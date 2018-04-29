Reader Q&A: Is VIG A Good Investment For A Retirement Account?

I'll examine the fund itself and then look at it from a standpoint of tax efficiency.

VIG is one of the most popular ETFs for investors wishing to capture steady dividend growth in their portfolios.

I periodically answer user questions that come up in comment threads and messages in a little more depth.

Today's question (lightly edited for clarity)...

Question: Is VIG a good investment for a retirement account?

Answer: The question doesn't ask in what sense the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) is a good investment, so I'll answer it two different ways.

VIG looks to invest in companies with at least ten consecutive years of increasing annual regular dividend payments. It can invest in companies of all sizes, but the fund sticks mostly with large-caps. Limited partnerships and REITs are excluded.

The big appeal of VIG is the steady and predictable growth of regular dividend payments. Consider this chart of VIG's quarterly dividend payment over the past dozen years:

For those years away from retirement and still saving, VIG is an ideal choice because history shows us that companies that pay and grow their dividends regularly over time outperform companies that don't. For retirees and those nearing retirement, VIG provides a steady pay raise. This is especially appealing if you need to live off of your nest egg and want steady and predictable income that can help stay ahead of cost of living increases.

VIG carries a 4-star Morningstar rating and has beaten the S&P 500 (SPY) by a hair since its inception in 2006.

VIG has also managed to top the average performance of Morningstar's Large Blend category by about 0.5% per year, while doing so with about 15% less risk. From a risk-adjusted performance standpoint, VIG has done quite well historically.

On the downside, VIG has never been a high yielder. Its 1.9% yield is roughly on par with that of the S&P 500 and has rarely gotten much above the 2.2% level. Investors will probably want to pair VIG with a fund, such as the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) to help boost overall yield. Also, VIG has been a good, but not great, performer. Over the past 10 years, it ranks in the 63rd percentile among Large Blend funds. That makes it an above average fund, but not necessarily an elite performer.

Overall, however, the fund's strategy and history, along with an ultra-low expense ratio, makes for an ideal core portfolio, and that would be the case whether it's in a retirement account or not.

Your question could also have been interpreted as "does VIG belong in a retirement account from a tax-efficiency perspective"? The general rule of thumb there is that tax-efficient funds are better off in non-IRA accounts, while less tax-efficient funds belong in an IRA. The logic is that if the fund is going to make taxable distributions or you're going to trade frequently, you're better off in an account where you can avoid the tax consequences of those transactions.

VIG hasn't made a capital gains distribution in years, but it does make a dividend distribution every quarter. That probably puts the fund more in the less tax-efficient category making it a better fit for an IRA. It's not "obviously" a better fit for an IRA though. Traditionally, fixed income funds, especially those in the high yield bond category, are clearly better off in an IRA, but anything that makes a regular dividend distribution would probably be better off in a tax-advantaged account.

Another reader asked if you'd be better off taxing those dividends at 15-20% in a non-retirement account than at regular income tax rates when they're eventually withdrawn from an IRA? The answer to that is that it could. It's tough to try to answer this question from a broader perspective given how taxes are so dependent on the individual. It would be correct to say that if someone can pay 15% now on the dividend and they think they'll be in a 20%+ bracket in retirement, then it makes more sense to have it in a taxable account. If it's a Roth IRA where you can avoid taxes altogether, then the IRA might make more sense. And it's tough to forecast exactly which tax bracket you'll be in retirement.

There's nothing necessarily precluding VIG from being a good investment in either an IRA or a non-IRA. Specific tax considerations for the individual will likely be the ultimate determining factor, but I don't think that should prevent anyone from at least taking a look at VIG for their portfolio.

I'm a fan of VIG (disclosure: I own shares of VIG in my IRA). Overall, whether you're looking at the quality of the fund itself or it's appropriateness for a retirement, VIG would make a great choice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VIG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.