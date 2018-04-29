IRR - You Don't Have To Pinch Your Nose Here As You Buy, 10% Distribution In A Popular Sector

In depth discussion of the fund and its place in your portfolio.

The fund currently yields a 10.66% distribution and is trading at a discount of 2.38% to its Net Asset Value.





Over the past week I have had two subscriber requests to look at some covered call closed end funds.

While doing the search looking for "deals" one fund caught my eye, the Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR).

It caught my eye for two reasons. First, you generally do not find covered call funds specializing in a certain sector of the economy. Secondly, after years of declining oil prices and poorly performing commodity investments, investors are once again paying $3 or more per gallon at the pump and $100 oil once again seems like a self fulfilling prophecy.

While (IRR) is most certainly a bad investment over the previous 5 to 10 years (simply looking at oil and energy prices), what is the fund about today? Does it make sense adding it to your portfolio? Let's take a look!

Fund Basics

Sponsor : Voya Investment Management

: Voya Investment Management Managers : Vincent Costa (25 Oct 2006) / Peg DiOrio (25 Oct 2006) / Jody Hrazanek. (25 Oct 2006) / Steven Wetter (25 Oct 2006) / Paul Zemsky (25 Oct 2006)

: Vincent Costa (25 Oct 2006) / Peg DiOrio (25 Oct 2006) / Jody Hrazanek. (25 Oct 2006) / Steven Wetter (25 Oct 2006) / Paul Zemsky (25 Oct 2006) AUM : $141.909 million in investment exposure.

: $141.909 million in investment exposure. Historical Style : Global commodity and natural resources

: Global commodity and natural resources Investment Objectives : The Fund seeks total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation.

: The Fund seeks total return through a combination of current income, capital gains and capital appreciation. Number of Holdings : 81

: 81 Current Yield : 10.66% based on market price, Quarterly Distributions

: 10.66% based on market price, Quarterly Distributions Inception Date : 10/24/2006

: 10/24/2006 Fees : % Gross Expense Ratio

: % Gross Expense Ratio Discount to NAV: 2.38%

Sources: CEF Connect, Voya Website, and YCharts.

The Sales Pitch

Voya is a good company but their "sales skills" for their closed end funds are not what you would find with a Nuveen, BlackRock or PIMCO.

In short, this fund seeks total return through a combination of capital gains and current income. The fund would achieve the capital gains and appreciation through security selection and would generate income through its covered call strategy.

For more information about the fund you can take a look at the website here or the latest quarterly fact sheet here.

The Alpha/Fund Strategy

While the fund does not do a great job of giving us a "sales pitch" Voya does do a good job of outlining their investment strategy.

The website and the quarterly fact sheet gives us a good overall picture.

Source: Voya

The fund will invest in securities involved in the energy, natural resources or basic materials industries. Generally the portfolio will be made up of between 40 and 80 equity holdings and is actively managed using Voya's proprietary screens and selection analysis.

Against that portfolio the fund will write options against between 30% and 80% of the portfolio.

The fund does an even better job of giving specifics in its semi-annual report.

Source: Voya IRR Semi-Annual Report

In short, while we do not have details of the screens themselves, we do know they target profitable companies which they believe are relatively undervalued. We also know that the fund will generally look for companies in the S&P North America Natural Resources Index.

Source: Voya IRR Semi-Annual Report

We also realize that the fund does not write individual covered calls but rather writes calls against broad index ETFs such as the Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) or the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB).

We also know that the fund focuses on short term options which they define as being between 10 days to 3 months until expiration.

What I do have to give them grief over is the "generally "at-the-money," "out-of-the-money," or "near to-the-money," comment. As far as I know... those are the only 3 options there are. Furthermore, many covered call funds will generally state they are targeting options either at the money or a certain percentage out of the money.

The Portfolio

The fund currently manages about $141 million in assets and is distributing a 10.69% distribution.

The top 10 holdings are the who's who of commodity providers including Chevron (CVX), Exxon Mobil (XOM), Schlumberger (SLB) and others.

As expected of an active portfolio the fund is fairly concentrated and the top 10 holdings make up more than 42% of the fund.

Source: Voya Website

Generally the fund is fully invested with less than 1% in cash.

Source: YCharts

As of the latest data the fund's options premiums accounted for just under 1% of the portfolio's value. This would be consistent with writing near term options on a portion of the portfolio.

