the Company is now in a position to produce a maiden resource estimate."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Leading Edge Materials [TSXV:LEM] (OTCQB:LEMIF)

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB:LEMIF) is a Canadian company focused on becoming a sustainable supplier of a range of critical materials necessary in the global transition to a low-carbon energy future. Leading Edge Materials has a unique project portfolio in Scandinavia centered on critical specialty materials—including graphite, lithium, cobalt and rare earths— for various energy related markets including lithium-ion batteries, energy generation and storage, and thermal efficiency building products. Leading Edge Materials’ flagship asset is the Woxna Graphite production facility in central Sweden. Woxna is targeting the supply of high purity spherical graphite used in the production of lithium ion batteries and graphene for electrodes, barriers and coatings. Woxna is one of a few graphite producers in the western world and one of only two in Europe. The company also owns the Bergby lithium project, the Norra Karr REE project, and the Kontio cobalt project all located in Scandanavia .

On April 27 Proactive Investors reported: "Leading Edge Materials turns its focus to Romania with exploration alliance on a cobalt prospect."

Investors can view the latest company presentation here.

Triton Minerals [ASX:TON][GR:1TG]

Triton Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of areas that are highly prospective for gold, graphite and other minerals. The company was founded on March 28, 2006 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia. Triton has three large graphite projects in Mozambique, not far from Syrah Resources Balama project.

Ancuabe: Industry leading flake size distribution, purity and expandability.

Nicanda Hill: One of the world's largest flake graphite/vanadium deposits.

Nicanda West: Industry leading flake size distribution and purity.

On April 18, 2018 Triton Minerals released a broker report - "Triton Minerals charging towards production."

On April 19, 2018 Investing News reported, "Triton Minerals signs first binding offtake deal for Ancuabe Graphite. The graphite developer has agreed to sell up to 16,000 tonnes per year of graphite concentrate from the mine to China’s Qingdao Tianshengda Graphite."

You can view the latest investor presentation here, a recent broker report here, with a price target of AUD 0.15 (~100% upside), and an excellent video here.

Nouveau Monde Graphite [TSXV:NOU] (OTCQX:NMGRF)

Nouveau own the Matawinie graphite project, located in the municipality of Saint-Michel-des-Saints, approximately 150 km north of Montreal, Canada.

On April 12, 2018 Nouveau Monde Graphite reported, "Mr. Jean-Roch Ottawa, Chief of the Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan (CDAM) and Mr. Constant Awashish, Grand Chief of the Atikamekw Nation and Atikamekw Sipi (NYSE:CNA) as well as Mr. Éric Desaulniers, President and CEO of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. are proud to announce the signing of a framework that will establish the terms of discussions and negotiations leading to the conclusion of a pre-development agreement. Once that is underway, an agreement on repercussions and benefits will also be drawn. All this, in a spirit of reciprocal respect, and in order to conciliate rights and interests of the Atikamekw community regarding the mining activities undertaken by NMG for its Matawinie project and demonstration facility."

On April 13, 2018 Nouveau Monde Graphite reported, "Nouveau Monde Graphite intends on completing by the end of 2018 its Feasibility Study leading to the implantation of the first ever all-electric open-pit mine. The results of this study will serve to confirm the project’s economic viability and to determine how best to exploit the graphite deposit of Saint-Michel-des-Saints in a carbon-neutral way to meet the NMG’s sustainable ambitions."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Volt Resources [ASX:VRC] [GR:R8L]

Volt Resources Ltd is a graphite exploration company. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of its existing wholly owned Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania and the identification of further assets globally which have the potential to add value to shareholders.

On April 24, 2018 Volt Resources reported, "Volt advances graphite offtake agreements. Members of Volt’s management team recently visited China to advance discussions on binding offtake agreements in line with the Company’s progress in development funding, Stage 1 feasibility study, development approvals and construction related contracts for the Company’s flagship Bunyu Graphite Project in Tanzania. Existing offtake partners advise they are prepared to sign binding offtake agreements for Bunyu Graphite."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Next Source Materials [TSX:NEXT] [GR:1JW] (OTCQB:NSRCF)

NextSource Materials Inc. is a mine development company based in Toronto, Canada, that is developing its 100%-owned, Feasibility-Stage Molo Graphite Project in Madagascar. The company states: "The Molo Graphite Project is a Feasibility-Stage project and ranks as one of the largest-known and highest quality flake graphite deposits in the world and the only project with SuperFlake® graphite."

