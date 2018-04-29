Core Laboratories Remains Highly Overvalued

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) reported Q1 revenue of $170 million and EPS of $0.57. Both were in line with expectations. I had the following takeaways on the quarter.

North America E&P Continues To Show Life



The OPEC supply cut has sent oil prices north of $65. Shale oil plays can make money at $50 per barrel, so animal spirits have returned to the oil patch. The question remains, "How long can OPEC keep this up?" High oil prices may not be good for the U.S. economy, but they have helped oil services firms like Core Labs. The company's revenue was flat sequentially this quarter, but the devil is in the details.

Schlumberger (SLB) reported a 1% sequential increase in revenue from North America. I expected revenue growth in the low single-digit range from Core Labs's Production Enhancement segment as well; this segment is involved in the completion of oil wells, which is associated with North America E&P. This quarter revenue from the segment rose 6% sequentially.

The company's perforating systems increased 19% sequentially. According to the EIA, U.S. completions grew 9% sequentially. Core Labs's completion growth outstripped that of the total market, implying the company is gaining market share. If oil prices remain at these levels, then Core Labs could potentially show sequential revenue growth for the rest of the year.

Revenue from Reservoir Description fell 4% sequentially. This segment is primarily focused on deepwater drilling. International activity remained unchanged in the first quarter, but the company did experience increased demand for highly-specialized core and reservoir fluids services in unconventional plays in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico. Nonetheless, the sequential revenue decline continues to debunk the theory that deepwater markets are showing signs of life.

Strong Liquidity

Production Enhancement represents about 40% of total revenue, yet it has the highest operating income margins. Its operating income margin was 26% versus 15% for Reservoir Description. Core Labs's EBITDA margin was 22%, consistent with last quarter's. It has some of the highest margins in the oil services space; they rival Schlumberger's margins, albeit from a much smaller base.

The company's strong cash flow and liquidity could be one its greatest strengths. Core Labs has $13 million of cash and only $235 million of debt. Its debt/EBITDA is only about 1.5x. Its strong balance sheet will allow it to survive the oil patch if oil markets turn down and/or take market share away from more highly-indebted names. However, investors are paying dearly for that pristine balance sheet. CLB trades at 37x run-rate EBITDA (last two quarters annualized), which make an equity investment untenable.

Conclusion

I like Core Labs as a company, but the stock is highly overvalued. CLB is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.