REITs Are A Slam Dunk Deal

The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) is a great ETF. It is packed with quality REITs.

The price is exceptionally attractive. The rapid rise in interest rates during the last 18 months led many investors to avoid the REIT sector. I believe that those investors are due for a change.

While the narrative of rising yields is still hurting prices, the fundamentals merit consideration.

Fundamentals

Equity REITs are primarily valued through three metrics. The most simplistic metric is the dividend yield. Some investors will be content to look at the dividend yield and stop doing research. I don’t like that strategy. Dividend growth is very important and the current yield is also important. However, we need to focus on a more complete valuation.

The second technique is to focus on AFFO (adjusted funds from operations) yields or FFO (fund from operations) yields. That is a very reasonable strategy. The thing investors must remember is to normalize the data. Frequently, AFFO is a very viable metric for normalizing the data. Normalizing the values is important. The definition for FFO comes from NAREIT (National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust). Their definition is very reasonable. Their method is basically adding back depreciation and the gain or loss on property sales.

However, that definition doesn’t adjust for several non-recurring factors. For instance, the charge on extinguishment of debt can distort the FFO value for the year in which the debt is extinguished. We want to normalize for that value.

The challenge with comparing REITs on AFFO multiples is low-quality AFFO. The definition for AFFO is not established by a single entity. Some REITs provide poor quality adjustments. Those REITs are providing a number for AFFO that is not comparable to what peers are reporting. Those REITs usually carry sucker yields. You don’t want to buy those REITs.

The third option is to evaluate the value of the physical real estate owned by the REIT. This is the most complex and time intensive method. It is also the least precise because we can only approximate the fair value of the real estate portfolio. It is a very useful metric to include within the analysis even if we can’t be certain about the real estate values.

Great valuation

As it stands today, many of the largest REITs trade at a substantial discount to the value of their assets. They also trade at very low multiples of AFFO. That might be understandable if they were carrying exceptional amounts of risk. If their credit rating was junk, we might assume that a larger risk premium was necessary. However, we are witnessing great valuations on REITs with very solid credit ratings. The level of risk in the fundamentals is dramatically lower than the recent price volatility would suggest.

Within each subsector of REITs, there are both attractive opportunities and less attractive opportunities. I would like to highlight one stock I expect to outperform and one to underperform for a few sectors.

Strip center REITs

For the strip center REITs, I will select Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI). They already reported a solid first quarter and were repurchasing their shares. By selling part of the portfolio they were able to significantly reduce debt. They have one of the best balance sheets among the strip center REITs. Their development plans include adding apartment buildings to key locations. WRI is assisting in the development of apartments, but they are not becoming an apartment REIT.

Whitestone REIT (WSR) is my pick for an underperforming strip center REIT. Unlike WRI, WSR’s balance sheet is highly leveraged. The intense leverage will put them in more difficult financing situations. While management at WSR has done a fine job in running the assets, their weak balance sheet is a huge risk in the current environment. Refinancing debt is becoming more expensive.

Apartment REITs

AvalonBay (AVB) is a great choice for an apartment REIT. They are still trading at an incredibly low valuation. They have solid management and an A- rated balance sheet. AvalonBay should be able to outperform most of the apartment REIT sector over the coming years.

Clipper Realty (CLPR) is a much smaller apartment REIT with a much weaker balance sheet. They have a higher yield, but their dividend is nowhere near as safe as the dividend from AVB. Given their excessive leverage and weaker economies of scale, I expect them to underperform the sector.

Mall REITs

For mall REITs, I will provide two REITs I expect to outperform: Simon Property Group (SPG) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT). Both have excellent balance sheets and thoroughly cover their dividends. Both have been repurchasing their own stock in the open market lately. Because their balance sheets are so strong, it is much easier for them to repurchase shares. When Simon Property Group reported earnings on Friday morning, they were thoroughly beating expectations.

SPG and SKT are two solid REITs for this sectors.

Washington Prime Group (WPG) has significantly outperformed peers. Their excellent recent performance is positive, but it leaves them with significantly less upside. Even though WPG trades at a much lower multiple of FFO, the REIT also has dramatically more debt on the balance sheet relative to the fair value of their assets in the private markets.

You may notice a theme here. My picks for underperforming REITs generally involve weaker balance sheets. My picks for the strong performers are all REITs with solid balance sheets.

Trends

Source: GALLUP

Many Americans understand the power of real estate in producing wealth. In a recent GALLUP poll, real estate came in first among the options for building long-term wealth. It is a remarkable situation today. Investors are scared of buying REITs because they are so familiar with the idea that higher interest rates means REITs go down. Ironically, many investors are still perfectly comfortable with investing in real estate.

The irony is that investing in REITs gives them incredible economies of scale on professional management, much simpler records, better liquidity in their investment, and many of the REITs are available at double-digit discounts to the net value of the real estate within the REIT.

In my opinion, the overall REIT sector is very attractive. Investors who are unwilling to filter out individual REITs can capitalize by buying VNQ. Those who would like to pick strong individual REITs can look into AVB, WRI, SPG, and SKT.

If they own shares in the other three REITs, they might want to consider reallocating the capital. I think those three will struggle to keep up with their peers going forward.