No news for the month.

Investors can view the latest company presentation here. You can watch the latest company's Senior Vice President Brent Nykoliation video interview here.

Battery Minerals [ASX:BAT] [GR:0FS]

Battery Minerals Limited is a diversified mining development and minerals exploration company dedicated to exploring for and developing mineral deposits in Mozambique. The Company's core commodity targets are graphite, zinc/lead and copper. BAT is maintaining a focus on its two graphite development assets Montepuez and Balama which are located in Mozambique. The projects are expected to come into production in late 2018 and 2021 respectively.

On April 4, 2018 Battery Minerals reported: "Battery Minerals Limited is pleased to advise that new drilling results have highlighted the world-class quality of its Montepuez graphite project in Mozambique, with high-grade intersections of free-dig mineralisation from surface and some intersections recorded outside the current mine plan, providing scope for further increases in the graphite inventory at Montepuez."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Renascor Resources [ASX:RNU]



Renascor Resources Ltd. is an Australian exploration company, which focuses on the discovery and development of economically viable deposits containing uranium, gold, copper, and associated minerals. Its projects include graphite, copper, precious metals, and uranium.



On April 23, 2018 Renascor Resources reported: "Renascor Resources is pleased to announce that it has entered in a new Option Agreement to acquire Ausmin Development Pty Ltd (Ausmin), which currently owns the rights to the Siviour Graphite Project. This new agreement secures Renascor’s rights to acquire 100% ownership of the Siviour Graphite Project in exchange for approximately 187.6 million shares in Renscor (Consideration Shares)."

On April 26, 2018 Investing News reported: "The Company announced Renascor Resources has signed its first offtake memorandum of understanding (NASDAQ:MOU) for graphite production at its Siviour project in South Australia."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Kibaran Resources [ASX:KNL] (OTC:KBBRF)

Kibaran Resources Limited is an ASX-listed exploration company focused on unlocking the graphite potential of the mineral-rich landscapes of Tanzania, East Africa. The primary focus is on the 100%-owned Epanko Deposit – a key graphite target within the Epanko Graphite Project area, which has been identified to host large flake graphite with ‘expanded’ properties. The Epanko Deposit has a JORC Indicated Mineral Resource Estimate of 12.8Mt at 10% TGC, for 1.28Mt of contained graphite.

April 24, 2018 Kibaran Resources Limited reported, "Kibaran Resources positive meetings with government defines way forward. Kibaran has received strong support for the development of the Epanko Graphite Project via high level meetings with Tanzanian Minister of Minerals in Dodoma and Tanzanian Diplomats in Japan, South Korea and Australia. Epanko downstream manufacturing, via micronisation and spheronisation of graphite, supports the Government's 5th Phase Industrialisation initiative."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Zenyatta Ventures [TSXV:ZEN] (OTCPK:ZENYF)

Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. (“Zenyatta”) is a mineral development company based in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Zenyatta is currently developing the Albany Graphite Deposit (“Albany”) – a rare, igneous related, hydrothermal graphite deposit with the potential to produce a natural, high-purity graphite that may compete in high-technology markets traditionally reserved for synthetic graphite. To date, Albany is the largest and only known global deposit within the rare igneous-hosted, hydrothermal (“vein”) subclass of graphite deposits to be in development.

On March 27 2018 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. reported, "Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. is pleased to provide a summary strategic business plan and organizational change as a result of a Board review under the guidance of Zenyatta’s Chairman, Keith Morrison. The plan also incorporated feedback from numerous shareholders to our Chairman in the last few weeks. Zenyatta is at an exciting and critical stage that will require funding, organizational change and increased management capacity to allow for long-term, sustainable growth."

On April 12, 2018 Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. reported, "Zenyatta Ventures Ltd. mails information circular and strongly urges shareholders to vote using only their GREEN-COLOURED Proxy. Zenyatta’s Board unanimously recommends that all shareholders vote against the requisitioning shareholders’ plan to control Zenyatta by replacing a majority of the Board with their own nominees."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Sovereign Metals [ASX:SVM] [GR:SVM]

Sovereign Metals Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the explorations of graphite, copper and gold resources.It operates through the Queensland, Australia and Malawi geographical segments. Sovereign Metals has world's biggest graphite saprolith source of 65m tonnes at 7.1% TGC at their Maligunde project.