Source: Voya Website

Looking at the sector breakdown shows us a fund which is predominantly focused on oil and gas, even though it is a natural resources fund. Metals and mining, including Gold make up less than 10% of the fund.

The fund is however diversified in oil and gas to including everything from up stream, mid stream to down stream. Oil and gas E&P companies make up just over 1/4 of the portfolio.

Source: Voya Website

Looking at the market capitalization gives us a majority large cap focused fund with more than 68% allocated to large and mega caps. Mid and Small caps do however have representation however at around 30% of the allocation. If you are looking for exposure to more upstream E&P companies I would look at adding those to balance out the fund.

Source: YCharts

The fund is a global fund however it is currently focused predominantly on North America with the United States and Canada accounting for more than 95% of the fund's allocation.

Source: Voya IRR Website

Putting everything together we have a portfolio which is currently earning a dividend of around 1.37%.

Source: YCharts

But wait Maks... isn't the fund distributing over 10%?

Yes, and this is precisely why we need to look at the difference between a dividend and a distribution and why I put together "CEF School - Distributions 101 - Distributions Are NOT Dividends."

The majority of the distribution is return of capital and what should be expected for a covered call fund. We will discuss this further in the "Distribution Quality" analysis later on.

Looking next at risk shows a mixed picture.

Source: YCharts

On one hand the fund's strategy has managed to earn a 5 year beta of .8061, this implies the fund was about 20% less volatile than the market (S&P).

During it's history the fund also managed to sustain a maximum draw-down of 53.81%, less than many of its peers.

On the other hand, the fund's strategy has managed to earn pityfull risk adjusted stats. The fund's 10 year Sharpe ratio is just .109 and its total Sortino ratio is just .0888. These are not exactly shining examples for active management.

Leverage

The Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) does not use leverage.

Distribution Quality

IRR pays a quarterly distribution.

The fund currently pays a quarterly distribution of $.162 per share or 10.69% based on the current market price per share.

Source: CEF Connect

The fund's distribution level has been steady over the previous year however it was previously cut.

Over the previous 5 years the fund's distribution has been cut quite a bit. This may foreshadow the fund's inability to maintain its NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the distribution history we can see the fund has paid the majority of its distribution classified as "Return of Capital." This would be considered consistent with equity income funds and covered call funds in particular.

Source: CEF Connect

As per the latest financials as of 8/31/2017, the fund was sitting on a very slight over-distribution.

Furthermore, consistent with what we saw above in the YCharts data, the fund's net investment income was just $.008 per share.

Source: CEF Connect

Because this is a covered call equity fund, a straight up distribution analysis is not as cut and dry as it would be for an income fund. Simply put, the fund will not be deriving its primary source of distributions from what we would consider "net investment income" as options premiums are neither "dividends" or "interest income."

The primary purpose here is to see whether the return of capital, under which options premiums are classified, are either constructive or destructive to the underlying net asset value.

For this we must dig into the latest financial results.

IRR's annual statements are through the end of February. Unfortunately we do not yet have full year results. What we do have however is the latest semi-annual data which we will go through. I will go back through this once the latest report is published.

Starting with the income statements I will point out the three data points we are interested in right now.

As we can see, the fund earned $1.983 million in dividends for the six months ended August 31st, 2017.

The fund also realized $3.674 million in written options premiums and was sitting on a $455 thousand loss on outstanding options. (or simply options which have yet to expire)

Source: IRR Semi-Annual Statement

This nets out to an income of $5.202 million.

At the same time the fund paid out $7.321 million in distributions.

Source: IRR Semi-Annual Statement

Needless to say, not amazing numbers.

Of course, this is just the semi annual report and we will have to take a look full year data. I suspect however what we will find is that over the long term, the fund has been distributing destructive RoC in light due to the commodity stocks being out of favor AND generally low options premiums.

The good news is however, all of this has changed over the previous 6 months as volatility SPIKED and we now have some healthy premiums and commodity companies are back in focus.

The Numbers

JGH currently yields 10.69% and is trading at a discount of 2.38% to its net asset value ('NAV'). (as of April 26th, 2018)

Source: CEF Connect

Over the past year the fund's has traded at a discount to NAV of as great as 5.25% to a premium as high as 4.84%.

Source: CEF Connect

If we look further back we can see that generally the fund had traded at meaningful discounts of 10% or more to its NAV.

Between 2009 and 2011 the fund did however trade at premiums.