On February 21 2018 4-traders reported, "Sovereign Metals Limited is pleased to report the second batch of assay results from the 2017 aircore drilling program completed at the Malingunde saprolite-hosted flake graphite deposit in Malawi. Aircore drilling was conducted in late 2017, with 210 holes for 6,212 metres completed. The drilling program was designed to further define and upgrade the JORC resource classification levels for inclusion in the Malingunde Pre-feasibility Study, as well as to test graphite mineralisation at Malingunde South Extension Zone and other targets."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Lomiko [TSXV:LMR] (OTCQB:LMRMF)



Lomiko Metals is focused on the exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy such as lithium and graphite and also has a 100% interest in Lomiko Technologies Inc., an investor in technology and manufacturer of electronic products.

On April 17, 2018 Lomiko Metals Inc. reported, "Lomiko Metals Inc. announces that it is cancelling the raise of $1,260,000 through the sale of 9,000,000 Flow-Through units at $0.14 per unit. The Company has increased its Non-Flow-Through raise to $ 600,000 units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit will consist of one common share and one-half purchase warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable into one common share at a price of $.20 for a period of one year from the closing date."

On April 26, 2018 Lomiko Metals Inc. reported, "Lomiko Metals Inc. has signed an agreement with an undisclosed private lender in Europe for a $ 5 million CDN convertible loan. Upon TSX Venture approval, the loan shall be disbursed via a secured and authorized financial intermediary facility provider appointed with the consent of both parties."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Mustang Resources [ASX:MUS]

Mustang Resources are a Mozambique-focused emerging mining company. The company is currently fast-tracking the development of their two highly prospective projects: the Montepuez Ruby Project and the Caula Graphite and Vanadium Project. The two projects are located next to each other, in the Cabo Delgado Province of Northern Mozambique. The Caula Graphite & Vanadium project Mozambique. A high grade graphite deposits (13% TGC @ 6% cut-off) with >50% large to super jumbo flakes. The company also has vanadium associated up to 1.02% V2O5 (125m @ 0.42% V2O5).

On March 25, 2018 4-traders reported, "Mustang Resources Ltd. provides the Company's Quarterly activities report."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Northern Graphite [TSXV:NGC][GR:ONG] (OTCQX:NGPHF)

Northern Graphite Corporation is an Ottawa-based Canadian mine development company. Northern’s principal asset is the Bissett Creek graphite project located 100km east of North Bay, Ontario and close to major roads and infrastructure. The Company has completed an NI 43-101 Bankable final Feasibility Study and received its major environmental permit.

On April 5, 2018 Northern Graphite Corporation reported, "Northern Graphite Corporation announces that additional testing has confirmed that lithium ion battery ("LiB") anode material made from concentrates from its Bissett Creek deposit meet or exceed current commercial specifications. The test work was carried out by the Beijing General Research Institute of Mining and Metallurgy ("BGRIMM"), a Chinese state owned metallurgical research and development company."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Westwater Resources (WWR)



Westwater Resources Inc. is an explorer and developer of mineral resources that are materials essential to clean energy production. Formerly known as Uranium Resources, Inc., Westwater is developing an advanced battery graphite business in Alabama, holds dominant mineral rights positions in the Western United States and the Republic of Turkey for both lithium and uranium deposits, as well as licensed production facilities for uranium in Texas. As society grows more dependent on energy sources more sensitive to our environment, metals such as graphite, lithium and uranium play important roles in our energy future. Our experienced staff and extensive technical expertise set us apart from our peers and provide a strong platform for energy metals exploration and development.

On April 18 2018 Westwater Resources Inc. reported: "Westwater Resources Inc. a diversified and growing developer of energy minerals and materials, is pleased to announce the completion of a Technical Report on its Ambrosia Lake Uranium Project, which is located in McKinley County in the State of New Mexico."

On April 23, 2018 Westwater Resources, Inc. reported, "Westwater Resources, Inc. an energy materials exploration and development company, announced today that its acquisition of Alabama Graphite Corp. [“AGC”] is complete."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Ceylon Graphite [TSXV:CYL] [GR:CCY] (OTC:CYLYF)

Ceylon Graphite is currently exploring and developing graphite mines in historic resource jurisdictions in Sri Lanka. It holds a land package constituting 121 km² grids containing historic vein graphite deposits. These unique and comparatively higher margin vein (lump) deposits currently make-up less than 1% of the world graphite production. These exploration grids represent the majority of known historic graphite resources in Sri Lanka.

On April 12, 2018 Ceylon Graphite Corp. reported, "Ceylon Graphite Corp. today announced the discovery of two new large graphite veins at a depth of over 200ft at their K1 site. Each vein is around 18 inches (46 cm) across and is situated in ceiling of a drive on the Northside of the tunnel. Samples were taken from the veins and sent to the Geological Survey and Mining Bureau of the Government of Sri Lanka for carbon testing. Laboratory tests indicate a Cg level of 89.2%. These samples will also be sent to laboratories for micronization to 20 microns and then spheroidization tests. With these two veins and the two found earlier, Ceylon Graphite now has discovered four sizeable veins within the last 15 days. The Company anticipates that there are additional similar sized or larger veins at lower depths and continues to actively pursue its aggressive exploration plan at its K1 site."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Eagle Graphite [TSXV:EGA] [GR:NJGP] (OTC:APMFF)

Eagle Graphite owns one of only two natural flake graphite production facilities in North America. The project, known as the Black Crystal graphite quarry, is located 35 kilometres west of the city of Nelson in British Columbia, Canada, and 70 kilometres north of the state of Washington, USA.

No significant news for this month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Focus Graphite [TSXV:FMS][GR:FKC] (OTCQB:FCSMF)

Focus Graphite Inc. was listed on the TSX-Venture Exchange in May 2010 under the symbol “FMS”. Then known as Focus Metals Inc., it acquired the Lac Knife high purity natural flake graphite property located on the Quebec-Labrador border from IAMGOLD Corporation.

No news for this month.

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite One Resources Inc. [TSXV:GPH] [GR:2JC] (OTCQB:GPHOF)

The Property is located on the Seward Peninsula in Western Alaska, along the north flank of the Kigluaik Mountains about 55 kilometers (37 miles) north of the City of Nome. It is approximately 35 kilometers (22 miles) from seasonal roads and 5 kilometers (3 miles) inland from inter tidal waters at Windy Cove (Imuruk Basin). The company claims to have “America’s highest grade and largest known, large flake graphite deposit.”

No news for this month.

Great Lakes Graphite [TSXV:GLK] [GR:8GL] (OTC:GLKIF)

Great Lakes Graphite is a clean technology minerals processing company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products. Great Lakes Graphite is focused on the manufacture, marketing and sales of graphite products to a growing base of regional customers.

On March 2 2018 4-traders reported, "Great Lakes Graphite Inc. today announces a special meeting of the shareholders will be convened to seek approval for a Change of Business in accordance with our shift away from mining and towards the high purity processing, marketing and sales of clean technology minerals."

You can view the latest investor presentation here.

Graphite processors/traders

Some graphite processors and traders include:

Asbury Carbons (private), Superior Graphite (private), Imerys [FP:NK] (OTC:IMYSF) (OTC:IMYSY)), Graftech, SGL Carbon [GR:SGL], Georg H Luh, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF).

Other graphite juniors

DNI Metals [CSE:DNI] (OTCPK:DMNKF), Elcora Advanced Materials Corp. [TSXV:ERA](OTCQB:ECORF), Gratomic Inc. (TSXV:GRAT), Graphite Energy Corp. [CSE:GRE] [GR:GOA] (OTCPK:GRXXF).

Conclusion

Graphite spot prices fell slightly in April; however prices have started to pick up over the past 6 months helped by an improving steel industry, a China environmental crackdown, and strong Li-ion battery demand. Graphite demand is forecast to surge due to the electric vehicle boom.

My highlights for the month were Syrah Resources officially opening their Balama Graphite mine, Triton Minerals signing a binding off-take agreement with Qingdao Tianshengda, Westwater Resources acquisition of Alabama Graphite, and Nouveau Monde's plan for "the first ever all-electric open-pit mine."

As usual all comments are welcome.