Fundamental Chart data by YCharts

If we look at the discount to NAV in conjunction with the price of crude oil we can find that the two line up perfectly.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

As such, it is therefore plausible that if the price of crude continues to increase, the discount to NAV of (IRR) may once again turn to premiums.

Year to date the fund is up .70% on a total return basis. The price per share is down 2.0% while the NAV is down 2.94%. This implies that the discount to NAV shrank just under 1% during the first few months of the year.

As we see, the fund was up double digits in the first month of the year until the February sell off.

IRR data by YCharts

Over the previous year the fund has achieved a total return of 6.52%. During this time the price per share declined 3.99% while the NAV declined 4.27%.

IRR data by YCharts

Over the last 3 years the fund has not done as well and is down 2.54% on a total return basis. Taking out the distribution the fund's price per share and NAV declined 31.7% and 32.4% respectively. The fund suffered meaningfully during the global sell off in 2015 but recovered somewhat. The fund's price per share however did not. I suspect that this was as a result of the covered call options limiting the upside during the bull market.

IRR data by YCharts Over the last 5 years, the situation is largely the same. The fund did achieve a 3.31% total return however the price per share and net asset value have declined more than 40%!

IRR data by YCharts

Over the previous 10 years the fund suffered from significant capital losses however still managed a 10.66% total return.

IRR data by YCharts

Finally, going back to since inception the fund achieved a 2.97% total return. The price per share however declined 69.3% and the portfolio net asset value fell 67.1%.

IRR data by YCharts

As bad as the numbers are, we do have to put them in perspective.

The closest competitor to (IRR) is the BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR). A similar fund but one which is a bit more balanced between the various commodity sectors is the BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (BCX). Both closed end funds also use options to generate additional income.

We can also take a look at the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) and the underlying S&P North America Natural Resources Index.

Year to date (IRR) comes in in the middle of the pack. While it does outperform (BCX) and the underlying index and its associated ETF, the SPDR North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR), it trailed (BGR) and the (XLE).

IRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Over the previous year, while IRR outperformed the underlying index it lagged the rest of its peers.

IRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Going back to the earliest common period at the end of 2015 shows some interesting results.

While (IRR) did outperform both the Energy Select SPDR (XLE) and its closest CEF peer, the BlackRock Energy & Resources CEF (BGR), it did lag the slightly more diversified (BCX).

IRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Going back 5 years we can continue to see IRR outperform its BlackRock rival and the underlying index (thank you call options), however it lagged the (XLE) and the more diversified BlackRock CEF.

IRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Going back about 8 years to the most common period of the remaining funds shows a continued trend. The three closed end funds suffered during major bull markets as they capped their upside in order to provide income during sideways and down markets.

IRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Going back 10 years we only have the track records of IRR, its direct BlackRock competitor BGR and the Energy Select ETF (XLE).

During this time-frame IRR was the best performer. What is very interesting to see is how IRR was able to stay ahead during the financial crisis. By not getting into such a deep hole, it had less to make up to get back to even.

IRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

Timing is everything as it seems and if we go back through to since IRR's inception we see a major difference.

IRR for whatever reason did not participate in the upside and the bull market in 2007. While BGR and XLE rose to the moon and then crashed and burned, IRR remained steady. The fund did lag from 2011 through 2014 however.

IRR Total Return Price data by YCharts

So what does it mean?

IRR is certainly a decent performing fund against its peers and even comes out ahead if you time your purchase right. It has certainly been the least volatile choice out there.

Bottom Line

Overall, as the data suggested the Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (IRR) has been a decent performing, lower volatility investment choice in the commodity and natural resources space.

From the pricing side, the fund is currently trading at a 2.38% discount to net asset value and while this may not be a huge discount in absolute terms, it is certainly attractive versus the 1.34% annual average or the 4.84% premium for which it traded over the previous year. Source: CEF Connect

The Z-Score further shows that the fund is relatively "cheap" over its 3 month, 6 month and 1 year averages.

Source: CEF Connect

So is IRR a terrific long term investment?

No.

It is however an interesting strategy and the fund is certainly an attractive investment if you believe that oil and natural gas will continue to increase in the future. As such, this would be an interesting "tactical trade."

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

If you have not done so already, please take a look at my previous global and emerging markets income fund articles.

Income Idea subscribers do have full access to all of my previous work as part of their subscription along with the additional Distribution Quality and Implementation Ideas sections. Test Drive Income Idea for Free in a 14-Day Trial!

If you liked this article, please follow me and click "Like This Article" below!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.